K Town Tavern - Knox 320 N. Peters Rd

320 N. Peters Rd
Knoxville, TN 37922
Appetizers
Haystack Onions
Shoestring Fried Onions served with Basil-Sriracha Aioli
Chips & Fresh Pico de Gallo
Add Homemade Guacamole or Jalapeno Queso for $4. GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Hot Pretzel Bites with Queso
16 Pretzel Bites served with our Jalapeno Cheese Sauce
Big Orange Ham & Jam Fritters
7 Homemade Pimento Cheese & Country Ham Fritters Breaded with Panko & Topped with Red Pepper Jelly
Fried Mozzarella Curds
7 Freshly-Pulled Mozzarella Cheese Curds rolled in Panko & Served with Homemade Marinara
Spinach, Artichoke, & Parmesan Dip
Served with Tortilla Chips. GF Note: potential contact with gluten
BBQ Pulled Pork Potato Skins
3 Potato Skins filled with BBQ Pulled Pork and Shredded Cheese and Baked. Served with Sour Cream. GF Note: potential contact with gluten
2 Tacos App
Wings
Salads
The Famous Grecian
The Kalogeros Family Signature Salad~ Fresh Mixed Greens tossed in our Grecian Vinaigrette with Peas, Celery, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Pepperoncini, and Tomato. Topped with our Special Creamy Feta. celiac-friendly
The Southern Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens topped with Apple-Smoked Bacon, Chopped Egg, Shredded Cheese, Sliced Tomato, and Cucumber. Served with your Choice of Dressing. celiac-friendly
The Tavern Caesar Salad
Freshly-Chopped Romaine Lettuce tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing. Topped with Homemade Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. celiac-friendly
Side Grecian
Side Southern
Side Caesar
Sides
Hand-Cut Fries
GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Steamed Broccoli
celiac-friendly
Seasoned Rice Pilaf
GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Creamy Cole Slaw
GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Chef's Vegetable of the Day
GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Baked Potato
celiac-friendly
Loaded Baked Potato
GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Mac & Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Celiac-Friendly.
Entrees
Seasoned Sirloin
Seared Sirloin served with a Side Item of your Choice. celiac-friendly
Carne Asada Fajitas
Prepared over a bed of Onions and Peppers, Black Beans, and Corn. Served with 4 Flour Tortillas and Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole. GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Shrimp Fajitas
Prepared over a bed of Onions and Peppers, Black Beans, and Corn. Served with 4 Flour Tortillas and Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole. GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Southwestern Chicken Fajitas
Prepared over a bed of Onions and Peppers, Black Beans, and Corn. Served with 4 Flour Tortillas and Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole. GF Note: potential contact with gluten
Tavern Baked Mac & Cheese
Macaroni baked in our Homemade Cheese Sauce and a blend of Cheeses
Penne Alfredo
Cajun Style available upon request
Pulled Pork Platter
BBQ Pulled Pork smoked with Hickory and Pecan Wood, topped with Shoestring Fried Onions Served with Hand-Cut Fries and Mac & Cheese. celiac-friendly
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Angel Hair Pasta tossed in a Garlic-infused White Wine Sauce, with Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, and sprinkled with Crushed Red Pepper, Lemon Juice, and Parmesan Cheese
Southern Crusted Chicken Tender Platter
6 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders served over Hand-Cut Fries with a Slaw Taster. Served with Honey Dijon Dipping Sauce
Grilled Pesto Chicken
A Grilled Chicken Breast covered with Pesto. Served with Steamed Broccoli and Rice Pilaf. celiac-friendly
Smoked Pulled Pork Nachos
Nachos piled high with Pulled Pork, Queso, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, and Homemade BBQ Sauce. Topped with Lettuce. Served with sides of Sour Cream, Pico, and Jalapenos. GF Note: potential contact with gluten
BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla
A Quesadilla packed with BBQ Pulled Pork and Shredded Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole with your choice of Side
Blackened Mahi Tacos
3 tacos topped with Pico and Slaw. Served with Chips and a side of Pico
Chicken Feature
Shrimp Feature
Sandwiches
Tavern Steakhouse Burger
Our House Specialty, topped with our Steakhouse Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, and Mayo with Melted Mozzarella. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Volhouz Burger
For the Pimento Cheese Lover! Covered in our Homemade Pimento Cheese, with both Sauteed and Fried Onions. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Classic Cheeseburger
An American Classic, topped with 2 slices of American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, and Mayo. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Big G's Mac & Cheese Bacon Burger
Piled high with 2 Scoops of Mac & Cheese and Bacon, topped with a slice of Tomato and 2 slices of American Cheese. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Smokehouse Cheddar Bourbon Burger
Covered in BBQ Sauce and topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sauteed Bourbon Onions. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Blackened Bleu Burger
Blackened Burger Patty with Crumbled Bleu Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Bad Burro Bacon Burger
Not for the Faint of Heart! This Donkey of a Bacon Burger flames with Atomic Aioli, Fried Jalapeno, and Ghost Pepper Cheese. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Chicken Sandwich
Topped with BBQ Sauce, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese, as well as Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce, topped with Slaw and Pickles.celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Carne Asada Steak Sandwich
Topped with Grilled Peppers & Onions and Melted American Cheese. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Hamburger
An American Classic, topped with 2 slices of American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, and Mayo. celiac-friendly when served without a bun
Pizza
KTown Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Meatball, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black & Green Olives
Pizza Maker
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, and Mushroom
All Meats
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Meatball, and Bacon
Greek
Chicken, Spinach, Onion, Kalamata Olive, Pepperoncini, with Mozzarella, Kasseri, and Feta Cheeses
Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Drizzled with Ranch on Top
Veggie
Spinach, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black & Green Olives, Artichoke, and Garlic-Infused Tomato
Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple
Create Your Own
Proteins ($1.50): Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Chicken, Ham. Veggies ($1.00): Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Olive, Spinach, Garlic-Infused Tomato, Artichoke, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Jalapeno
Margherita
Olive Oil Base with Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic-Infused Tomato, and Fresh Basil
West Coaster
Pesto Base with Chicken, Roasted Yellow Pepper, Mushroom, Artichoke, and Feta
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce Base with Chicken and Red Onion
The Mediterranean
Add-Ons
Side of Dressing
Side of Guacamole
Side of Pico Salsa
Side of Queso
Extra Chips
Extra Pita Bread
Extra Pretzels
Extra Tortillas
Extra Fajita Set
Side of Shredded Cheese
Add 3 Tenders for Salad
Add 4oz Grilled Chicken for Salad
Bottle of Grecian Vinegar
Bottle of Grecian Vinaigrette
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
Carrot Cake
Lemon Cake
White Chocolate Raspberry Cake
Italian Cream Cake
New York Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Berry Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
Brownie Cheesecake
Samoa Cheesecake
Bakalava Cheesecake
Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Coconut Cake
Soft Drinks
N/A Bar Drinks
Draft Beer
16oz Bud Light
16oz Michelob Ultra
16oz Miller Lite
16oz Bell's Two Hearted
12oz Blackberry Farm Double IPA
16oz Blackhorse Sour
16oz Crafty Bastard Hazy IPA
16oz Crosstown Brewing Traffic IPA
16oz Hexagon IPA
16oz Lagunitas IPA
16oz Highland Gaelic Ale
16oz Mayday Angry Redhead
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Catawba White Zombie
16oz Guinness Nitro Stout
16oz Terrapin Moo-Hoo Chocolate Milk Stout
16oz Blackberry Farm Goat Hill Kolsh
16oz Blackberry Farm Yallarhammer Pale Ale
16oz Blackhorse Vanilla Cream Ale
16oz Hi-Wire Bed Of Nails Brown Ale
12oz Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
16oz Hap & Harry's Lager
16oz Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch
16oz YEE HAW Dunkel
16oz Stella Artois
16oz Wiseacre Tiny Bomb
16oz Hexagon Seasonal
12oz Lagunitas Unrefined Shugga
16oz Monday Night Brewing Blackberry Lemon Sour
16oz Sam Adams Seasonal
16oz Sweetwater Blue
16oz Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down
16oz YEE HAW Seasonal
16oz Gypsy Circus Vaudevillain
16oz Gypsy Circus Queen Of Swords
16oz Bold Rock Seasonal Cider
16oz Rhinegeist Pogo
Draft Mugs
32oz Bud Light
32oz Michelob Ultra
32oz Miller Lite
32oz Bell's Two Hearted
32oz Blackhorse Sour
32oz Crafty Bastard Hazy IPA
32oz Crosstown Brewing Traffic IPA
32oz Hexagon IPA
32oz Lagunitas IPA
32oz Highland Gaelic Ale
32oz Mayday Angry Redhead
32oz Blue Moon
32oz Catawba White Zombie
32oz Guinness Nitro Stout
32oz Terrapin Moo-Hoo Chocolate Milk Stout
32oz Blackberry Farm Goat Hill Kolsh
32oz Blackberry Farm Yallarhammer Pale Ale
32oz Blackhorse Vanilla Cream Ale
32oz Hi-Wire Bed Of Nails Brown Ale
32oz Hap & Harry's Lager
32oz Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch
32oz YEE HAW Dunkel
32oz Stella Artois
32oz Wiseacre Tiny Bomb
32oz Hexagon Seasonal
32oz Monday Night Brewing Blackberry Lemon Sour
32oz Sam Adams Seasonal
32oz Sweetwater Blue
32oz Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down
32oz YEE HAW Seasonal
32oz Gypsy Circus Vaudevillain
32oz Gypsy Circus Queen Of Swords
32oz Bold Rock Seasonal Cider
32oz Rhinegeist Pogo
