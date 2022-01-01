A map showing the location of K Town Tavern - Knox 320 N. Peters RdView gallery

K Town Tavern - Knox

320 N. Peters Rd

Knoxville, TN 37922

Appetizers

Haystack Onions

$6.49

Shoestring Fried Onions served with Basil-Sriracha Aioli

Chips & Fresh Pico de Gallo

$7.99

Add Homemade Guacamole or Jalapeno Queso for $4. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Hot Pretzel Bites with Queso

$7.99

16 Pretzel Bites served with our Jalapeno Cheese Sauce

Big Orange Ham & Jam Fritters

$10.99

7 Homemade Pimento Cheese & Country Ham Fritters Breaded with Panko & Topped with Red Pepper Jelly

Fried Mozzarella Curds

$10.99Out of stock

7 Freshly-Pulled Mozzarella Cheese Curds rolled in Panko & Served with Homemade Marinara

Spinach, Artichoke, & Parmesan Dip

$10.99

Served with Tortilla Chips. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

BBQ Pulled Pork Potato Skins

$12.99

3 Potato Skins filled with BBQ Pulled Pork and Shredded Cheese and Baked. Served with Sour Cream. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

2 Tacos App

$100.00

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Served with a Sauce and a Dressing. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

12 Wings

$16.99

Served with a Sauce and a Dressing. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Salads

GF Note: all dressings are celiac-friendly

The Famous Grecian

$12.99

The Kalogeros Family Signature Salad~ Fresh Mixed Greens tossed in our Grecian Vinaigrette with Peas, Celery, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Pepperoncini, and Tomato. Topped with our Special Creamy Feta. celiac-friendly

The Southern Salad

$12.99

Fresh Mixed Greens topped with Apple-Smoked Bacon, Chopped Egg, Shredded Cheese, Sliced Tomato, and Cucumber. Served with your Choice of Dressing. celiac-friendly

The Tavern Caesar Salad

$12.99

Freshly-Chopped Romaine Lettuce tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing. Topped with Homemade Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. celiac-friendly

Side Grecian

$5.00

Side Southern

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$2.95

GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Steamed Broccoli

$2.95

celiac-friendly

Seasoned Rice Pilaf

$2.95

GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Creamy Cole Slaw

$2.95

GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Chef's Vegetable of the Day

$2.95

GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Baked Potato

$2.95

celiac-friendly

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.95

GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Celiac-Friendly.

Entrees

Seasoned Sirloin

$20.99

Seared Sirloin served with a Side Item of your Choice. celiac-friendly

Carne Asada Fajitas

$18.99

Prepared over a bed of Onions and Peppers, Black Beans, and Corn. Served with 4 Flour Tortillas and Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Prepared over a bed of Onions and Peppers, Black Beans, and Corn. Served with 4 Flour Tortillas and Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Southwestern Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Prepared over a bed of Onions and Peppers, Black Beans, and Corn. Served with 4 Flour Tortillas and Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

Tavern Baked Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Macaroni baked in our Homemade Cheese Sauce and a blend of Cheeses

Penne Alfredo

$12.99

Cajun Style available upon request

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.99

BBQ Pulled Pork smoked with Hickory and Pecan Wood, topped with Shoestring Fried Onions Served with Hand-Cut Fries and Mac & Cheese. celiac-friendly

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$18.99

Angel Hair Pasta tossed in a Garlic-infused White Wine Sauce, with Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, and sprinkled with Crushed Red Pepper, Lemon Juice, and Parmesan Cheese

Southern Crusted Chicken Tender Platter

$15.99

6 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders served over Hand-Cut Fries with a Slaw Taster. Served with Honey Dijon Dipping Sauce

Grilled Pesto Chicken

$16.99

A Grilled Chicken Breast covered with Pesto. Served with Steamed Broccoli and Rice Pilaf. celiac-friendly

Smoked Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.99

Nachos piled high with Pulled Pork, Queso, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, and Homemade BBQ Sauce. Topped with Lettuce. Served with sides of Sour Cream, Pico, and Jalapenos. GF Note: potential contact with gluten

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.99

A Quesadilla packed with BBQ Pulled Pork and Shredded Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole with your choice of Side

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$15.99

3 tacos topped with Pico and Slaw. Served with Chips and a side of Pico

Chicken Feature

$19.99

Shrimp Feature

$15.99

Sandwiches

All listed sandwiches and burgers are Celiac-Friendly when served without a bun.

Tavern Steakhouse Burger

$13.99

Our House Specialty, topped with our Steakhouse Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, and Mayo with Melted Mozzarella. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Volhouz Burger

$13.99

For the Pimento Cheese Lover! Covered in our Homemade Pimento Cheese, with both Sauteed and Fried Onions. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.99

An American Classic, topped with 2 slices of American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, and Mayo. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Big G's Mac & Cheese Bacon Burger

$14.99

Piled high with 2 Scoops of Mac & Cheese and Bacon, topped with a slice of Tomato and 2 slices of American Cheese. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Smokehouse Cheddar Bourbon Burger

$14.99

Covered in BBQ Sauce and topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sauteed Bourbon Onions. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Blackened Bleu Burger

$14.99

Blackened Burger Patty with Crumbled Bleu Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Bad Burro Bacon Burger

$14.99

Not for the Faint of Heart! This Donkey of a Bacon Burger flames with Atomic Aioli, Fried Jalapeno, and Ghost Pepper Cheese. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese, as well as Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce, topped with Slaw and Pickles.celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Carne Asada Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Topped with Grilled Peppers & Onions and Melted American Cheese. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Hamburger

$13.49

An American Classic, topped with 2 slices of American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, and Mayo. celiac-friendly when served without a bun

Pizza

When selected with gluten free dough; all Brick Oven Pizzas have potential contact with gluten as they are baked in the same Oven.

KTown Special

$18.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Meatball, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black & Green Olives

Pizza Maker

$10.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, and Mushroom

All Meats

$10.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Meatball, and Bacon

Greek

$18.99

Chicken, Spinach, Onion, Kalamata Olive, Pepperoncini, with Mozzarella, Kasseri, and Feta Cheeses

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$10.00

Drizzled with Ranch on Top

Veggie

$17.99

Spinach, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black & Green Olives, Artichoke, and Garlic-Infused Tomato

Hawaiian

$10.00

Ham and Pineapple

Create Your Own

$10.00

Proteins ($1.50): Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Chicken, Ham. Veggies ($1.00): Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Olive, Spinach, Garlic-Infused Tomato, Artichoke, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Jalapeno

Margherita

$10.00

Olive Oil Base with Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic-Infused Tomato, and Fresh Basil

West Coaster

$10.00

Pesto Base with Chicken, Roasted Yellow Pepper, Mushroom, Artichoke, and Feta

BBQ Chicken

$10.00

BBQ Sauce Base with Chicken and Red Onion

The Mediterranean

$18.99

Kids

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Salad

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Add-Ons

Side of Dressing

Side of Guacamole

$1.00+

Side of Pico Salsa

$1.00+

Side of Queso

$1.00+

Extra Chips

$0.50

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Extra Pretzels

$2.75

Extra Tortillas

$0.50

Extra Fajita Set

$2.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Add 3 Tenders for Salad

$4.00

Add 4oz Grilled Chicken for Salad

$5.00

Bottle of Grecian Vinegar

$13.50

Bottle of Grecian Vinaigrette

$13.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.50

Carrot Cake

$10.50

Lemon Cake

$10.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$10.50

Italian Cream Cake

$10.50

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.50

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$9.50

Berry Cheesecake

$9.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.50

Brownie Cheesecake

$9.50

Samoa Cheesecake

$9.50

Bakalava Cheesecake

$9.50

Key Lime Pie Cheesecake

$9.50

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.50

Coconut Cake

$10.50

Soft Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Mello Yello

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Abita Root Beer Pint

$3.50

Abita Root Beer Mug

$6.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

N/A Bar Drinks

N/A Sam Adams Just The Haze

$4.00

N/A Margarita

$6.00

N/A Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

N/A Cocktails

$5.00

Draft Beer

16oz Bud Light

$3.50

16oz Michelob Ultra

$3.50

16oz Miller Lite

$3.50

16oz Bell's Two Hearted

$3.50

12oz Blackberry Farm Double IPA

$4.50

16oz Blackhorse Sour

$3.50

16oz Crafty Bastard Hazy IPA

$3.50

16oz Crosstown Brewing Traffic IPA

$3.50

16oz Hexagon IPA

$3.50

16oz Lagunitas IPA

$3.50

16oz Highland Gaelic Ale

$3.50

16oz Mayday Angry Redhead

$3.50

16oz Blue Moon

$3.50

16oz Catawba White Zombie

$3.50

16oz Guinness Nitro Stout

$3.50

16oz Terrapin Moo-Hoo Chocolate Milk Stout

$3.50Out of stock

16oz Blackberry Farm Goat Hill Kolsh

$3.50

16oz Blackberry Farm Yallarhammer Pale Ale

$3.50

16oz Blackhorse Vanilla Cream Ale

$3.50

16oz Hi-Wire Bed Of Nails Brown Ale

$3.50

12oz Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$4.50

16oz Hap & Harry's Lager

$3.50

16oz Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch

$3.50

16oz YEE HAW Dunkel

$3.50

16oz Stella Artois

$3.50

16oz Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$3.50

16oz Hexagon Seasonal

$3.50

12oz Lagunitas Unrefined Shugga

$4.50

16oz Monday Night Brewing Blackberry Lemon Sour

$3.50

16oz Sam Adams Seasonal

$3.50

16oz Sweetwater Blue

$3.50

16oz Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down

$3.50

16oz YEE HAW Seasonal

$3.50

16oz Gypsy Circus Vaudevillain

$3.50

16oz Gypsy Circus Queen Of Swords

$3.50

16oz Bold Rock Seasonal Cider

$3.50

16oz Rhinegeist Pogo

$3.50

Draft Mugs

32oz Bud Light

$7.00

32oz Michelob Ultra

$7.50

32oz Miller Lite

$7.00

32oz Bell's Two Hearted

$11.50

32oz Blackhorse Sour

$9.50

32oz Crafty Bastard Hazy IPA

$12.50

32oz Crosstown Brewing Traffic IPA

$9.50

32oz Hexagon IPA

$10.50

32oz Lagunitas IPA

$9.50

32oz Highland Gaelic Ale

$9.50

32oz Mayday Angry Redhead

$10.50

32oz Blue Moon

$8.00

32oz Catawba White Zombie

$10.50

32oz Guinness Nitro Stout

$11.50

32oz Terrapin Moo-Hoo Chocolate Milk Stout

$11.50Out of stock

32oz Blackberry Farm Goat Hill Kolsh

$10.50

32oz Blackberry Farm Yallarhammer Pale Ale

$10.50

32oz Blackhorse Vanilla Cream Ale

$9.50

32oz Hi-Wire Bed Of Nails Brown Ale

$11.50

32oz Hap & Harry's Lager

$7.50

32oz Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch

$10.50

32oz YEE HAW Dunkel

$10.50

32oz Stella Artois

$11.50

32oz Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$9.50

32oz Hexagon Seasonal

$10.50

32oz Monday Night Brewing Blackberry Lemon Sour

$10.50

32oz Sam Adams Seasonal

$9.50

32oz Sweetwater Blue

$9.50

32oz Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down

$11.00

32oz YEE HAW Seasonal

$10.50

32oz Gypsy Circus Vaudevillain

$10.50

32oz Gypsy Circus Queen Of Swords

$10.50

32oz Bold Rock Seasonal Cider

$10.50

32oz Rhinegeist Pogo

$9.50

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Btl

$3.25

Budweiser Btl

$3.25

Coors Light Btl

$3.25

Corona Extra Btl

$4.00

Corona Light Btl

$4.00

High Noon Flavor 1

$5.00

High Noon Flavor 2

$5.00

High Noon Flavor 3

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.50

Miller Lite Btl

$3.25

Yuengling Btl

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
320 N. Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922

