Kafe Neo - Edmonds

Popular Items
Mezedes
Neo Appetizer
Skordalia, hummus, tzatziki, veggie dolmathes, greek olives**, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomato, red onion & green pepper. Served w/ pita
Dolmathes (3 Veggie)
Grape leaves stuffed w/rice & herbs marinated in lemon & olive oil
Dolmathes Plate
Grape leaves stuffed w/rice & herbs marinated in lemon & olive oil. Served w/feta, tzatziki & pita
Hummus Plate
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta & Greek olives** served w/pita
Falafel & Tzatziki
House made falafel patties on a bed of lettuce. Served w/tzatziki
Kreatopita
Ground sirloin, onion, garlic, parsley, herbs, ground cinnamon, parmesan & Swiss cheese wrapped in fillo pastry
Spanakopita
Spinach, feta & green onion wrapped in fillo pastry
Tyropita
Four cheese blend wrapped in fillo pastry
Fillo Combo
Kreatopita, Tyropita & Spanakopita
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Serrano stuffed dates wrapped in bacon & drizzled w/balsamic reduction
Kalamari Tenders
Kalamari lightly tossed in seasoned flour & fried. Served w/aioli
Regular Fries
Greek Fries
Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano. Served w/our house made Greek fry sauce
Garlic Truffle Fries
Signature Spreads
Tzatziki W/Pita
Traditional Greek yogurt sauce w/cucumber & garlic. Served w/pita
Hummus W/Pita
Garbanzo/tahini dip served w/pita
Tyrosalata W/Pita
Whipped feta w/roasted red pepper. Served w/pita
Feisty Feta W/Pita
Spicy feta & hot pepper spread. Served w/pita
Skordalia W/Pita
Garlic potato dip w/olive oil, lemon & almonds. Served w/pita
Olives & Figs W/Pita
Delicious sweet & savory olive & fig spread served w/pita
3 Spreads W/Pita
Choice of three spreads
Salads / Soups
Greek Salad
Red onion, vine ripe tomato, green pepper, cucumber & mixed greens tossed in Greek dressing. Topped w/tzatziki, feta & Greek olives**. Served w/pita
Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan cheese. Served w/pita
Greek Village Salad
Tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, feta, Greek olives** & pepperoncini (no lettuce). Served w/pita
Greek Pasta Salad
Bow tie pasta, tomato, sundried tomato, basil pesto, kalamata olives, feta & Greek balsamic vinaigrette. Served w/pita
Roasted Beet Salad
Mixed baby greens w/roasted beets & skordalia. Served w/pita
Avgolemono
Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth
Faki
Vegetarian lentil
Kafé Neo Bowls
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl
Ancient grains, olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic. Topped w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
Neo Power Bowl
Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, parsley & cilantro. Topped w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing
Greek...Teriyaki Bowl
Oops, not so Greek but delicious! rice pasta pilaf, topped w/Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, red onions & tomatoes, w/protein add-on topped w/teriyaki sauce
Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa, spinach, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans & feta. Tossed w/Greek vinaigrette on romaine. Served cold
Gyros
Classic Gyro
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, red onion, lettuce & tzatziki
Chicago Style Gyro
Flame broiled gyro meat w/tomato, red onion, cayenne pepper & tzatziki on an open-faced pita (no lettuce)
Philly Gyro
Flame broiled gyro meat, caramelized onion, green pappers, provolone cheese, lettuce & pepperoncini sauce
Lamb Gyro
Spice rubbed & slow roasted leg of lamb, lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki
Steak Gyro
Charbroiled steak, mixed greens, basil pesto, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Breast Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki
Chicken Caesar Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tomato, romaine, parmesan & Caesar dressing
Neo Chicken Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tomato, red onion, avocado, sundried tomato, lettuce, basil pesto & tzatziki
Athenian Chicken Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tomato, red onion, avocado, sundried tomato, lettuce, basil pesto & tzatziki
Fajita Gyro
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, cilantro-lime mayo & lettuce
Chicken Teriyaki Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/Swiss cheese, mayo, grilled pineapple, tomato, red onion, lettuce & teriyaki sauce
Greek Village Gyro
Charbroiled pork, fries, tomato, red onion, cayenne pepper & tzatziki
Sparta Pork Gyro
Charbroiled pork w/feta, tomato, sautéed onion, romaine & tzatziki
Heracles Pork Gyro
Charbroiled pork w/slow roasted yellow & cherry tomatoes, red pepper, cucumber, onion, cayenne pepper & tzatziki
Salmon Gyro
Sautéed wild salmon, dill tzatziki, tomato, caramelized onion, avocado & romaine lettuce
Kalamari Tenders Gyro
Fried kalamari strips, tomato, red onion, lettuce & lemon aioli
Shrimp Charmoula Gyro
Sautéed shrimp, grilled pineapple, onion, cucumber, romaine, aioli & charmoula sauce. Served on whole wheat pita
Gyro Combo I
Classic gyro or chicken breast gyro, fries & a soda
Gyro Combo II
Classic gyro or chicken breast gyro, greek salad** & a soda
Gyro Combo III
Classic gyro or chicken breast gyro, greek fries & a soda
Falafel Gyro Combo
Falafel gyro, fries & a soda
Vegetarian Gyros
Vegetarian Gyro
Feta cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, seasoned lettuce, oil/vinegar dressing & tzatziki
Grecian Gyro
Basil pesto, hummus, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pine nuts, sundried tomato, lettuce & feta
Vegan Delight Gyro
Hummus, avocado, roasted red pepper, tomato, onion, cucumber & seasoned lettuce. Served on wheat pita
Veggie Special Gyro
Feta cheese, tomato, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, lettuce, oil/vinegar & tzatziki
Falafel Gyro
House made falafel patties, lettuce tomato, red onion & tzatziki or hummus
Yaya's Favorites
Mousaka
Layered eggplant, potatoes, meat sauce, creamy béchamel & tomato Mousaka sause, baked until golden brown. Topped w/feta & parsley. Served w/pita
Vegetarian Mousaka
Layered fire roasted vegetables, creamy béchamel & tomato Mousaka sauce, baked until golden brown. Topped w/sautéed garbanzos. Served w/pita
Pastitsio
Layered pasta, meat, creamy béchamel & pastitsio sauce. Baked until golden brown. Topped w/parmesan & parsley. Served w/pita
Makaronia W/ Mizithra
Makaronia pasta sautéed in browned butter sauce. Topped w/grated Mizithra cheese
Sparta Souvlaki Pork Plate
Specially marinated skewers of Sparta pork. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf, harissa & pita
L - Gyro Meat Plate
Traditional flame broiled lamb & beef mix. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf, tzatziki & pita
L - Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
Marinated in fresh herbs, lemon pepper & olive oil. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf tzatziki & pita
L - Roasted Lamb Plate
Lamb rubbed w/fresh herbs & spices, then slow roasted. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf, tzatziki & pita
L - Falafel Patty Plate
House made fried falafel patties on a bed of lettuce. Served w/rice-pasta pilaf, tzatziki & pita
Pizza
Chicken Pizza
Grilled seasoned chicken, basil pesto, tomato, onion, Swiss & feta cheese w/balsamic glaze
Gyro Pizza
Gyro meat, basil pesto, tomato, onion, Swiss & feta cheese
Vegetarian Pizza
Basil pesto, Swiss cheese, zucchini, tomato, onion, mushrooms, green pepper, olives drizzled w/balsamic reduction
Desserts
Baklava
A classic blend of honey & walnuts delicately layered in fillo dough.
Galaktoboureko
Crisp fillo dough filled w/a delightful, orange sweet custard
House Made Cookies
Paximatha (Traditional Greek biscotti)
Drenched in semisweet chocolate, orange or frosted almond. Flavors vary daily
Lemon Mousse Cake
Fresh squeezed lemon infused in this delicate mousse cake w/a citrus biscotti crust
Small Double Chocolate Mousse
Decadent & bittersweet w/a hint of Greek coffee
Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Decadent & bittersweet w/a hint of Greek coffee.
Kids Menu
Kids Gyro/Chicken Plate
Chicken or Gyro meat, rice-pasta pilaf, cucumber, tomato, feta, tzatziki & pita
Kids Pizza Meal
Cheese Pizza
Kids Salmon Plate
Grilled salmon, rice pasta pilaf, veggies & tzatziki
Kids Gyro Meal
Chicken or Gyro meat w/tomato, lettuce & tzatziki wrapped in a pita served w/fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders. Served w/fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal
Grilled cheese, fries or veggies.
Kids Makaronia W/ Mizithra
Pasta w/browned butter topped w/mizithra cheese or parmesan
Sides
