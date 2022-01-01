- Home
Kafe Neo - Woodstone/Arlington
822 Reviews
$$
7705 204th St NE
Arlington, WA 98223
Popular Items
THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY
THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY
REHEAT N' SERVE THANKSGIVING - RELAX THIS HOLIDAY! PRE-ORDER BY 11-22-22. PICK-UP IS ON THANKSGIVING DAY, NOV 24th BETWEEN 10AM - 2PM *Please include your name and contact info in the special instructions box. INCLUDES ALL ITEMS LISTED. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS. $53 per person / 4 person minimum SALAD: WILD ARUGULA & APPLE SALAD W/BLOOD ORANGE VINAIGRETTE MAINS: ROASTED TURKEY BREAST TURKEY LEG CONFIT SLICED HONEY GLAZED HAM SIDES: FOUR CHEESE BAKED MAC VANILLA YAM PUREE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES COUNTRY GRAVY BRIOCHE TRUFFLE STUFFING BACON JAM FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS ORANGE CRANBERRY SAUCE HEAT & SERVE ROLLS W/HONEY BUTTER ADD ON APPLE PIE +16 PER PIE ADD ON WINE: +10 PER BOTTLE OF HOUSE RED, HOUSE WHITE OR HOUSE SPARKLING
ADD A PERSON
ADD ON APPLE PIE
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE RED WINE
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE WHITE WINE
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE SPARKLING WINE
Tapas & Mezedes
Dungeness Crab Dip
Fresh crab, & artichoke hearts w/a blend of melted cheeses. Served w/house made crackers
Kalamari Tenders
Kalamari lightly tossed in seasoned flour & fried. Served w/serrano aioli
Firecracker Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli
Bacon Wrapped Prawns
Charmoula marinated prawns served w/serrano aioli
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Stuffed w/serrano peppers & drizzled w/balsamic reduction
Chicken Souvlaki
Greek marinated grilled chicken. Served w/tzatziki & harissa
Beef Medallions
W/merlot-gorgonzola sauce
Steak Bites
Shoulder tenderloin sautéed in red wine & garlic butter. Served w/bread
Crispy Cauliflower
Fresh cauliflower dressed in gluten free flour & buttermilk, fried crispy & served w/house made harrisa sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Parmesan & balsamic reduction
Spicy Garlic Prawns
Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes. Served w/toasted bread
Hummus Plate
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta & Greek olives** Served w/pita
Falafel & Tzatziki
House made fried falafel patties on a bed of lettuce. Served w/tzatziki
Harissa Hummus
Served with veggies, pita & house made crackers
Feisty Feta & Pita
Spicy feta & hot pepper spread served with pita
Hummus & Pita
Garbanzo/tahini dip served with pita
Tzatziki & Pita
Traditional Greek yogurt sauce with cucumber & garlic
Salads / Soups
Ham & Bacon Chowder
Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, cheddar & cayenne. Served w/house made pita crackers
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, greek olives, feta cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Seasonal Greens
Local sourced greens, bleu cheese, apples, blueberries, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, Greek olives**, green pepper, tomato, cucumber & tzatziki & red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, Parmesan & garlic croutons
Kafé Neo Bowls
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing.
Neo Power Bowl
Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, parsley, cilantro & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing
Greek...Teriyaki Bowl
Oops, not so Greek but delicious! rice pasta pilaf topped w/our Greek chicken & teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, red onions & tomatoes
Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa, spinach, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans & feta & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Tossed w/Greek vinaigrette on romaine. Served cold
Flatbreads
Grilled Steak Flatbread
Bistro filet, gorgonzola, mushrooms & red onions
Pepperoni, Bacon & Chorizo Flatbread
Mozzarella & cacciatore tomato sauce
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Applewood smoked bacon & caramelized red onions
Seafood Flatbread
Prawns, mozzarella, artichoke hearts & dungeness crab dip
Mediterranean Garlic Flatbread
Parmesan, roasted garlic, oregano & olive oil
Pear-Gorgonzola Flatbread
Gorgonzola, pear slices & toasted pecans
Caprese Flatbread
Mozzarella, tomato, basil & pesto
Flatbread Combos
Gyros
Classic Gyro
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, red onion, tomato, lettuce & tzatziki
Lamb Gyro
Spice rubbed & slow roasted leg of lamb, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Steak Gyro
Charbroiled steak, mixed greens, basil pesto, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, pesto cream, baby greens & tzatziki
Grilled Chicken Breast Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Chicken Caesar Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tomato, romaine, Parmesan & Caesar dressing
Neo Chicken Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast, basil, pesto, tomato, onion, avocado, sun-dried tomato, lettuce & tzatziki. Served w/fries
Athenian Chicken Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/basil pesto, tomato, red onion, avocado, sun-dried tomato, lettuce & tzatziki
Chicken Teriyaki Gyro
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast, w/Swiss cheese, mayo, grilled pineapple, tomato, red onion, lettuce & teriyaki sauce
Firecracker Shrimp Gyro
Our signature firecracker shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli w/lettuce, tomato & onion ina warm grilled pita
Gyros Only
Vegetarian Gyros
Falafel Gyro
House made falafel patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki or hummus
Vegetarian Gyro
Feta cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, lettuce, oil/vinegar & tzatziki
Vegan Delight Gyro
Feta cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, lettuce, oil/vinegar & tzatziki
Grecian Gyro
Basil pesto, hummus, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce & feta
Gyro Plates
Roasted Lamb Plate
Slow roasted lamb served with rice pasta pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki & pita
Gyro Meat Plate
Flame broiled gyro meat served with rice pasta pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki & pita
Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast served with rice pasta pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki & pita
Falafel Patty Plate
Falafel, veggie dolmathes & feta served with Greek salad, tzatziki & pita
Burgers / Tacos / Wraps
Neo Burger*
Two beef patties, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, applewood smoked bacon , oversized onion rings & serrano aioli. Served w/fries
Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger*
7oz beef patty grilled & topped w/cheddar, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, two beer battered onion rings, cheddar & house BBQ sauce
Taverna Lamb Burger*
Grilled lamb patty, feta, lettuce, caramelized onions, tzatziki & harissa sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served w/fries
Beyond Burger
100% plant-based patty w/tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado & harissa. Served on a brioche bun. Served w/fries
Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Burger*
Marinated & grilled chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, applewood bacon, garlic aioli & harissa on a brioche bun
Grilled Fish Tacos*
Wild caught salmon, ahi or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa, corn tortillas & jalapeño
Blackened Salmon Tacos*
Pacific caught salmon dusted w/blackened seasoning & grilled. Served w/2 warmed white corn tortillas w/fresh cabbage, mango salsa & avocado créma. Served w/rice pilaf
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato & creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce w/lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon & ranch in a flour tortilla
Caprese Quinoa Wrap
Quinoa, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto & balsamic in a spinach tortilla wrap
Taverna Signatures
Taverna Filet & Frites*
Shoulder tenderloin, compound butter, fries & grilled asparagus
Fish & Chips
Wild caught alaskan cod, cole slaw, tartar sauce fries
Shrimp & Chips
6 jumbo prawns battered & fried. Served w/house made cole slaw, fries & tartar sauce
Mediterranean Angel Hair
Cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, feta, pesto & a touch of cream
Penne Alfredo
House made w/shallots, garlic, parmigiano, cream, white wine & fresh black pepper
Kids Menu
N/A Beverages
Glory-Bucha
Italian Soda
Krafty Sodas
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Tropicana Lemonade
Mug Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Lipton Brewed Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Bedford's Ginger Beer
Hi-Ball Berry Sparkle
HI-Ball Blood Orange
Hi-Ball Ginger
Hi-Ball Pomegranate Acai
Hi-Ball Vanilla Sparkle
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
House Made Sauces
Side of Fiesty Feta
Cup Of Fiesty Feta
Side of Harissa Hummus
Cup Of Harissa Hummus
Side of Hummus
Cup Of Hummus
Side of Tzatziki
Cup Of Tzatziki
Side of BBQ
Side of Garlic Aioli
Side of Greek Fry Sauce
Side of Harissa
Side of Pesto Aioli
Side of Ranch
Side of Serrano Aioli
Side of Sriracha Aioli
Side of Tarter
Sauce
Side of BBQ
Side of Caeser Dressing
Side of Fiesty Feta
Side of Garlic Aioli
Side of Greek Fry Sauce
Side of Greek Vinegrette
Side of Harissa
Side of Harissa Hummus
Side of Hummus
Side of Pesto Aioli
Side of Ranch
Side of Serrano Aioli
Side of Tarter
Side of Tzatziki
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Welcome to Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna!
7705 204th St NE, Arlington, WA 98223