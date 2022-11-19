K-ROK imageView gallery

K-ROK





169 Louis Campau Promenade

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Appetizers

TTeokochi 2 5piece skewers

$11.00

Kimchi Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fried Mandoo

$8.99

Fried dumplings with ground tofu, scallions, and clear noodles. Comes with dumpling sauce.

Steamed Mandoo

$8.99

Steamed dumplings with ground tofu, scallions, and clear noodles inside. Comes with a side of dumpling sauce.

Hamul Pajun

$13.99

Seafood pancake

Kimchi Pajun

$13.99

Kimchi and green onion pancake

5 Yangyem Chicken Wings

$9.99

Spicy sweet sauce

5 Soy Garlic Yangyem chicken wings

$9.99

In a soy garlic sauce

10 YangYem Chicken Wings

$18.99

In a spicy sweet sauce

10 Soy Garlic Yangyem chicken wings

$18.99

In a soy garlic sauce

Tukpokee

$12.00

Rice cake stir fried veggies in a spicy sauce

Lapoke

$13.00

Rice cakes stir fried with veggies and ramen noodles in a spicy sauce

Shumai

$8.99

Steamed shrimp dumplings. Comes with dumpling sauce

Edamame

$5.50

Bul-Dak

$17.00

Chicken covered in spicy sauce, layered with mozzarella cheese.

Tang Soo Yook

$24.00

Lightly breaded pieces of pork, served with special dipping sauce.

Tonkatsu

$19.99

Lightly breaded pork fillet.

Corn cheese

$8.00

Steam egg

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Jalapeño popper (6 pieces)

$6.00

Korean Entrees

Bulgogi

$18.00

Ribeye stir fried with white onion, green onions, and carrots in a sweet,soy garlic sauce

Galbi

$29.00

Beef short ribs marinated in a house sauce for 24 hours

Dolsot Bibimbop

$15.99

Stone bowl with Searer bottom rice, topped with assorted veggies of the day, with over easy egg and Korean hot sauce. Your choice of beef, chicken, or tofu.

Japchae

$14.99

sweet potato clear noodles stir fried with carrots, onions, mushrooms, and green onions in a bulgogi sauce

Ojingo Bokkem (Spicy Squid Stifry)

$19.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Kimchi, spam, and rice cooked together, then topped with an over easy egg.

Jeyuk Bokkem

$17.00

Spicy pork stirfry, cooked with veggies in a spicy sweet sauce.

Sam Kim

$19.00

Porkbelly and kimchi stir fried together in a spicy sauce topped with tofu

Pan Fried Mackerel

$17.99

OsamBokem

$26.00

Squid and pork stir fried together in a hot sauce

Korean BBQ (Beef)

Bulgogi BBQ

$24.00

Sweet marinated beef

Cha Dol Baegi BBQ

$24.00

Thinly sliced brisket

LA Galbi BBQ

$29.00

Marinated beef short rib

Deung Shim BBQ

$25.00

Ribeye steak

Joo Moo Luk BBQ

$25.00

Thick marinated cuts of premium beef

Kalbi Sal BBQ

$39.00

Premium cut boneless rib

Beef Belly BBQ

$25.00

Korean BBQ (Pork)

Sam Gyup Sal BBQ

$24.99

Thick cut porkbelly

Pork shoulder Steak BBQ

$24.00

Porkchop

Dae Pae Samgyupsal BBQ

$24.99

Thinly sliced porkbelly

Dae Gi Gui BBQ

$24.99

Spicy marinated cuts of pork

Dae Gi Galbi BBQ

$28.00

Marinated pork ribs

Spicy Sam Gyup Sal BBQ

$24.99

Spicy thinly sliced porkbelly

Pork Jowl (Cheek) BBQ

$24.00

Soups

Yu Kea Jang

$15.00

Brisket, green onions, brackens,egg and clear noodles in a spicy broth.

Soon Tofu Chigae

$15.00

Soft tofu soup with squid, shrimp, green onions, and egg in a spicy broth.

Champong

$16.00

Kimchi Ramen

$13.00

Kimchi, egg, and ramen noodles in a spicy broth.

Doenjaeg chigae

$15.00

Soy bean based soup, with brisket, tofu, and green onions.

Kimchi Chigae

$15.00

Dukmandookook

$15.00

Hot Pots

Budae Chigae

$35.00

Hot pot with spam, beef franks, tofu, kimchi, and ramen noodles in a spicy broth. Made for two people.

Bulgogi Jungol

$39.00

Bulgogi beef, rice cakes, noodles, and veggies in a bulgogi broth. Made for two people

BBQ Combos

BBQ Combo Beef

$77.00

Comes with cuts of bulgogi marinated sweet beef, ribeye, thinly sliced brisket, Joo Moo luk thick marinated beef. A side salad, and a bowl of soup. Made for two people.

BBQ Combo Pork

$77.00

Comes with cuts of samgyupsal, pork shoulder, daegi GUI, pork jowl. With a side salad and bowl of soup. Made for two people.

Desserts

Mochi with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup and a cherry on top

Mochi icecream

$7.50

Brown sugar boba bar

$7.50

Extra

Rice

$2.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Garlic

$2.50

Gift card

$94.33

Leftover AYCE BBQ CHARGE

$16.00

Pork fried rice

$12.99

Spam

$3.99

Veggie fried rice

$12.99

AYCE

77 minute time limit All food must finished or 16.00 charge will be accessed. 3 meat order limit at each serving AYCE parties of 4 or more 18% gratuity will be included added to bill

AYCE

$34.00

77 minute time limit All food must be eaten, if leftover a 15.99 charge will accessed 3 meat limit order at each serving

Kids 12 under

$14.00

Bulgogi

Chadolbaegi (thinly sliced brisket)

JooMooLuk (marinated boneless short rib)

DeungShimGui

Pork Bulgogi

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

Pork Shoulder Steak

SampGyupSal (PorkBelly)

Spicy Samgyupsal (Porkbelly)

Daegi GUI (Spicy Pork)

Chicken Bulgogi

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

Hawaiian Chicken Bulgogi

DaePaeSamGyupsal (thinly sliced porkbelly)

Hawaiian ChaDolBaegi

Soda/non alcohol

Black tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Japanese Green Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Maxim coffee

$3.00

Melli Yello

$2.99

Milkis apple

$3.50

Mogu Mogu coconut

$4.00

Mogu Mogu Grape

$4.00

Mogu mogu Lychee

$4.00

Mogu Mogu Mango

$4.00

Mogu strawberry

$4.00

Redbull

$4.50

Sprite

$2.99

Starbuck Mocha

$5.00

Unsweetened IceTea

$2.99

Viloe Milk

$1.75

Virgin daquri

$6.00

Virgin pinacolada

$6.00

Milkis Banana

$3.50

Milk is Melon

$3.50

Milkis Peach

$3.50

Shirley temple

$3.50

Specialty Cocktails

Lychee liqueur, original milkis, splash of soda.

Double

$12.50

Kimchi BloodyMary

$12.00

Kimchi, Bloodymary mix, olive juice, topped with olives and kimchi.

KoolKorean

$11.50

Soju, cucumber vodka, and lime juice, topped with sprite and soda water.

Single

Soju Bottle

$15.00

Soju Bombs

$18.00

Soju and Hite

Sweet K-Rok Dream (Lychee)

$11.50

Soju, lychee juice, grenadine, and sprite. Topped with a lychee and cherry.

Long island tea

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Tequila sunrise

$11.50

Tequila, orange juice and grenadine.

Sex on the beach

$12.00

White Russian

$11.50

Long island Pina colada

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.50

Soju Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Yogurt Soju Pitcher

$21.99

Jalapeño Margarita

$12.50

Made with Tanteo jalapeño tequila.

Pretty in Pink

$7.50

Made with Beefeater Strawberry gin, chamisul soju, lemonade, and sprite

Yeoji

$8.50

Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

Made with 21 seeds cucumber tequila

Jinro bottle

$49.99

Milkis Appletini

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Martini

$11.00

1.5 oz gin .5 dry vermouth, up with olive garnish

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Long Island IceTea

$8.50

Jack and coke

$7.50

Captain and coke

$7.50

Gin and tonic

$7.50

Sex on the beach

$9.00

Margarita on the ROKS

$11.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Pina colada

$9.00

Beer Draft

Oberon

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Sapporo pitcher

$25.00

Kirin ichiban

$7.00

Beer Bottled

Miller Lite

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelo6 Ultra

$5.00

All Day

$6.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Takeout Pop

Coke To Go

Asian Beer

Hite

$6.00

Tiger

$5.00

Sapporo 22oz Can

$9.00

Sapporo 12 oz bottle

$6.50

Beer Can

Triple Jam

$6.50

Voodoo

$6.50

Tang Space

$6.50

Jai Alai

$6.50

Perrin black

$6.50

Long drink

$6.50

Seltzers

High Noon

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Truley

$7.00

Long Drink (Original)

$7.00

Refreshing soda and gin, made with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors. 5% ALC

Long Drink (0 sugar)

$7.00

Refreshing soda and gin, made with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors. 5% ALC

Soku Pineapple Soju Seltzer

$7.00

Soku Tangerine Soju Seltzer

$7.00

Soku Strawberry Soju Seltzer

$7.00

Non Alcoholic beer

O' Douls

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Well Gin

$7.00+

Tangueray

$7.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Pearl (cucumber)

$6.00+

Pearl (Peach)

$6.00+

Titos

$7.50+

New amsterdam

$6.50

Ketel one

$9.00

Whiskey

Bullet Rye

$7.50+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Crown

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Double crown

$15.00

Suntory toki

$8.00

St. George Baller

$10.00

Japanese whiskey.

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jsmeson

$8.00

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00+

Glenlivet

$9.50

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Tequila

Teremana

$7.50+

Mezcal

$8.00+

Patron

$9.00+

Milagro

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Tanteo Jalapeño

$7.50

Tanteo Habanero

$7.50

21 seeds jalapeño cucumber

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$6.00+

Bacardi white superior

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Cognac

Remy Martin V.O.S.P

$9.00+

Courvoisier V.O.S.P

$9.00+

Soju

Soju grapefruit

$15.99

Soju green grape

$15.99

Soju fresh

$15.99

Soju Plum

$15.99

Soju shot

$5.00

Soju bomb single shot

$7.00

Soju bomb bottle and hite

$22.00

Soju stawbery

$15.99

Soju citron

$15.99

Soju peach

$15.99

Soju apple

$15.99

Kook Soon Dang Makgeolli Sparkling Original Rice Wine

$12.50

Kook Soon dang Makgeolli banana sparking wine

$12.50

Kook Soon dang Makgeolli peach sparkling wine

$12.50

Myung Jak raspberry wine

$15.00

Makeolli rice beer mango

$9.00

Icing smooth refresh wine (Green Grape)

$9.00

Ice smooth refresh wine (Grapefruit)

$9.00

Pineapple Yogurt soju Cocktail (pitcher)

$18.00

Lychee Soju Cocktail (Pitcher)

$18.00

Schnapps

Watermelon

$5.00

Sour apple

$5.00

Hourly

2 HOURS

$100.00

1 Hour

$50.00

Person houly

$10.00

Easter hour

$37.00

DEPOSIT

DEPOSIT 100

$100.00

Packages

Package 1

Package 2

$250.00

Package 3

Red Wine

Mark West Pinot Noir

$21.00+

Caricature Cabernet

$22.00+

Souverain Merlot

$22.00+

White Wine

Story Point Chardonnay

$25.00+

Da Vinci Pinot Grigio

$26.00+

Starborough sauvignon Blanc

$25.00+

House Wines

Wine Selection

Korean Raspberry Wine

Bokbunja

$16.00

Specials cocktails

Kim Chi Bloody Mary

$12.00

KoolKorean

$12.00

Sweet K-Rok Dream(Lychee)

$12.00

Soju Bomb

$19.99

Soju pinacolada

$11.50

Soju mule

$12.00

Virgin daquri

$5.00

Virgin colda

$5.00

Drinks

Soju bomb

$7.00

Soju shots

$5.00

Squid Game Cocktails

RedLight Green Light Drink

$12.50

Made with soju, apple pucker, sprite and topped with cherries.

Jing Rum Da Ri (Marble)

$12.50

Made with soju, strawberry milkis, grenadine, sprite, with bursting boba and lichi.

Ojingo (squid game)

$12.50

Soju, fruity Seagram's vodka, tropical redbull, and bursting boba.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

169 Louis Campau Promenade, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
K-ROK image

