Kabuki Woodland Hills, CA

20940 Ventura Blvd.

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Small Plates

Agedashi Tofu

$8.95

Brussels Sprouts

$6.50

Edamame

$4.95

Garlic Edamame

$6.95

Sauteed Asaparagus

$8.95

Shishito Peppers

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Kakiage Veggie Tempura

$9.50

Broiled Mussels

$10.50

Calamari Rings

$11.95

Fire Cracker

$12.50

Fresh Oysters

$5.95

Garlic Shrimp Crispy Rice

$9.50Out of stock

Golden Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Grilled Salmon Collar

$12.50

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

$15.95

Miso Cod App

$12.50Out of stock

Mixed Tempura

$10.50

Oyster Shooter

$6.95

Seared Spicy Albacore

$15.50

Shooter

$1.95

Soft Shell Crab

$12.50

Spicy Tuna Rice

$13.50

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$13.95

BBQ Ribs App

$16.50

Chicken Wing Karaage

$9.50

Fried Gyoza

$8.95

Grilled Pork Belly

$11.95

Sesame Chicken

$11.50

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$7.50

House Salad

$7.50

Kale Salad

$8.50

Krab Salad

$11.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.95

Sashimi Salad

$17.95

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Salad

$13.95

Side Salad

$3.50

Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.95

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.50

Mushroom Miso Soup

$6.50

Kabocha Soup

$4.50Out of stock

King Crab Miso Soup

$10.00

Sides

Oshinko

$2.50

Side Shrimp Tempura

$3.50

Wonton Chips

$2.50

Yamagobo

$2.50

Premium Wasabi

$2.00

Bar Shrimp

Bar Spider

Bar Grilled Shrimp

Bar Veggie Tempura

Bar Vegas Roll

3oz Spicy Mayo

$1.00

3oz Eel Sauce

$1.00

SD Jalapeno

$0.50

SD Masago

$1.95

Spicy Tempura Crumb

$0.50

3pcs Crispy Rice

$3.00

Noodle

$3.95

Scoop of Spicy Tuna

$4.50

Scoop of Krab Meat

$3.00

Seaweed Sheet

$0.50

Classic

Beef Sukiyaki

$18.95

Beef Teriyaki

$18.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

Pork Cutlet

$18.50

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.50

Tempura Entree

$18.50

Beef & Temp

$21.50

Chicken & Beef

$19.50

Chicken & Salmon

$22.50

Chicken & Temp

$18.95

Pork Cutlet & Temp

$21.50

Salmon & Temp

$22.50

Chirashi Sushi

$25.95

Sushi Moriawase

$25.95

Family Table

$38.00

Dream Table

$70.00

Signature Dish

BBQ Beef Short Ribs

$32.95

Chicken & Beef Hibachi

$18.95

Garlic Beef Yaki

$23.95

Jumbo Scallop Mushroom

$21.95

Miso Black Cod

$23.95Out of stock

Sashimi & Tempura

$25.95Out of stock

Seafood Hibachi

$29.95

Seared Tuna Steak

$25.95

Tofu Steak

$11.95

Tokyo Seafood Paella

$18.95Out of stock

Salmon Katsu

$18.95

Sushi & Sashimi

Albacore

$6.75

Bean Curd

$3.95

Egg

$5.25

Fatty Yellowtail

$8.95

Freshwater Eel

$8.50

Halibut

$5.95Out of stock

Krab

$5.25

Mackerel

$4.95

Octopus

$6.95

Salmon

$6.75

Salmon Egg

$10.25

Scallop

$5.95

Sea Urchin

$8.95

Shrimp

$6.25

Smelt Egg

$6.75

Squid

$4.95

Sweet Shrimp

$10.95

Tuna

$7.25

Yellowtail

$6.95

King Crab Sushi

$14.95

Albacore Sashimi

$13.95

Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi

$18.50

Freshwater Eel Sashimi

$17.50

Halibut Sashimi

$14.95

Krab Sashimi

$10.95

Mackerel Sashimi

$12.50

Octopus Sashimi

$14.50

Salmon Sashimi

$13.95

Scallop Sashimi

$14.95

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$22.50Out of stock

Shrimp Sashimi

$12.95

Squid Sashimi

$12.50

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$23.50

Tuna Sashimi

$14.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$14.50

Sashimi Deluxe

$69.50

King Crab Sashimi

$17.95

Rolls

Tuna Roll

$8.25

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Roll

$6.95

California Roll

$6.50

Scallop Roll

$7.50

Large Roll

$8.50

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

BSCR

$8.95

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Unagi Roll

$8.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.95

Specialty Rolls

Aladdin Roll

$14.50

Alaskan Roll

$14.50

Albacore Crunch Roll

$16.95

Baja Roll

$12.50

Baked Krab Hand Roll

$10.95

Blue Crab Cucumber Wrap

$12.50

California Tempura Roll

$11.95

Cilantro Albacore Roll

$16.95

Dragon Roll

$19.95

Dynamite Roll

$12.50

Eel & Avocado Roll

$17.25

Garlic Asparagus Salmon Roll

$14.50

Green Roll

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp Roll

$16.95

Kabuki Roll

$18.25

Killer Shrimp Roll

$13.50

Lava Roll

$17.95

Lobster Roll

$16.95

Lotus On Fire Roll

$15.95

Rainbow Roll

$17.50

Rose Roll

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.95

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$13.50

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$13.95

Spider Roll

$16.95

Sunkissed Roll

$15.95

Vegas Roll

$14.95

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$11.50

Veggie Baja Roll

$13.50

King Crab Roll

$12.95

Noodles

Beef Yakisoba

$15.95

Seafood Nabeyaki Udon

$18.95

Shrimp Krab Udon Pasta

$18.95

Soy Ramen

$13.50

Spicy Beef Ramen

$15.95

Spicy Chicken Udon

$17.50

Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.50

Spicy Seafood Udon Pasta

$19.50

Tempura Udon

$16.50

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$13.50

Rice Bowl

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Chicken Hibachi Rice

$8.95

Combo Hibachi Rice

$9.95

Pork Hibachi Rice

$8.95

Shrimp Hibachi Rice

$8.95

Veggie Hibachi Rice

$8.25

Unagi Bowl

$19.50

Poke Tuna Bowl

$17.50

Poke Salmon Bowl

$16.50

White Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Sushi Rice

$3.00

Pork Belly Bowl

$12.50

WH Local Special

1pc Fatty Tuna Sushi

$5.95

Fatty Tuna Sushi

$11.90

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$29.50

1pc Red Snapper Sushi

$5.75

Red Snapper Sushi

$11.50

Red Snapper Sashimi

$28.75

1pc Sea Urchin Sushi

$5.45

Sea Urchin Sushi

$10.90

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$27.25

1pc Halibut Sushi

$4.25

Halibut Sushi

$8.50

Halibut Sashimi

$21.75

1pc Seared Black Cod Sushi

$4.45

Seared Black Cod Sushi

$8.75

Seared Black Cod Sashimi

$21.75

1pc Seared Fatty Salmon Sushi

$3.75

Seared Fatty Salmon Sushi

$7.50

Seared Fatty Salmon Sashimi

$18.25

1pc Seared Fatty Yellowtail Sushi

$4.75

Seared Fatty Yellowtail Sushi

$9.50

Seared Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi

$23.25

WH Old Menu

911 Roll

$11.95

Oshinko Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Seafood Salad

$13.95

Seard Albacore Salad

$11.95

Volcano #2

$6.95

All New Menu

Poke Tuna Taco

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura Taco

$5.95

Salmon Carpaccio

$11.95

Salmon Arugula Salad

$13.95

Salmon Katsu

$18.95

Mozzarella Salmon Sushi

$7.50

Mozzarella Shrimp Sushi

$7.95

Sashimi Sampler

$23.95

Black Marlin Sushi

$6.75

Black Marlin Sashimi

$16.50

Shishito Tempura Roll

$14.95

Double Shrimp Roll

$16.95

Tiger Roll

$16.95

Pork Belly Bowl

$12.50

Beer

Sapporo Mug

$5.50

Asahi Mug

$6.50

Sapporo Pitcher

$23.95

Asahi Pitcher

$28.00

LG Asahi

$9.00

LG Kirin

$9.00

LG Kirin Light

$9.00

LG Sapporo

$9.00

SM Kirin

$6.00

SM Kirin Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00Out of stock

Laguitas IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Stella

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cocktails

Kabuki Old Fashioned

$13.00

Boop-Oop-A-Doop

$13.00

California Sour

$13.00

"MARGARITA"

$13.00

Lei'Lani

$13.00

Island Mule

$13.00

Water Lily

$13.00

Tiki Tiki Shinjuku

$13.00

Sunny Days & Campfire Night

$13.00Out of stock

1881 Old Fashioned

$13.00

Remonedo

$10.00

Rose Currants

$10.00

Forever Young

$10.00

Remonedo

$10.00

Neon Moon

$10.00

Hey Bella

$10.00

Tokyo Mule

$13.00

Tokyo Mojito

$13.00

Saketini

$13.00

Sakerita

$13.00

Glass Sake Sangria

$11.00

Carafe Sake Sangria

$42.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Cosmo Martini

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Mango Martini

$13.00

Pomegranate Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Liquor

#Vodka

$6.00+

42 Below Vodka

$8.00+

Absolut

$10.00+

Absolut Citron

$9.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Ciroc

$11.00+

Ciroc Mango

$10.00+

Ciroc Peach

$10.00+

Double Cross Vodka

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Grey Goose Flavors

$10.00+

Haku Vodka

$14.00+

Ketel

$11.00+

New Amsterdam

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$9.00+

Stoli

$10.00+

Tito's

$12.00+

Wodka

$8.00+

1800 Anejo

$8.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Azunia Black

$18.00+

Casamigos Repo

$12.00+

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00+

Cazadores Repo

$12.00+

Cazadores Tequila

$9.00+

Cuervo Silv

$7.00

Don Julio

$12.00+

House Tequila

$5.50

Mezcal Joven

$9.00+

Patron Anejo

$13.00+

Patron Repasado

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Bacardi White

$8.00+

Barcardi 4yr Anejo

$10.00+

Captain Morgan

$10.00+

Havana Club

$10.00+

Malibu Rum

$10.00+

Myer's Dark Rum

$10.00+

Selvarey Cacao

$10.00+

Selvarey Rum

$10.00+

Well Rum

$5.25

#Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00+

Green Bar Bright Light Gin

$10.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Martin Miller

$12.00+

Pinnacle Gin

$10.00+

Roku Gin

$10.00+

SipSmith

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$11.00+

Well Gin

$5.25

Aberfeldy 12yr

$13.00+

Angel's Envy

$12.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Blantons

$15.00+

Bulleit Rye

$12.00+

Canadian Club Whisky

$7.00+

Chivas

$12.00+

Clan McGregor

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Dewars Scotch

$9.00+

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses

$11.00+

Freeland Bourbon

$10.00+

Garrison Bros

$15.00+

Glenlevet

$13.00+

Green Bar Woods

$11.00+

Harleston Green

$9.00+