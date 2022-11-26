  • Home
Kabobi By The Helmand Dulles Station Blvd

No reviews yet

2321A Dulles Station Blvd

Herndon, VA 20171

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Chicken Lawand
Chicken Samosas

Small Plates & Appetizers

Single Naan serving

Single Naan serving

$1.50

One portion of our house tandoor baked bread

Small Naan Basket

$2.95
Large Naan Basket

Large Naan Basket

$3.95

Hummus

$8.99

Organic classic hummus, made with chickpeas, lemon, tahini, served with a piece of house fresh baked bread.

Bowlawni

Bowlawni

$8.99

Pan-fried twin pastry shells filled with leeks and spiced potatoes, garnished with yogurt mint sauce

Pumpkin Bowlani

$8.99

Pan-fried pastry shells filled w/ seasoned baby pumpkin and sauteed onions served with garlic yogurt sauce.

Banjan Borani

Banjan Borani

$8.99

Pan-fried eggplant seasoned with fresh tomatoes spice baked and served on yogurt garlic sauce

Aushak

$8.99

Afghan ravioli filled with leeks, served on minted yogurt and topped with yellow split peas and tomato sauce.

Kaddo Borani

Kaddo Borani

$8.99

Pan-fried and baked baby pumpkin seasoned with sugar and served on yogurt garlic sauce

Banjan Laghatak

$8.99

Spicy stewed eggplant with fresh garlic, tomatoes, and sweet peppers served with cilantro yogurt mint sauce

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$8.99

Sautéed with Afghan spices, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, corn and green pea sauce garnished with yogurt mint sauce

Cauliflower & Chickpeas Small Plate

Cauliflower & Chickpeas Small Plate

$8.99

Fresh cauliflower slow cooked with chickpea, coriander, turmeric and spicy tomato sauce

Pallow

Pallow

$6.95

Seasoned brown premium long grain Sela rice

Sabzy

Sabzy

$8.99

Spinach stewed with onions, garlic, Afghan seasoning, and a touch of cinnamon

Shalgham

Shalgham

$8.99

Turnips stewed with a sweet-spicy sauce

Bendi

Bendi

$8.99

Stewed okra with fresh tomato, red peppers and Afghan seasoning

Challow

$5.95

Seasoned French fries

$5.95

Seasoned French Fries.

Chicken Samosas

$8.99

Seasoned chicken in pastry shells pan-fried served yogurt mint sauce

Small Side Of Shalghum

$3.95

Large Pallow rice

$9.95

Long grain premium Sela rice cooked with Afghan seasoning and caramelized brown, topped with raisins and carrots

Qormeh Kofta

$5.95

Spicy beef meatball seasoned with sundried baby grapes, turmeric, and Afghan herbs cooked with green peas, corn, and fresh tomatoes (One Meatball served spicy green chatni sauce) (Contains egg)

Qormeh Kofta (3 Meatballs)

$12.95

Spicy beef meatballs seasoned with sundried baby grapes, turmeric, and Afghan herbs cooked with green peas, corn, and fresh tomatoes (3 Meatballs served spicy green chatni sauce)

Lebanese Extra Virgin Olive Oil 16.6oz Bottle

$14.95

Bowl & Entrees (Carryout Prices only)

Kabuli Pallow

Kabuli Pallow

$19.95

(Afghan style rice) baked with chunks of lamb tenderloin, raisins and glazed julienne of carrots, served with a side of sweet & spicy turnips or a side of your choice

Kabuli w/Boneless Chicken

Kabuli w/Boneless Chicken

$15.95

Kabuli rice served with boneless chicken and spicy tomato and herb sauce served with side of sweet and spicy turnips (shalgum) or side of your choice

Lamb Lawand

Lamb Lawand

$19.95

Boneless lamb, slow cooked with mushrooms, tomatoes, herb seasons, garnished with yogurt & sour cream, served with challow rice and side of sabzy

Chicken Lawand

Chicken Lawand

$14.95

Boneless chicken breast, slow cooked w/fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, Afghan herbs, cooked w/yogurt and sour cream sauce served w/challow rice and side of sabzy

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$14.95

Marinated boneless chicken breast, served with pallow rice and a side of vegetable dish of your choice

Seekh Kabob

Seekh Kabob

$18.95

Char-broiled marinated lamb tenderloin served with pallow rice, and side of Shalghum.

Kofta Kabob

Kofta Kabob

$14.95

Seasoned ground beef char grilled served with challaw rice and side of Sabzy

Beef Tenderloin Kabob

Beef Tenderloin Kabob

$18.95

Beef tenderloin (4 pieces, 7 oz) marinated with fresh garlic and Afghan seasoning, char grilled served with pallow rice and side of vegetable dish of your choice

Kabobi Lamb Chops

Kabobi Lamb Chops

$29.95

New Zealand free range, grass fed charbroiled marinated lamb chops, served with Kabuli rice, and a vegetable side of your choice.

Dwopiaza

Dwopiaza

$21.95

Seasoned tenderloin of lamb cooked with onions, sautéed with yellow split peas and tossed with onions lightly marinated in vinegar, served with pallow rice and side of Shalgum or a side of your choice

Sabzi Challow with Lamb

Sabzi Challow with Lamb

$24.95

Fresh spinach cooked with onions, garlic, coriander, Afghan herbs, and a touch of cinnamon top with our slow-cooked lamb tenderloins, served with Challow rice, and a side of pumpkin.

Spicy Chicken Kabob

Spicy Chicken Kabob

$18.95

Boneless chicken breast marinated with yogurt, kashmiri chilli powder, cumin and spices, served with bread or challow rice, side of vegetable, and house cucumber yogurt sauce

Koufta Challow

Koufta Challow

$17.95

Spicy beef meatballs seasoned in sun dried baby grapes, turmeric, green peas and fresh tomato sauce served w/challow rice and side of sabzy (spinach)

Lamb Shank Meal

Lamb Shank Meal

$24.95

New Zealand free range, grass-fed Halal lamb shank slow-cooked with a spicy tomato and herb sauce served with Kabuli Pallow rice.

Kabobi Mix Grill

Kabobi Mix Grill

$74.95

Two Skewers of yogurt Marinated boneless chicken Kabobs, one skewer of seasoned ground Beef Kabob and one skewer of lamb tenderloin seekh kabob on Kabuli Rice, served with our green chatni and spicy yogurt sauce.

Choopan Grill

$69.95

Char-grilled lamb chops (3 pieces), Beef tenderloin (3 pieces) and One skewer of Lamb tenderloin kabobs, served on top of Kabuli Rice, with house spicy yogurt sauce and green chatni sauce.

Aushak Entree

$15.95

Afghan ravioli filled with leeks, served on minted yogurt and topped with ground beef and tomato sauce, Served with pallow

Spicy Chicken Wings Entree

$19.95Out of stock

Chargrilled chicken wings marinated with a spicy yogurt sauce, served with Challow rice, a side of Sabzi (spinach stew), and yogurt cucumber mint sauce.

Mix Grill Supreme

$99.00

3 Skewers of Chicken Kabob, 2 Skewers of Kofta Kabob, One Skewer of Lamb Tenderloin Kabob, Served on Kabuli Rice, two vegetable sides of your choice, breadbasket, and house spicy yogurt and mild sauce.

Lamb Shurwa Soup Entree

Lamb Shurwa Soup Entree

$22.95

Lamb, potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, fresh coriander and tomatoes cooked to a perfect soup, served with side of Salata (Afghan style mix greens and tomatoes), and house baked Afghan bread.

Chapli Kabob (Chicken)

Chapli Kabob (Chicken)

$18.95

Pan-fried Spicy ground chicken, seasoned with coriander, fresh ginger, garlic, and herbs, served with your choice of bread or challow rice, and side of Sabzi (spinach)

Shalgham Pallow W/Lamb

$24.95

Boneless Lamb tenderloins Cooked with sweet and spicy turnip root, served with pillow rice, and a side of Sabzi.

Chicken & Beef Kofta Kabob Mix Grill

$26.95

One Skewer of Chicken Kabob and one screwed of Ground beef kabob, served with Pallow rice, and vegetable side of your choice.

Chicken & Lamb Kabob Mix Grill

$28.95

Get one skewer of Chicken & your choice of either A Lamb or A Beef Tenderloins skewer, served with pallow rice and your choice of a vegetable side

Skewer of Kofta Kabob

$10.00

PLAIN Skewer of Lamb Kabob

$12.00

PLAIN Skewer of Beef Kabob

$13.00

PLAIN Skewer of Chicken Kabob

$10.00

Vegetarian Bowls

Sabzy, banjan Borani (eggplant), cauliflower and chickpeas, shalgum (turnips) and challow (seasoned white rice)

Mushroom Lawand

$14.95

Whole mushrooms sautéed with spices, tomatoes, corn and green peas, topped with yogurt/sour cream sauce, served with challow rice and side of spinach

Cauliflower & Chickpeas Bowl

$14.95

Vegetarian Bowl

$14.95

Sabzy Challow

$14.95

Fresh Spinach cooked with onions, garlic, coriander, Afghan herbs, and a touch of Cinnamon, served with Challow rice w/ a side of Pumpkin (Kadoo Borani)

Five Veggie Plate

$24.95

Our house stewed Bendi (okra), Banjan Borani (eggplant dish), Sabzi (spinach stew), and Mushrooms, served with Kabuli Rice.

Bendi Entree

$18.95

Stewed Okra w/fresh tomatoes, and Afghan seasoning, served with Challow rice, mixed salad, and one serving of bread.

Aushak Vegetarian Entree

$14.95Out of stock

Afghan ravioli filled with leeks, served on minted yogurt and topped with yellow split peas and tomato sauce. Served with pallow.

Soup

Vegetarian Mashawa

$5.95

Bean soup consisting of mung beans, black eyed peas and chickpeas, garnished with garlic yogurt and mint.

Small Lamb Shurwa (soup)

Small Lamb Shurwa (soup)

$9.95

Lamb, potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, fresh coriander and tomatoes cooked to a perfect soup

Large Lamb Shurwa (Soup)

Large Lamb Shurwa (Soup)

$14.95

Lamb, potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, fresh coriander and tomatoes cooked to a perfect soup

Mashawa

$8.95

Lamb chunks, mung beans, chick peas, black-eyed peas and yogurt

Lamb Soup Entree

$19.95

Lamb, potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, fresh coriander and tomatoes cooked to a perfect soup, served with side of Salata (Afghan style mix greens and tomatoes), and house baked Afghan bread.

Small Veggie Aush

$6.95

Afghan noodle soup with vegetable medley, peas, and beans, topped with a yogurt mint sauce.

Large Veggie Hush

$9.95

Afghan noodle soup with vegetable medley, peas, and beans, topped with a yogurt mint sauce.

Salads

Salata

Salata

$5.50

Tomatoes, onions, cucumber mixed in fresh cilantro vinaigrette dressing

Shornakhod Salad

Shornakhod Salad

$5.50

Potatoes and chickpeas mixed with a cilantro vinaigrette dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and fresh carrots

Turshi

$5.95

Pickled carrots, cauliflower, turnips and carrots

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$7.00

House made middle eastern pastry with honey and walnuts

Fereny

Fereny

$5.95

Cardamom pudding (no egg) topped with walnuts

Gosh-E-Feel

Gosh-E-Feel

$4.95Out of stock

Afghan fried pasty dish, topped with cardamom powder sugar and pistachio!

Halwa

$5.95Out of stock

Afghan sweet confection made of whole wheat, cardamom and sugar syrup

Cheese Cake W/ Pomegranare Molasse

$7.00
Spiced Chai Cupcake

Spiced Chai Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Sheeryakh

$5.95

Cardamom infused vanilla ice cream, served with qaymagh (heavy cream) and walnuts...

Kids Meals

Kids Kofta Challow

$6.95
Kids Chicken Pallow

Kids Chicken Pallow

$6.95

Kids Lamb Lawand

$6.95

Lunch

2 Veggie Lunch Bowl Special

$9.95

Choice of Two Veggies: Cauliflower Chickpeas, Mushrooms, Sabzi (spinach), Shalghum, Banjan Laghatak, or Bendi, served with Challow rice and Afghan mix greens.

Chicken (Murgh Challow) Lunch Bowl Special

$9.95

Boneless Chicken thighs cooked in a spicy tomato and herb sauce served with challow rice and topped with Afghan mix greens and spicy yogurt sauce.

Lamb Lunch Bowl Special

$14.95

Lamb tenderloins cooked in a spicy tomato and herb sauce served with challow rice and topped with Afghan mix greens and spicy yogurt sauce.

Chicken Kabob Wrap Lunch

$12.95

Kofta Kabob Wrap Lunch

$12.95

Seekh Kabob Wrap (Lunch)

$14.95

Kofta Challow Lunch

$16.95

Chicken Lawand Lunch

$14.95

Vegetarian Bowl

$14.95

Cauliflower and Chickpeas Bowl

$14.95

Mushroom Lawand

$14.95

Kadoo Borani

$7.99

Bendi

$7.99

Sabzi

$7.99

Bowlani

$7.99

Cauliflower & Chickpeas

$7.99

Mushrooms

$7.99

Banjan Laghatak

$7.99

Banjan Borani

$7.99

Shalghum

$7.99

Chicken Samosas

$7.99

Daily Specials

Weekend Lamb Shank Special

$19.95Out of stock

Served with Kabuli Rice, please add bread basket (naan) Small: 2.95 Large $4.95 Friday and Saturday Online Special, Takeout only!

Chicken Kabob Bowl Monday Special

$14.95Out of stock

A skewer of Chicken Kabob served with pallow rice, vegetable side of your choice, and spicy yogurt sauce. (230pm to 9pm)

Kabuli Boneless Chicken Friday Special

$12.95Out of stock

Add Naan (bread) $1.50

Spicy Chicken Kabob Tuesday Special

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Lawand Friday Lunch Special

$12.95Out of stock

Lamb Lawand Wednesday Special

$16.95Out of stock

Chicken Kabob Wrap Lunch Special

$12.95Out of stock

Single Bowlani (Take Away Only)

$3.25

Wraps

Beef Koufta Wrap

Beef Koufta Wrap

$14.95Out of stock
Chicken Kabob Wrap

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$14.95
Seekh Kabob Wrap

Seekh Kabob Wrap

$17.95Out of stock
Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Hummus, Char-grilled Eggplant, mushrooms topped with fresh carrots and garlic yogurt sauce, wrapped in fresh house-baked Afghan bread

Sloppy Lamb Wrap

$14.95

Slow cooked lamb tenderloins in a spicy and herb tomato sauce, topped with vinaigrette onions, cilantro and garlic yogurt wrapped in our house baked bread.

Sloppy Chicken Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Boneless chicken cooked in a spicy tomato and herb sauce, topped with vinaigrette onions, cilantro and garlic yogurt, wrapped in our house fresh baked bread.

Alcoholic Beverages TOGO

House Margarita 16 Oz

$6.00

Corona Six Pack

$12.99

Corona Single

$4.00

Al Maza Lebanese Pilsner Single

$4.00

Al Maza Six Pack

$14.99

White Claw Single

$4.00

White Claw Six Pack

$13.99

Any Premium Ksara White, Rose or Red Wines

$31.99

Italian Pinot Gris

$16.99Out of stock

Pamplune Grapefruit Rose

$19.99

Miller Lite Six Pack

$11.99

Miller Lite Single 12oz

$3.00

Kabobi Margarita W/Splash of Berry Leamonade (16oz)

$6.00

2 Pamplune Rose

$30.00

2 Ksara White or Red Premium Wines

$40.00

Empty Growler

$9.99

Growler Fill Up Any Draft Beer

$9.99

WINE By the BOTTLE (Must be 21 Years and Older)

Best of Lebanon, Premium, handcrafted wines from Beka Valley, Lebanon, and California! Must be 21 years of age and over to order!

Rockbrook California Cab Sauvignon

$19.95

CenterPiece California Handcrafted Chardonnay

$25.95

Tavo Italian Pinot Grigio

$25.95
Pamplune (French Grapefuit Rose)

Pamplune (French Grapefuit Rose)

$26.95

A hint of sweetness, with refreshing grapefruit and peaches aroma!

Ksara Merwa White (Premium Lebanese Wine)

Ksara Merwa White (Premium Lebanese Wine)

$34.95

100% Merwa White wine, Chateau Ksara's Merwah is a profound ancient expression of Lebanon's formidable terroir, Made from 60-year old vines, grown on the terraced hill of the tiny, north Lebanese village of Douma at over 1500 meters elevation. The Merwah's rounded character and inherent cmplexity allows it to be enjoyed alone or with food.

Ksara Sunset Rose (Premium Lebanese Wine)

Ksara Sunset Rose (Premium Lebanese Wine)

$34.95

Beka Valley has an altitude of 1500 or more, with 240 sunny days, the heat of the summer days is compensated by the freshness of the nights, where a gentle and continuous breeze circulates all along the valley, Sunset Rose is intense pink, smells of red berries and spices, and taste is round, fresh and vivid.

Ksara Le Prieure (Premium Lebanese Wine)

$29.95

Chateau Ksara, established by the jesuits fathers in 1857, perpetuated to the tradition of winemaking in the Beka Valley, 30% Carignan, 30% Cinsault, 20% Mourvedre, 20% Grenache, intense ruby, spicy and licorice notes, mellow and supple tannins.

Ksara Reserve Du Couvent (Premium Lebanese Wine)

$34.95

St. Thomas Les Emirs Red (Premium Lebanese Wine)

$39.95Out of stock

Domaine Wardy Merlot (Premium Lebanese Winę)

$44.95

An expressive red wine, evoking aromas of ripe prunes and red fruits, its palate reveals the balance of smooth, tannins mingled with a warm spicy touch. Aged in new oak barrels.

House Margarita

$5.00

Family Meals & Catering (4 Hour Advance Needed)

Chicken and Beef Kofta Kabob (Can feed 15 or more)

$299.95

8 Skewers of Chicken Kabob and 8 skewers of Beef Kofta Kabob, include Rice, Salad, Bread, green sauce, yogurt sauce

Half a Tray of Lamb Kabuli Pallow

$79.95

Served with Shalghum (Sweet and spicy turnips)

Half a Tray of Chicken Kabuli Pallow

$69.95

Served with Shalghum (sweet and spicy turnips)

1/2 Tray of Kofta Challow

$150.00

Spicy beef meatballs seasoned with sundried baby grapes, turmeric, and herbs slowly cooked with green peas, corn and fresh tomatoes.

Half a Tray of Chicken Lawand

$89.95

Full Tray of Lamb Kabuli Pallow

$139.00

Full Tray of Chicken Kabuli Pallow

$109.95

Half Tray of Dwopiaza

$149.95

Seasoned lamb chunks cooked with onions, yellow split peas, and tossed with onions lightly marinated in vinegar.

Chicken Kabob Half Tray

$69.99

36 pieces of marinated boneless chicken breast, does not include any other items

Kofta Kabob Half Tray

$64.99

20 mini pieces of kofta Kabob

Half a tray of Banjan Borani

$59.99

Half a tray of Kaddo Borani

$59.99

Spicy Chickpeas

$39.99

Half a tray of Spinach

$54.95

Chicken Sambosas (1 Piece)

$2.00

Shami (1 Piece)

$4.00

Shalghum Half a Tray

$54.95

Tray of Chop Salad

$19.95

Utinesels Plates

$1.00

Full Tray of Bread

$19.95

Half a Tray of Bread

$11.95

Chicken Chapli Kabob Single Piece

$6.00

Beef Chapli Kabob Single Piece

$5.00

Half Tray of Challow Rice

$34.95

Sholeh Gooshti

$250.00

Afghan style risotto, medium grain rice cooked With lamb, Mung beans, black-eyed peas and chickpeas. Full tray only!

BeefTenderloin Kabob (Skewer)

$12.92

Lamb Chops Kabob (Per piece)

$7.95Out of stock

full tray of vegetable

$99.00

N/A Beverages

Coke Can

$2.25

Diet Coke Can

$2.25

Coke - Mexican Bottle

$3.95

Bottle Water

$1.25

Le Croix

$2.25

Jarnitos

$3.25

Smart Water

$3.45

Body Armor Lyte

$2.95

Organic Milk

$2.95

House Made Yogurt Drink

$3.25

San Pellegrino Large

$3.95

Medium San Pelligrino

$2.95

La Columbia Coffee Drinks

$3.95

Appalachian Ginger Beer

$3.95

Appalachian Root Beer

$3.95

Organic Elderberry Kombucha

$4.25

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.25

Red Bull

$3.95

Good Grow

$4.25

4 Pack of Appalachian Ginger Beer

$9.99

Six Pack of Appalachian Root Beer

$12.99

Organic Lemonade 12 OZ

$3.25

Organic Pomegranate Juice 10oz

$4.25

Organic Orange Juice 12oz

$3.25

Honest Apple Juice

$1.25

Regular Hot Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

STARBUCKS Frap

$3.25

Large Hot Coffee

$3.95

Turkish Coffee Special

$4.25

Jones Cola Soda

$3.25

Jones Root Beer

$3.25

Jones Lemon Lime Soda

$3.25

Jones Ginger Ale

$3.25

Jones Orange Cream Soda

$3.25

Jones Berry Lemonade Soda

$3.25

Hot Cardamom Green Tea

$2.25

Large Hot Tea (Assorted Tea Bags)

$3.25

Iced Cardamom Green Tea

$3.45

Cardomom Chai Latte

$4.25

Cardamom Chai Latte Large

$4.95

Pot of Green Tea

$9.95

Pot of Black Tea

$9.95

BEER

A Baby Shark Single

$5.25

Any 4 16oz Craft Beer

$17.99

Single Craft Beer 12 Oz

$4.25

Single Craft 16 Oz Beer

$5.25

Single WHite Claw Hard Seltzer

$4.00

VOS Vodka Drinks

$5.25

Mix Six Craft

$18.99

Domestic Six Pack

$12.99

PBR Lager 6 PACK

$9.99

Growler Fill UP 32 OZ IPA On TAP

$9.99

Growler Fill UP 64 OZ IPA on TAP

$19.99

Corona Extra 12oz

$4.00

Corona Extra Six Pack

$12.99

Miller Lite Six Pack

$10.99

Almaza Lebanese Pilsner Single 12oz

$4.25

Almaza Lebanese Pilsner Six Pack

$13.99

Almaza Dark Lager 12oz

$4.25

Almaza Dark Lager Six Pack

$13.99

2 White Claw Special

$6.00

2 Aslin Craft Beer Special

$10.00

2 Al Maza Special

$6.00

Duclaw Beers Single

$4.25

Duclaw Six Pack

$14.99

Jacks Multi Pack

$31.95

Domestic Mix Six

$11.99

Craft 12oz 6 Mix

$14.99

Craft Mix 4

$19.99

21st Amendment Pomegranate Wheat Ale

$14.99

21st Amendment Mexican Lager

$16.99

Single 21st Amendment Togo

$4.25

Regular Beer Single Can

$4.25

Regular Beer Six Pack

$14.99

Gluten Free Beer Six Pack

$14.99

Solace Single 16 oz Can

$5.25

Solace 2 16 Oz can

$9.00

AB The Kaisar Single

$4.25

AB The Kaiser Six Pack

$14.99

High Noon Vodka

$3.25

Tickets

Comedy Night Ticket

$20.00

Alcoholic Drinks

12 OZ Tap Beer

$6.00

16 OZ Tap Beer

$8.00

Mix Drinks Normal

$8.00

Mix Drinks Premium

$11.00

Shots cheap liquor

$6.00

Shorts Expensive Liquor

$11.00

Bolani

$6.99

Chicken Samosas

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fine Authentic Afghan Cuisine High-End food for casual dining. (Due to the high cost of food items and supplies), we have increased some of our menu items, we hope it's temporary)

Location

2321A Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA 20171

Directions

Gallery
Kabobi By The Helmand image
Kabobi By The Helmand image
Kabobi By The Helmand image

