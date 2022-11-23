Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kabob Grill & Pizzeria 390 Cambridge St

42 Reviews

$

390 Cambridge St

Burlington, MA 01803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shawarma Wrap
Shawarma chicken Wrap

Starters

Hummus Plate served with Pita bread.

$7.00

Hummus & Pita bread

Jalapeno Hummus Plate

$8.00

Jalapeno hummus served with Pita bread.

Baba Ghanoush Plate

$8.00

Baba Ghanoush served with Pita bread.

Tabbouleh Plate

$6.00Out of stock

Parsely, Tomatoes, Scallions, Bulgur wheat, Lemon juice, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black pepper & Mint

Mix Starter Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tabbouleh, Pita bread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions.

Mediterranean Cheesy Fries bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly fried, Covered with cheddar cheese & Herbs.

Chicken Wings (with your choice of sauce)

$9.00

Halal Chicken Wings Freshly cooked & tossed in Buffalo or BBQ Sauce

Chicken Fingers (with your choice of sauce

$8.00

Freshly cooked & tossed in Buffalo or BBQ Sauce

Chicken Kebab Skewer

$5.00

Beef Kebab Skewer

$6.00

Chicken Tandoori Tikka Skewer (Spicy)

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Wings

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00Out of stock

Side Orders

Meat Kibbeh

$6.00

Cheese Pie

$4.00Out of stock

French Fries

$5.00

3 pc Falafel

$3.00

6 pc Falafel

$6.00

Zaatar Manakish

$3.00

Pumpkin Kibbeh

$6.00Out of stock

Spinach Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Tzatziki Sauce

$3.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves with meat

$6.00Out of stock

Stuffed Grape Leaves with vegetables

$6.00

Hummus

$4.00

Jalapeno Hummus

$5.00

Baba Ganoush

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Meat Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Cousa Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Wraps & Sandwiches

Feta Cheese Wrap

$7.00

Pita bread, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumber slices, lettuce, Oregano, Bell peppers & Apple Cider

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

Falafel, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Turnip pickles, Lettuce, Sumac, Onions, and Tahini sauce

Shawarma Wrap

$10.00

Halal Lamb and beef, Pita bread, Parsley, Onions, Pickled wild cucumber, Sumac and Tahini sauce.

Shawarma chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Garlic sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Mayo and Pickled wild cucumber

Buffalo chicken Wrap

$11.00

Crispy buffalo chicken with lettuce, Hot sauce, Onions, Ranch sauce and Pickled wild cucumber

Kofta Wrap

$14.00

Kofta, Pita bread, Hummus, Parsley, Potatoes, Sumac, Pickled cucumbers and Onions

Spicy Chicken Tandoori Tikka Wrap

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Tikka, Pita bread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Hummus

Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Wrap

$14.00

Chicken kebab skewered, Pita bread, Garlic sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Salads & Bowls

Greek Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell pepper, Onions, Oregano, Vinegar, Oil, black pepper, Feta cheese & Olives

Shawarma Salad

$12.00

Lamb and Beef, Olives, Tomatoes, Bell pepper, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Vinaigrette, Onions, Sumac, Tahini sauce & pickled wild cucumber

Mediterranean Orzo Salad Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Orzo pasta, Red bell pepper, Cucumber, Red onion, Green olives, Kalamata olives, Baby spinach, Feta cheese, Vegetable oil, Lemon, Oregano & Black peppers

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Quinoa, Garbanzo beans, Dried basil, Garlic, Bell peppers, Cilantro & Oregano

Fattoush Salad Bowl

$10.00

Pita chips, Lemon, Vinegar, Oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Radish, Red onions, Red bell peppers, Mint, Sumac & Pomegranate molasses

Chickpea Salad Bowl

$9.00

Chickpea, Lemon, Cherry tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bell pepper, Onions, Oregano, Vinegar, Oil, Sumac & mint

Platters

Baked Eggplants

$12.00

Baked eggplants, Diced Tomatoes, Tomato sauce, Oregano, Garlic, Onions, Dry mint, Black pepper & Aleppo pepper, served on a bed of rice

Falafel Platter

$14.00

Falafel, Pita bread, Hummus, Sliced tomatoes, Lettuce, Parsley, Turnip pickles, Pickled wild cucumbers & mild/hot Tahini sauce

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$22.00

Delicious garlic shrimp cooked with olive oil and butter, garlic, Cilantro, hummus Served on a bed of soft and tasty butter rice

Chicken Kabab Platter

$18.00

Two skewers of chicken kabob with onions, Vegetables, Hummus, Served on a bed of rice.

Beef Kabab Platter

$19.00

Two skewers of beef kebab with onions, Vegetables, Hummus, Served on a bed of rice

Kofta Seekh Kabab Platter

$20.00

Two skewers of beef kofta with onions, Vegetables, Spices, Hummus, Served on a bed of rice.

Mixed Grill Platter

$24.00

Two skewers of beef kofta, One skewer of beef kabab & Two skewers of chicken kabab, Vegetables and Hummus on the side, Served on a bed of rice

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Filo Dough, Tahini, Sugar, Gee, Nuts

Rice Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Rice, Milk, Corn Starch, Sugar, Orange Blossom

Kanafeh

$10.00Out of stock

Shredded dough, Sugar, Syrup, Cheese, Cream, Nuts, Butter, Rose water

Tiramisu

$6.00

Egg yolks, Sugar, Milk, Cream, Vanilla extract, Cheese, Coffee, Rum, Cookies, Cocoa powder

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Flour, Chopped Walnuts, Chocolate chips, Baking powder, Butter, Brown sugar, Eggs, salt & vanilla

Brownie

$3.00

Flour, Brown sugar, Eggs, Vanilla, Cocoa Powder, Baking powder, Butter, Honey, Salt

Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza (small)

$7.99

Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Classic tomato sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Classic Cheese Pizza (large)

$12.50

Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Classic tomato sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Specialty Cheese Pizza (small)

$9.99

Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Romano Cheese, Basil & Garlic .

Specialty Cheese Pizza (large)

$14.99

Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Romano Cheese, Basil & Garlic .

Beef Pepperoni Pizza (small)

$11.99

Classic sauce, Beef pepperoni, Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Diced tomatoes and Extra virgin olive oil.

Beef Pepperoni Pizza (large)

$16.99

Classic sauce, Beef pepperoni, Our all natural Tri blend cheese, Diced tomatoes and Extra virgin olive oil.

Margherita Pizza (small)

$11.99

Classic tomato sauce, Mozzarella fior di latte, Touch of basil & extra virgin olive oil.

Margherita Pizza (large)

$16.99

Classic tomato sauce, Mozzarella fior di latte, Touch of basil & extra virgin olive oil.

Mediterranean Pizza (small)

$11.99

Classic tomato sauce, Roasted red peppers, Crumbled feta, Red onions, Jalapeno Peppers and topped with Arugula.

Mediterranean Pizza (large)

$16.99

Classic tomato sauce, Roasted red peppers, Crumbled feta, Red onions, Jalapeno Peppers and topped with Arugula.

Supreme Veggie Medley Pizza (small)

$11.99

Classic tomato sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell peppers, Banana Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Broccoli, garlic, Arugula

Supreme Veggie Medley Pizza (large)

$16.99

Classic tomato sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell peppers, Banana Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Broccoli, garlic, Arugula

Roasted Eggplant Pizza (small)

$11.99

Shredded Mozzarella, Feta , Roasted eggplant, caramelized onions, Fresh Garlic ,Rosemary & extra virgin olive oil.

Roasted Eggplant Pizza (large)

$16.99

Shredded Mozzarella, Feta , Roasted eggplant, caramelized onions, Fresh Garlic ,Rosemary & extra virgin olive oil.

Mushroom Pizza (small)

$11.99

Mushrooms, Roasted garlic, Fresh herbs, Kasseri cheese and truffle oil.

Mushroom Pizza (large)

$16.99

Mushrooms, Roasted garlic, Fresh herbs, Kasseri cheese and truffle oil.

Garden Pesto Pizza (small)

$11.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Garlic, Romano Cheese with Pesto base

Garden Pesto Pizza (large)

$16.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Garlic, Romano Cheese with Pesto base

Pollo Broccoli Pizza (small)

$11.99

Alfredo sauce, Our all natural Tri blend Cheese, Shaved Parmesan, Chicken , Broccoli, Plum tomatoes & Fresh Garlic.

Pollo Broccoli Pizza (large)

$16.99

Alfredo sauce, Our all natural Tri blend Cheese, Shaved Parmesan, Chicken , Broccoli, Plum tomatoes & Fresh Garlic.

Burlington Pizza (small)

$12.50

Beef Pepperoni, artichokes, Black olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella fior di latte, Cheddar cheese, Classic tomato sauce, Extra virgin olive oil.

Burlington Pizza (large)

$17.99

Beef Pepperoni, artichokes, Black olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella fior di latte, Cheddar cheese, Classic tomato sauce, Extra virgin olive oil.

Pesto Chicken Pizza (small)

$11.99

Mozzarella fior di latte, Kasseri cheese, garlic, Fresh tomatoes & grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce.

Pesto Chicken Pizza (large)

$16.99

Mozzarella fior di latte, Kasseri cheese, garlic, Fresh tomatoes & grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (small)

$11.99

Blue cheese ,Our all natural Tri blend Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (large)

$16.99

Blue cheese ,Our all natural Tri blend Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.

Spinach & Feta Pizza (small)

$11.99

Brushed with olive oil and garlic, Fresh spinach, Feta cheese, shredded mozzarella

Spinach & Feta Pizza (large)

$16.99

Brushed with olive oil and garlic, Fresh spinach, Feta cheese, shredded mozzarella

Hawaiian Chicken Pizza (small)

$11.99

Classic tomato sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Chicken, Pineapple & extra virgin olive oil.

Hawaiian Chicken Pizza (large)

$16.99

Classic tomato sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Chicken, Pineapple & extra virgin olive oil.

Beef & Lamb Pizza (small)

$12.50

Touch of alfredo sauce, Beef & lamb, Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, (slightly spicy).

Beef & Lamb Pizza (large)

$17.99

Touch of alfredo sauce, Beef & lamb, Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, (slightly spicy).

Shrimp Pesto Pizza (small)

$12.99

Shrimp, Shredded Mozzarella, Kasseri cheese, Fresh tomatoes and pesto sauce.

Shrimp Pesto Pizza (large)

$18.99

Shrimp, Shredded Mozzarella, Kasseri cheese, Fresh tomatoes and pesto sauce.

Beverages

Aquafina 20 oz

$2.25

Bubly sparkling water

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.75

Diet Pepsi 2L

$4.00

Dole Apple Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Dole Lemonade 20 oz

$2.75Out of stock

Dole Orange Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Dole Tropical Fruit Punch

$3.25Out of stock

Gatorade 20 OZ

$2.85

Kevita Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Mint yogurt drink

$2.75Out of stock

Mountain Dew Diet 20 Oz

$2.75

Mtn Dew 20 oz

$2.75

Mug Root Beer

$2.75

Naked Strawberry Banana Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Ocean Spray Cran Juice

$3.25Out of stock

OceanSpray Cranberry Grape Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.75

Pepsi 2L

$4.00

Plain Yogurt Drink

$2.75Out of stock

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf diet Lemon

$2.50

Pure Leaf Peach

$2.50

Pure Leaf sweet Tea

$2.50

PureLeaf tea & lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Pureleaf Raspberry

$2.50

Sierra Mist Lemon Lime 20 oz

$2.75Out of stock

Vimto Fruit soda Drink

$2.50Out of stock

Yogurt drink Mango

$2.75Out of stock

Naked Mighty Mango Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Naked Blueberry Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Naked Green Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Mtn Dew Melon 20 oz

$2.75

Gatorade Grape 20 oz

$2.85

Gatorade Glacier Freeze 20 oz

$2.85

Shweppes 20 oz

$2.75

Mtn Dew Diet 20 oz

$2.75

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 oz

$2.85

Gatorade Orange 20 oz

$2.85

Gatorade Lemon Lime 20 oz

$2.85

Gatorade Cool Blue 20 oz

$2.85

Moussy Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage Apple Flavour 6 pack

$18.00Out of stock

Moussy Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage Peach Flavour 6 pack

$18.00

Moussy Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage Raspberry Flavour 6 pack

$18.00

Gatorade Frost 20 oz

$2.85
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean Cuisine

Location

390 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803

Directions

Kabob Grill & Pizzeria image
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria image
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria image

