Kafé Neo Kafe Neo - Marysville
9730 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270
Popular Items
Mezedes
Neo Appetizer
Skordalia, hummus, tzatziki, veggie dolmathes, feta, Greek olives**, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, red onion & pita
Dolmathes Plate
Veggie dolmathes, feta, Greek olives**, tzatziki & pita
3 Veggie Dolmathes
Meat Dolmathes
Hummus Plate
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta & Greek olives* served w/pita
Falafel & Tzatziki
Fried home made falafel patties
Crispy Chicken Falafel
Chicken breaded in falafel mix, spicy hummus, tomatoes & coleslaw
Kreatopita
Greek seasoned ground sirloin, artichoke, sun-dried tomato & feta wrapped in fillo pastry
Spanakopita
Spinach, feta cheese & green onion wrapped in fillo pastry
Tyropita
Three cheese blend wrapped in fillo pastry
Fillo Combo
Tyropita, Spanakopita & Kreatopita
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Stuffed with serrano peppers, drizzled with balsamic reduction
Kalamari W/Aioli
Fried kalamari tenders w/lemon aioli
Greek Fries
Fries seasoned with lemon juice, oregano & feta. Served w/our special Greek fry sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Served w/serrano aioli
Greek FIRE Fries
Topped w/cayenne, lemon juice, feta &diced pepperoncini. Served w/ fire sauce
Greek GYRO Fries
Reg Fries
Signature Spreads
Tzatziki W/Pita
Traditional Greek yogurt sauce w/cucumber & garlic served w/pita
Hummus W/Pita
Garbanzo/tahini dip served w/pita
Feisty Feta W/Pita
Spicy feta & hot pepper spread served w/pita
Skordalia W/ Pita
Garlic potato dip with olive oil, lemon & almonds served w/pita
Trio Dips & Pita
Your choice of three spreads. Served w/pita
Salads / Soups
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, feta, Greek olives** & pepperoncini. Topped w/tzatziki & our own Greek vinaigrette dressing
Greek Gyro Salad
Specially seasoned & flame broiled gyro meat atop our large Greek salad** Served w/pita
Greek Chicken Salad
Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast atop our large Greek salad.** Served w/pita
Greek Village Salad
Tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, feta, Greek olives** & pepperoncini. Served w/pita
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast atop our Caesar salad. Served w/pita
Greek Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta, tomato, sundried tomato, basil pesto, kalamata olives, feta & Greek balsamic vinaigrette
Soup/Salad/Pita Combo
Cup of any soup, small greek or caesar salad, half pita
Salmon Ceasar Salad
Fried Salmon, romaine, parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing
Avgolemono
Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth
Faki
Vegetarian lentil soup
Kafé Neo Bowls
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
Neo Power Bowl
Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, cilantro, parsley & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale with Greek dressing. Topped w/falafel patties, crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing
Greek...Teriyaki Bowl
Oops, not so Greek but delicious! Rice Pasta Pilaf topped w/our Greek chicken & teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, red onions & tomatoes
Gyros
Holiday Gyro
Marinated turkey breast w/ stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, mayo, onion & lettuce
Classic Gyro
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce & tzatziki
Chicago Style Gyro
Flame broiled gyro meat with tomato, onion, tzatziki & cayenne pepper served on an open faced pita. No lettuce
Philly Gyro
Gyro meat, melted provolone, peppers, onions, lettuce & pepperoncini
Lamb Gyro
Marinated & slow roasted leg of lamb, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Steak Gyro
Charbroiled sirloin steak, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, pesto cream, baby greens & tzatziki
Chicken Breast Gyro
Charbroiled chicken breast, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Chicken Caesar Gyro
Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast with romaine, tomato, parmesan & Caesar dressing
Neo Chicken
Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast served in a pita with basil pesto, tomato, onion, sundried tomato, avocado, seasoned lettuce & tzatziki
Athenian Chicken
Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast served in a pita with basil pesto, hummus, roasted red pepper, avocado, tomato, onion, cucumber & seasoned lettuce
Fajita Gyro
Fajita chicken, peppers, onion, cucumber, avocado, pesto & tzatziki
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki marinated & charbroiled chicken breast served in a pita with Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & seasoned lettuce
Sparta Pork Gyro
Charbroiled pork with tomato, caramelized onion, romaine, feta & tzatziki
Salmon Gyro
Fried salmon, baby greens, caramelized onion, mushroom & dill tzatziki
Greek Village Gyro
Flame broiled pork, fries, tomato, onion, cayenne pepper & tzatziki
Kalamari Gyro
Fried kalamari strips with tomato, onion, lettuce & lemon aioli
Shrimp Charmoula Gyro
Sauteed shrimp, grilled pineapple, avocado, onion, cucumber, romaine, aioli & charmoula sauce in a whole wheat pita
Holiday Gyro Combo
Marinated turkey breast w/ gravy, stuffing, Cranberry sauce, mayo, onion, & lettuce. Served with our sweet potato's
Gyro Combo I
Flame broiled gyro meat or chicken gyro, fries & a soda
Gyro Combo II
Flame broiled gyro meat or chicken gyro, Greek salad & a soda
Gyro Combo III
Flame broiled gyro meat or chicken gyro, Greek fries & a soda
Falafel Gyro Combo
Falafel gyro, fries & a soda
Vegetarian Gyros
Vegetarian Gyro
Feta cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, seasoned lettuce, oil/vinegar dressing & tzatziki
Vegan Delight
Hummus, avocado, roasted red pepper, tomato, onion, cucumber & seasoned lettuce. Served on whole wheat pita
Grecian Special
Basil pesto, hummus, cucumber, tomato, onion, pine nuts, sundried tomato, seasoned lettuce & feta
Falafel Gyro
Falafel, tomato, onion, seasoned lettuce & tzatziki or hummus
Yaya's Favorites
Mousaka
A Greek favorite! Layered potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, meat & creamy béchamel baked until golden brown. Topped w/a tomato based mousaka sauce. Served w/a Greek salad** & pita
Vegetarian Mousaka
Layered fire roasted vegetables, sautéed garbanzos & creamy béchamel baked until golden brown. Topped w/a tomato based mousaka sauce. Served w/Greek salad & pita
Pastitsio
Layered pasta, meat & creamy béchamel baked until golden brown. Topped w/a rich tomato sauce. Served w/Greek salad & pita
Gyro Plate
Our uniquely seasoned flame broiled gyro meat, served w/rice-pasta pilaf, Greek salad**, tzatziki & pita
Chicken Plate
Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast, served w/rice-pasta pilaf, Greek salad**, tzatziki & pita
Lamb Plate
Marinated & slow-roasted boneless leg of lamb, served w/rice-pasta pilaf, Greek salad**, tzatziki & pita
Falafel Plate
Falafel, veggie dolmathes & feta, served w/Greek salad**, tzatziki & pita
Makaronia W/ Mizithra
Pasta with browned butter, topped w/mizithra cheese. Served w/Greek salad**
Kids Menu
Kids Gyro/Chicken Plate
Chicken or Gyro meat, rice-pasta pilaf, cucumber, tomato, feta, tzatziki & pita
Kids Mini Gyro Meal
Chicken or Gyro meat w/tomato, lettuce & tzatziki, wrapped in a pita. Served w/fries
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Meal
Grilled cheese, fries or veggies. Available in: Chicken or Gyro Meat also
Kids Makaronia W/ Mizithra Meal
Pasta w/browned butter, topped w/mizithra cheese or parmesan
Kids Mini Gyro
Chicken or Gyro meat w/tomato, lettuce & tzatziki, wrapped in a pita
Kids Cheese Pizza
Available in: Chicken or Gyro Meat also
Sides
Side Pita Bread
Side Whole Wheat Pita
Side Gluten Free Pita
Side 2oz Feta
Side Cubed Feta
House Made Sauces 2oz
House Made Sauce 5.5 oz
Side of Rice Pilaf
Side Roasted Rosemary Potatoes
Side 4oz Gyro Meat
Side 4oz Chicken
Side 4oz Lamb
Side 4oz Grilled Salmon
Side Greek Pepperoncini
Side Avocado
Side Greek Olives
Side of Falafel (1 Patty)
House Made Pastries
Baklava
A classic blend of honey & walnuts delicately layered in fillo dough
Galaktoboureko
Crisp fillo filled w/a delightful orange sweet custard
Sm Honey Walnut Cookie
"Melomakarona" a honey spiced treat sprinkled w/walnuts
Sm Almond Butter Cookie
"Kourabiethes" a delisciously melting soft cookie covered w/powdered sugar.
House Made Cookies
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Kafé Neo Marysville!
9730 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270