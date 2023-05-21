Restaurant header imageView gallery

K-Pop Ramen - Frisco

review star

No reviews yet

4112 legacy drive

Suite 330

Frisco, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

APPETIZERS

CUCUMBER SALAD

$8.00

SLICED CUCUMBERS TOSSED IN SWEET & TANGY VINAIGRETTE.

BAO BUNS

BAO BUNS

$10.00

GRILLED PORK, BEEF OR SHRIMP TEMPURA/ SERVED WITH HOUSE DIPPING SAUCE, GREEN ONIONS, CARROT & YELLOW RADDISH

K-STYLE FRIES

K-STYLE FRIES

$10.00

VEGETARIAN, CHICKEN OR PORK SERVED WITH KIMCHI, SPICY MAYO, GOCHUJANG SAUCE & GREEN ONIONS

FRIED MANDU

FRIED MANDU

$8.00

PORK OR VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS SERVED WITH HOUSE DIPPING SAUCE

FRIED EGGROLLS

FRIED EGGROLLS

$8.00

PORK OR VEGETABLE SERVED WITH HOUSE DIPPING SAUCE

SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$11.00

3 FRIED SHRIMP SERVED WITH HOUSE DIPPING SAUCE

ENTREES

SOUP RAMEN

K-POP SOUP

K-POP SOUP

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN OR GRILLED PORK, CABBAGE, BEANSPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS & FRIED ONIONS

SEAFOOD SOUP

SEAFOOD SOUP

$20.00

SHRIMP, FISHCAKES, CABBAGE, BEANSPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS & FRIED ONIONS

LOBSTER GARLIC MISO SOUP

LOBSTER GARLIC MISO SOUP

$30.00

1 LOBSTER & 3 SHRIMP, CABBAGE, GREEN ONIONS, FRIED ONIONS, SERVED WITH GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE

TONKOTSU

TONKOTSU

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN OR PORK, CABBAGE, BEAN SPROUTS, GREEN ONION & FRIED ONION

GARLIC MISO SOUP

GARLIC MISO SOUP

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN OR GRILLED PORK, CABBAGE, BEAN SPROUT, GREEN ONION & FRIED ONION

SHOYU

SHOYU

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN OR PORK, CABBAGE, CORN, GREEN ONION & FRIED ONION

VEGETARIAN SOUP

$16.00

CABAGE, CORN, GREEN ONION & FRIED ONION

DRY RAMEN

K-POP DRY RAMEN

K-POP DRY RAMEN

$15.00

CHICKEN, PORK OR BEEF. ONIONS, KIMCHI, CUCUMBER, BEANSPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS & FRIED ONIONS

K-POP SEAFOOD DRY RAMEN

$20.00

SHRIMP & FISHCAKE, ONIONS, KIMCHI, CUCUMBER, BEANSPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS & FRIED ONIONS

LOBESTER GARLIC DRY RAMEN

LOBESTER GARLIC DRY RAMEN

$30.00

1 LOBESTER, 3 SHRIMP, GREEN ONION & FRIED ONION

CURRY DRY RAMEN

CURRY DRY RAMEN

$18.00

PORK OR CHICKEN, ONIONS, POTATOES, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS & FRIED ONIONS

VEGAN DRY RAMEN

VEGAN DRY RAMEN

$15.00

TOFU, ONIONS, CUCUMBER, BEANSPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS & FRIED ONIONS

RICE

BIBIMBAP

BIBIMBAP

$17.00

CHICKEN, PORK OR BEEF ONIONS, KIMCHI, CUCUMBER, BEAN SPROUTS, GREEN ONION, FRIED ONION & FRIED EGG

HANGOVER BOWL

$15.00

PORK OR CHICKEN, RICE AND K-POP SOUP, CABBAGE GREEN ONION, FRIED ONION

CURRY OVER RICE

$18.00

SERVED WITH CROISSANT. PORK OR CHICKEN. POTATOES, CARRORTS, GREEN ONION & FRIED ONION

KOREAN SHORT RIBS

$25.00

BEEF RIBS AND RICE. ONIONS, CUCUMBER, GREEN ONION & FRIED ONION

STIR FRY BEEF WITH BOK CHOY

$18.00

CARROTS, ONIONS & GREEN ONIONS

CHICKEN TENDERS

3 PIECE K-POP TENDERS WITH FRIES

$13.00

3 PIECE BBQ TENDERS WITH FRIES

$13.00

3 PIECE HOT AND HONEY TENDERS WITH FRIES

$13.00

3 PIECE PLAIN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$13.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS SOUP

$10.00

CHICKEN, BROTH & NOODLES

KIDS DRY RAMEN

$10.00

CHICKEN AND NOODLES

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$10.00

TERYIYAKI CHICKEN AND RICE

DRINKS

Bottled Mountain Dew

Bottled Mountain Dew

$3.50
Bottled Pepsi

Bottled Pepsi

$3.50
Bottled Pepsi Zero

Bottled Pepsi Zero

$3.50

DESSERTS

DESSERT

STRAWBERRY MOCHI ICE CREAM

$8.00

VANILLA, STRAWBERRY, MANGO & MATCHA

MANGO MOCHI ICE CREAM

$8.00

BAKED CHEESECAKE

$8.00

NEW YORK OR STRAWBERRY

BOBA DRINKS

MILK TEA

DIRTY BROWN SUGAR

DIRTY BROWN SUGAR

$6.00
THAI MILK TEA

THAI MILK TEA

$6.00

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$6.00

FRESH FRUIT

PASSION FRUIT TEA

$6.00
STRAWBERRY TEA

STRAWBERRY TEA

$6.00
MANGO TEA

MANGO TEA

$6.00

LYCHEE

$6.00

WINGS

K-STYLE WINGS

$15.00

6 PIECES WITH K-STYLE FRIES

BBQ WINGS

BBQ WINGS

$14.00
HOT WINGS

HOT WINGS

$14.00
HONEY WINGS

HONEY WINGS

$14.00

PLAIN WINGS

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to K-Pop Ramen in Frisco, Texas! Our menu offers Chashu Bao, Mandu Korean Dumplings, Vegetarian Ramen, K-Style Wings, and more!

Location

4112 legacy drive, Suite 330, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic