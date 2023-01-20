KAEDE
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
KAEDE is the Authentic Sushi Kappou restaurant which is hybrid concept between Sushi bar and Japanese style bistro at Sellwood neighborhood in Portland. We are committed to serve highest quality of sushi alongside with comfort Japanese tapas to complement with sushi. Come in and enjoy!
Location
8268 Se 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
