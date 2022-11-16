Restaurant header imageView gallery

K Wings

8200 Stockdale Hwy. STE K-4

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Wings
Combo (Wings+Drums)
Kimchi Fried Rice

Signature Chicken

Boneless Chicken

Boneless Chicken

$13.95+

Lightly battered chicken breast tossed in your choice of our housemade sauce. Served with a complimentary side of pickled radish and cabbage salad.

Wings

Wings

$13.95+

Lightly battered bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our housemade sauce. Served with a complimentary side of pickled radish and cabbage salad.

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$13.95+

Lightly battered drumsticks tossed in your choice of our housemade sauce. Served with a complimentary side of pickled radish and cabbage salad.

Combo (Wings+Drums)

Combo (Wings+Drums)

$16.95+

Lightly battered bone-in wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of our housemade sauce. Served with a complimentary side of pickled radish and cabbage salad.

Starters

Oh! K Fries

Oh! K Fries

$8.00

French Fries tossed in garlic butter topped with our housemade fry seasoning, parmesan cheese, and parsley flakes.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

French fries tossed with our housemade fry seasoning.

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Fried Tofu covered in our housemade tempura sauce. Topped with bonito flakes and dried seaweed flakes.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$10.00

Grilled balls of seasoned batter stuffed with octopus chunks. Drizzled with mayo and takoyaki sauce and topped with dried seaweed flakes and bonito flakes. (5 pieces)

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed immature soybean topped with sea salt.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

Chicken & veggie stuffed gyoza (dumplings) served with our housemade gyoza sauce (5 pieces)

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Battered and deep fried squid served with our housemade spicy mayo sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Lightly battered and fried shrimp served with our housemade tempura sauce (5 pieces)

Korean Cheese Corn Dog

$4.50

Korean-style corndog. Mozzarella cheese coated with batter and breadcrumb, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

Value Sets

K1 Set (Wings+Rice)

K1 Set (Wings+Rice)

$12.95

6 pieces wings or 6oz boneless. Served with a side of steamed rice, cabbage salad, pickled radish, and kimchi.

K2 Set (Wings+Fries)

K2 Set (Wings+Fries)

$11.95

6 pieces wings or 6oz boneless. Served with french fries.

K3 Set (Drums+Rice)

K3 Set (Drums+Rice)

$11.95

2 pieces drumstick. Served with a side of steamed rice, cabbage salad, pickled radish, and kimchi.

K4 Set (Drums+Fries)

$10.95

2 pieces drumsticks. Served with french fries.

Main Dishes

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Our housemade kimchi stir-fried with rice, bacon, white onion, and green onion. Topped with seaweed flakes, and fried egg

Fire Noodles

Fire Noodles

$11.00

Spicy Korean ramen, dry style. Served with cabbage and fried egg.

Salads

Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Fresh Cabbage Salad served with our house salad dressing

Sides

Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.00

Housemade Korean side dish consisting of fermented chili peppers mixed with napa cabbage, green onion, white onion, and korean radish.

Pickled Radish

Pickled Radish

$5.00

Housemade juicy, crispy radish steeped in the perfect blend of slightly sweet and tangy flavors

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Fluffy, cooked short grain rice

Extra Sauces

Sweet&Spicy Sauce (2oz)

$1.50

Soy Garlic Sauce (2oz)

$1.50

Spicy Mayo (2oz)

$1.00

Takoyaki Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Tempura Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

House Salad Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Ranch (2oz)

$1.00

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$3.50
Bottled Water (Fiji)

Bottled Water (Fiji)

$3.50

Ramune (Original)

$4.00

Ramune (Lychee)

$4.00

Ramune (Peach)

$4.00

Ramune (Melon)

$4.00

Ramune (Strawberry)

$4.00

Ramune (Orange)

$4.00

Calpico (Original)

$4.50

Calpico (Lychee)

$4.50

Calpico (Strawberry)

$4.50

Calpico (Mango)

$4.50

Calpico Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Green Tea (cold)

$3.50

Bottled green tea (Ito En)

Jasmine Tea (cold)

$3.50

Bottled jasmine tea (Ito En)

Milk Tea (Bottled)

$3.75

Bottled black milk tea

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Korean fried chicken located on Stockdale Hwy and Coffee Rd! Our chickens are prepared to order with high quality ingredients. Fried to ultimate crispiness and bursting with bold, authentic flavors. Crunchy and bold! That’s our style😎

Location

8200 Stockdale Hwy. STE K-4, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Directions

