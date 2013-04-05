  • Home
  • Easton
  • Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden - 125 Northampton St
Kabinett Wine Bar 125 Northampton St

125 Northampton St

Easton, PA 18042

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Fine Dining & Wine. Grocery Store, Fine Wine Store, Cafe and Wine Garden coming Spring 2023

125 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042

