Popular Items

Combo Platter
$19.00

Choose any two of the following kabob skewers: koobideh, chicken, shrimp, Lamb or beef. Served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

White Rice
$5.00
Baklava
$3.50

Phyllo pastry, pistachios, walnuts, honey syrup

Apps, Small Plates, & Sides

Small Plates/Appetizers

Greek Fries
$5.00

Mediterranean seasoning, feta cheese, special fry sauce.

Tzatziki & Pita
$6.00

Cucumber yogurt sauce, serve with warm pita.

Hummus & Pita
$6.00

Chickpea puree, Tahini, Garlic, EVO oil.

Babaganoush & Pita
$6.00

Traditional smoked eggplant and tahini served with warm pita bread

Dolmas
$5.00

4 grape leaves rolled with rice, onions, and spices served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Falafel
$5.00

4 falafel balls and a side of tzatziki sauce

Must-O Musir (Yogurt Dip)
$5.00

Traditional Iranian appetizer prepared dried shallots and yogurt.

Calamari
$14.00Out of stock

Deep fried bread calamari rings

Salad

Greek Salad
$10.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olive, feta cheese, tzatziki, and Greek dressing

Caesar Salad
$10.00

Chopped romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.

Soup

Avgolemono Cup
$6.00

Chicken, rice, lemon juice, egg broth

Avgolemono Bowl
$9.00

Chicken, rice, lemon juice, egg broth

Lentil Cup
$6.00

Vegetable broth, spinach, lentil, cream

Lentil Bowl
$9.00

Vegetable broth, spinach, lentil, cream

Sides

Tzatziki
$2.00

Dipping cup

Hummus
$2.00

Dipping cup

Babaganoush
$2.00

Dipping cup

Must-O Musi
$2.00

Dipping cup

Shrimp Skewer
$8.00

Single skewer

Koobideh Skewer
$7.00

Single skewer

Chicken Skewer
$8.00

Single skewer

Lamb Skewer
$7.00

Single skewer

Beef Skewer
$7.00

Single skewer

Rack Of Lamb Skewer
$20.00

Single skewer

Gyro Meat
$6.00

Grilled Beef and lamb,

Olives
$2.00
Pita Bread
$2.00

One whole pita cut

Feta Cheese
$2.00
Dill And Lima Bean Rice
$7.00
White Rice
$5.00
Grilled Tomato
$1.00