Kaan's Bakery 2 33 Wilmington Avenue

33 Wilmington Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Order Again

Breads

Home Made Breads!

French Baguette

$5.00

Italian Bread

$5.00

Triple Cheese Bread

$6.00

Bagel

$1.95

Baked Goods

Cheese Crossiant

$2.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Choco Hazelnut Croissant

$3.95

Strawberry Crossiant

$3.95

Plain Croissant

$2.95

Almond Crossiant

$3.95
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.50

Cinnamon Twist

$3.95
Sticky Bunn

Sticky Bunn

$4.95

Scone

$2.95

Apple Fritter

$3.95
Brownie Slice

Brownie Slice

$3.95
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$2.95

Cherry Danish

$2.95

Sausage Sticks

$2.95

Feta Rolls

$2.95

Baklava

$2.50

Chocolate Twist

$3.95

Lattice Savory

$3.95

Pistachio Twist

$3.95

Nut Rolls

$2.50

Mini Pizza

$2.95

Spinach

$3.95

Donuts

Jelly Donut

$2.50

Cream Donut

$2.50

Glaze Donut

$2.50

Chocolate Donut

$2.50

Cronuts

$2.95

Chocolate Cake Donut

$2.50

Cake Donut

$2.50

Maple Donut

$2.50

Cold Sweets

Rice Puding

$4.95
Eclairs

Eclairs

$2.50
Cream puff

Cream puff

$3.95

Cannoli

$5.95

Choco Strawberry

$2.50

Cake Pops

$2.50

Cakes

Cake

$7.00+
Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$19.99+
German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$19.99+
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$34.99

Sliced Cake

$6.95

Single Cake 4''

$10.95

Cheesecake Cupcake

$3.95

Tralice

$2.99

GF Mini Cake

GF Mini Cake

$13.95
Carrot Cake G-F

Carrot Cake G-F

$38.99+
Coconut Cake G-F

Coconut Cake G-F

$38.99+
German Chocolate Cake G-F

German Chocolate Cake G-F

$38.99+
Oreo Cake G-F

Oreo Cake G-F

$38.99+
Tiramisu Cake G-F

Tiramisu Cake G-F

$38.99+
Strawberry Cake G-F

Strawberry Cake G-F

$38.99+
Birthday Cake G-F

Birthday Cake G-F

$38.99+

Cookie Dough Cake G-F

$38.99+

Chocolate Cake G-F

$38.99+
Carrot Cake S-F

Carrot Cake S-F

$38.99+
Coconut Cake S-F

Coconut Cake S-F

$38.99+
German Chocolate Cake S-F

German Chocolate Cake S-F

$38.99+
Oreo Cake S-F

Oreo Cake S-F

$38.99+
Tiramisu Cake S-F

Tiramisu Cake S-F

$38.99+
Strawberry Cake S-F

Strawberry Cake S-F

$38.99+
Birthday Cake S-F

Birthday Cake S-F

$38.99+

Cookie Dough Cake S-F

$38.99+

Chocolate Cake S-F

$38.99+

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50+
Flour Cookies

Flour Cookies

$1.50

CupCakes

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$2.50+

Muffin

$2.50

Cheesecake Cupcake

$3.95

Pies

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$14.99
Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$14.99
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$14.99
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$19.99
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$14.99
Mini Apple Pie

Mini Apple Pie

$2.95

Banana Cream Pie

$16.99

Mini Blueberry Pie

$1.99

Beverages

Coca Cola 16oz

$2.00

Sprite 16oz

$2.00

Diet Cola 16oz

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

BodyArmor

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

As you wish 2

Location

33 Wilmington Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

