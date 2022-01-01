Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kabul West 9910 Mira Mesa Blvd

No reviews yet

9910 Mira Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92131

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob Plate
Koobideh Beef Plate
Bulani Mix

Afghan Special #18-26

Aush

Aush

$6.00

Vegetarian Soup made with a tomato base. Noodles, Chickpeas, Veggies

Aushak

Aushak

$15.99

Afghan Ravioli filled with Scallions, topped with Afghan Yogurt, Mint, and Meat Sauce

Mantu

Mantu

$16.99

Afghan Dumplings topped with Afghan Yogurt and Split Peas

Bulani Chives

Bulani Chives

$14.00

Afghan Turnover with Chives

Bulani Potatoes

Bulani Potatoes

$14.00

Afghan Turnover with Potatoes

Bulani Mix

Bulani Mix

$15.00

(Potatoes and Chives) – Afghan Turnover with Chives and Potatoes, and Yogurt Sauce

Chapli Kabob Platter

Chapli Kabob Platter

$15.00

Afghan Wagyu Beef Patties

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$19.00

Comes with a side of Bread and Choice of Rice or French Fries

Quabli Palaw

Quabli Palaw

$20.00

Bed of seasoned rice topped with Lamb Shank, sliced Carrots, and Raisins

Tershi

$6.00

Dinners #16-17

Dinner for 3

Dinner for 3

$45.00

Side of Rice, Salad, and Bread 1 Skewer of Chicken Kabob 1 Skewer of Beef Kabob 3 Chapli Kabobs

Dinner for 4

Dinner for 4

$60.00

Side of Rice, Salad, and Bread 1 Skewer of Chicken Kabob 1 Skewer of Chicken Koobideh 1 Skewer Beef Koobideh 4 Chapli Kabobs

Kabob Plates. #1-6

Chicken Kabob Plate

Chicken Kabob Plate

$14.99

(All plates come with: Salad, Bread, Hummus, and choice of Rice or French Fries)

Beef Kabob Plate

Beef Kabob Plate

$17.99

(All plates come with: Salad, Bread, Hummus, and choice of Rice or French Fries)

Lamb Kabob Plate

Lamb Kabob Plate

$20.00

(All plates come with: Salad, Bread, Hummus, and choice of Rice or French Fries)

Fish Kabob Plate

Fish Kabob Plate

$15.00

(All plates come with: Salad, Bread, Hummus, and choice of Rice or French Fries)

Koobideh Beef Plate

Koobideh Beef Plate

$14.99

(All plates come with: Salad, Bread, Hummus, and choice of Rice or French Fries)

Koobideh Chicken Plate

Koobideh Chicken Plate

$14.99

(All plates come with: Salad, Bread, Hummus, and choice of Rice or French Fries)

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.99

(All plates come with: Salad, Bread, Hummus, and choice of Rice or French Fries)

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$15.99

(All plates come with: Salad, Bread, Hummus, and choice of Rice or French Fries)

Salads. #12-15

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Mediterranean (Green Leaf Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Walnuts, and Pistachios Choice of Balsamic or Oil & Vinegar)

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

(Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, and Walnuts, Choice of Balsamic or Oil & Vinegar)

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$14.95

(Gyro meat Green Leaf Lettuce, Romaine, Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Walnuts, and Pistachios Choice of Balsamic or Oil & Vinegar)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

(Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Oregano. Greek Dressing)

Curry Plates #7-11

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$15.99

(All plates come with: Rice Salad, and Bread)

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$20.99
Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$17.00
Veggie Curry

Veggie Curry

$15.99
Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Spinach Platter

$15.99

Sholla

$17.99

Gyro Plates. #27-28

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.99

(All plates come with: Salad, Pita Bread, and choice of Fries or Rice)

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Gyro Meat, Pita Bread, Yogurt Sauce, Onion and Tomato

Wraps. #29-31

Chicken Kabob Wrap

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$13.99

(All wraps are filled with: Lettuce, diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, and Garlic Sauce)

Koobideh Chicken Wrap

Koobideh Chicken Wrap

$13.99

(All wraps are filled with: Lettuce, diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, and Garlic Sauce)

Koobideh Beef Wrap

Koobideh Beef Wrap

$13.99

(All wraps are filled with: Lettuce, diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, and Garlic Sauce)

Fish Wrap

Fish Wrap

$13.99

(All wraps are filled with: Lettuce, diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, and Garlic Sauce)

Lamb Wrap

Lamb Wrap

$17.99

(All wraps are filled with: Lettuce, diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, and Garlic Sauce)

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

(All wraps are filled with: Lettuce, diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, and Garlic Sauce)

Beef Kabob Wrap

Beef Kabob Wrap

$15.99

(All wraps are filled with: Lettuce, diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, and Garlic Sauce)

Ala Carte. #32-37

Chicken Kabob Ala Carte

Chicken Kabob Ala Carte

$11.00

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Beef Kabob Ala Carte

Beef Kabob Ala Carte

$13.00

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Lamb Kabob Ala Carte

Lamb Kabob Ala Carte

$15.00

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Fish Kabob Ala Carte

Fish Kabob Ala Carte

$10.00

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Koobideh Chicken Al Carte

Koobideh Chicken Al Carte

$9.00

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Koobideh Beef Ala Carte

Koobideh Beef Ala Carte

$10.00

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Chapli Kabob Ala Carte

Chapli Kabob Ala Carte

$10.99

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Gyro Meat Ala Carte

Gyro Meat Ala Carte

$10.00

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Veggie Kabob

Veggie Kabob

$5.99

Skewer Kabob in Hot Bread

Ala Carte Cheese Burger

$5.00

Appetizers #47-50

Hummas

Hummas

$6.99
Tabuli

Tabuli

$6.99
Falafel 6 pieces

Falafel 6 pieces

$6.99
Sambosa 4 pieces

Sambosa 4 pieces

$6.99

Side Separates. #41-46

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$5.00
Naan Bread

Naan Bread

$5.00

Fresh Tandoor Naan

Yogurt Sauce

Yogurt Sauce

$5.00
Chutney Green Sauce

Chutney Green Sauce

$5.00
Rice

Rice

$4.00
Side Of French Fries

Side Of French Fries

$4.00
Spinach

Spinach

$5.00
Bowl - Chicken Curry

Bowl - Chicken Curry

$10.00

Chicken

Tershi

Tershi

$6.00

To Go Salad

$5.00

Bread

$1.00

Extra Curry

$2.00

Kids Meal. #38-40

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

(Includes Carrots, Choice of French Fries or Salad or Rice)

Kids Gyro Meat & Pita

Kids Gyro Meat & Pita

$7.99

(Includes Carrots, Choice of French Fries or Salad or Rice)

Kids Chicken Kabob

Kids Chicken Kabob

$10.00

(Includes Carrots, Choice of French Fries or Salad or Rice)

Sauces

Cilantro Sauce

Cilantro Sauce

$5.00
Yogurth Sauce

Yogurth Sauce

$5.00
Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$5.00
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$5.00
Chili Oil Sauce

Chili Oil Sauce

$5.00

Extra Sauce Small 2oz.

$0.50
Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

$5.00

Mustard

$5.00Out of stock

Xtra Bread

$0.50

Catering

$1,342.93

Desserts #51-55

Baklava

Baklava

$4.00
Firnee

Firnee

$4.00
Jelabi

Jelabi

$5.00
Cream Roll

Cream Roll

$5.00
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$7.00

$5.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tea Pot

$6.50

Tea

$2.95

Dough

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

7up

$2.50

Energy Drink

Orange Juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
9910 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92131

