- Home
- /
- Burlington
- /
- Kabob Grill & Pizzeria - 390 Cambridge St
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria 390 Cambridge St
42 Reviews
$
390 Cambridge St
Burlington, MA 01803
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Hummus Plate served with Pita bread.
Hummus & Pita bread
Jalapeno Hummus Plate
Jalapeno hummus served with Pita bread.
Baba Ghanoush Plate
Baba Ghanoush served with Pita bread.
Tabbouleh Plate
Parsely, Tomatoes, Scallions, Bulgur wheat, Lemon juice, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black pepper & Mint
Mix Starter Plate
Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tabbouleh, Pita bread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions.
Mediterranean Cheesy Fries bowl
Freshly fried, Covered with cheddar cheese & Herbs.
Chicken Wings (with your choice of sauce)
Halal Chicken Wings Freshly cooked & tossed in Buffalo or BBQ Sauce
Chicken Fingers (with your choice of sauce
Freshly cooked & tossed in Buffalo or BBQ Sauce
Chicken Kebab Skewer
Beef Kebab Skewer
Chicken Tandoori Tikka Skewer (Spicy)
Buffalo Chicken Wings
BBQ Chicken Wings
Chicken Fingers
Side Orders
Meat Kibbeh
Cheese Pie
French Fries
3 pc Falafel
6 pc Falafel
Zaatar Manakish
Pumpkin Kibbeh
Spinach Pie
Tzatziki Sauce
Stuffed Grape Leaves with meat
Stuffed Grape Leaves with vegetables
Hummus
Jalapeno Hummus
Baba Ganoush
Rice
Meat Pie
Cousa Pie
Wraps & Sandwiches
Feta Cheese Wrap
Pita bread, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumber slices, lettuce, Oregano, Bell peppers & Apple Cider
Falafel Wrap
Falafel, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Turnip pickles, Lettuce, Sumac, Onions, and Tahini sauce
Shawarma Wrap
Halal Lamb and beef, Pita bread, Parsley, Onions, Pickled wild cucumber, Sumac and Tahini sauce.
Shawarma chicken Wrap
Chicken, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Garlic sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Mayo and Pickled wild cucumber
Buffalo chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken with lettuce, Hot sauce, Onions, Ranch sauce and Pickled wild cucumber
Kofta Wrap
Kofta, Pita bread, Hummus, Parsley, Potatoes, Sumac, Pickled cucumbers and Onions
Spicy Chicken Tandoori Tikka Wrap
Spicy Chicken Tikka, Pita bread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Hummus
Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Wrap
Chicken kebab skewered, Pita bread, Garlic sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions
Salads & Bowls
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell pepper, Onions, Oregano, Vinegar, Oil, black pepper, Feta cheese & Olives
Shawarma Salad
Lamb and Beef, Olives, Tomatoes, Bell pepper, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Vinaigrette, Onions, Sumac, Tahini sauce & pickled wild cucumber
Mediterranean Orzo Salad Bowl
Orzo pasta, Red bell pepper, Cucumber, Red onion, Green olives, Kalamata olives, Baby spinach, Feta cheese, Vegetable oil, Lemon, Oregano & Black peppers
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Bowl
Quinoa, Garbanzo beans, Dried basil, Garlic, Bell peppers, Cilantro & Oregano
Fattoush Salad Bowl
Pita chips, Lemon, Vinegar, Oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Radish, Red onions, Red bell peppers, Mint, Sumac & Pomegranate molasses
Chickpea Salad Bowl
Chickpea, Lemon, Cherry tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bell pepper, Onions, Oregano, Vinegar, Oil, Sumac & mint
Platters
Baked Eggplants
Baked eggplants, Diced Tomatoes, Tomato sauce, Oregano, Garlic, Onions, Dry mint, Black pepper & Aleppo pepper, served on a bed of rice
Falafel Platter
Falafel, Pita bread, Hummus, Sliced tomatoes, Lettuce, Parsley, Turnip pickles, Pickled wild cucumbers & mild/hot Tahini sauce
Garlic Butter Shrimp
Delicious garlic shrimp cooked with olive oil and butter, garlic, Cilantro, hummus Served on a bed of soft and tasty butter rice
Chicken Kabab Platter
Two skewers of chicken kabob with onions, Vegetables, Hummus, Served on a bed of rice.
Beef Kabab Platter
Two skewers of beef kebab with onions, Vegetables, Hummus, Served on a bed of rice
Kofta Seekh Kabab Platter
Two skewers of beef kofta with onions, Vegetables, Spices, Hummus, Served on a bed of rice.
Mixed Grill Platter
Two skewers of beef kofta, One skewer of beef kabab & Two skewers of chicken kabab, Vegetables and Hummus on the side, Served on a bed of rice
Desserts
Baklava
Filo Dough, Tahini, Sugar, Gee, Nuts
Rice Pudding
Rice, Milk, Corn Starch, Sugar, Orange Blossom
Kanafeh
Shredded dough, Sugar, Syrup, Cheese, Cream, Nuts, Butter, Rose water
Tiramisu
Egg yolks, Sugar, Milk, Cream, Vanilla extract, Cheese, Coffee, Rum, Cookies, Cocoa powder
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Flour, Chopped Walnuts, Chocolate chips, Baking powder, Butter, Brown sugar, Eggs, salt & vanilla
Brownie
Flour, Brown sugar, Eggs, Vanilla, Cocoa Powder, Baking powder, Butter, Honey, Salt
Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza (small)
Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Classic tomato sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Classic Cheese Pizza (large)
Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Classic tomato sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Specialty Cheese Pizza (small)
Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Romano Cheese, Basil & Garlic .
Specialty Cheese Pizza (large)
Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Romano Cheese, Basil & Garlic .
Beef Pepperoni Pizza (small)
Classic sauce, Beef pepperoni, Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Diced tomatoes and Extra virgin olive oil.
Beef Pepperoni Pizza (large)
Classic sauce, Beef pepperoni, Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Diced tomatoes and Extra virgin olive oil.
Margherita Pizza (small)
Classic tomato sauce, Mozzarella fior di latte, Touch of basil & extra virgin olive oil.
Margherita Pizza (large)
Classic tomato sauce, Mozzarella fior di latte, Touch of basil & extra virgin olive oil.
Mediterranean Pizza (small)
Classic tomato sauce, Roasted red peppers, Crumbled feta, Red onions, Jalapeno Peppers and topped with Arugula.
Mediterranean Pizza (large)
Classic tomato sauce, Roasted red peppers, Crumbled feta, Red onions, Jalapeno Peppers and topped with Arugula.
Supreme Veggie Medley Pizza (small)
Classic tomato sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell peppers, Banana Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Broccoli, garlic, Arugula
Supreme Veggie Medley Pizza (large)
Classic tomato sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell peppers, Banana Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Broccoli, garlic, Arugula
Roasted Eggplant Pizza (small)
Shredded Mozzarella, Feta , Roasted eggplant, caramelized onions, Fresh Garlic ,Rosemary & extra virgin olive oil.
Roasted Eggplant Pizza (large)
Shredded Mozzarella, Feta , Roasted eggplant, caramelized onions, Fresh Garlic ,Rosemary & extra virgin olive oil.
Mushroom Pizza (small)
Mushrooms, Roasted garlic, Fresh herbs, Kasseri cheese and truffle oil.
Mushroom Pizza (large)
Mushrooms, Roasted garlic, Fresh herbs, Kasseri cheese and truffle oil.
Garden Pesto Pizza (small)
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Garlic, Romano Cheese with Pesto base
Garden Pesto Pizza (large)
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Garlic, Romano Cheese with Pesto base
Pollo Broccoli Pizza (small)
Alfredo sauce, Our all natural Tri blend Cheese, Shaved Parmesan, Chicken , Broccoli, Plum tomatoes & Fresh Garlic.
Pollo Broccoli Pizza (large)
Alfredo sauce, Our all natural Tri blend Cheese, Shaved Parmesan, Chicken , Broccoli, Plum tomatoes & Fresh Garlic.
Burlington Pizza (small)
Beef Pepperoni, artichokes, Black olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella fior di latte, Cheddar cheese, Classic tomato sauce, Extra virgin olive oil.
Burlington Pizza (large)
Beef Pepperoni, artichokes, Black olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella fior di latte, Cheddar cheese, Classic tomato sauce, Extra virgin olive oil.
Pesto Chicken Pizza (small)
Mozzarella fior di latte, Kasseri cheese, garlic, Fresh tomatoes & grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce.
Pesto Chicken Pizza (large)
Mozzarella fior di latte, Kasseri cheese, garlic, Fresh tomatoes & grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (small)
Blue cheese ,Our all natural Tri blend Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (large)
Blue cheese ,Our all natural Tri blend Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.
Spinach & Feta Pizza (small)
Brushed with olive oil and garlic, Fresh spinach, Feta cheese, shredded mozzarella
Spinach & Feta Pizza (large)
Brushed with olive oil and garlic, Fresh spinach, Feta cheese, shredded mozzarella
Hawaiian Chicken Pizza (small)
Classic tomato sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Chicken, Pineapple & extra virgin olive oil.
Hawaiian Chicken Pizza (large)
Classic tomato sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Chicken, Pineapple & extra virgin olive oil.
Beef & Lamb Pizza (small)
Touch of alfredo sauce, Beef & lamb, Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, (slightly spicy).
Beef & Lamb Pizza (large)
Touch of alfredo sauce, Beef & lamb, Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, (slightly spicy).
Shrimp Pesto Pizza (small)
Shrimp, Shredded Mozzarella, Kasseri cheese, Fresh tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Shrimp Pesto Pizza (large)
Shrimp, Shredded Mozzarella, Kasseri cheese, Fresh tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Beverages
Aquafina 20 oz
Bubly sparkling water
Diet Pepsi 20 oz
Diet Pepsi 2L
Dole Apple Juice
Dole Lemonade 20 oz
Dole Orange Juice
Dole Tropical Fruit Punch
Gatorade 20 OZ
Kevita Kombucha
Mint yogurt drink
Mountain Dew Diet 20 Oz
Mtn Dew 20 oz
Mug Root Beer
Naked Strawberry Banana Juice
Ocean Spray Cran Juice
OceanSpray Cranberry Grape Juice
Pepsi 20 oz
Pepsi 2L
Plain Yogurt Drink
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
Pure Leaf diet Lemon
Pure Leaf Peach
Pure Leaf sweet Tea
PureLeaf tea & lemonade
Pureleaf Raspberry
Sierra Mist Lemon Lime 20 oz
Vimto Fruit soda Drink
Yogurt drink Mango
Naked Mighty Mango Juice
Naked Blueberry Juice
Naked Green Juice
Mtn Dew Melon 20 oz
Gatorade Grape 20 oz
Gatorade Glacier Freeze 20 oz
Shweppes 20 oz
Mtn Dew Diet 20 oz
Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 oz
Gatorade Orange 20 oz
Gatorade Lemon Lime 20 oz
Gatorade Cool Blue 20 oz
Moussy Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage Apple Flavour 6 pack
Moussy Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage Peach Flavour 6 pack
Moussy Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage Raspberry Flavour 6 pack
Gatorade Frost 20 oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mediterranean Cuisine
390 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803