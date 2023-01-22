K-Station - Pittsburgh

Restaurant header imageView gallery

4236 Forbes Avenue

Schenley Plaza

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Korean Bulgogi Beef Burrito
Korean Crispy Chicken Over Fries

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

Potatoes, Eggs, Cheese, Green Salsa, and Flour Tortillas

Schenley Burrito

Schenley Burrito

$8.75

VEGAN SOYRIZO BURRITOS

Korean Bulgogi Beef Burrito

Korean Bulgogi Beef Burrito

$11.50

Beef, Kimchi Salad, Rice, Corn, Red Cabbage Mix, and Spicy Mayo.

Korean Soy Chicken Burrito

$10.25

Chicken, Kimchi Salad, Rice, Corn, Red Cabbage Mix, and Spicy Mayo

Burrito Bowl

Breakfast Burrito Bowl

Breakfast Burrito Bowl

$8.75

Potatoes, Eggs, Cheese, and Green Salsa

Schenley Bowl

Schenley Bowl

$8.75

VEGAN SOYRIZO BURRITO BOWL

Korean Street Tacos

Two Tacos in a order
Korean Chicken Taco

Korean Chicken Taco

$8.50

Two Chicken Tacos with Corn Tortillas, cheese, Chicken, Red Cabbage Mix, and pickle and Spicy Mayo Sauce.

Korean Steak Taco

Korean Steak Taco

$9.50

Two Steak Tacos with Corn Tortillas, Cheese, Steak, Red Cabbage Mix, Pickle, and Spicy Mayo Sauce

Steam Buns

Bulgogi Beef Bao Bun

Bulgogi Beef Bao Bun

$8.50
Pork Belly Bao Bun

Pork Belly Bao Bun

$8.25

Korean Lunch Box

Bolgugi Beef Meal Box

Bolgugi Beef Meal Box

$14.95

Flank Steak, Kimchi Salad, Rice, Corn Sesame Seed, and Red Cabbage Slaw Mix.

Dakgangjeong (Sweet Fried Chicken) Meal Box

Dakgangjeong (Sweet Fried Chicken) Meal Box

$13.50

Sweet and Tangy Fried Chicken, Rice, Corn, Kimchi Salad, and Red Cabbage Slaw

Mandu (Deep-Fried Pot Stickers) Meal Box

Mandu (Deep-Fried Pot Stickers) Meal Box

$12.95

Vegetarian, Beef and Pork Potsticker, Rice, Kimchi Salad, Corn, and Red Cabbage Slaw Mix.

Korean BBQ Tofu Meal Box

Korean BBQ Tofu Meal Box

$12.50

BBQ Tofu, Red Cabbage Slaw Mix, Pinto Bean, Corn, Kimchi Salad, and Rice.

Buddha Box

$17.95

Sweet Tanky Fried Chicken, Bulgogi Beef, Soft Tofu, Kimchi, Rice, Red Cabbage Slaw Mix, and Spicy Mayo.

Korean Spicy BBQ Pork Belly

Korean Spicy BBQ Pork Belly

$13.50

Cheesesteak

Bulgogi Cheesesteak

Bulgogi Cheesesteak

$13.25

Side Order

Korean Crispy Chicken Over Fries

Korean Crispy Chicken Over Fries

$10.95

With Sauce

Mandu (5ps Deep Fried PotSticker)

Mandu (5ps Deep Fried PotSticker)

$7.50
Sweet Fried Crispy Chicken (7ps)

Sweet Fried Crispy Chicken (7ps)

$8.50
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.70
Kimchi (4oz)

Kimchi (4oz)

$2.50
French Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Rice and Bean

$4.50

Drinks

Jarrito Glass Bottle

Jarrito Glass Bottle

$4.50
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.95
Coke Glass Bottle

Coke Glass Bottle

$4.50
Fanta Orange Soda Glass Bottle

Fanta Orange Soda Glass Bottle

$4.50
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.50
Applie Juice

Applie Juice

$2.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75
Maeil Biofeel

Maeil Biofeel

$1.50
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$3.50
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4236 Forbes Avenue, Schenley Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

