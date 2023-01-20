Restaurant header imageView gallery

KAEDE

8268 Se 13th Ave

Portland, OR 97202

Popular Items

Mayo-Ten Roll (Shrimp tempura Roll)(5pc)
Miso Soup (8oz)
Sushi Special (Up dated!!)

Today's recommend

Aburi Otoro ~Seared Fatty Tuna~

Aburi Otoro ~Seared Fatty Tuna~

$18.00

Seared Blue fin Tuna Otoro w/Yuzukosyo-oroshi(Grated radish),Ponzu

Yari-Ika ~Spear Squid~ This week's Toyosu special

Yari-Ika ~Spear Squid~ This week's Toyosu special

$12.00

Spear Squid w/ Sea urchin, Shiso leaf

Tuna Zuke ~Marinated jalapeño soy~

Tuna Zuke ~Marinated jalapeño soy~

$10.00

Bluefin Tuna marinated Jalapeno soy w/ Jalapeno Koji pickle

Shima Aji ~Striped Jack~

Shima Aji ~Striped Jack~

$10.00

Japanese Striped jack

Anago ~Sea eel~

$16.00

Brazed tenderness Sea eel w/sweet thick soy *Not available for Gluten free

Soup

Miso (Rice, Soybean, may contain Barley), Fish broth (Bonito, Sardine), Wakame seaweed, Green Onion, Fried tofu

Miso Soup (8oz)

$4.00

Appetizer

Cucumber Sunomono

Cucumber Sunomono

$5.00

Vinaigrette Cucumber w/ House brend Sweet Vinegar, Wakame seaweed, Sesame seeds, Yuzu zest

Assorted Sushi & Sasshimi

Omakase Box ~Back on the Menu!!~

Omakase Box ~Back on the Menu!!~

$45.00

8pc chef's best selection nigiri. Including Toro, Uni and more fish from Toyosu fish Market in Tokyo. *Most of pieces might have dressed or topping. *May differ the fish selection day by day.

Sushi Special (Up dated!!)

Sushi Special (Up dated!!)

$26.00

Nigiri of Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Yellow tail, Shrimp, Barbeque Eel, Amberjack, 1roll Salmon Avo w/Wasabi pickles Roll (8pcs)

Sashimi Appetizer (NEW!!)

Sashimi Appetizer (NEW!!)

$24.00

3pc each Sashimi of Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Yellow tail

Chirashi Bowls

Miso (Rice, Soybean *may contain barley), Fish broth (Bonito, Sardine), Wakame seaweed, green onion, Fried tofu
Salmon Ikura Chirashi Bowl

Salmon Ikura Chirashi Bowl

$24.00

6pc Salmon Sashimi, Grilled Salmon, Ikura, Kaiware Sprout, Yuzu zest over Sushi rice

Kaisen Chirashi Bowl ~Variety Sashimi Chirashi~

Kaisen Chirashi Bowl ~Variety Sashimi Chirashi~

$32.00

9kinds variety sashimi, Tamago, shiso leaf, Pickled Lotus root, over sushi rice

Makimono ~Rolls~

KAEDE Futomaki (5pc)

KAEDE Futomaki (5pc)

$14.00

Layered Egg omelette, Shiitake Mushroom, Kanpyo Squash, Cucumber, Barbeque Eel, Shrimp. *Not available for Gluten Free.

Hamachi-jalapeño Roll (5pc)

Hamachi-jalapeño Roll (5pc)

$15.00

Yellow tail(Hamachi), Soy marinated jalapeño, Fried Shallots, Avocado, Cucumber, Chive

Kaisen Roll(5pc)

Kaisen Roll(5pc)

$21.00

Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Amberjack, Scallop and Ikura w/ Shiso Leaf, Sesame seeds, Ginger, Chive

Mayo-Ten Roll (Shrimp tempura Roll)(5pc)

Mayo-Ten Roll (Shrimp tempura Roll)(5pc)

$15.00

2pc Shrimp Tempura, Rose radicchio, Daikon Radish, Kaiware Sprout, Avocado, Carrot, Cilantro, Red-chille, House brend Mayo w/Soy wrapped *Not available for Gluten Free

Saba Battera (8pc)

Saba Battera (8pc)

$18.00

House cured Saba Mackerel (Seared), Chive, Ginger, Fresh Wasabi topped Sushi rice, Wrapped Kombu seaweed, Shichimi peppers.

Negitoro roll ~Negitoro Maki~ (6pc)

Negitoro roll ~Negitoro Maki~ (6pc)

$10.00

Chopped Fatty Bluefin Tuna w/Green Onion

Tuna roll ~Tekka Maki~ (6pc)

Tuna roll ~Tekka Maki~ (6pc)

$9.00

Bluefin Tuna

Salmon roll ~Sake Maki~ (6p0c)

Salmon roll ~Sake Maki~ (6p0c)

$8.00

Salmon

Negi Hama Roll (6pc)

Negi Hama Roll (6pc)

$8.00

Hamachi, Green Onion

Cucumber roll ~Kappa Maki~ (6pc)

Cucumber roll ~Kappa Maki~ (6pc)

$6.00

Cucumber

Avocado roll ~Avocado Maki~ (6pc)

Avocado roll ~Avocado Maki~ (6pc)

$7.00

Avocado

Kanpyo squash roll ~Kanpyo Maki~ (6pc)

Kanpyo squash roll ~Kanpyo Maki~ (6pc)

$6.00

Kanpyo Squash

Avo-Q Roll (8pc)

Avo-Q Roll (8pc)

$8.00

Avo & Cucumber

Farm to Roll (5pc)

Farm to Roll (5pc)

$14.00Out of stock

Organic Seasonal Vegetables from local Farmers. *Contains Sesame oil

Nigiri A la Carte ~2pc Nigiri or Sashimi~

Maguro ~Tuna~

Maguro ~Tuna~

$10.00

Bluefin Tuna Lean

Sake ~Salmon~

Sake ~Salmon~

$8.00

Atlantic Salmon

Hamachi ~Yellow tail~

Hamachi ~Yellow tail~

$8.00

Yellow tail

Shima Aji ~Striped Jack~

Shima Aji ~Striped Jack~

$10.00

Japanese Striped jack

Yari-Ika ~Spear Squid~ This week's Toyosu special

Yari-Ika ~Spear Squid~ This week's Toyosu special

$12.00

Spear Squid w/ Sea urchin, Shiso leaf

Unagi ~Barbeque eel~

Unagi ~Barbeque eel~

$8.00

sweet soy Barbeque eel

Aburi Sake Toro ~Salmon Belly~

Aburi Sake Toro ~Salmon Belly~

$10.00Out of stock

Seared Salmon Belly w/Sea salt, Lemon

Aburi Otoro ~Seared Fatty Tuna~

Aburi Otoro ~Seared Fatty Tuna~

$18.00

Seared Blue fin Tuna Otoro w/Yuzukosyo-oroshi(Grated radish),Ponzu

Anago ~Sea eel~

$16.00

Brazed tenderness Sea eel w/sweet thick soy *Not available for Gluten free

Hotate ~Fresh Scallo~

Hotate ~Fresh Scallo~

$12.00

Fresh Scallop from Hokkaido

Oh Toro ~Super fat~

Oh Toro ~Super fat~

$18.00

Super fatty bluefin Tuna Belly

Uni ~Sea Urchin~

Uni ~Sea Urchin~

$14.00

sea urchin from Main State

Ikura ~Salmon Roe~

Ikura ~Salmon Roe~

$12.00

Soy Marinated Salmon roe

Tamago ~Egg Omelette~

Tamago ~Egg Omelette~

$6.00

Japanese layered egg omelette. Sweet & savory *Not available for Gluten free

Inari ~ Bean Curd~

Inari ~ Bean Curd~

$6.00

Sweet soy brazed deep fried Tofu w/ Sesame seeds

Kanpachi ~Amber jack~

Kanpachi ~Amber jack~

$9.00Out of stock

Japanese Wild Amber Jack

Hamachi Toro ~Yellow tail belly~

Hamachi Toro ~Yellow tail belly~

$10.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail Belly w/Yuzukoyo

Saba ~Mackerel~

Saba ~Mackerel~

$10.00Out of stock

Wild Japanese Fresh Mackerel (Cured with sea salt & vinegar)

Nasu ~Eggplant~

Nasu ~Eggplant~

$5.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Sauteed Eggplant w/Ginger, Green onion

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

KAEDE is the Authentic Sushi Kappou restaurant which is hybrid concept between Sushi bar and Japanese style bistro at Sellwood neighborhood in Portland. We are committed to serve highest quality of sushi alongside with comfort Japanese tapas to complement with sushi. Come in and enjoy!

Location

8268 Se 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

