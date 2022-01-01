Sushi & Japanese
KAE DORAL
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Location
3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172
Gallery
