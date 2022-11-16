Kachka
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
960 SE 11th Avenue, Portland, OR 97214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Revolution Hall + Show Bar - Revolution Hall
No Reviews
1300 SE Stark Street #203 Portland, OR 97214
View restaurant
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
4.1 • 1,274
1708 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurant