Kabinett Wine Bar 125 Northampton St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Fine Dining & Wine. Grocery Store, Fine Wine Store, Cafe and Wine Garden coming Spring 2023
Location
125 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042
Gallery