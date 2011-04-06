Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers
K's Dairy Delite One Location Serving The Nation! 223 US-24
941 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
K's Dairy has been serving up Burgers 🍔 ice cream and much more since 1955!
Location
223 US-24, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Gallery
More near Buena Vista