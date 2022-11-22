Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kabobster 1408 Gunbarrel Road Suite 111

review star

No reviews yet

1408 Gunbarrel Road Suite 111

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro plate
Vegetarian Sampler
KABOB-STER FEAST

Wrap

Falafle wrap

Falafle wrap

$7.99

Healthy And Nutritious Falafel With Vegetables, And Topped With Creamy Taqhini Sauce. Warped In Saj Bread

Gyro wrap

Gyro wrap

$8.49

Freshly Sliced Gyro (Lamb & Beef) Topped With Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce On Greek Naan Bread. Regular Or Spicy.

CHIK'N Gyro wrap

CHIK'N Gyro wrap

$8.49

Sliced Of Chik'n Gyro Topped With Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce On Greek Naan Bread. Regular Or Spicy.

CHIK'N Shawarma wrap

CHIK'N Shawarma wrap

$8.49

Grilled Shawarma With Pickles Tomatoes, Lettuce, Garlic Spread, Wrapped In Saj Bread.

BEEF Shawarma wrap

BEEF Shawarma wrap

$8.49

Grilled Shawarma With Pickles Tomatoes, Lettuce, Garlic Spread, Wrapped In Saj Bread

Mediterranean Wrap - Veggie

Mediterranean Wrap - Veggie

$7.98

Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Olives On Saj Bread.

Veggie Shawarma Wrap

Veggie Shawarma Wrap

$8.49

Grilled Soy Curls With Onions And Lettuce Tomato Pickles Vegan Garlic Sauce Wrapped In Saj Bread

Shish kabob wrap

$8.49

Plate

Falafel plate

Falafel plate

$11.95

Homemade Falafel Serve With You Choice Of 2 Sides, Pita Or Saj Bread And Tahini Sauce

Gyro plate

Gyro plate

$13.95

Freshly Sliced Tender Gyro Meat (Lamb & Beef) Served With Tzaziki Sauce, Pita Or Saj Bread & Your Choice Of 2 Sides.

CHIK'N Gyro plate

CHIK'N Gyro plate

$13.95

Sliced Of Chik'n Gyro Topped With Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce On Greek Naan Bread. Regular Or Spicy.

Chik'n Kabob plate

Chik'n Kabob plate

$13.95

Marinated In Our Own Spices Grilled Onto 2 Bamboo Skewers And Your Choice Of 2 Sides.

Shish Kabob plate

Shish Kabob plate

$13.95

Seasoned-Charbroiled In 2 Skewers Of Ground Meat ( Lamb & Beef), Pita Bread, Sauce & Serve With Your Choice Of 2 Sides.

Beef Kabob plate

Beef Kabob plate

$13.95

Marinated In Our Own Spices Grilled Onto 2 Bamboo Skewers Serve With Your Choice Of 2 Sides.

Chik'n Shawarma plate

Chik'n Shawarma plate

$12.99

Thin Marinated Sliced Grilled Chik'N, Serve With Pita Bread And Your Choice Of 2 Sides

Beef Shawarma plate

Beef Shawarma plate

$12.99

Heavily Marinated In Olive Oil, Vinegar, Lemon Juice And Warm Spices, Serve With Pita Bread And Your Choice Of 2 Sides

Veggie Kabob plate

Veggie Kabob plate

$11.99

Seasoned Grilled Veggies With Pita Bread, Tzaziki Sauce And Your Choice Of 2 Sides.

Vegetarian Sampler

Vegetarian Sampler

$12.99

A Selection Of Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabouli, Grape Leaves, Falafel, Feta Cheese Rolls And Pita Bread.

KABOB-STER FEAST

KABOB-STER FEAST

$15.00

Three Kabob Skewers (Beef Kabob, Shish Kabob, And Chik'N Kabob) Serve With Your Choice Of 3 Sides.

combo kabob plate

combo kabob plate

$13.95

veggie shawarma plate

$12.99

kabob skewers

Chicken Kabob skewer

$3.49

Beef Kabob skewer

$3.49

Shish Kabob skewer

$3.49

Grilled Veggie's skewer

$3.49

Salad

Greek

Greek

Lettuce Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, And Red Onions With Dressing.

Tabouli

Tabouli

Fine Chopped Of Parsley, Diced Onion, Tomatoes Mixed With Burghul (Cracked Wheat).

Fattoush

Fattoush

Fresh Salad Made With Seasonal Vegetables Topped With Fried Pita Bread.

Meat Salad

Meat Salad

$12.99

Fresh Salad Made With Seasonal Vegetables Topped With Your Choice Of Meat.

Side / Starters

Hummus - vegan gluten-free

Hummus - vegan gluten-free

$5.25

Made From Cooked , Mashed Chickpeas Blended With Tahini, Lemon Juice, And Garlic.

Baba Ghanouj - vegan gluten-free

Baba Ghanouj - vegan gluten-free

$5.95

Baked Eggplant With Sesame Sauce, Olive Oil, Garlic And Spices.

Grape Leaves - vegan gluten-free

Grape Leaves - vegan gluten-free

$3.95

Our Famous Grape Leaves Stuffed With Rice, Fine Sliced Onion, Tomatoes, Pomegranate Molasse, Lemon And Spices.

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$3.95

Fried Pastry Roll Stuffed With Feta Cheese

Samosa - vegan

Samosa - vegan

$3.95

Is A Triangular Fried Shaped Flaky Pastry Filled With Potato And Lentil With Spices.

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.45
French Fries

French Fries

$2.45
feta chees dip

feta chees dip

$5.99
falafle

falafle

$5.99

extras

extra pita slice

extra pita slice

$0.75
extra pita loaf

extra pita loaf

$1.79
extra taziki

extra taziki

$0.99

extra tahini

$0.99

extra garlic

$0.99

extra hot sauce

$0.99

Dessert

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$9.49
baklawa

baklawa

$1.99
VEGAN pistachio baklava

VEGAN pistachio baklava

$1.99

Cold Beverages

Fountain Stubborn Soda

Fountain Stubborn Soda

$3.49

Stubborn soda is a craft soda made with NO High-fructose corn syrup and NO Artificial Flavors or Coloring, Uses ALL Natural Ingredients and Fare Trade Certified Cane sugar With flavors like : AGAVE VANILLA CREAM SODA, BLACK CHERRY TARRAGON, CLASSIC ROOT BEER, DRAFT COLA, DRAFT COLA ZERO SUGAR, CITRUS HIBISCUS ORANGE, LEMON BERRY ACAI and PINEAPPLE CREAM SODA.

Iced Tea

$2.49Out of stock
Mago Juice

Mago Juice

$2.49
Rani Juice

Rani Juice

$2.49
Vimto

Vimto

$2.49
Yogurt Drink

Yogurt Drink

$3.29

Bavaria

$3.99Out of stock
Barbican

Barbican

$3.99

Is a NONE alcoholic Malt beverage Flavored with Pomegranate or pineapple or Green Apple.

water bottle

water bottle

$1.69
Organic kombucha GINGER LEMON

Organic kombucha GINGER LEMON

$3.89Out of stock
Organic kombucha RED RASPBERRY

Organic kombucha RED RASPBERRY

$3.89

Kids Meals

Kiddie Kabob

Kiddie Kabob

$6.99

One Kabob Skewer With Your Choice Of Fries Or Rice

Melted Cheese In Pita

Melted Cheese In Pita

$5.99

Melted American Cheese In Pita Bread With Your Choice Of Rice Or Fries

Kids Tenders

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Middle Eastern Halal Restaurant so Come in and enjoy!

Location

1408 Gunbarrel Road Suite 111, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Volcano Korean BBQ - Chattanooga
orange starNo Reviews
2011 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN 37421
View restaurantnext
EL BBQ - 7655 East Brainerd Road
orange starNo Reviews
7655 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421
View restaurantnext
Lupi's Pizza Pies - East Brainerd
orange star4.5 • 62
1414 Jenkins Rd Chattanooga, TN 37421
View restaurantnext
Acropolis - Hamilton Place
orange starNo Reviews
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421
View restaurantnext
Rain Thai Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400 Chattanooga, TN 37421
View restaurantnext
Lola Beans - Lola Beans
orange starNo Reviews
1105 McDonald Drive Chattanooga, TN 37421
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston