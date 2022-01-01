Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kabod Coffee Northfield

128 Reviews

$

4952 Central Park Blvd

unit #125

Denver, CO 80238

Hot Beverages

Americano

Americano

$3.49+
Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$3.41+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.59+
Coffee of the Day

Coffee of the Day

$3.19+
Espresso Machiato

Espresso Machiato

$4.59+
Latte

Latte

$4.84+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.41+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.99+
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.54+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.69+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.37+
Caramel Late

Caramel Late

$5.37+
Hazelnut Late

Hazelnut Late

$5.37+
Sugar Free Vanilla Late

Sugar Free Vanilla Late

$5.37+
Raspberry Late

Raspberry Late

$5.37+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.99+
Caramel Riser

Caramel Riser

$5.35+
Marble Mocha

Marble Mocha

$5.35+
Eiffel Vanilla Latte

Eiffel Vanilla Latte

$5.14+
Organic Matcha Green Tea Latte

Organic Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.14+
Organic Chai Tea Latte

Organic Chai Tea Latte

$4.99+
Tea Latte London Fog

Tea Latte London Fog

$1.00+
Stone Fruit Infusion

Stone Fruit Infusion

$4.89+
Latte Macchiato

Latte Macchiato

$4.34+
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.15+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.45+
Vanilla Steamer

Vanilla Steamer

$4.35+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25+
*Kids* Vanilla Steamer 8oz

*Kids* Vanilla Steamer 8oz

$1.95
*Kids* Hot Chocolate 8oz

*Kids* Hot Chocolate 8oz

$1.95

Iced Beverages

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.99+
Iced Café Au Lait

Iced Café Au Lait

$3.14+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.99+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.44+
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.89+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.44+
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.44+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.44+
Iced Coffee Red Eye

Iced Coffee Red Eye

$5.44+
Iced Coffee Black Eye

Iced Coffee Black Eye

$5.44+
Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.44+
Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.44+
Iced Hazelnut Latte

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.44+
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.44+
Iced Raspberry Latte

Iced Raspberry Latte

$5.44+

Blended Beverages

Blended Latte

Blended Latte

$5.44+
Blended Caramel

Blended Caramel

$5.44+
Blended Mocha Chip

Blended Mocha Chip

$5.64+
Blended White Chocolate Mocha

Blended White Chocolate Mocha

$5.44+
Blended Cafe Vanilla

Blended Cafe Vanilla

$5.44+
Blended Caramel Riser

Blended Caramel Riser

$5.44+
Blended Marble Mocha

Blended Marble Mocha

$5.44+
Blended Eiffel Vanilla

Blended Eiffel Vanilla

$5.44+
Blended Mocha

Blended Mocha

$5.44+
Blended Chocolate Chip

Blended Chocolate Chip

$5.44+
Blended White Chocolate

Blended White Chocolate

$5.44+
Blended Vanilla Bean

Blended Vanilla Bean

$5.44+
Blended Organic Chai Tea

Blended Organic Chai Tea

$5.44+
Blended Organic Matcha Green Tea

Blended Organic Matcha Green Tea

$5.44+

Fruit Smoothies

Berry Triple (Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry)

Berry Triple (Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry)

$7.37
Blend Pppeach (Pear, Peach, Pineapple, Blueberry)

Blend Pppeach (Pear, Peach, Pineapple, Blueberry)

$7.37
Good Day Mixed Fruit (Everyday Special)

Good Day Mixed Fruit (Everyday Special)

$7.37
King Berry (Blueberry And Banana)

King Berry (Blueberry And Banana)

$7.37
Love Berry (Strawberry And Banana)

Love Berry (Strawberry And Banana)

$7.37
Start Fresh (Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Kale, Spinach)

Start Fresh (Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Kale, Spinach)

$7.37
Sunrise Morning (Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple, Peach)

Sunrise Morning (Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple, Peach)

$7.37
Farms Sweet (Cherries)

Farms Sweet (Cherries)

$7.37
Mango

Mango

$7.37

Hot Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel: Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bagel: Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.99
Bagel: Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Bagel: Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$6.99
Croissant : Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Croissant : Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.99
Croissant: Sausasge, Egg, & Cheese

Croissant: Sausasge, Egg, & Cheese

$6.99
English Muffin Sausage, Egg & Cheese

English Muffin Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$3.99
Croissant Sau, Cage Free Egg&cheese

Croissant Sau, Cage Free Egg&cheese

$3.99
Biscuit: Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Biscuit: Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$3.99

Fresh Pastries

GF Truffle Brownie

GF Truffle Brownie

$3.99

Gf Chocolate Zucchini

$3.99
Bagel Choices

Bagel Choices

$2.99
Baklava Cake

Baklava Cake

$4.99
Butter Croissant - Baked Daily

Butter Croissant - Baked Daily

$2.99
Chocolate Croissant - Baked Daily

Chocolate Croissant - Baked Daily

$2.99
Butter Cookie

Butter Cookie

$1.99
Marble Bread

Marble Bread

$3.49
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$3.49
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.49

Almond Poppy Seed Bread

$3.49

Walnut Date Espresso Cupcake

$3.49
Banana Blueberry Bread - Homemade!

Banana Blueberry Bread - Homemade!

$2.99
Scone

Scone

$3.89

Grab & Go Food

Banana

Banana

$0.99
Bibamba Chocolate

Bibamba Chocolate

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% Organic Single-Source Specialty Coffee Roasters - Denver, Colorado

Website

Location

4952 Central Park Blvd, unit #125, Denver, CO 80238

Directions

