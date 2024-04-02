- Home
Kabylo's Pizza by the Slice 153 N Washington St
No reviews yet
153 N Washington St
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Meatball Skillet$8.95
All meat meatballs roasted in marinara sauce, topped with shaved aged Parmesan ( 3-meatballs to order )
- French Fries$5.50
- Cheese Fries$6.95
- Truffle French Fries$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
- Breadsticks$5.50
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.49
- Chicken tender ( 4 )$8.75
- Chicken tender ( 3 ) & fries$8.75
Salads
- Simple House Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Carrot, Onions, Tomato, Cucumbers, Dressing on the side
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuces, Crouton, Parmesan Cheese, Dressings on the side
- Greek Salad$9.50
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, feta cheese and Kalamara olives, Dressing on the side
- Kabylo’s Apple salad$9.50
Green apples, cranberries, chopped walnuts, tossed with chopped Romaine lettuces in our homemade honey balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
12" Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$11.50
marinera sauce on the side
- Pepperoni Calzone$11.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, with marinara sauce on the side
- BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$13.50
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing on the side
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$13.50
Spicy boneless chicken, shaved blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing on the side
- Spicy Chicken Ranch Calzone$13.50
Spicy boneless chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, with ranch dressing on the side
- Honey Mustard Chicken Calzone$13.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing on the side
- Chicken Parmigiana Calzone$13.50
Breaded chicken, ricotta cheese. With marinara sauce on the side
- Meat Lovers Calzone$13.50
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs and ham, with marinara sauce on the side
- Veggie Calzone$13.50
Spinach, mushroom, onions, fresh mozzarella with marinara on the side
- White Calzone$13.50
Mozzarella cheese, sliced provolone, ricotta cheese, parmesan, ranch dressing on the side
Our Famous Wings
Grinders
- Cold Cut Sub$8.75+
Salami, Genoa salami, sliced provolone, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing
- BLT Sub$8.75+
Sliced crispy Bacon, lettuce, Sliced tomato, Mayo
- Meatball Sub$8.75+
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Eggplant Sub$8.75+
Fried eggplant with mozzarella and marinara sauce, Toasted
- Meatball/Sausage combo$8.75+
Meatball, Sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Toasted
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$8.75+
Toasted with mozzarella and marinara sauce, Chicken Parmigiana
- Steak & Cheese Sub$8.75+
Shaved Steak, Mayo, mozzarella cheese, toasted
- Philly Cheese Steak Combo Sub$8.75+
Shaved Steak, Mayo, Grilled pepper, mushroom, and onion, mozzarella cheese, Toasted
Desserts
Side Sauces
Pizza Menu
Cheese Pizzas & BYO Pizzas
Classic Pizzas
- 12'' Bacon$13.65
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Bacon
- 12'' Hamburger$13.65
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Hamburger
- 12'' Meatball$13.65
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Meatball
- 12'' Mushroom$13.50
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Mushroom
- 12'' Pepperoni$13.50
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
- 12'' Sausage$13.65
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Sausage
- 16'' Bacon$17.75
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Bacon
- 16'' Hamburger$17.75
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Hamburger
- 16'' Meatball$17.75
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Meatball
- 16'' Mushroom$17.20
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Mushroom
- 16'' Pepperoni$17.20
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
- 16'' Sausage$17.75
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Sausage
Kabylo's Veggie Pizzas
- 12" Greek Pizza$14.95
Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, black olives, sliced tomato, olive oil, red sauce base
- 12" Spinach Ricotta Pizza$14.95
Spinach mushroom, ricotta cheese, olive oil (no sauce)
- 12" Eggplant Roasted Red Peppers Pizza$14.95
Eggplant slices, roasted red peppers, red sauce base
- 12" Onion Pepper Pizza$14.95
Sliced red pepper, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion, oregano, red sauce base
- 12" White Pizza$14.94
Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, olive oil and oregano (no sauce)
- 12" Mac & Cheese Pizza$14.95
Macaroni pasta, sliced provolone, cheddar cheese with Kabylo’s Alfredo sauce
- 12" Tomato Fresh Basil Pizza$14.95
Extra red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan with seasoning
- 12" Kabylo's House Veggie Pizza$14.94
Mushroom, onion, red & green pepper, black olives, red sauce base
- 12'' Dill Pickle pizza$14.95
Sliced Provolone, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Dill Pickle, Ranch dressing ( No Sauce )
- 16" Greek Pizza Pizza$20.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, black olives, sliced tomato, olive oil, red sauce base
- 16" Spinach Ricotta Pizza$20.99
Spinach mushroom, ricotta cheese, olive oil (no sauce)
- 16" Eggplant Roasted Red Peppers Pizza$20.99
Eggplant slices, roasted red peppers, red sauce base
- 16" Onion Pepper Pizza$20.25
Sliced red pepper, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion, oregano, red sauce base
- 16" White Pizza$20.99
Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, olive oil and oregano (no sauce)
- 16" Mac & Cheese Pizza$20.99
Macaroni pasta, sliced provolone, cheddar cheese with Kabylo’s Alfredo sauce
- 16" Tomato Fresh Basil Pizza$20.99
Extra red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan with seasoning
- 16" Kabylo's House Veggie Pizza$20.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, chopped tomato, red sauce base
- 16'' Dill Pickle Pizza$20.99
Sliced Provolone, Sliced Pickle, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch Dressing ( No Sauce )
Kabylo's Chicken Pizzas
- 12" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$15.95
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing (no red sauce)
- 12" Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.95
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon cheddar cheese (no sauce)
- 12" Crazy Chicken Pizza$15.95
Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.50
Spicy boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved blue cheese (no sauce)
- 12" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza$15.95
Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)
- 12" Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza$14.95
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard
- 12" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$15.95
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese
- 12" Chicken Florentine Pizza$15.95
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, seasoning
- 12'' Buffalo Ranchero$15.95
Mozzarella, Spicy Chicken, Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing ( No Sauce )
- 16" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.95
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing (no red sauce)
- 16" Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.95
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon cheddar cheese (no sauce)
- 16" Crazy Chicken Pizza$21.95
Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.95
Spicy boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved blue cheese (no sauce)
- 16" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza$21.95
Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)
- 16" Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza$20.95
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard
- 16" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$21.95
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese
- 16" Chicken Florentine Pizza$21.95
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, seasoning.
- 16'' Buffalo Ranchero$21.95
Mozzarella, Spicy Chicken, Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing ( No Sauce )
Kabylo's Classic Pizzas
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$15.95
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon and ham
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$14.95
Ham and pineapple
- 12" House Special Pizza$15.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper, black olives
- 12" Spicy Beef Pizza$15.95
Spicy beef, pico de gallo with cilantro, cheddar cheese, red sauce base
- 12" Chourico Pizza$15.95
Crispy chouriço, bacon, red sauce base
- 12" Pepperoni & One Item Pizza$14.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice on the following: bacon, hamburger, mushroom, jalapenos, BBQ chicken
- 12'' Dill Pickle Bacon Ranch pizza$15.95
- 12'' Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Hamburger, Bacon, Sliced Pickle, Cheddar
- 12'' Philly Steak$15.95
Provolone Slices, Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar
- 12'' The Funway$15.95
Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$21.95
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon and ham
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$21.95
Ham and pineapple
- 16" House Special Pizza$21.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper and black olives
- 16" Spicy Beef Pizza$20.95
Spicy beef, pico de gallo with cilantro, cheddar cheese, red sauce base
- 16" Chourico Pizza$21.95
Crispy chouriço, bacon, red sauce base
- 16" Pepperoni & One Item Pizza$20.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice on the following: bacon, hamburger, mushroom, jalapenos, BBQ chicken
- 16'' Dill Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.95
Provolone Slices, Mozzarella, Dill Pickles, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing (NO SAUCE)
- 16'' Bacon Cheeseburger$21.95
Hamburger, Bacon, Sliced Pickle, Cheddar
- 16'' Philly Steak$21.95
Provolone Slices, Philly Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar
- 16'' The Funway$21.95
Mozzarella cheese, Sliced Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper
Half and Half Pizzas
Pesto Pizza
- Pesto tortellini$15.50+
Mozzarella cheese, basil pesto sauce, cheese filled tortellini
- 12" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza$14.95
Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- 12" Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.95
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
- 12'' Tomato Pesto$14.95
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato
- 16'' Pesto All Green$21.95
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, sauteed spinash, green pepper, artichoke
- 16" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza$20.99
Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- 16" Chicken Pesto Pizza$21.95
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
- 16'' Tomato Pesto$20.99
Sliced Tomato, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella
Beverage Menu
Canned Drinks/Bottled Water
Drinks Bottles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
153 N Washington St, North Attleboro, MA 02760