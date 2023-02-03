Restaurant info

Welcome to Kababji Grill, a beloved Mediterranean restaurant in the local community known for its fresh and expertly prepared dishes. Our menu features a variety of traditional favorites such as hummus, falafel, shawarma, and more. In addition to our lunch and dinner options, we also offer a range of breakfast items and pastries. Our restaurant is a popular choice for both dine-in and takeout, and we also provide catering services for corporate events and special occasions. But here at Kababji Grill, we have a spacious dining area perfect for hosting birthday parties and community gatherings. Our friendly staff is always ready to welcome you and help you choose from our wide range of dishes.