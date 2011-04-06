K's Dairy Delite One Location Serving The Nation! imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers

K's Dairy Delite One Location Serving The Nation! 223 US-24

941 Reviews

$

223 US-24

Buena Vista, CO 81211

COMBOS

#1 QTR LB CHEESEBURGER

$10.75

#2 CHICKEN BASKET

$12.85

#3 DBL CHBURGER

$13.50

#4 IMPOSSSIBLE BURGR

$13.99

FAMOUS BURGERS

QTR LB BURGER

$5.99

QTR LB CHEESE BURGER

$7.65

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$7.99

DOUBLE HAMBURGER 1/2 LB

$8.75

DOUBLE CHEESE 1/2 LB

$9.99

PIMENTO BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

DOUBLE PIMENTO BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

BURNT END CHEDDAR BURGER

$13.00

HOT DOGS

CORN DOG

$5.49

HOT DOG

$5.49

CHILI DOG

$6.49

CHILI DOG WITH CHEESE

$7.49

CHICKEN/VEGGIE

GRILLED CHICKEN MUSHROOM SANDWICH

$8.49

CHICKEN STRIPS 4 COUNT

$9.49

IMPOSSIBLR BURGER

$10.49

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

KIDS COMBOS

#5 CORN DOG KIDS COMBO

$7.50

#6 HOT DOG KIDS COMBO

$7.50

#7 BURGER (PLAIN) KIDS COMBO

$7.50

#8 CHCKEN STRIPS 3 COUNT KIDS COMBO

$8.65

SIDES

FRIES

$4.49

ONION RINGS

$5.49

CHILI (RED) CUP

$5.49

BIG MOUNTAIN FRIES ( WITH CHILI & CHEESE

$8.75

Doggy Patty

$3.50

Pretzel Bites

$6.49

Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Beer Mustard

$1.00

SOFT DRINK

Coke

$2.75+

Diet Coke

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Dr. Pepper

$2.75+

Tea

$2.75+

Root Beer

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

TEA

TEA

$2.75+

BOTTLED WATER

Bottle Water

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
K's Dairy has been serving up Burgers 🍔 ice cream and much more since 1955!

223 US-24, Buena Vista, CO 81211

Directions

