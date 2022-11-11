Mediterranean
Sandwiches
Greek
Kabob House - Pasco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5802 Road 68, Ste 104, Pasco, WA 99301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall
No Reviews
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 425 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
4.2 • 443
1402 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurant