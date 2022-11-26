Kabobi By The Helmand Dulles Station Blvd
2321A Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
Popular Items
Small Plates & Appetizers
Single Naan serving
One portion of our house tandoor baked bread
Small Naan Basket
Large Naan Basket
Hummus
Organic classic hummus, made with chickpeas, lemon, tahini, served with a piece of house fresh baked bread.
Bowlawni
Pan-fried twin pastry shells filled with leeks and spiced potatoes, garnished with yogurt mint sauce
Pumpkin Bowlani
Pan-fried pastry shells filled w/ seasoned baby pumpkin and sauteed onions served with garlic yogurt sauce.
Banjan Borani
Pan-fried eggplant seasoned with fresh tomatoes spice baked and served on yogurt garlic sauce
Aushak
Afghan ravioli filled with leeks, served on minted yogurt and topped with yellow split peas and tomato sauce.
Kaddo Borani
Pan-fried and baked baby pumpkin seasoned with sugar and served on yogurt garlic sauce
Banjan Laghatak
Spicy stewed eggplant with fresh garlic, tomatoes, and sweet peppers served with cilantro yogurt mint sauce
Mushrooms
Sautéed with Afghan spices, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, corn and green pea sauce garnished with yogurt mint sauce
Cauliflower & Chickpeas Small Plate
Fresh cauliflower slow cooked with chickpea, coriander, turmeric and spicy tomato sauce
Pallow
Seasoned brown premium long grain Sela rice
Sabzy
Spinach stewed with onions, garlic, Afghan seasoning, and a touch of cinnamon
Shalgham
Turnips stewed with a sweet-spicy sauce
Bendi
Stewed okra with fresh tomato, red peppers and Afghan seasoning
Challow
Seasoned French fries
Seasoned French Fries.
Chicken Samosas
Seasoned chicken in pastry shells pan-fried served yogurt mint sauce
Small Side Of Shalghum
Large Pallow rice
Long grain premium Sela rice cooked with Afghan seasoning and caramelized brown, topped with raisins and carrots
Qormeh Kofta
Spicy beef meatball seasoned with sundried baby grapes, turmeric, and Afghan herbs cooked with green peas, corn, and fresh tomatoes (One Meatball served spicy green chatni sauce) (Contains egg)
Qormeh Kofta (3 Meatballs)
Spicy beef meatballs seasoned with sundried baby grapes, turmeric, and Afghan herbs cooked with green peas, corn, and fresh tomatoes (3 Meatballs served spicy green chatni sauce)
Lebanese Extra Virgin Olive Oil 16.6oz Bottle
Bowl & Entrees (Carryout Prices only)
Kabuli Pallow
(Afghan style rice) baked with chunks of lamb tenderloin, raisins and glazed julienne of carrots, served with a side of sweet & spicy turnips or a side of your choice
Kabuli w/Boneless Chicken
Kabuli rice served with boneless chicken and spicy tomato and herb sauce served with side of sweet and spicy turnips (shalgum) or side of your choice
Lamb Lawand
Boneless lamb, slow cooked with mushrooms, tomatoes, herb seasons, garnished with yogurt & sour cream, served with challow rice and side of sabzy
Chicken Lawand
Boneless chicken breast, slow cooked w/fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, Afghan herbs, cooked w/yogurt and sour cream sauce served w/challow rice and side of sabzy
Chicken Kabob
Marinated boneless chicken breast, served with pallow rice and a side of vegetable dish of your choice
Seekh Kabob
Char-broiled marinated lamb tenderloin served with pallow rice, and side of Shalghum.
Kofta Kabob
Seasoned ground beef char grilled served with challaw rice and side of Sabzy
Beef Tenderloin Kabob
Beef tenderloin (4 pieces, 7 oz) marinated with fresh garlic and Afghan seasoning, char grilled served with pallow rice and side of vegetable dish of your choice
Kabobi Lamb Chops
New Zealand free range, grass fed charbroiled marinated lamb chops, served with Kabuli rice, and a vegetable side of your choice.
Dwopiaza
Seasoned tenderloin of lamb cooked with onions, sautéed with yellow split peas and tossed with onions lightly marinated in vinegar, served with pallow rice and side of Shalgum or a side of your choice
Sabzi Challow with Lamb
Fresh spinach cooked with onions, garlic, coriander, Afghan herbs, and a touch of cinnamon top with our slow-cooked lamb tenderloins, served with Challow rice, and a side of pumpkin.
Spicy Chicken Kabob
Boneless chicken breast marinated with yogurt, kashmiri chilli powder, cumin and spices, served with bread or challow rice, side of vegetable, and house cucumber yogurt sauce
Koufta Challow
Spicy beef meatballs seasoned in sun dried baby grapes, turmeric, green peas and fresh tomato sauce served w/challow rice and side of sabzy (spinach)
Lamb Shank Meal
New Zealand free range, grass-fed Halal lamb shank slow-cooked with a spicy tomato and herb sauce served with Kabuli Pallow rice.
Kabobi Mix Grill
Two Skewers of yogurt Marinated boneless chicken Kabobs, one skewer of seasoned ground Beef Kabob and one skewer of lamb tenderloin seekh kabob on Kabuli Rice, served with our green chatni and spicy yogurt sauce.
Choopan Grill
Char-grilled lamb chops (3 pieces), Beef tenderloin (3 pieces) and One skewer of Lamb tenderloin kabobs, served on top of Kabuli Rice, with house spicy yogurt sauce and green chatni sauce.
Aushak Entree
Afghan ravioli filled with leeks, served on minted yogurt and topped with ground beef and tomato sauce, Served with pallow
Spicy Chicken Wings Entree
Chargrilled chicken wings marinated with a spicy yogurt sauce, served with Challow rice, a side of Sabzi (spinach stew), and yogurt cucumber mint sauce.
Mix Grill Supreme
3 Skewers of Chicken Kabob, 2 Skewers of Kofta Kabob, One Skewer of Lamb Tenderloin Kabob, Served on Kabuli Rice, two vegetable sides of your choice, breadbasket, and house spicy yogurt and mild sauce.
Lamb Shurwa Soup Entree
Lamb, potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, fresh coriander and tomatoes cooked to a perfect soup, served with side of Salata (Afghan style mix greens and tomatoes), and house baked Afghan bread.
Chapli Kabob (Chicken)
Pan-fried Spicy ground chicken, seasoned with coriander, fresh ginger, garlic, and herbs, served with your choice of bread or challow rice, and side of Sabzi (spinach)
Shalgham Pallow W/Lamb
Boneless Lamb tenderloins Cooked with sweet and spicy turnip root, served with pillow rice, and a side of Sabzi.
Chicken & Beef Kofta Kabob Mix Grill
One Skewer of Chicken Kabob and one screwed of Ground beef kabob, served with Pallow rice, and vegetable side of your choice.
Chicken & Lamb Kabob Mix Grill
Get one skewer of Chicken & your choice of either A Lamb or A Beef Tenderloins skewer, served with pallow rice and your choice of a vegetable side
Skewer of Kofta Kabob
PLAIN Skewer of Lamb Kabob
PLAIN Skewer of Beef Kabob
PLAIN Skewer of Chicken Kabob
Vegetarian Bowls
Mushroom Lawand
Whole mushrooms sautéed with spices, tomatoes, corn and green peas, topped with yogurt/sour cream sauce, served with challow rice and side of spinach
Cauliflower & Chickpeas Bowl
Vegetarian Bowl
Sabzy Challow
Fresh Spinach cooked with onions, garlic, coriander, Afghan herbs, and a touch of Cinnamon, served with Challow rice w/ a side of Pumpkin (Kadoo Borani)
Five Veggie Plate
Our house stewed Bendi (okra), Banjan Borani (eggplant dish), Sabzi (spinach stew), and Mushrooms, served with Kabuli Rice.
Bendi Entree
Stewed Okra w/fresh tomatoes, and Afghan seasoning, served with Challow rice, mixed salad, and one serving of bread.
Aushak Vegetarian Entree
Afghan ravioli filled with leeks, served on minted yogurt and topped with yellow split peas and tomato sauce. Served with pallow.
Soup
Vegetarian Mashawa
Bean soup consisting of mung beans, black eyed peas and chickpeas, garnished with garlic yogurt and mint.
Small Lamb Shurwa (soup)
Lamb, potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, fresh coriander and tomatoes cooked to a perfect soup
Large Lamb Shurwa (Soup)
Lamb, potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, fresh coriander and tomatoes cooked to a perfect soup
Mashawa
Lamb chunks, mung beans, chick peas, black-eyed peas and yogurt
Lamb Soup Entree
Lamb, potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, fresh coriander and tomatoes cooked to a perfect soup, served with side of Salata (Afghan style mix greens and tomatoes), and house baked Afghan bread.
Small Veggie Aush
Afghan noodle soup with vegetable medley, peas, and beans, topped with a yogurt mint sauce.
Large Veggie Hush
Afghan noodle soup with vegetable medley, peas, and beans, topped with a yogurt mint sauce.
Salads
Salata
Tomatoes, onions, cucumber mixed in fresh cilantro vinaigrette dressing
Shornakhod Salad
Potatoes and chickpeas mixed with a cilantro vinaigrette dressing
Chopped Salad
Side Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and fresh carrots
Turshi
Pickled carrots, cauliflower, turnips and carrots
Desserts
Baklava
House made middle eastern pastry with honey and walnuts
Fereny
Cardamom pudding (no egg) topped with walnuts
Gosh-E-Feel
Afghan fried pasty dish, topped with cardamom powder sugar and pistachio!
Halwa
Afghan sweet confection made of whole wheat, cardamom and sugar syrup
Cheese Cake W/ Pomegranare Molasse
Spiced Chai Cupcake
Sheeryakh
Cardamom infused vanilla ice cream, served with qaymagh (heavy cream) and walnuts...
Lunch
2 Veggie Lunch Bowl Special
Choice of Two Veggies: Cauliflower Chickpeas, Mushrooms, Sabzi (spinach), Shalghum, Banjan Laghatak, or Bendi, served with Challow rice and Afghan mix greens.
Chicken (Murgh Challow) Lunch Bowl Special
Boneless Chicken thighs cooked in a spicy tomato and herb sauce served with challow rice and topped with Afghan mix greens and spicy yogurt sauce.
Lamb Lunch Bowl Special
Lamb tenderloins cooked in a spicy tomato and herb sauce served with challow rice and topped with Afghan mix greens and spicy yogurt sauce.
Chicken Kabob Wrap Lunch
Kofta Kabob Wrap Lunch
Seekh Kabob Wrap (Lunch)
Kofta Challow Lunch
Chicken Lawand Lunch
Vegetarian Bowl
Cauliflower and Chickpeas Bowl
Mushroom Lawand
Kadoo Borani
Bendi
Sabzi
Bowlani
Cauliflower & Chickpeas
Mushrooms
Banjan Laghatak
Banjan Borani
Shalghum
Chicken Samosas
Daily Specials
Weekend Lamb Shank Special
Served with Kabuli Rice, please add bread basket (naan) Small: 2.95 Large $4.95 Friday and Saturday Online Special, Takeout only!
Chicken Kabob Bowl Monday Special
A skewer of Chicken Kabob served with pallow rice, vegetable side of your choice, and spicy yogurt sauce. (230pm to 9pm)
Kabuli Boneless Chicken Friday Special
Add Naan (bread) $1.50
Spicy Chicken Kabob Tuesday Special
Chicken Lawand Friday Lunch Special
Lamb Lawand Wednesday Special
Chicken Kabob Wrap Lunch Special
Single Bowlani (Take Away Only)
Wraps
Beef Koufta Wrap
Chicken Kabob Wrap
Seekh Kabob Wrap
Vegetarian Wrap
Hummus, Char-grilled Eggplant, mushrooms topped with fresh carrots and garlic yogurt sauce, wrapped in fresh house-baked Afghan bread
Sloppy Lamb Wrap
Slow cooked lamb tenderloins in a spicy and herb tomato sauce, topped with vinaigrette onions, cilantro and garlic yogurt wrapped in our house baked bread.
Sloppy Chicken Wrap
Boneless chicken cooked in a spicy tomato and herb sauce, topped with vinaigrette onions, cilantro and garlic yogurt, wrapped in our house fresh baked bread.
Alcoholic Beverages TOGO
House Margarita 16 Oz
Corona Six Pack
Corona Single
Al Maza Lebanese Pilsner Single
Al Maza Six Pack
White Claw Single
White Claw Six Pack
Any Premium Ksara White, Rose or Red Wines
Italian Pinot Gris
Pamplune Grapefruit Rose
Miller Lite Six Pack
Miller Lite Single 12oz
Kabobi Margarita W/Splash of Berry Leamonade (16oz)
2 Pamplune Rose
2 Ksara White or Red Premium Wines
Empty Growler
Growler Fill Up Any Draft Beer
WINE By the BOTTLE (Must be 21 Years and Older)
Rockbrook California Cab Sauvignon
CenterPiece California Handcrafted Chardonnay
Tavo Italian Pinot Grigio
Pamplune (French Grapefuit Rose)
A hint of sweetness, with refreshing grapefruit and peaches aroma!
Ksara Merwa White (Premium Lebanese Wine)
100% Merwa White wine, Chateau Ksara's Merwah is a profound ancient expression of Lebanon's formidable terroir, Made from 60-year old vines, grown on the terraced hill of the tiny, north Lebanese village of Douma at over 1500 meters elevation. The Merwah's rounded character and inherent cmplexity allows it to be enjoyed alone or with food.
Ksara Sunset Rose (Premium Lebanese Wine)
Beka Valley has an altitude of 1500 or more, with 240 sunny days, the heat of the summer days is compensated by the freshness of the nights, where a gentle and continuous breeze circulates all along the valley, Sunset Rose is intense pink, smells of red berries and spices, and taste is round, fresh and vivid.
Ksara Le Prieure (Premium Lebanese Wine)
Chateau Ksara, established by the jesuits fathers in 1857, perpetuated to the tradition of winemaking in the Beka Valley, 30% Carignan, 30% Cinsault, 20% Mourvedre, 20% Grenache, intense ruby, spicy and licorice notes, mellow and supple tannins.
Ksara Reserve Du Couvent (Premium Lebanese Wine)
St. Thomas Les Emirs Red (Premium Lebanese Wine)
Domaine Wardy Merlot (Premium Lebanese Winę)
An expressive red wine, evoking aromas of ripe prunes and red fruits, its palate reveals the balance of smooth, tannins mingled with a warm spicy touch. Aged in new oak barrels.
House Margarita
Family Meals & Catering (4 Hour Advance Needed)
Chicken and Beef Kofta Kabob (Can feed 15 or more)
8 Skewers of Chicken Kabob and 8 skewers of Beef Kofta Kabob, include Rice, Salad, Bread, green sauce, yogurt sauce
Half a Tray of Lamb Kabuli Pallow
Served with Shalghum (Sweet and spicy turnips)
Half a Tray of Chicken Kabuli Pallow
Served with Shalghum (sweet and spicy turnips)
1/2 Tray of Kofta Challow
Spicy beef meatballs seasoned with sundried baby grapes, turmeric, and herbs slowly cooked with green peas, corn and fresh tomatoes.
Half a Tray of Chicken Lawand
Full Tray of Lamb Kabuli Pallow
Full Tray of Chicken Kabuli Pallow
Half Tray of Dwopiaza
Seasoned lamb chunks cooked with onions, yellow split peas, and tossed with onions lightly marinated in vinegar.
Chicken Kabob Half Tray
36 pieces of marinated boneless chicken breast, does not include any other items
Kofta Kabob Half Tray
20 mini pieces of kofta Kabob
Half a tray of Banjan Borani
Half a tray of Kaddo Borani
Spicy Chickpeas
Half a tray of Spinach
Chicken Sambosas (1 Piece)
Shami (1 Piece)
Shalghum Half a Tray
Tray of Chop Salad
Utinesels Plates
Full Tray of Bread
Half a Tray of Bread
Chicken Chapli Kabob Single Piece
Beef Chapli Kabob Single Piece
Half Tray of Challow Rice
Sholeh Gooshti
Afghan style risotto, medium grain rice cooked With lamb, Mung beans, black-eyed peas and chickpeas. Full tray only!
BeefTenderloin Kabob (Skewer)
Lamb Chops Kabob (Per piece)
full tray of vegetable
N/A Beverages
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Coke - Mexican Bottle
Bottle Water
Le Croix
Jarnitos
Smart Water
Body Armor Lyte
Organic Milk
House Made Yogurt Drink
San Pellegrino Large
Medium San Pelligrino
La Columbia Coffee Drinks
Appalachian Ginger Beer
Appalachian Root Beer
Organic Elderberry Kombucha
Non-Alcoholic Beer
Red Bull
Good Grow
4 Pack of Appalachian Ginger Beer
Six Pack of Appalachian Root Beer
Organic Lemonade 12 OZ
Organic Pomegranate Juice 10oz
Organic Orange Juice 12oz
Honest Apple Juice
Regular Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
STARBUCKS Frap
Large Hot Coffee
Turkish Coffee Special
Jones Cola Soda
Jones Root Beer
Jones Lemon Lime Soda
Jones Ginger Ale
Jones Orange Cream Soda
Jones Berry Lemonade Soda
Hot Cardamom Green Tea
Large Hot Tea (Assorted Tea Bags)
Iced Cardamom Green Tea
Cardomom Chai Latte
Cardamom Chai Latte Large
Pot of Green Tea
Pot of Black Tea
BEER
A Baby Shark Single
Any 4 16oz Craft Beer
Single Craft Beer 12 Oz
Single Craft 16 Oz Beer
Single WHite Claw Hard Seltzer
VOS Vodka Drinks
Mix Six Craft
Domestic Six Pack
PBR Lager 6 PACK
Growler Fill UP 32 OZ IPA On TAP
Growler Fill UP 64 OZ IPA on TAP
Corona Extra 12oz
Corona Extra Six Pack
Miller Lite Six Pack
Almaza Lebanese Pilsner Single 12oz
Almaza Lebanese Pilsner Six Pack
Almaza Dark Lager 12oz
Almaza Dark Lager Six Pack
2 White Claw Special
2 Aslin Craft Beer Special
2 Al Maza Special
Duclaw Beers Single
Duclaw Six Pack
Jacks Multi Pack
Domestic Mix Six
Craft 12oz 6 Mix
Craft Mix 4
21st Amendment Pomegranate Wheat Ale
21st Amendment Mexican Lager
Single 21st Amendment Togo
Regular Beer Single Can
Regular Beer Six Pack
Gluten Free Beer Six Pack
Solace Single 16 oz Can
Solace 2 16 Oz can
AB The Kaisar Single
AB The Kaiser Six Pack
High Noon Vodka
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Fine Authentic Afghan Cuisine High-End food for casual dining. (Due to the high cost of food items and supplies), we have increased some of our menu items, we hope it's temporary)
2321A Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA 20171