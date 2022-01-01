Kafe Neo - Woodstone/Arlington

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY

$212.00

REHEAT N' SERVE THANKSGIVING - RELAX THIS HOLIDAY! PRE-ORDER BY 11-22-22. PICK-UP IS ON THANKSGIVING DAY, NOV 24th BETWEEN 10AM - 2PM *Please include your name and contact info in the special instructions box. INCLUDES ALL ITEMS LISTED. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS. $53 per person / 4 person minimum SALAD: WILD ARUGULA & APPLE SALAD W/BLOOD ORANGE VINAIGRETTE MAINS: ROASTED TURKEY BREAST TURKEY LEG CONFIT SLICED HONEY GLAZED HAM SIDES: FOUR CHEESE BAKED MAC VANILLA YAM PUREE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES COUNTRY GRAVY BRIOCHE TRUFFLE STUFFING BACON JAM FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS ORANGE CRANBERRY SAUCE HEAT & SERVE ROLLS W/HONEY BUTTER ADD ON APPLE PIE +16 PER PIE ADD ON WINE: +10 PER BOTTLE OF HOUSE RED, HOUSE WHITE OR HOUSE SPARKLING