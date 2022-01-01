Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Kaathis

349 Reviews

$

2273 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 - Rolls Combo
Paneer Makhani Roll
Chatpat Gobi Roll

Combos

Traditional Indian rice dish cooked with a rich blend of spices

#1 - Rolls Combo

$10.99

2 rolls and 1 drink

#2 - Bowl Combo

$13.99

1 Bowl, 1 Side, and 1 Drink

#3 - Chicken Biryani Combo

$16.99

1 Chicken Biryani, 1 Side, and 1 Drink

#4 - Burger Combo

$9.99

1 Burger, Wedges, and 1 Drink

#5 - Pizza Combo

$10.99

1 Pizza, 1 side, and 1 Drink

Main Dishes

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Traditional Indian rice dish with chicken, cooked with a blend of spices

Bowl

Bowl

$9.99

A Gluten-free offering of deconstructed rolls over a bed of coriander rice

Kaathis Burger

$5.99

Beef or Chicken burger topped with Kale, onions and tomatoes. Cheese or Egg is Extra. Comes with our delicious house-made aioli of your choice

Personal PIzza

Personal PIzza

$6.99

Indian flavored personal pizza made on a paratha. Select any one of our Indian flavored toppings

Single Rolls

Beef Roll

Beef Roll

$6.99

Minced beef (halal) marinated with aromatic Indian spices, onions, and garlic and grilled into succulent kebabs. Rolled into a freshly made paratha, garnished with green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces

Pepper Lamb Roll

Pepper Lamb Roll

$6.99

Lamb marinated and cooked in a pepper, yogurt base into tender succulent pieces of meat wrapped with onions and cilantro in a paratha (Indian flatbread). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces

Chicken Tikka Roll

Chicken Tikka Roll

$6.50

White meat chicken (halal) marinated in yogurt and flavorful tandoori spices, grilled to perfection. The tender pieces are rolled into a freshly made paratha, garnished with green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces

Chili Chicken Roll

Chili Chicken Roll

$6.50

Our chilli chicken kaathi roll is a blend of of bold flavors from the "Indian-ized", homemade, chilli chicken (halal) and the toppings of the roll (contains MSG). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces

Chicken Masala Roll

Chicken Masala Roll

$6.50

Chicken pieces that are rubbed with our special spice blend and then seared before wrapping in a paratha (Indian flatbread) with onions and cilantro. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces though we strongly recommend the "Hot Sauce".

Paneer Makhani Roll

Paneer Makhani Roll

$5.50

Fresh Indian unaged curd cheese cubes marinated and cooked in aromatic tandoori spices and yogurt, rolled into a freshly made paratha and garnished with masala, green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces

Chatpat Gobi Roll

Chatpat Gobi Roll

$5.50

A mix of cauliflower and potato cooked with mustard seeds and cumin and topped with a sweet and tangy sauce. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces

Poblano Masala Roll

Poblano Masala Roll

$5.50

Another delicious vegan option that consists of poblanos and potatoes cooked in spices, wrapped in a paratha (Indian flatbread) and topped with cilantro and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces

Andaa (Egg) Roll

Andaa (Egg) Roll

$4.99

Our breakfast roll is a classic - egg, topped with cilantro, onion, tomatoes, and lime juice.

Samosas

Mango Buffalo Chicken Samosas (2 pieces)

Mango Buffalo Chicken Samosas (2 pieces)

$4.99

2 samosas, of shredded chicken made with our mango buffalo flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked

Buffalo Aloo (potato) Samosa (2 pieces)

Buffalo Aloo (potato) Samosa (2 pieces)

$3.99

2 samosas, of potato made with our buffalo flavors, wrapped in the dough, and baked

Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces)

Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces)

$3.99

2 samosas, of potato, poblano, and carrots flavored with our coconut curry flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked

Sides

Tandoori Aloo (Potato) Bisque

Tandoori Aloo (Potato) Bisque

$4.99

A delicious creamy blend of Indian flavors and a traditional bisque to warm the soul

Wedges

Wedges

$3.99

Potato wedges that we add our own special flavoring to and then bake (not fry) for a delicious side

Coconut Poha (puffed Rice)

Coconut Poha (puffed Rice)

$3.99

Kaathis take on the popular dish Poha (flattened rice) with coconut, carrot, and a dash of lime added to it.

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

$2.99

A light, refreshing, Kolkata version of Chickpea salad. Vegan, gluten-free, nut free.

Mixed Greens Salad

$2.99

A light and refreshing cauliflower salad with some onions, cilantro, a hint of mint, drizzled in our signature vinaigrette

Paratha

Paratha

$1.75

Flaky Indian flatbread

Mint Yogurt Sauce

Mint Yogurt Sauce

$0.75

Our signature mint yogurt sauce complements all our offerings

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Our signature hot sauce that compliments all our dishes

Sweet & Hot Sauce

Sweet & Hot Sauce

$0.75

Our signature sweet and hot sauce blends flavor and heat and compliments all our dishes

Drinks

16oz Mango Shake

16oz Mango Shake

$3.99

We bring you our addictive version of this classic drink, made from the king of mangoes - the alphonso mango.

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Sprite Zero

$1.25

Fanta Orange

$1.25

Ice Tea

$1.25

Water

$1.25

Desserts

Apple Turnover Samosa

Apple Turnover Samosa

$2.99

Select from one of our delicious fruit options for a caramel turnover with a Kaathis twist - in a paratha

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The true essence of a culture can oftentimes be found in its food. This could not be any truer for Indian cuisine, particularly with the bold, vibrant flavors of its street food. But you don’t have to go to the streets of Kolkata for authentic Indian fare, because we’ve brought it to Chicago with delicious Kaathi rolls crafted with our own home recipes. Kaathi rolls incorporate meats and vegetables marinated in exotic spices, are cooked on skewers over an open flame, and rolled in savory flatbread known as paratha. Crafting these rolls is something of a passion project for us, and sharing that with our customers is what we love most. Whether for delivery, catering, or dining in, we invite you into our welcoming space for a gastronomic journey to our cultural roots.

Website

Location

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Kaathis image
Kaathis image
Kaathis image
Kaathis image

