Kabuki Sushi & Poke Bowl 301 N Main Ave
SALAD
SUSHI BAR APPETIZERS
- Sashimi Appetizer$10.95
7 pcs of assorted sashimi
- Sushi Appetizer$8.95
5 pcs of assorted sushi
- Salmon or Tuna Ikura Tartar$10.95
Cutes salmon or tuna w. avocado, scallion & w. wasabi yuzu dressing
- Yellowtail Jalapeno App$11.95
Fresh yellowtail with sliced jalapeno on top, drizzle with wasabi yuzu sauce
- Tuna or Salmon Pizza$11.95
Sliced fresh tuna or salmon, guaca jalape-no, scallion, spicy mayo & eel sauce top on homemade sesame scallion pancake
BUBBLE TEA
CLASSIC COOKED
- California Roll$5.25
w. Crabstick, avocado, cucumber inside
- Philadelphia Roll$5.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
- Boston Roll$5.50
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber & mayo
- Futomaki Roll$6.50
Crabstick, tamago, avocado, cucumber, caviar, pickle oshiko
- Salmon Skin Roll$4.50
- Spicy Crunch Crab Roll$5.95
- Spicy Shrimp Avocado Roll$5.95
- Spicy Snow Crab Avocado Roll$7.95
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
- Chicken Tempura Roll$7.95
- Spider Roll$9.95
- Eel Avocado or Cucumber Roll$7.95
- Dragon Roll$11.95
Eel, cucumber inside, avocado on top
CLASSIC RAW
- Tuna Roll$5.50
- Salmon Roll$5.50
- Pepper Tuna Roll$5.50
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$5.95
- Alaska Roll$5.25
- Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll$5.95
- Tuna Avocado or Cucumber Roll$5.95
- Salmon Avocado or Cucumber Roll$5.95
- Spicy Crunch Salmon Roll$5.95
- Spicy Crunch Tuna Roll$5.95
- Spicy Scallop Roll$6.95
- Spicy Crunch Yellowtail Roll$5.95
- Super White Tuna Roll$5.50
- Rainbow Roll$12.95
CLASSIC VEGETARIAN
CHEF SIGNATURE ROLLS
- Dynamite Roll (6 pcs)$10.95
Deep fried roll with assorted white fish, eel, avocado, cheese inside with chef special sauce
- Green Garden Roll (Veg)$8.95
Mango, cucumber, asparagus inside, with avocado on the top
- Iron Man Roll (cooked, 10 pcs)$13.95
Spicy crunch shrimp, spicy crunch kani, avocado and mango rolled in soy paper with honey wasabi sauce
- Valentine Roll (cooked, 10 pcs)$13.95
Spicy crab, shrimp, avocado, lobster salad, wrapped in pink soy paper, heart shape
- Lackawanna Roll (cooked)$14.95
Eel avocado inside, topped with spicy crab and spicy lobster salad
- American Dream Roll (cooked)$13.95
Shrimp tempura, mango and avocado inside topped with spicy crab, lobster salad, massago, drizzled with spicy mayo and ell sauce
- Spice Girl Roll (cooked, 10 pcs)$15.95
Deep fried roll with spicy tuna, spicy salmon, white fish, avocado inside, caviar on top, with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber in side with seared spicy tuna on top with spicy mayo sauce
- Lobster Tempura Roll$15.95
Lobster tempura, mango, avocado inside, spicy crunch tuna on the top
- Twins Roll$12.95
Spicy crunch tuna avocado inside, spicy crunch salmon on the top
- Dinosaur Roll$15.95
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber inside, with spicy crunch tuna and spicy crunch salmon on the top
- Eagle Wing Roll$12.95
Spicy salmon, avocado inside, topped with seared white tuna, rice puff and Japanese Yakiniku sauce
- Fire Dragon Roll$15.95
Spicy tuna, jalapeno topped with fresh water eel, avocado with chef special sauce
- Catching Fire Roll$14.95
Spicy crunchy tuna inside, white tuna, jalapeno wasabi tobiko on the top w. spicy sauce
- Angry Bird Roll$14.95
Eel tempura, cucumber inside, top with salmon avocado
- Foxy Lady Roll$15.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus inside seared white tuna on the top, with red tobiko, scallion, rice puff in chef special sauce
- Hawaii Breeze Roll$16.95
Fresh Maine lobster, mango, avocado inside, wrapped in soy paper, topped with tuna avocado, with honey wasabi sauce
- Ninja Roll$14.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crunch inside with 4 types of tobiko on top
- Tuna Lover's Dream Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado inside, with seared peppered tuna, mango, crispy taro on top
- Sweetheart Roll$14.95
Shrimp, avocado, crunch inside with tuna wrapped outside, with special miso glaze
- Godzilla Roll (10 pcs)$18.00
Soft shell crab, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, mango, avocado wrapped with soy paper in special miso glaze and yuzu tobiko
- Lafayette Roll (10 pcs),$16.95
Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, salmon, jalapeno, tobiko wrapped in soy paper with wasabi yuzu dressing
- Naruto Roll (6 pcs)$13.95
Tuna, salmon, crab, avocado and tobiko wrapped in English cucumber with spicy yuzu Japanese citrus sauce
- Surf and Turf Roll$15.95
Fresh Maine lobster, mango and asparagus inside, top with seared filet mignon with yakiniku sauce
POKE BOWL
- Hawaii Breeze$16.95
Salmon, tuna, fresh jalapeno, mango, sea-weed, topped with caviar, edamame, lotus chip, furikake with our house special sauce
- Fire Bowl$14.95
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, jalapeno, red onion, wasabi peas, kimchi, with spicy aioli and wasabi aioli sauce, topped with lotus chips
- Treasure Island Bowl$14.95
Jumbo shrimp, salmon, avocado, red cabbage, cucumber, edamame with citrus ponzu and wasabi aioli sauce
- Citrus Salmon$13.95
Salmon, caviar, edamame, mango, kimchi, onion crisps, furikake with citrus ponzu sauce
- Power Bowl$13.95
Tuna, cucumber, avocado, mango, rice puffs, with wasabi yuzu and spicy aioli sauce
- Malvern Bowl$15.95
Tuna, spicy salmon, mango, edamame, avocado, furikaki, red cabbage topped with Hawaii special sauce
- Chicken Gone Wild (cooked)$13.95
Chicken, pineapple, sweet corn, avocado, cucumber, kani, drizzled with unagi and sesame shoyu sauce
- Veg Delight (cooked)$12.95
Fried tofu, edamame red cabbage, toma-to, avocado mango pineapple, cucumber, seaweed, sesame, jalapeno with sweet chili & sesame shoyu sauce
CATERING
LUNCH ROLLS
SUSHI LUNCH
- Sushi Lunch$14.95
6 pcs assorted sushi w. spicy tuna or California roll
- Sashimi Lunch$16.95
10 pcs assorted sashimi w. California roll
- Tuna Lover$15.95
3 pcs tuna sushi, 3 pcs white tuna sushi, w. tuna or spicy tuna roll
- Tuna & Salmon$15.95
3 pes tuna sushi, 3 pcs salmon sushi, w. spicy tuna or spicy salmon roll
- Sushi & Sashimi$16.95
4 pcs assorted Sushi, opos assorted sashimi, w. spicy salmon roll
- Unagi Don$14.95
ó pes tel, oshiko seaweed
LUNCH BENTO BOX
- Chicken Teriyaki$13.95
Served w. harusaki & white rice, miso soup or green salad or edamame. Choice of: salmon roll, California roll, cucumber avocado roll, $1 extra for spicy salmon, spicy tuna or tuna roll
- Steak Teriyaki$13.95
Served w. harusaki & white rice, miso soup or green salad or edamame. Choice of: salmon roll, California roll, cucumber avocado roll, $1 extra for spicy salmon, spicy tuna or tuna roll
- Salmon Teriyaki$13.95
Served w. harusaki & white rice, miso soup or green salad or edamame. Choice of: salmon roll, California roll, cucumber avocado roll, $1 extra for spicy salmon, spicy tuna or tuna roll
- Shrimp Teriyaki$13.95
Served w. harusaki & white rice, miso soup or green salad or edamame. Choice of: salmon roll, California roll, cucumber avocado roll, $1 extra for spicy salmon, spicy tuna or tuna roll
- Chicken Tempura$13.95
Served w. harusaki & white rice, miso soup or green salad or edamame. Choice of: salmon roll, California roll, cucumber avocado roll, $1 extra for spicy salmon, spicy tuna or tuna roll
- Shrimp Tempura$13.95
Served w. harusaki & white rice, miso soup or green salad or edamame. Choice of: salmon roll, California roll, cucumber avocado roll, $1 extra for spicy salmon, spicy tuna or tuna roll
- Mixed Vegs. Tempura$13.95
Served w. harusaki & white rice, miso soup or green salad or edamame. Choice of: salmon roll, California roll, cucumber avocado roll, $1 extra for spicy salmon, spicy tuna or tuna roll
SUSHI & SASHIMI
- Tuna$5.50
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Seared Tuna$4.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Super White Tuna$5.25
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Salmon$5.50
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Smoked Salmon$5.50
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Yellowtail$5.50
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Fluke$5.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Strip Bass$5.25
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Red Snapper$5.25
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Mackerel$5.50
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Sweet Tofu Skin (inari)$3.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Tamago Egg Omelet$4.25
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Squid Scallop$4.50
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Kani Crab Stick$5.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Unagi Broiled Eel$3.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Ebi Shrimp$5.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Octopus (Tako)$4.50
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Surf Clam (2pcs)$5.50
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Amaebi Sweet Shrimp (2pcs)$5.25
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Snow Crab$9.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- (2pcs)$8.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Orange Tobiko Flying Fish Roe$5.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Ikura Salmon Roe$6.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Wasabi Tobiko$5.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Red Tobiko$5.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
- Black Tobiko$5.95
2pc sushi OR 3 pc sashimi per order
SUSHI BAR ENTREES
- Sushi Regular$18.95
7 pes assorted sushi w. California or tuna roll. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Sushi Deluxe$22.95
9 pcs assorted sushi w. California or tuna roll. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Sashimi Regular$22.95
15 pcs assorted fresh slice raw fish. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Sashimi Deluxe$26.95
18 pcs assorted fresh slice raw fish. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Kabuki Sushi Special$26.95
2 pcs tuna, 2 pes yellowtail, 2 pcs salmon, 2 pcs eel sushi w. chef selection roll. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Sushi & Sashimi for One$26.95
6 pcs sashimi, 5 pes sushi chef's sashimi w. California roll, salmon jalapeno hand roll. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Chef Special Sushi for Two$54.95
16 pcs sushi, spicy tuna roll, dragon roll & California roll. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Chef Sushi & Sashimi Special for Two$59.95
8 pcs sashimi, 10 pcs sushi, spicy tuna, Philadelphia, American dream roll. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Unagi Don$22.95
Grilled eel over sushi rice decorated w. some different kind of Japanese pickle. Served w. miso soup or salad
- Chirashi$22.95
Assorted fresh sushi fish over sushi rice. Served w. miso soup or salad
DINNER BENTO BOX
- A.Chicken Teriyaki$22.95
Served w. white rice, brown rice + $1.5, 2pcs shrimp tempura, vegetable spring roll, California roll or 51 extra for spicy tuna roll. Choice of miso soup or green salad.
- B. Steak Teriyaki$23.95
Served w. white rice, brown rice + $1.5, 2pcs shrimp tempura, vegetable spring roll, California roll or 51 extra for spicy tuna roll. Choice of miso soup or green salad.
- C. Salmon Teriyaki$24.95
Served w. white rice, brown rice + $1.5, 2pcs shrimp tempura, vegetable spring roll, California roll or 51 extra for spicy tuna roll. Choice of miso soup or green salad.
- D. Shrimp Teriyaki$25.95
Served w. white rice, brown rice + $1.5, 2pcs shrimp tempura, vegetable spring roll, California roll or 51 extra for spicy tuna roll. Choice of miso soup or green salad.
- E. Tofu Mix Veg. Teriyaki$26.95
Served w. white rice, brown rice + $1.5, 2pcs shrimp tempura, vegetable spring roll, California roll or 51 extra for spicy tuna roll. Choice of miso soup or green salad.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
301 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA 18504
