- Home
- /
- Woodland Hills
- /
- Woodland Hills
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Kabuki - Woodland Hills, CA
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Kabuki Woodland Hills, CA
No reviews yet
20940 Ventura Blvd.
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Plates
Agedashi Tofu
$8.95
Brussels Sprouts
$6.50
Edamame
$4.95
Garlic Edamame
$6.95
Sauteed Asaparagus
$8.95
Shishito Peppers
$9.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.95
Kakiage Veggie Tempura
$9.50
Broiled Mussels
$10.50
Calamari Rings
$11.95
Fire Cracker
$12.50
Fresh Oysters
$5.95
Garlic Shrimp Crispy Rice
$9.50Out of stock
Golden Fried Shrimp
$10.95
Grilled Salmon Collar
$12.50
Grilled Yellowtail Collar
$15.95
Miso Cod App
$12.50Out of stock
Mixed Tempura
$10.50
Oyster Shooter
$6.95
Seared Spicy Albacore
$15.50
Shooter
$1.95
Soft Shell Crab
$12.50
Spicy Tuna Rice
$13.50
Yellowtail Carpaccio
$13.95
BBQ Ribs App
$16.50
Chicken Wing Karaage
$9.50
Fried Gyoza
$8.95
Grilled Pork Belly
$11.95
Sesame Chicken
$11.50
Salads
Sides
Oshinko
$2.50
Side Shrimp Tempura
$3.50
Wonton Chips
$2.50
Yamagobo
$2.50
Premium Wasabi
$2.00
Bar Shrimp
Bar Spider
Bar Grilled Shrimp
Bar Veggie Tempura
Bar Vegas Roll
3oz Spicy Mayo
$1.00
3oz Eel Sauce
$1.00
SD Jalapeno
$0.50
SD Masago
$1.95
Spicy Tempura Crumb
$0.50
3pcs Crispy Rice
$3.00
Noodle
$3.95
Scoop of Spicy Tuna
$4.50
Scoop of Krab Meat
$3.00
Seaweed Sheet
$0.50
Classic
Beef Sukiyaki
$18.95
Beef Teriyaki
$18.95
Chicken Teriyaki
$14.95
Pork Cutlet
$18.50
Salmon Teriyaki
$19.50
Tempura Entree
$18.50
Beef & Temp
$21.50
Chicken & Beef
$19.50
Chicken & Salmon
$22.50
Chicken & Temp
$18.95
Pork Cutlet & Temp
$21.50
Salmon & Temp
$22.50
Chirashi Sushi
$25.95
Sushi Moriawase
$25.95
Family Table
$38.00
Dream Table
$70.00
Signature Dish
Sushi & Sashimi
Albacore
$6.75
Bean Curd
$3.95
Egg
$5.25
Fatty Yellowtail
$8.95
Freshwater Eel
$8.50
Halibut
$5.95Out of stock
Krab
$5.25
Mackerel
$4.95
Octopus
$6.95
Salmon
$6.75
Salmon Egg
$10.25
Scallop
$5.95
Sea Urchin
$8.95
Shrimp
$6.25
Smelt Egg
$6.75
Squid
$4.95
Sweet Shrimp
$10.95
Tuna
$7.25
Yellowtail
$6.95
King Crab Sushi
$14.95
Albacore Sashimi
$13.95
Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi
$18.50
Freshwater Eel Sashimi
$17.50
Halibut Sashimi
$14.95
Krab Sashimi
$10.95
Mackerel Sashimi
$12.50
Octopus Sashimi
$14.50
Salmon Sashimi
$13.95
Scallop Sashimi
$14.95
Sea Urchin Sashimi
$22.50Out of stock
Shrimp Sashimi
$12.95
Squid Sashimi
$12.50
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
$23.50
Tuna Sashimi
$14.95
Yellowtail Sashimi
$14.50
Sashimi Deluxe
$69.50
King Crab Sashimi
$17.95
Rolls
Specialty Rolls
Aladdin Roll
$14.50
Alaskan Roll
$14.50
Albacore Crunch Roll
$16.95
Baja Roll
$12.50
Baked Krab Hand Roll
$10.95
Blue Crab Cucumber Wrap
$12.50
California Tempura Roll
$11.95
Cilantro Albacore Roll
$16.95
Dragon Roll
$19.95
Dynamite Roll
$12.50
Eel & Avocado Roll
$17.25
Garlic Asparagus Salmon Roll
$14.50
Green Roll
$12.95
Grilled Shrimp Roll
$16.95
Kabuki Roll
$18.25
Killer Shrimp Roll
$13.50
Lava Roll
$17.95
Lobster Roll
$16.95
Lotus On Fire Roll
$15.95
Rainbow Roll
$17.50
Rose Roll
$14.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$13.95
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
$13.50
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
$13.95
Spider Roll
$16.95
Sunkissed Roll
$15.95
Vegas Roll
$14.95
Vegetable Tempura Roll
$11.50
Veggie Baja Roll
$13.50
King Crab Roll
$12.95
Noodles
Rice Bowl
WH Local Special
1pc Fatty Tuna Sushi
$5.95
Fatty Tuna Sushi
$11.90
Fatty Tuna Sashimi
$29.50
1pc Red Snapper Sushi
$5.75
Red Snapper Sushi
$11.50
Red Snapper Sashimi
$28.75
1pc Sea Urchin Sushi
$5.45
Sea Urchin Sushi
$10.90
Sea Urchin Sashimi
$27.25
1pc Halibut Sushi
$4.25
Halibut Sushi
$8.50
Halibut Sashimi
$21.75
1pc Seared Black Cod Sushi
$4.45
Seared Black Cod Sushi
$8.75
Seared Black Cod Sashimi
$21.75
1pc Seared Fatty Salmon Sushi
$3.75
Seared Fatty Salmon Sushi
$7.50
Seared Fatty Salmon Sashimi
$18.25
1pc Seared Fatty Yellowtail Sushi
$4.75
Seared Fatty Yellowtail Sushi
$9.50
Seared Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi
$23.25
WH Old Menu
All New Menu
Poke Tuna Taco
$6.95
Shrimp Tempura Taco
$5.95
Salmon Carpaccio
$11.95
Salmon Arugula Salad
$13.95
Salmon Katsu
$18.95
Mozzarella Salmon Sushi
$7.50
Mozzarella Shrimp Sushi
$7.95
Sashimi Sampler
$23.95
Black Marlin Sushi
$6.75
Black Marlin Sashimi
$16.50
Shishito Tempura Roll
$14.95
Double Shrimp Roll
$16.95
Tiger Roll
$16.95
Pork Belly Bowl
$12.50
Beer
Cocktails
Kabuki Old Fashioned
$13.00
Boop-Oop-A-Doop
$13.00
California Sour
$13.00
"MARGARITA"
$13.00
Lei'Lani
$13.00
Island Mule
$13.00
Water Lily
$13.00
Tiki Tiki Shinjuku
$13.00
Sunny Days & Campfire Night
$13.00Out of stock
1881 Old Fashioned
$13.00
Remonedo
$10.00
Rose Currants
$10.00
Forever Young
$10.00
Remonedo
$10.00
Neon Moon
$10.00
Hey Bella
$10.00
Tokyo Mule
$13.00
Tokyo Mojito
$13.00
Saketini
$13.00
Sakerita
$13.00
Glass Sake Sangria
$11.00
Carafe Sake Sangria
$42.00
Mai Tai
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$13.00
Margarita
$13.00
Apple Martini
$13.00
Cosmo Martini
$13.00
Lychee Martini
$13.00
Mango Martini
$13.00
Pomegranate Martini
$13.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$13.00
Liquor
#Vodka
$6.00+
42 Below Vodka
$8.00+
Absolut
$10.00+
Absolut Citron
$9.00+
Absolut Mandarin
$9.00+
Belvedere
$12.00+
Ciroc
$11.00+
Ciroc Mango
$10.00+
Ciroc Peach
$10.00+
Double Cross Vodka
$11.00+
Grey Goose
$11.00+
Grey Goose Flavors
$10.00+
Haku Vodka
$14.00+
Ketel
$11.00+
New Amsterdam
$8.00+
Smirnoff
$9.00+
Stoli
$10.00+
Tito's
$12.00+
Wodka
$8.00+
1800 Anejo
$8.00
1800 Silver
$7.00
Azunia Black
$18.00+
Casamigos Repo
$12.00+
Cazadores Anejo
$12.00+
Cazadores Repo
$12.00+
Cazadores Tequila
$9.00+
Cuervo Silv
$7.00
Don Julio
$12.00+
House Tequila
$5.50
Mezcal Joven
$9.00+
Patron Anejo
$13.00+
Patron Repasado
$12.00+
Patron Silver
$11.00+
Don Julio 1942
$25.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00+
Bacardi White
$8.00+
Barcardi 4yr Anejo
$10.00+
Captain Morgan
$10.00+
Havana Club
$10.00+
Malibu Rum
$10.00+
Myer's Dark Rum
$10.00+
Selvarey Cacao
$10.00+
Selvarey Rum
$10.00+
Well Rum
$5.25
#Gin
$6.00
Bombay Sapphire
$11.00+
Green Bar Bright Light Gin
$10.00+
Hendricks
$12.00+
Martin Miller
$12.00+
Pinnacle Gin
$10.00+
Roku Gin
$10.00+
SipSmith
$10.00+
Tanqueray
$11.00+
Well Gin
$5.25
Aberfeldy 12yr
$13.00+
Angel's Envy
$12.00+
Basil Hayden
$12.00+
Blantons
$15.00+
Bulleit Rye
$12.00+
Canadian Club Whisky
$7.00+
Chivas
$12.00+
Clan McGregor
$7.00+
Crown Royal
$9.00+
Dewars Scotch
$9.00+
Fireball
$7.00
Four Roses
$11.00+
Freeland Bourbon
$10.00+
Garrison Bros
$15.00+
Glenlevet
$13.00+
Green Bar Woods
$11.00+
Harleston Green
$9.00+