Kababji Grill

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken Shawarma

Sides

House Salad

House Salad

$4.75

tomatoes, green onions, cucumber, fresh mint and green bell peppers.

Side of Basmti Rice

Side of Basmti Rice

$4.99
Side of Grilled Veggies

Side of Grilled Veggies

$5.99
1 Pita Bread Side

1 Pita Bread Side

$0.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.89
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Taziki, Garlic or Tahini

Appetizers & Salads

Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$6.99

served with Pita bread.

Baba Ganouj

Baba Ganouj

$7.15

served with Pita bread.

Falafel (6PC)

Falafel (6PC)

$8.45

served with Tahini sauce.

Tabouli

Tabouli

$8.45

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, green onions and cracked wheat topped with lemon juice and olive oil.

Kababji Salad

Kababji Salad

$7.15

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, fresh mint, red onions, green bell peppers and kalamata olives . tossed in Vinaigrette Dressing ( add Chicken OR gyro $4.99)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.75

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, dolma, red onions, green bell peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese. tossed in Vinaigrette Dressing ( add Chicken OR gyro $3.99)

Dolmas (4pc)

Dolmas (4pc)

$7.15

4pc of grape leaves served with taziki sauce

Kibbeh (ea.)

Kibbeh (ea.)

$2.99

cracked wheat mixed with ground beef and stuffed with ground beef and onions.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing ( add Chicken OR gyro $3.99)

Cauliflower

$5.99

Add Chicken

$6.49

Add Gyro

$6.49

Add Fish

$6.49

Pita Wraps

Gyro

Gyro

$9.50

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Taziki sauce

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$9.50

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Garlic sauce

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

mixture of garbanzo and split fava beans with cilantro, onions and garlic

Kafta Kabab

Kafta Kabab

$12.99

ground beef mixed with parsley, onion and garlic mixed with special spices, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and tahini sauce.

Grilled Lamb Kabab

Grilled Lamb Kabab

$11.99

Tender lamp meat grilled, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Tahini sauce.

Grilled Chicken Kabab

Grilled Chicken Kabab

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Garlic sauce

Tilapia Fish

Tilapia Fish

$12.99

Grilled Tilapia fish, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Tahini sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak 6"

Philly Cheese Steak 6"

$8.99

Steak meat, mushrooms, onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla W FF

Chicken Quesadilla W FF

$12.99

Quwsadilla with Chicken shawrma, cheese and special sauce.

GYRO Quesadilla W FF

GYRO Quesadilla W FF

$12.99

Gyro Meat, cheese and special sauce.

Chicken shawarma Arabi WITH FF

Chicken shawarma Arabi WITH FF

$12.99
Arabi Wrap

Arabi Wrap

$8.99

chicken shawarma

Entrees

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.99

Chicken breast meat marinated, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and Garlic sauce.

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$12.99

gyro meat, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and taziki sauce

Mixed Shawarma and Gyro Plate

Mixed Shawarma and Gyro Plate

$13.99

Gyro meat, Chicken breast meat marinated, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread Taziki sauce and Garlic sauce.

Lebaneese Mezza Plate(veg)

$12.99

Tabbouli, baba ganouj, hummus dip, dolma, fried cauliflower, falafel, pita bread, tahini sauce and taziki sauce.

Falafel 6PC Plate

$9.99

6pc falafel, house salad, hummus, pita bread and tahini sauce. ( NO RICE )

Chicken Kabab Plate

$16.99

two skewers, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and Garlic sauce.

Lamb Kabab Plate

Lamb Kabab Plate

$16.99

two skewers, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and Tahini sauce.

Kafta Kabab Plate

Kafta Kabab Plate

$16.99

two skewers, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and Tahini sauce.

Mixed Kabab Plate

$20.99

three skewers, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread, Tahini sauce and Garlic sauce.

Blackened Fish Plate

$14.99

7oz Tilapia filet grilled, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and tahini sauce.

FALAFEL OVER RICE

$11.99

6pc falafel, house salad, hummus, pita bread and tahini sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries W Gyro

Chili Cheese Fries W Gyro

$9.99
Chili Chesse Fries W Chicken

Chili Chesse Fries W Chicken

$9.99

GYRO BOWL

$8.99

RICE, GYRO MEAT,SALAD, WHAITE AND RED SAUCE

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.59
Cheese Sandwich with FF

Cheese Sandwich with FF

$6.49

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.49

Ice Tea 16oz Cup

$2.49

FairLife Strawberry Milk

$2.99

Topo Chico Glass 25oz

$3.25

Coke Can

$1.19

Gatorade

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coke Diet Bottle

$2.29

Lipton Ice Tea

$2.49

Perrier

$2.69

Sprite Can

$1.19

Canada Dry can

$1.19

Pepsi Can

$1.19

Bottle of water

$0.99

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.29

Minute Made

$2.29

Limonade Bottle

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.49

Mexican COKE

$2.50

mexican FANTA

$2.50

mexican SPRITE

$2.50

GOLD PEAK TEA

$2.50

SunnyD

$1.00

BodyArmors

$1.99

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

desserts

Baklava Tray Mix

Baklava Tray Mix

$15.00
Pistachio Baklava (1ea)

Pistachio Baklava (1ea)

$2.49
Walnunt Baklava(2pc)

Walnunt Baklava(2pc)

$2.50
Baklava fingers(1ech)

Baklava fingers(1ech)

$1.00
date cookies

date cookies

$10.00Out of stock
Turkish deal

Turkish deal

$5.00

Turkish coffee With two Baklava Fingers

Date Cookies1 Each

Date Cookies1 Each

$1.75Out of stock

Ramadan special

Lentil Soup

$2.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Kababji Grill, a beloved Mediterranean restaurant in the local community known for its fresh and expertly prepared dishes. Our menu features a variety of traditional favorites such as hummus, falafel, shawarma, and more. In addition to our lunch and dinner options, we also offer a range of breakfast items and pastries. Our restaurant is a popular choice for both dine-in and takeout, and we also provide catering services for corporate events and special occasions. But here at Kababji Grill, we have a spacious dining area perfect for hosting birthday parties and community gatherings. Our friendly staff is always ready to welcome you and help you choose from our wide range of dishes.

Location

1900 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

Directions

