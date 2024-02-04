The Kabob Spot
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
At The Kabob Spot, we take pride in every detail of our cuisine, from the hand-selected spices to the precision of our grilling techniques. We invite you to dine with us and experience the timeless charm and warmth of Persian hospitality while savoring the exquisite flavors of our kabobs and traditional dishes.
140 Progress Circle, Ste 7, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
