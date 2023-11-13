Restaurant info

KABAB has been family owned and operated for over 30 years. They take pride in serving fresh Mediterranean cuisine and worldly dishes. Popular sandwiches such as the Gyro and appetizers such has Hummous are known around the globe and continue to water the palette time and time again. Serving fresh Mediterranean cuisine also means they have multiple choices for those who are vegetarian and even vegan. At KABAB there is something for everyone in the family and they know you'll love their cultured touch.