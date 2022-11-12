The Kababfather

Main picView gallery

Skewers over Charcoal

Baby Chicken Shishkabab

$9.00

Lamb Shishkabab

$12.00

Smashburgers

Beef Smashburger

$13.00

Double Chicken Smashburger

$16.00

Chicken Smashburger

$13.00

Double Beef Smashburger

$16.00

Specials

Burger, Fries, Soda

$18.00

Two Skewers Lamb & Chicken

$18.00

Two Skewers Lamb

$20.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Hot Dogs

$6.00

Mix (Fries/Hot Dogs)

$10.00

Falafel Balls

$6.00

Sauces

Harissa Mayo

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Tahina

$0.75

Drinks

Can/Water

$2.00

Snapple Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

“ we serve you food you can't refuse “

Location

11245 68th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

