Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant- Davie

5810 S University Dr, STE110

Davie, FL 33328

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Sm Hummus
Chicken Shawarma Platter

Bakery

Cheese Pie

$9.99

Sfiha Pie

$10.99

Zaatar Pie

$7.99

Kabobji's Pie

$10.99

Veggie Pie

$9.99

Spinach Pie

$8.99

Mixed Pies

$10.99

Fresh Pita Bread (6 pcs)

$2.99

Fresh Pita Bread (12 Pcs)

$4.99

Appetizers

Veggie Mezza

$21.99

Sm Hummus

$8.99

Lg Hummus

$10.99

Sm Baba Ghannouj

$8.99

Lg Baba Ghannouj

$10.99

Falafel

$9.99

Labne App

$9.99

Batata Harra

$9.99

Veggie Grape Leaves

$9.99

Meat Grape Leaves

$11.99

Sujuk

$12.99

Makanek

$12.99

Malfouf

$12.99

Foul Madamas

$9.99

Kibbeh Nayee

$14.99

Fried Kibbeh

$12.99

Baked Kibbeh

$12.99

Tomato Kibbeh

$10.99

Feta Cheese Plate

$10.99

Labne & Thyme

$9.99

M'jadra App

$9.99

Mousaka App

$9.99

Soup

Sm Lentil Soup

$5.99

Lg Lentil Soup

$7.99

Sm Soup of Day

$5.99

Lg Soup of Day

$7.99

Salad

Sm Fattoush Salad

$7.99

Lg Fattoush Salad

$9.99

Sm Tabouleh Salad

$9.99

Lg Tabouleh Salad

$11.99

Sm Malfouf Salad

$7.99

Lg Malfouf Salad

$9.99

Sm Greek Salad

$9.99

Lg Greek Salad

$11.99

Sm Green Salad

$6.99

Lg Green Salad

$8.99

Sm Cucumber Yogurt Salad

$9.99

Lg Cucumber Yogurt Salad

$11.99

Pita Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Kafta Kabob Wrap

Chicken Kafta Wrap

$11.99

Makanik Wrap

$12.99

Sujuk Wrap

$12.99

Shish Tawouk Wrap

$11.99

Shish Kabob Wrap

Ghallaba Wrap

Beef Shawarma Wrap (Copy)

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders Wrap

$12.99

Vegetarian Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Kabobji Veggie Trio Wrap

$12.99

Hummus & Tabouleh Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Ghallaba Wrap

$11.99

Labni Pita

$9.99

Main

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$19.99

Beef Shawarma Platter

$20.99

Mixed Shawarma Platter

$23.99

Beef Kabob Platter

$22.99

Lamb Kabob Platter

$23.99

Chicken Tawouk Platter

$19.99

Chicken Kafta Platter

$20.99

Ghallaba Platter

Lamb Chops Platter

$32.99

Filet Mignon Kabob Platter

$34.99

Lemon Chicken Oregano Platter

$21.99

Boneless Chicken Platter

$20.99

Kabobji Combo

$26.99

Beef Kafta Platter

$23.99

Lamb kafta Platter

$24.99

Vegetarian Main

M'jadra Platter

$17.99

Vegetable Ghallaba Platter

$17.99

Mousaka Platter

$17.99

Seafood Main

Shrimp Kabob

$24.99

Sauteed Shrimp

$24.99

Samke Harra

$22.99

Salmon Ghallaba

$25.99

Shrimp Ghallaba

$25.99

Salmon Filet

$25.99

Fried Snapper

$29.99

Sides

Garlic Sauce (8oz)

$4.99

Rice

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Grilled Veggies

$5.99

Raw Veggies

$5.99

Brown Rice

$4.99

Mixed Pickles

$4.99

Bulgar Wheat

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side Zaatar

$3.99

Beef Shawarma Side

$7.99

Chicken Shawarma Side

$6.99

Tahini Side (8oz)

$4.99

Garlic Sauce side

$0.50

Tahini Sauce side

$0.50

Hot Sauce Side

$0.50

Hot Sauce Side (8oz)

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$5.99

Pistachio Baklava

$6.99

Knafe

$8.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Rez B'Haleeb

$6.99

Creme Caramel

$6.99

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.49

Sparkling Water

$3.49

Soda

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Green Mint Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Jallab

$4.99

Mango Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Guava Juice

$3.49

Yogurt Drink

$3.99

S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Espresso

$2.49

Dbl Espresso

$3.99

Turkish Coffee Cup

$3.99

Black Tea Cup

$2.49

Black Tea With Mint Cup

$2.99

Tea Pot Small

$6.00

Tea Pot Large

$8.00

Turkish Coffee Sm Pot

$6.99

Turkish Coffee Lg Pot

$7.99

Green Tea Cup

$2.49

Green Tea With Mint Cup

$2.99

American Coffee

$2.49

family combos

Kabobji feast

$175.00

Kabobji sampler

$75.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
No-frills Middle Eastern restaurant with a menu of kebabs & pitas plus Turkish coffee & bubble tea.

5810 S University Dr, STE110, Davie, FL 33328

