Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
No-frills Middle Eastern restaurant with a menu of kebabs & pitas plus Turkish coffee & bubble tea.
Location
3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33160
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nate's Pizza - North Miami, Florida
No Reviews
3115 NE 163 Rd Street North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in NORTH MIAMI BEACH
More near NORTH MIAMI BEACH