From the Kitchen

Pork Gyosas

$8.00

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00
Honey Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp, spicy honey mayo, walnuts, scallions, yuzu sauce and sesame seeds

Vegetable Egg Roll

$7.00
Edamame

$6.00
Miso Soup

$3.00

From The Sushi Bar

Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Hamachi Tiradito

$14.00

Raw sliced Hamachi, jalapeño, cilantro, red onions and ponzu sauce

Octopus Tiradito

$14.00

Raw sliced octopus, red onions, cilantro, aji amarillo sauce and special yuzu sauce

Classic Ceviche

$17.00

White fish, cilantro, citric splash pickled onions and leche de tigre

White Fish & Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

White fish, shrimp, cilantro, citric splash, pickled onions and leche de tigre

Salmon Tartare

$13.00

Raw salmon, avocado, scallions, cilantro, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tobiko

Salads

Kanikama Crunch Salad

$14.00

Special house kani salad, tobiko and crunchy flakes.

House Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, carrots, walnuts and ginger ponzu

Neptuno Salad

$15.00

Seaweed, tuna, salmon, scallions, tobiko, krab salad, hamachi, avocado, spicy mayo and ponzu

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Poke Bowls

White Rice

$3.00
Quinoa

$4.00
Spring Mix

$3.00

Sushi / Sashimi

Eel

$4.00

Hamachi

$4.00

Kani

$2.50

Octopus

$4.00

Salmon

$3.00

Tobiko

$3.00

Tuna

$4.50

Sashimi Platters

4 salmon, 4 tuna and 4 hamachi

Sashimi Platter

$38.00

Chefs Suggestion

Kae Roll

$11.00

(5 pcs.) Mamenori, scallions, cream cheese, avocado, shallots, tuna, salmon, tobiko, kanikama, eel sauce, aji amarillo, truffle oil and microcilantro

Tropical Roll

$10.00

(5 pcs.) Mamenori, cream cheese, scallions, kanikama, shrimp, mango, sweet plantain, avocado, aji amarillo, eel sauce and almonds

Salmon Sensation

$12.00

(5 pcs.) Crispy rice, tobiko, scallions, wrapped in thin slices of salmon, cream cheese, eel sauce, cilantro sauce, walnuts and microcilantro

Truffle Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Tuna, scallions, shallots, tobiko, sesame seeds, truffle oil, special leche de tigre and microcilantro

Tuna Pizza

$16.00

(WITH HONEY TRUFFLE OIL) Flour tortilla, cream cheese, red onion, aji amarillo sauce, honey truffle oil, tobiko and microcilantro

Butter And Lobster Roll

$14.00

Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger

Prosciutto Roll

$12.00

(5 pcs.) Mamenori, crispy cilantro, tobiko, avocado, cilantro sauce, parmesan cheese and prosciutto

Eel Deluxe

$10.00

(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo

Cebiche Bites

$14.00
Guava Roll

$10.00

Signature Rolls

Honey Moon Roll

$9.00

Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, shaved, roasted coconut, sliced almonds, krab salad, eel sauce, honey and yuzu

Giralda Roll

$9.00

Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Tom-Atu Heat Roll

$9.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, walnuts, eel sauce, avocado, topped with special kani salad (baked)

Volcano Roll

$9.00

Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Jalapeño Yaita Roll

$8.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, jalepeños, parmesan cheese and spicy mayo (baked)

Lobster Deluxe Roll

$10.00

Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko, cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce

Miami Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, raw tuna, cream cheese, avocado, cilantro, togarashi, topped with sweet plantain and cilantro sauce

Noni-Ta Roll

$8.00

Salmon, kani salad, avocado, spring mix, mamenori, cucumber, carrots, pickled onions and ponzu sauce (rice-less)

Meat Lovers Roll

$10.00

Marinated churrasco, sweet plantain, cilantro, scallions, cream cheese, avocado and chimichurri sauce

Trio Sashimi Roll

$11.00

Kani salad, asparagus, avocado, wrapped in thin slices of raw tuna, raw salmon and raw hamachi, ponzu sauce and microcilantro (rice-less)

Nigiri Sea Roll

$11.00

Seaweed, raw salmon, raw tuna, raw hamachi, kani,cucumber and avocado (rice-less)

Hamachi Roll

$10.00

Avocado, asparagus, krab salad, tobiko, wrapped in thin slices of hamachi, jalapeño, ginger ponzu sauce and microcilantro (rice-less)

Pokor-Iko Roll

$8.00

Shrimp, kani salad, spring mix, carrots, avocado, wrapped in mamenori and ponzu sauce (rice-less)

Traditional Rolls

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Cali Roll

$8.00

Crab salad, avocado and cucumber

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Raw salmon and avocado

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Raw tuna and scallions

JB Roll

$9.00

Raw salmon, cream cheese and eel sauce (tempura)

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, crunchy flakes, tobiko and sirracha

Veggie Roll

$11.00

Assorted vegetables, crunchy asparagus and garlic ponzu sauce

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki Skewers

$13.00

Salmon Teriyaki Skewers

$16.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Skewers

$17.00

Dessert

Thai Donuts

$9.00
Nutella Roll

$9.00

Lava Cake

$10.00
Coquito Float

$10.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Nobashi Shrimp

$10.00

Extra sauce

Eel sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ponzu

$1.00

Ginger Ponzu

$1.00

Cilantro sauce

$1.00

Aji amarillo

$1.00

Truffle oil

$1.00

Sides

Rice bowl

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

S Pellegrino Small

$3.00

S Pellegrino Large

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortadito

$3.50

American Coffee

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Lucky Buddha

$7.00

Modelo

$5.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Sapporo Light

$6.00

Tiger

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Sake

House Sake

$12.00

Lychee Sake

$36.00

Karen Coy Sake (Light and Fruity)

$63.00

LaChamte (Sparklin)

$40.00

Hikos's Sake (Milky)

$33.00

Dewatsuru Junmay Nigori

$30.00

Dewatsuru Kimoto Junmai

$54.00

White Wine

Chardonay A+D

$37.00

Sauvignon Blanc White Bay

$37.00

Pinot Grigio Pirovano

$29.00

Moscato D'Asti Alasia

$32.00

Verdejo Protos

$34.00

Chardonay Toro de Piedra

$32.00

White Blend NAPA by NAPA

$40.00

Albarino Sin Palabras

$45.00

Chardonay JMClelland

$70.00

White Wine By Glass

Chardonay A+D

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc White Bay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Pirovano

$8.00

Moscato D'Asti Alasia

$9.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Toro de Piedra

$32.00

Malbec Reserva de los Andes OAK

$29.00

Merlot Toro de Piedra

$32.00

Pinot Noir A+D

$40.00

Red Blend NAPA by NAPA

$40.00

Callejon de las Brujas

$45.00

Potro de Piedra Cabernet Sauvignon

$51.00

JMClelland Cabernet Sauvignon

$87.00

Malbec Don Juan Nahuel Reserva

$90.00

Red Wine By Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon Toro de Piedra

$9.00

Malbec Reserva de los Andes OAK

$8.00

Merlot Toro de Piedra

$9.00

Pinot Noir A+D

$11.00

Sparkling & Rose Wine

White Zinfandel Brownstone

$29.00

Rose Aire de Protos

$32.00

Prosecco Extra Dry

$32.00

Sangue Di Giuda

$29.00

Sparkling & Rose Wine By Glass

White Zinfandel Brownstone

$8.00

Prosecco Extra Dry

$9.00

Sangue Di Giuda

$8.00

Lunch Specials

Bento A

$14.00

Bento B

$14.00

Bento C

$14.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Hamachi Poke Bowl

$12.00

Lunch #1

$14.00

Lunch #2

$16.00

Lunch #3

$13.00

Mixed Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Salmon Poke bowl

$11.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$14.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.00

CATERING

THE TRADITIONAL AND RAW

$93.00

THE TRADITIONAL

$99.00

THE POPULAR

$165.00

THE SIGNATURE

$308.00

THE SIGNATURE DELUXE

$315.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172

Directions

KAE DORAL image

