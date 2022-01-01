Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Kafe Neo - Woodstone/Arlington

822 Reviews

$$

7705 204th St NE

Arlington, WA 98223

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Gyro
Firecracker Shrimp Gyro
Steak Gyro

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY

$212.00

REHEAT N' SERVE THANKSGIVING - RELAX THIS HOLIDAY! PRE-ORDER BY 11-22-22. PICK-UP IS ON THANKSGIVING DAY, NOV 24th BETWEEN 10AM - 2PM *Please include your name and contact info in the special instructions box. INCLUDES ALL ITEMS LISTED. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS. $53 per person / 4 person minimum SALAD: WILD ARUGULA & APPLE SALAD W/BLOOD ORANGE VINAIGRETTE MAINS: ROASTED TURKEY BREAST TURKEY LEG CONFIT SLICED HONEY GLAZED HAM SIDES: FOUR CHEESE BAKED MAC VANILLA YAM PUREE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES COUNTRY GRAVY BRIOCHE TRUFFLE STUFFING BACON JAM FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS ORANGE CRANBERRY SAUCE HEAT & SERVE ROLLS W/HONEY BUTTER ADD ON APPLE PIE +16 PER PIE ADD ON WINE: +10 PER BOTTLE OF HOUSE RED, HOUSE WHITE OR HOUSE SPARKLING

ADD A PERSON

ADD A PERSON

$53.00
ADD ON APPLE PIE

ADD ON APPLE PIE

$16.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE RED WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE RED WINE

$10.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE WHITE WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE WHITE WINE

$10.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE SPARKLING WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE SPARKLING WINE

$10.00

Tapas & Mezedes

Small Plates Meant to Be Shared Among Family and Friends
Dungeness Crab Dip

Dungeness Crab Dip

$19.00

Fresh crab, & artichoke hearts w/a blend of melted cheeses. Served w/house made crackers

Kalamari Tenders

Kalamari Tenders

$14.00

Kalamari lightly tossed in seasoned flour & fried. Served w/serrano aioli

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$17.00

Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli

Bacon Wrapped Prawns

Bacon Wrapped Prawns

$16.00

Charmoula marinated prawns served w/serrano aioli

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

Stuffed w/serrano peppers & drizzled w/balsamic reduction

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.00

Greek marinated grilled chicken. Served w/tzatziki & harissa

Beef Medallions

Beef Medallions

$16.00

W/merlot-gorgonzola sauce

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$15.00

Shoulder tenderloin sautéed in red wine & garlic butter. Served w/bread

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

Fresh cauliflower dressed in gluten free flour & buttermilk, fried crispy & served w/house made harrisa sauce

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Parmesan & balsamic reduction

Spicy Garlic Prawns

Spicy Garlic Prawns

$15.00

Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes. Served w/toasted bread

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta & Greek olives** Served w/pita

Falafel & Tzatziki

Falafel & Tzatziki

$10.00

House made fried falafel patties on a bed of lettuce. Served w/tzatziki

Harissa Hummus

Harissa Hummus

$11.00

Served with veggies, pita & house made crackers

Feisty Feta & Pita

Feisty Feta & Pita

$7.50

Spicy feta & hot pepper spread served with pita

Hummus & Pita

$8.00

Garbanzo/tahini dip served with pita

Tzatziki & Pita

Tzatziki & Pita

$7.50

Traditional Greek yogurt sauce with cucumber & garlic

Salads / Soups

Add On's Chicken, Gyro meat or falafel +5 Prawns or steak +10
Ham & Bacon Chowder

Ham & Bacon Chowder

$6.00+

Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, cheddar & cayenne. Served w/house made pita crackers

Quinoa Salad

$8.00+

Quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, greek olives, feta cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Seasonal Greens

$9.00+

Local sourced greens, bleu cheese, apples, blueberries, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, feta, Greek olives**, green pepper, tomato, cucumber & tzatziki & red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine hearts, Parmesan & garlic croutons

Kafé Neo Bowls

Substitute Prawns or Steak +3
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl

Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl

$16.00

Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing.

Neo Power Bowl

Neo Power Bowl

$16.00

Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, parsley, cilantro & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing

Greek...Teriyaki Bowl

Greek...Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Oops, not so Greek but delicious! rice pasta pilaf topped w/our Greek chicken & teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, red onions & tomatoes

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, spinach, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans & feta & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Tossed w/Greek vinaigrette on romaine. Served cold

Flatbreads

Grilled Steak Flatbread

$17.00

Bistro filet, gorgonzola, mushrooms & red onions

Pepperoni, Bacon & Chorizo Flatbread

Pepperoni, Bacon & Chorizo Flatbread

$16.00

Mozzarella & cacciatore tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon & caramelized red onions

Seafood Flatbread

$19.00

Prawns, mozzarella, artichoke hearts & dungeness crab dip

Mediterranean Garlic Flatbread

$12.00

Parmesan, roasted garlic, oregano & olive oil

Pear-Gorgonzola Flatbread

$15.00

Gorgonzola, pear slices & toasted pecans

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$15.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil & pesto

Flatbread Combos

A smaller sized flatbread perfect for lunch. Served w/a small Greek salad - or - a cup of soup & ice tea - or - fountain drink. No substitutions please

Caprese Flatbread Combo

$13.00

Pepperoni Flatbread Combo

$13.00
Pesto Chicken Flatbread Combo

Pesto Chicken Flatbread Combo

$13.00

Brie and Apple Flatbread Combo

$13.00

Gyros

Served w/fries +1 to substitute: Soup, salad**, sweet potato fries or Greek fries

Classic Gyro

$14.00

Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, red onion, tomato, lettuce & tzatziki

Lamb Gyro

$17.00

Spice rubbed & slow roasted leg of lamb, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion

Steak Gyro

Steak Gyro

$17.00

Charbroiled steak, mixed greens, basil pesto, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, pesto cream, baby greens & tzatziki

Grilled Chicken Breast Gyro

$15.00

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion

Chicken Caesar Gyro

$16.00

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tomato, romaine, Parmesan & Caesar dressing

Neo Chicken Gyro

$16.00

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast, basil, pesto, tomato, onion, avocado, sun-dried tomato, lettuce & tzatziki. Served w/fries

Athenian Chicken Gyro

$15.00

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/basil pesto, tomato, red onion, avocado, sun-dried tomato, lettuce & tzatziki

Chicken Teriyaki Gyro

Chicken Teriyaki Gyro

$16.00

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast, w/Swiss cheese, mayo, grilled pineapple, tomato, red onion, lettuce & teriyaki sauce

Firecracker Shrimp Gyro

$16.00

Our signature firecracker shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli w/lettuce, tomato & onion ina warm grilled pita

Gyros Only

Gyros Only

$10.00

Vegetarian Gyros

Served w/fries +1 to substitute: Soup, salad**, sweet potato fries or Greek fries

Falafel Gyro

$15.00

House made falafel patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki or hummus

Vegetarian Gyro

$14.00

Feta cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, lettuce, oil/vinegar & tzatziki

Vegan Delight Gyro

$15.00Out of stock

Feta cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, lettuce, oil/vinegar & tzatziki

Grecian Gyro

Grecian Gyro

$15.00

Basil pesto, hummus, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce & feta

Gyro Plates

Served w/rice, small Greek salad, pita & tzatziki
Roasted Lamb Plate

Roasted Lamb Plate

$19.00

Slow roasted lamb served with rice pasta pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki & pita

Gyro Meat Plate

Gyro Meat Plate

$16.00

Flame broiled gyro meat served with rice pasta pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki & pita

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$16.00

Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast served with rice pasta pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki & pita

Falafel Patty Plate

Falafel Patty Plate

$16.00

Falafel, veggie dolmathes & feta served with Greek salad, tzatziki & pita

Burgers / Tacos / Wraps

Served with fries; $1 to substitute soup, salad**, sweet potato fries or Greek fries. Gluten free available on burgers for additional charge

Neo Burger*

$18.00

Two beef patties, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, applewood smoked bacon , oversized onion rings & serrano aioli. Served w/fries

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger*

$16.00

7oz beef patty grilled & topped w/cheddar, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, two beer battered onion rings, cheddar & house BBQ sauce

Taverna Lamb Burger*

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled lamb patty, feta, lettuce, caramelized onions, tzatziki & harissa sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served w/fries

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.00

100% plant-based patty w/tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado & harissa. Served on a brioche bun. Served w/fries

Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Burger*

Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Burger*

$15.00

Marinated & grilled chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, applewood bacon, garlic aioli & harissa on a brioche bun

Grilled Fish Tacos*

$18.00

Wild caught salmon, ahi or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa, corn tortillas & jalapeño

Blackened Salmon Tacos*

Blackened Salmon Tacos*

$17.00

Pacific caught salmon dusted w/blackened seasoning & grilled. Served w/2 warmed white corn tortillas w/fresh cabbage, mango salsa & avocado créma. Served w/rice pilaf

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato & creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce w/lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon & ranch in a flour tortilla

Caprese Quinoa Wrap

$13.00

Quinoa, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto & balsamic in a spinach tortilla wrap

Taverna Signatures

Taverna Filet & Frites*

$28.00

Shoulder tenderloin, compound butter, fries & grilled asparagus

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Wild caught alaskan cod, cole slaw, tartar sauce fries

Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$16.00

6 jumbo prawns battered & fried. Served w/house made cole slaw, fries & tartar sauce

Mediterranean Angel Hair

$17.00

Cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, feta, pesto & a touch of cream

Penne Alfredo

$14.00

House made w/shallots, garlic, parmigiano, cream, white wine & fresh black pepper

Kids Menu

For children 12 & Under only All kids meals come with a drink

Kids Gyro Plate

$7.00

Kids Chicken Plate

$7.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.00

Kids Gyro Meal

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Glory-Bucha

$6.00

Italian Soda

$6.00

Krafty Sodas

$6.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lipton Brewed Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hi-Ball Berry Sparkle

$3.00

HI-Ball Blood Orange

$3.00

Hi-Ball Ginger

$3.00

Hi-Ball Pomegranate Acai

$3.00

Hi-Ball Vanilla Sparkle

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

House Made Sauces

Side of Fiesty Feta

$1.00

Cup Of Fiesty Feta

$4.00

Side of Harissa Hummus

$1.00

Cup Of Harissa Hummus

$4.00

Side of Hummus

$1.00

Cup Of Hummus

$4.00

Side of Tzatziki

$1.00

Cup Of Tzatziki

$4.00

Side of BBQ

$1.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side of Greek Fry Sauce

$1.00

Side of Harissa

$1.00

Side of Pesto Aioli

$1.00

Side of Ranch

Side of Serrano Aioli

$1.00

Side of Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Side of Tarter

$1.00

Sauce

Side of BBQ

$1.00

Side of Caeser Dressing

Side of Fiesty Feta

$1.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side of Greek Fry Sauce

$1.00

Side of Greek Vinegrette

Side of Harissa

$1.00

Side of Harissa Hummus

$1.00

Side of Hummus

$1.00

Side of Pesto Aioli

$1.00

Side of Ranch

Side of Serrano Aioli

$1.00

Side of Tarter

$1.00

Side of Tzatziki

$1.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna!

Website

Location

7705 204th St NE, Arlington, WA 98223

Directions

Gallery
Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna image
Banner pic
Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna image
Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna image

Map
More near Arlington
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
