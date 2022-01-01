Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch

Kafe Neo - Mill Creek

review star

No reviews yet

15130 Main St

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY

REHEAT N' SERVE THANKSGIVING -RELAX THIS HOLIDAY! PRE-ORDER BY 11-22-22 OR UNTIL QUANTITIES RUN OUT. PICKUP ON THANKSGIVING DAY 11-24-22 BETWEEN 10AM - 2PM. Fully cooked and prepared, then packed cold. Just reheat & serve. INCLUDES ALL ITEMS LISTED. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS. $53 per person / 4 person minimum
THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY

$212.00

REHEAT N' SERVE THANKSGIVING - RELAX THIS HOLIDAY! PRE-ORDER BY 11-22-22. PICK-UP ON THANKSGIVING DAY, NOV 24TH BETWEEN 10AM - 2PM *Please include your name and contact info in the special instructions box. INCLUDES ITEMS LISTED. SORRY NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS. $53 per person / 4 person minimum SALAD: WILD ARUGULA & APPLE SALAD W/BLOOD ORANGE VINAIGRETTE MAINS: ROASTED TURKEY BREAST TURKEY LEG CONFIT SLICED HONEY GLAZED HAM SIDES: FOUR CHEESE BAKED MAC VANILLA YAM PUREE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES COUNTRY GRAVY BRIOCHE TRUFFLE STUFFING BACON JAM FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS ORANGE CRANBERRY SAUCE HEAT & SERVE ROLLS W/HONEY BUTTER ADD ON APPLE PIE +16 PER PIE ADD ON WINE +10 PER BOTTLE OF HOUSE RED, HOUSE WHITE OR HOUSE SPARKLING

ADD A PERSON

ADD A PERSON

$53.00
ADD ON APPLE PIE

ADD ON APPLE PIE

$16.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE RED WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE RED WINE

$10.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE WHITE WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE WHITE WINE

$10.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE SPARKLING WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE SPARKLING WINE

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

To Go Fountain Drinks

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Kafé Neo Mill Creek!

Website

Location

15130 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Directions

Gallery
Kafé Neo image
Kafé Neo image
Kafé Neo image
Kafé Neo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kafe Neo - Edmonds
orange starNo Reviews
21108 WA-99 Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Bar Dojo
orange star4.5 • 1,360
8404 Bowdoin Way Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
orange star3.8 • 1,429
17535 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
View restaurantnext
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.4 • 1,342
101 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Claire’s Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
301 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mill Creek

Blazing Onion Company - Millcreek
orange star4.4 • 5,815
15115 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bothell
orange star4.4 • 4,137
24016 Bothell Everett Hwy Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
orange star4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Grazie Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 2,096
23207 Bothell Everett HWY Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.3 • 2,039
15522 Main St Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mill Creek
orange star4.1 • 1,987
15117 Main St. Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mill Creek
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston