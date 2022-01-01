Kafé Neo Kafe Neo - Marysville

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Classic Gyro
Chicken Caesar Gyro
Gyro Plate

Mezedes

SMALL PLATES MEANT TO BE SHARED AMONGST FAMILY & FRIENDS
Neo Appetizer

Neo Appetizer

$15.00

Skordalia, hummus, tzatziki, veggie dolmathes, feta, Greek olives**, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, red onion & pita

Dolmathes Plate

$10.00

Veggie dolmathes, feta, Greek olives**, tzatziki & pita

3 Veggie Dolmathes

3 Veggie Dolmathes

$4.00

Meat Dolmathes

$6.00
Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta & Greek olives* served w/pita

Falafel & Tzatziki

Falafel & Tzatziki

$10.00

Fried home made falafel patties

Crispy Chicken Falafel

Crispy Chicken Falafel

$7.00

Chicken breaded in falafel mix, spicy hummus, tomatoes & coleslaw

Kreatopita

$9.00

Greek seasoned ground sirloin, artichoke, sun-dried tomato & feta wrapped in fillo pastry

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.00

Spinach, feta cheese & green onion wrapped in fillo pastry

Tyropita

$8.00

Three cheese blend wrapped in fillo pastry

Fillo Combo

Fillo Combo

$9.00

Tyropita, Spanakopita & Kreatopita

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

Stuffed with serrano peppers, drizzled with balsamic reduction

Kalamari W/Aioli

Kalamari W/Aioli

$14.00

Fried kalamari tenders w/lemon aioli

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$6.00

Fries seasoned with lemon juice, oregano & feta. Served w/our special Greek fry sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Served w/serrano aioli

Greek FIRE Fries

$6.00

Topped w/cayenne, lemon juice, feta &diced pepperoncini. Served w/ fire sauce

Greek GYRO Fries

$9.00+

Reg Fries

$5.00

Signature Spreads

SINGLE +8 TRIO +13 SERVED W/PITA
Tzatziki W/Pita

Tzatziki W/Pita

$8.00

Traditional Greek yogurt sauce w/cucumber & garlic served w/pita

Hummus W/Pita

$8.00

Garbanzo/tahini dip served w/pita

Feisty Feta W/Pita

Feisty Feta W/Pita

$8.00

Spicy feta & hot pepper spread served w/pita

Skordalia W/ Pita

$8.00

Garlic potato dip with olive oil, lemon & almonds served w/pita

Trio Dips & Pita

$13.00

Your choice of three spreads. Served w/pita

Salads / Soups

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, feta, Greek olives** & pepperoncini. Topped w/tzatziki & our own Greek vinaigrette dressing

Greek Gyro Salad

Greek Gyro Salad

$16.00

Specially seasoned & flame broiled gyro meat atop our large Greek salad** Served w/pita

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$16.00

Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast atop our large Greek salad.** Served w/pita

Greek Village Salad

Greek Village Salad

$13.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, feta, Greek olives** & pepperoncini. Served w/pita

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast atop our Caesar salad. Served w/pita

Greek Pasta Salad

Greek Pasta Salad

$8.00

Bowtie pasta, tomato, sundried tomato, basil pesto, kalamata olives, feta & Greek balsamic vinaigrette

Soup/Salad/Pita Combo

Soup/Salad/Pita Combo

$12.00

Cup of any soup, small greek or caesar salad, half pita

Salmon Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Fried Salmon, romaine, parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing

Avgolemono

Avgolemono

$5.00+

Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth

Faki

Faki

$4.00+

Vegetarian lentil soup

Kafé Neo Bowls

Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl

Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl

$16.00

Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.

Neo Power Bowl

Neo Power Bowl

$16.00

Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, cilantro, parsley & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale with Greek dressing. Topped w/falafel patties, crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing

Greek...Teriyaki Bowl

Greek...Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Oops, not so Greek but delicious! Rice Pasta Pilaf topped w/our Greek chicken & teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, red onions & tomatoes

Gyros

ADD ON'S FETA +1 CUP OF FAKI, CUP OF AVGOLEMONO +4 SIDE GREEK SALAD, SIDE CAESAR SALAD +4 GREEK FRIES +5

Holiday Gyro

$11.00

Marinated turkey breast w/ stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, mayo, onion & lettuce

Classic Gyro

Classic Gyro

$7.75

Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce & tzatziki

Chicago Style Gyro

$8.75

Flame broiled gyro meat with tomato, onion, tzatziki & cayenne pepper served on an open faced pita. No lettuce

Philly Gyro

$8.75

Gyro meat, melted provolone, peppers, onions, lettuce & pepperoncini

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

Marinated & slow roasted leg of lamb, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion

Steak Gyro

Steak Gyro

$10.00

Charbroiled sirloin steak, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, pesto cream, baby greens & tzatziki

Chicken Breast Gyro

Chicken Breast Gyro

$7.75

Charbroiled chicken breast, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion

Chicken Caesar Gyro

$8.25

Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast with romaine, tomato, parmesan & Caesar dressing

Neo Chicken

$8.75

Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast served in a pita with basil pesto, tomato, onion, sundried tomato, avocado, seasoned lettuce & tzatziki

Athenian Chicken

$8.75

Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast served in a pita with basil pesto, hummus, roasted red pepper, avocado, tomato, onion, cucumber & seasoned lettuce

Fajita Gyro

$8.75Out of stock

Fajita chicken, peppers, onion, cucumber, avocado, pesto & tzatziki

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.75

Teriyaki marinated & charbroiled chicken breast served in a pita with Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & seasoned lettuce

Sparta Pork Gyro

$8.75

Charbroiled pork with tomato, caramelized onion, romaine, feta & tzatziki

Salmon Gyro

$10.00

Fried salmon, baby greens, caramelized onion, mushroom & dill tzatziki

Greek Village Gyro

$8.50

Flame broiled pork, fries, tomato, onion, cayenne pepper & tzatziki

Kalamari Gyro

Kalamari Gyro

$10.00

Fried kalamari strips with tomato, onion, lettuce & lemon aioli

Shrimp Charmoula Gyro

$10.00

Sauteed shrimp, grilled pineapple, avocado, onion, cucumber, romaine, aioli & charmoula sauce in a whole wheat pita

Holiday Gyro Combo

$16.00

Marinated turkey breast w/ gravy, stuffing, Cranberry sauce, mayo, onion, & lettuce. Served with our sweet potato's

Gyro Combo I

Gyro Combo I

$13.50

Flame broiled gyro meat or chicken gyro, fries & a soda

Gyro Combo II

Gyro Combo II

$14.50

Flame broiled gyro meat or chicken gyro, Greek salad & a soda

Gyro Combo III

Gyro Combo III

$14.50

Flame broiled gyro meat or chicken gyro, Greek fries & a soda

Falafel Gyro Combo

$14.50

Falafel gyro, fries & a soda

Vegetarian Gyros

ADD ON'S FETA +1 CUP OF FAKI, CUP OF AVGOLEMONO +4 SIDE GREEK SALAD, SIDE CAESAR SALAD +4 GREEK FRIES +5
Vegetarian Gyro

Vegetarian Gyro

$7.50

Feta cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, seasoned lettuce, oil/vinegar dressing & tzatziki

Vegan Delight

$8.50

Hummus, avocado, roasted red pepper, tomato, onion, cucumber & seasoned lettuce. Served on whole wheat pita

Grecian Special

Grecian Special

$8.75

Basil pesto, hummus, cucumber, tomato, onion, pine nuts, sundried tomato, seasoned lettuce & feta

Falafel Gyro

$7.75

Falafel, tomato, onion, seasoned lettuce & tzatziki or hummus

Yaya's Favorites

INCLUDES A CUP OF SOUP - OR - A GREEK OR CAESAR SIDE SALAD
Mousaka

Mousaka

$19.00

A Greek favorite! Layered potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, meat & creamy béchamel baked until golden brown. Topped w/a tomato based mousaka sauce. Served w/a Greek salad** & pita

Vegetarian Mousaka

Vegetarian Mousaka

$18.00

Layered fire roasted vegetables, sautéed garbanzos & creamy béchamel baked until golden brown. Topped w/a tomato based mousaka sauce. Served w/Greek salad & pita

Pastitsio

$19.00

Layered pasta, meat & creamy béchamel baked until golden brown. Topped w/a rich tomato sauce. Served w/Greek salad & pita

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$15.00

Our uniquely seasoned flame broiled gyro meat, served w/rice-pasta pilaf, Greek salad**, tzatziki & pita

Chicken Plate

$15.00

Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast, served w/rice-pasta pilaf, Greek salad**, tzatziki & pita

Lamb Plate

Lamb Plate

$19.00

Marinated & slow-roasted boneless leg of lamb, served w/rice-pasta pilaf, Greek salad**, tzatziki & pita

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$16.00

Falafel, veggie dolmathes & feta, served w/Greek salad**, tzatziki & pita

Makaronia W/ Mizithra

Makaronia W/ Mizithra

$14.00

Pasta with browned butter, topped w/mizithra cheese. Served w/Greek salad**

Kids Menu

For children 12 & Under only. All kids meals come w/a drink

Kids Gyro/Chicken Plate

$7.00

Chicken or Gyro meat, rice-pasta pilaf, cucumber, tomato, feta, tzatziki & pita

Kids Mini Gyro Meal

$7.00

Chicken or Gyro meat w/tomato, lettuce & tzatziki, wrapped in a pita. Served w/fries

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.00

Grilled cheese, fries or veggies. Available in: Chicken or Gyro Meat also

Kids Makaronia W/ Mizithra Meal

$7.00

Pasta w/browned butter, topped w/mizithra cheese or parmesan

Kids Mini Gyro

$5.00

Chicken or Gyro meat w/tomato, lettuce & tzatziki, wrapped in a pita

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Available in: Chicken or Gyro Meat also

Sides

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Whole Wheat Pita

$3.00

Side Gluten Free Pita

$3.00

Side 2oz Feta

$1.00

Side Cubed Feta

$3.00

House Made Sauces 2oz

$1.00

House Made Sauce 5.5 oz

$4.00

Side of Rice Pilaf

$3.00+

Side Roasted Rosemary Potatoes

$4.00

Side 4oz Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side 4oz Chicken

$6.00

Side 4oz Lamb

$8.00

Side 4oz Grilled Salmon

$6.00

Side Greek Pepperoncini

$2.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Greek Olives

$3.00

Side of Falafel (1 Patty)

$1.00

House Made Pastries

Baklava

Baklava

$6.00

A classic blend of honey & walnuts delicately layered in fillo dough

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

Crisp fillo filled w/a delightful orange sweet custard

Sm Honey Walnut Cookie

$3.00

"Melomakarona" a honey spiced treat sprinkled w/walnuts

Sm Almond Butter Cookie

$3.00

"Kourabiethes" a delisciously melting soft cookie covered w/powdered sugar.

House Made Cookies

$3.00

Sodas, Waters & Juices

Pepsi Fountain Sodas

$3.00

16oz. Red bull Italian Soda

$5.00

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00+

16oz. Italian Soda

$4.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Kafé Neo Marysville!

Website

Location

9730 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270

Directions

Gallery
Kafé Neo image
Kafé Neo image
Kafé Neo image

