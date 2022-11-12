Main picView gallery

Kabul Castle kabob 2801 M Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

2801 M Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20007

Mediterranean Salad
Sambosa
Chicken and Beef Combo Bowl

Appetizeres

Sambosa

$7.99

Made with potatoes, green peas and homemade seasonings

Beef Sambosa

$9.99

Made with ground beef onions and homemade seasoning.

Badenjan

$7.99

Roasted eggplant with garlic, onion and house bland spices

Hummes

$4.99

Chick peas with garlic, tahini and olive oil

Bolani

$6.99

5 pcs Manto

$6.99

10 pcs Manto

$11.99

Entrees

1-Chicken Kobeda

$12.99

Ground Chicken with onion and a blind of house seasoning.

2-Chicken Kobob

$14.99

Boneless chicken marinated in a blind of house seasoning, and grilled to perfection.

3-Kabob Kobeda

$14.99

Ground beef, with onion and a blind of house seasoning.

4-Beef Kobob

$15.99

Beef Chunks marinated in a blind of house seasoning, and grilled to perfection.

5-Lamb Kabob

$17.99

Lamb Chunks marinated in a blind of house seasoning. and grilled to perfection.

6-Salmon Kabob

$17.99

Chunks of fresh Salmon marinated in a blind of house seasoning. and grilled to perfection

7-Lamb Chops

$24.99

4 pieces of Lamb Chops marinated in a blind of house seasoning. and grilled to perfection

8-Oabili Pallow

$19.99

1Skewer Lamb Kabob

$9.99

1 Skewer Of Boneless Chicken

$5.99

1 Skewer Of Chicken Kobedah

$5.99

1 Skewer Of Beef Kobedah

$7.99

1- Skewre Of Salmon

$11.99

Combinations

9-Kobeda and Chicken

$16.99

A square of Kobeda and a square of Chicken marinated in a blind of house seasoning, and grilled to perfection.

10-Beef and Chicken

$18.99

Beef and Chicken Chunks marinated in a blind of house seasoning, and grilled to perfection.

11-Kobeda and Lamb

$19.99

A square of Kobeda and a square of Lamb marinated in a blind of house seasoning, and grilled to perfection.

12- Lamb and Chicken

$19.99

A square of lamb and a square of Chicken marinated in a blind of house seasoning, and grilled to perfection.

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Grilled chicken with bell peppers, onions and house blind seasoning served with basmati rice, white sauce and red chili sauce.

Beef Gyro Bowl

$12.99

Beef gyro with bell peppers, onions and house blind seasoning served with basmati rice, white sauce and red chili sauce.

Chicken and Beef Combo Bowl

$14.99

Grilled chicken, and beef gyro with bell peppers, onions and house blind seasoning served with basmati rice, white sauce and red chili sauce.

Wraps

Kobeda Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Kobeda kabob with bell papers, tomato, onion, lettuce with special house sauce on a fresh baked naan.

Gyro Wrap

$12.99

Beef gyro with bell papers, tomato, onion, lettuce with special house sauce on a fresh baked naan.

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken with bell papers, Tomato, onion, lettuce with special house sauce on a fresh baked naan.

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots and radish with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, olives and crumbled cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Orders

Afghan Salata

$6.99

Chapped onion, Tomato, cucumber, with cilantro and fresh lemon.

Vegetable of the Day

$4.99

Rice

$3.99

Fresh Nann

$1.99

Fresh Fries

$2.99

Desserts

Ferni

$3.99

Baqlava

$4.99

Cream Roll

$4.99

Free Side Order

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Doogh

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

$2.99

Bottled Juice

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Black Tea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Can Soda

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy delicious afghan Kabobs and other afghan world famous dishes,and delicacies. Beside our reguler menu we serve daily specials we are open seven days a week, we offer dine in, take out, and delivery.

2801 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007

Main pic

