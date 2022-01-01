Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

3055 NE 163 ST

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken Shawarma Platter
Sm Hummus
Fried Kibbeh

Bakery

Cheese Pie

$9.99

Sfiha Pie

$10.99

Zaatar Pie

$7.99

Kabobji's Pie

$10.99

Veggie Pie

$9.99

Spinach Pie

$8.99

Mixed Pies

$10.99

Fresh Pita Bread (6 pcs)

$2.99

Fresh Pita Bread (12 Pcs)

$4.99

Appetizers

Veggie Mezza

$21.99

Sm Hummus

$8.99

Lg Hummus

$10.99

Sm Baba Ghannouj

$8.99

Lg Baba Ghannouj

$10.99

Falafel

$9.99

Labne App

$9.99

Batata Harra

$9.99

Veggie Grape Leaves

$9.99

Meat Grape Leaves

$11.99

Sujuk

$12.99

Makanek

$12.99

Malfouf

$12.99

Foul Madamas

$9.99

Kibbeh Nayee

$14.99

Fried Kibbeh

$12.99

Baked Kibbeh

$12.99

Tomato Kibbeh

$10.99

Feta Cheese Plate

$10.99

Labne & Thyme

$9.99

M'jadra App

$9.99

Mousaka App

$9.99

Soup

Sm Lentil Soup

$5.99

Lg Lentil Soup

$7.99

Sm Soup of Day

$5.99

Lg Soup of Day

$7.99

Salad

Sm Fattoush Salad

$7.99

Lg Fattoush Salad

$9.99

Sm Tabouleh Salad

$9.99

Lg Tabouleh Salad

$11.99

Sm Malfouf Salad

$7.99

Lg Malfouf Salad

$9.99

Sm Greek Salad

$9.99

Lg Greek Salad

$11.99

Sm Green Salad

$6.99

Lg Green Salad

$8.99

Sm Cucumber Yogurt Salad

$9.99

Lg Cucumber Yogurt Salad

$11.99

Pita Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Kafta Kabob Wrap

Chicken Kafta Wrap

$11.99

Makanik Wrap

$12.99

Sujuk Wrap

$12.99

Shish Tawouk Wrap

$11.99

Shish Kabob Wrap

Ghallaba Wrap

Beef Shawarma Wrap (Copy)

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders Wrap

$12.99

Vegetarian Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Kabobji Veggie Trio Wrap

$12.99

Hummus & Tabouleh Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Ghallaba Wrap

$11.99

Labni Pita

$9.99

Main

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$19.99

Beef Shawarma Platter

$20.99

Mixed Shawarma Platter

$23.99

Beef Kabob Platter

$22.99

Lamb Kabob Platter

$23.99

Chicken Tawouk Platter

$19.99

Chicken Kafta Platter

$20.99

Ghallaba Platter

Lamb Chops Platter

$32.99

Filet Mignon Kabob Platter

$34.99

Lemon Chicken Oregano Platter

$21.99

Boneless Chicken Platter

$20.99

Kabobji Combo

$26.99

Beef Kafta Platter

$23.99

Lamb kafta Platter

$24.99

Vegetarian Main

M'jadra Platter

$17.99

Vegetable Ghallaba Platter

$17.99

Mousaka Platter

$17.99

Seafood Main

Shrimp Kabob

$24.99

Sauteed Shrimp

$24.99

Samke Harra

$22.99

Salmon Ghallaba

$25.99

Shrimp Ghallaba

$25.99

Salmon Filet

$25.99

Fried Snapper

$29.99

Sides

Garlic Sauce (8oz)

$4.99

Rice

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Grilled Veggies

$5.99

Raw Veggies

$5.99

Brown Rice

$4.99

Mixed Pickles

$4.99

Bulgar Wheat

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side Zaatar

$3.99

Beef Shawarma Side

$7.99

Chicken Shawarma Side

$6.99

Tahini Side (8oz)

$4.99

Garlic Sauce side

$0.50

Tahini Sauce side

$0.50

Hot Sauce Side

$0.50

Hot Sauce Side (8oz)

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$5.99

Pistachio Baklava

$6.99

Knafe

$8.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Rez B'Haleeb

$6.99

Creme Caramel

$6.99

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.49

Sparkling Water

$3.49

Soda

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Green Mint Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Jallab

$4.99

Mango Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Guava Juice

$3.49

Yogurt Drink

$3.99

S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Espresso

$2.49

Dbl Espresso

$3.99

Turkish Coffee Cup

$3.99

Black Tea Cup

$2.49

Black Tea With Mint Cup

$2.99

Tea Pot Small

$6.00

Tea Pot Large

$8.00

Turkish Coffee Sm Pot

$6.99

Turkish Coffee Lg Pot

$7.99

Green Tea Cup

$2.49

Green Tea With Mint Cup

$2.99

American Coffee

$2.49

family combos

Kabobji feast

$175.00

Kabobji sampler

$75.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
No-frills Middle Eastern restaurant with a menu of kebabs & pitas plus Turkish coffee & bubble tea.

3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33160

