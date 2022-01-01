Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Salad

Kafe Neo - Edmonds

21108 WA-99

Edmonds, WA 98026

Mezedes

Meant to be shared amongst family & friends
Neo Appetizer

Neo Appetizer

$17.00

Skordalia, hummus, tzatziki, veggie dolmathes, greek olives**, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomato, red onion & green pepper. Served w/ pita

Dolmathes (3 Veggie)

$6.00

Grape leaves stuffed w/rice & herbs marinated in lemon & olive oil

Dolmathes Plate

Dolmathes Plate

$12.00

Grape leaves stuffed w/rice & herbs marinated in lemon & olive oil. Served w/feta, tzatziki & pita

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta & Greek olives** served w/pita

Falafel & Tzatziki

Falafel & Tzatziki

$12.00

House made falafel patties on a bed of lettuce. Served w/tzatziki

Kreatopita

$13.00

Ground sirloin, onion, garlic, parsley, herbs, ground cinnamon, parmesan & Swiss cheese wrapped in fillo pastry

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$11.00

Spinach, feta & green onion wrapped in fillo pastry

Tyropita

$11.00

Four cheese blend wrapped in fillo pastry

Fillo Combo

$11.00

Kreatopita, Tyropita & Spanakopita

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$13.00

Serrano stuffed dates wrapped in bacon & drizzled w/balsamic reduction

Kalamari Tenders

Kalamari Tenders

$14.50

Kalamari lightly tossed in seasoned flour & fried. Served w/aioli

Regular Fries

$6.00
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.00

Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano. Served w/our house made Greek fry sauce

Garlic Truffle Fries

$7.00

Signature Spreads

Served w/Pita
Tzatziki W/Pita

Tzatziki W/Pita

$10.00

Traditional Greek yogurt sauce w/cucumber & garlic. Served w/pita

Hummus W/Pita

$10.00

Garbanzo/tahini dip served w/pita

Tyrosalata W/Pita

$10.00

Whipped feta w/roasted red pepper. Served w/pita

Feisty Feta W/Pita

Feisty Feta W/Pita

$10.00

Spicy feta & hot pepper spread. Served w/pita

Skordalia W/Pita

$10.00

Garlic potato dip w/olive oil, lemon & almonds. Served w/pita

Olives & Figs W/Pita

Olives & Figs W/Pita

$10.00

Delicious sweet & savory olive & fig spread served w/pita

3 Spreads W/Pita

3 Spreads W/Pita

$15.00

Choice of three spreads

Salads / Soups

Choose your protein: Falafel +6 Grilled chicken or gyro meat +6 Grilled Steak +10 Sautéed Prawns +10 Grilled Salmon +12
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.00+

Red onion, vine ripe tomato, green pepper, cucumber & mixed greens tossed in Greek dressing. Topped w/tzatziki, feta & Greek olives**. Served w/pita

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan cheese. Served w/pita

Greek Village Salad

Greek Village Salad

$14.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, feta, Greek olives** & pepperoncini (no lettuce). Served w/pita

Greek Pasta Salad

Greek Pasta Salad

$10.00

Bow tie pasta, tomato, sundried tomato, basil pesto, kalamata olives, feta & Greek balsamic vinaigrette. Served w/pita

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Mixed baby greens w/roasted beets & skordalia. Served w/pita

Avgolemono

Avgolemono

$5.00+

Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth

Faki

Faki

$5.00+

Vegetarian lentil

Kafé Neo Bowls

Choose your protein: Falafel +6 Grilled chicken or gyro meat +6 Grilled Steak +9 Sautéed Prawns +10 Grilled Salmon +11 (Some vegetables may change seasonally)
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl

Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl

$14.00

Ancient grains, olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic. Topped w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.

Neo Power Bowl

Neo Power Bowl

$14.00

Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, parsley & cilantro. Topped w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing

Greek...Teriyaki Bowl

Greek...Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Oops, not so Greek but delicious! rice pasta pilaf, topped w/Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, red onions & tomatoes, w/protein add-on topped w/teriyaki sauce

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, spinach, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans & feta. Tossed w/Greek vinaigrette on romaine. Served cold

Gyros

ADD ON'S Feta on gyro +1.5, Cup of Faki or Avgolemono +4, Side Greek, or Caesar Salad +4, Fries +4, Greek Fries or Truffle Garlic Fries +5
Classic Gyro

Classic Gyro

$9.25

Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, red onion, lettuce & tzatziki

Chicago Style Gyro

$9.50

Flame broiled gyro meat w/tomato, red onion, cayenne pepper & tzatziki on an open-faced pita (no lettuce)

Philly Gyro

$9.25

Flame broiled gyro meat, caramelized onion, green pappers, provolone cheese, lettuce & pepperoncini sauce

Lamb Gyro

$11.50

Spice rubbed & slow roasted leg of lamb, lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki

Steak Gyro

Steak Gyro

$12.00

Charbroiled steak, mixed greens, basil pesto, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Breast Gyro

Chicken Breast Gyro

$9.25

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki

Chicken Caesar Gyro

$9.50

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tomato, romaine, parmesan & Caesar dressing

Neo Chicken Gyro

$9.75

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tomato, red onion, avocado, sundried tomato, lettuce, basil pesto & tzatziki

Athenian Chicken Gyro

$10.25

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tomato, red onion, avocado, sundried tomato, lettuce, basil pesto & tzatziki

Fajita Gyro

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, cilantro-lime mayo & lettuce

Chicken Teriyaki Gyro

Chicken Teriyaki Gyro

$10.25

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/Swiss cheese, mayo, grilled pineapple, tomato, red onion, lettuce & teriyaki sauce

Greek Village Gyro

$9.75

Charbroiled pork, fries, tomato, red onion, cayenne pepper & tzatziki

Sparta Pork Gyro

$10.50

Charbroiled pork w/feta, tomato, sautéed onion, romaine & tzatziki

Heracles Pork Gyro

Heracles Pork Gyro

$10.50

Charbroiled pork w/slow roasted yellow & cherry tomatoes, red pepper, cucumber, onion, cayenne pepper & tzatziki

Salmon Gyro

$13.00

Sautéed wild salmon, dill tzatziki, tomato, caramelized onion, avocado & romaine lettuce

Kalamari Tenders Gyro

$12.00

Fried kalamari strips, tomato, red onion, lettuce & lemon aioli

Shrimp Charmoula Gyro

$12.00

Sautéed shrimp, grilled pineapple, onion, cucumber, romaine, aioli & charmoula sauce. Served on whole wheat pita

Gyro Combo I

Gyro Combo I

$16.50

Classic gyro or chicken breast gyro, fries & a soda

Gyro Combo II

Gyro Combo II

$17.25

Classic gyro or chicken breast gyro, greek salad** & a soda

Gyro Combo III

Gyro Combo III

$18.00

Classic gyro or chicken breast gyro, greek fries & a soda

Falafel Gyro Combo

$17.00

Falafel gyro, fries & a soda

Vegetarian Gyros

ADD ON'S-Feta $1, Cup of Faki or Avgolemono $4, Side Greek or Caesar Salad $4, Fries $4, Greek Fries or Truffle Garlic Fries $5

Vegetarian Gyro

$9.50

Feta cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, seasoned lettuce, oil/vinegar dressing & tzatziki

Grecian Gyro

Grecian Gyro

$9.75

Basil pesto, hummus, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pine nuts, sundried tomato, lettuce & feta

Vegan Delight Gyro

$9.75

Hummus, avocado, roasted red pepper, tomato, onion, cucumber & seasoned lettuce. Served on wheat pita

Veggie Special Gyro

$9.75

Feta cheese, tomato, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, lettuce, oil/vinegar & tzatziki

Falafel Gyro

Falafel Gyro

$9.50

House made falafel patties, lettuce tomato, red onion & tzatziki or hummus

Yaya's Favorites

Includes a cup of soup - or - a Greek or Caesar side salad
Mousaka

Mousaka

$22.00

Layered eggplant, potatoes, meat sauce, creamy béchamel & tomato Mousaka sause, baked until golden brown. Topped w/feta & parsley. Served w/pita

Vegetarian Mousaka

Vegetarian Mousaka

$20.00

Layered fire roasted vegetables, creamy béchamel & tomato Mousaka sauce, baked until golden brown. Topped w/sautéed garbanzos. Served w/pita

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$20.00

Layered pasta, meat, creamy béchamel & pastitsio sauce. Baked until golden brown. Topped w/parmesan & parsley. Served w/pita

Makaronia W/ Mizithra

Makaronia W/ Mizithra

$15.00

Makaronia pasta sautéed in browned butter sauce. Topped w/grated Mizithra cheese

Sparta Souvlaki Pork Plate

Sparta Souvlaki Pork Plate

$16.00

Specially marinated skewers of Sparta pork. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf, harissa & pita

L - Gyro Meat Plate

L - Gyro Meat Plate

$16.00

Traditional flame broiled lamb & beef mix. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf, tzatziki & pita

L - Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

L - Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$16.50

Marinated in fresh herbs, lemon pepper & olive oil. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf tzatziki & pita

L - Roasted Lamb Plate

L - Roasted Lamb Plate

$21.00

Lamb rubbed w/fresh herbs & spices, then slow roasted. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf, tzatziki & pita

L - Falafel Patty Plate

L - Falafel Patty Plate

$17.00

House made fried falafel patties on a bed of lettuce. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf, tzatziki & pita

Pizza

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Grilled seasoned chicken, basil pesto, tomato, onion, Swiss & feta cheese w/balsamic glaze

Gyro Pizza

Gyro Pizza

$18.00

Gyro meat, basil pesto, tomato, onion, Swiss & feta cheese

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

Basil pesto, Swiss cheese, zucchini, tomato, onion, mushrooms, green pepper, olives drizzled w/balsamic reduction

Desserts

All desserts are made fresh daily. Indulge your sweet tooth!
Baklava

Baklava

$6.00

A classic blend of honey & walnuts delicately layered in fillo dough.

Galaktoboureko

$7.50

Crisp fillo dough filled w/a delightful, orange sweet custard

House Made Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Paximatha (Traditional Greek biscotti)

$1.50

Drenched in semisweet chocolate, orange or frosted almond. Flavors vary daily

Lemon Mousse Cake

$8.00

Fresh squeezed lemon infused in this delicate mousse cake w/a citrus biscotti crust

Small Double Chocolate Mousse

$3.00

Decadent & bittersweet w/a hint of Greek coffee

Double Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Decadent & bittersweet w/a hint of Greek coffee.

Kids Menu

For children 12 & Under only. All kids meals come w/a drink

Kids Gyro/Chicken Plate

$8.00

Chicken or Gyro meat, rice-pasta pilaf, cucumber, tomato, feta, tzatziki & pita

Kids Pizza Meal

Kids Pizza Meal

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

Kids Salmon Plate

$11.00

Grilled salmon, rice pasta pilaf, veggies & tzatziki

Kids Gyro Meal

$7.00

Chicken or Gyro meat w/tomato, lettuce & tzatziki wrapped in a pita served w/fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken tenders. Served w/fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.00

Grilled cheese, fries or veggies.

Kids Makaronia W/ Mizithra

$7.00

Pasta w/browned butter topped w/mizithra cheese or parmesan

Sides

Customize your meal

Side Pita

$2.00

Whole Wheat Pita

$3.00

Gluten Free Pita

$3.00

House Made Sauces 2 oz

$1.50

Greek Olives (Have pits)

$5.00

Cubed Feta

$4.50

Greek Pepperoncini

$4.00

Chicken 4 oz

$7.00

Gyro Meat 4 oz

$7.00

Lamb 4 oz

$9.00

Grilled Salmon 4 oz

$9.00

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes

$4.00

Rice-Pasta Pilaf

$4.00+

Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Pepsi Fountain Sodas

$3.00
Red Bull Italian Soda

Red Bull Italian Soda

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00+

Lg Sparkling Water

$5.00

Italian Sodas (20oz)

$4.50

Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Sanpellegrino

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Kafé Neo Edmonds!

Website

Location

21108 WA-99, Edmonds, WA 98026

Directions

Gallery
Kafé Neo Edmonds image
Kafé Neo Edmonds image
Kafé Neo Edmonds image
Kafé Neo Edmonds image

