Kachka

960 SE 11th Avenue

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Siberian Pelmeni
Tvorog Vareniki
Cherry Vareniki

Cold Zakuski

Dacha Relish Tray

Dacha Relish Tray

$9.00

Local farm veggies and house pickles. beet suzma, tangy cheese dip. ajvar, veggie spread. ‘georgian’ dukkah.

Stuffed Eggs

Stuffed Eggs

$10.00

Smoked baltic sardines. fried jonjoli. silk road chile.

Baltic Sprat Buterbrodi

Baltic Sprat Buterbrodi

$10.00

Rye toast topped with parsley mayo, hard boiled egg, tiny smoked fish, red wine pickled onions and herbs.

Herring Under a Fur Coat

Herring Under a Fur Coat

$12.00

7 layer dip, but Russian. And actually a salad: layers of salt cured herring dressed in sweet onion and dill, potatoes, carrots, beets, mayo, and hard-boiled eggs.

Lamb Tartare

Lamb Tartare

$15.00

cinnamon, barberries, and pickled garlic scapes. sumac cured yolk sauce. chioggia beet chips.

Meat & Cheese Board

Meat & Cheese Board

$24.00

Rotating selection of charcuterie, artisan cheeses, dried or preserved fruits, spicy house-made mustard, spiced nuts, and house baked bread.

Brindza Pashtet

Brindza Pashtet

$8.00

Sheep cheese and paprika spread with grilled-to-order Uzbek flatbread.

Lepyoshka

$3.00

One Uzbek style grilled flatbread.

Chicken Liver Pashtet

$10.00

Red currant and pickled mustard seed conserve. thyme. rye toasts.

Selection of All Fish

Selection of All Fish

$35.00

An assortment of five of our house prepared fish and seafood options. Daily selection subject to change. Includes house made bread and smetana butter.

Smoked Black Cod

$7.00

Beet Cured Salmon

$9.00

Cod Liver Pashtet

$5.00
Mackerel and Tvorog

Mackerel and Tvorog

$8.00

Salmon Rillettes

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked Cod Salat

$6.00Out of stock
Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$6.00
Whipped Salo

Whipped Salo

$6.00

Bread & Sunflower Oil

$5.00

Bread & Butter & Salo

$8.00
Assortment of All Pickles

Assortment of All Pickles

$10.00

House made assorted pickles. Changes seasonally. Please see the a la carte list for current offerings.

Malosolyne Cucumbers

$3.00

Sauerkraut

$3.00

Pickled Peppers

$4.00

Turnips

$4.00

Marinated Plums

$4.00

Caviar & Roe

Wild Alaskan Salmon Roe

Wild Alaskan Salmon Roe

$20.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Smoked Trout Roe

Smoked Trout Roe

$24.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Wild Hackleback Roe

Wild Hackleback Roe

$48.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Tsar Nicoulai Select White Sturgeon

Tsar Nicoulai Select White Sturgeon

$70.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Cavco Siberian Sturgeon

Cavco Siberian Sturgeon

$74.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Kaluga Queen Amur Hybrid

Kaluga Queen Amur Hybrid

$80.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Kaluga Queen Osetra

Kaluga Queen Osetra

$90.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Calvisius Sevruga

Calvisius Sevruga

$160.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Selection of All

Selection of All

$478.00

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

House Cured Coho Salmon Roe

House Cured Coho Salmon Roe

$15.00Out of stock

Comes with housemade smetana butter. sieved eggs. chives. house baked challah and blini.

Hot Zakuski

Kubdari

Kubdari

$18.00

A style of khachapuri from svaneti. lamb, svanuri salt, herbs. wrapped in pillowy dough and grilled to order.

Mutabal Buterbrod

$12.00Out of stock
Winter Schi

Winter Schi

$12.00

when life gives us cabbage, we make this soup! a rich broth with chunks of braised pork shoulder, potato, and house sauerkraut. served with a pan-fried potato ponchik.

Dumplings

Siberian Pelmeni

Siberian Pelmeni

$15.00

beef, pork, veal, and onion. fines herbes.

Tvorog Vareniki

Tvorog Vareniki

$14.00

chive, farmer’s cheese. garnished with scallions.

Cherry Vareniki

Cherry Vareniki

$12.00

a ukrainian specialty by way of local sour cherries.

Side of Fancy Broth

$2.00

broth contains pork, beef, and veal.

Side of Garlic Broth

$2.00

vegetarian garlic broth.

Side of Smetana

$1.00

House made sour cream.

Mains

Lazy Vareniki

Lazy Vareniki

$26.00

sheep cheese dumplings nestled with a fricasee of corn, sweet peppers and squash. garnished with sumac and shaved feta.

Rockfish Shashlik

$28.00

pelustki cabbage. jonjoli tartar sauce. lepyoshka. herbs from the dacha.

Lamb Ribs

Lamb Ribs

$55.00

Full denver rack, spice rubbed and slow smoked. served with crouton salad (trust us) and koryo saram-style marinated cabbage. serves two.

Rabbit in a Clay Pot

Rabbit in a Clay Pot

$36.00

hindquarter braised in smetana. porcini, sour cherries, garlic. crispy draniki.

Golubtsi

Golubtsi

$25.00

mama luba’s sweet and sour, lamb and beef cabbage rolls. but also with pork, because everything is better with pork.

1 Pcs Draniki

$2.00

One Belarusian potato latke.

Lepyoshka

$3.00

One Uzbek style grilled flatbread.

Side of Smetana

$1.00

House made sour cream.

Dessert

Cherry Vareniki Dessert

Cherry Vareniki Dessert

$12.00

a ukrainian specialty by way of local sour cherries.

Pryaniki

$2.00

Sunflower Halva

$2.00

Cookie Assorti for Two

$8.00
Kolbasa

Kolbasa

$2.00

chocolate cookie with hazelnut and shortbread pieces.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

960 SE 11th Avenue, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Main pic

