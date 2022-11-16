Restaurant header imageView gallery

Käfē Bar & Bistro 1080 Cypress Ave.

1080 Cypress Ave.

Ridgewood, NY 11385

Order Again

Appetizer

Pork Arancini Balls

$13.00

Arancini Rounds stuffed w/ pork mixture & deep fried.

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Jalapeños stuffed w/ bacon, ricotta cheese.

Steak Rolls

$12.00

Peppers, Steak & Onions wrapped inside an eggroll deep fried.

Bruchétta Á La Käfē

$8.00

Tomato, onion & basil served on top of a toasted bread.

Käfē Wings

$12.00

Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm

Crispy Zucchini

$9.00

Deep Fried tempura batter.

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded w/ cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños

Chicken Poppers

$10.00

Sweet & Sour chicken balls

Main Course

Käfē Burger

$19.00

Brioche bun w/ cilantro avo citrus mayo, American cheese, bacon strips, crispy fried onions ,house made pickles, & arugula tossed in honey lemon vinaigrette

Cypress Ave Burger

$18.00

Brioche bun topped w/ chipotle mayo, herbed feta, arugula, tomatoes, swiss cheese, caramelized onions & avocado

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Brioche bun topped w/ green goddess sauce, dirty southern fried chicken, cabbage slaw, house made bread, & butter pickles.

Ridgewood Strip Steak

$22.00

New York strip steak grilled to choice, & choice of two sides.

American Bayside Salmon

$19.00

Salmon pan seared in brown butter, topped w/ a house made savory apple glaze, served w/ brown butter sauteéd brussel sprouts.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Linguine sauteéd in house made white sauce.

Baby Got Back Ribs

$20.00

1/2 Rack of ribs grilled w/ house special bourbon sauce, & choice of two sides.

Garlic Lemon Chicken Breast

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served w/ yellow rice.

Sides

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Cabbage Slaw

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Brown Butter Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

House Fries

$5.00

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Käfē Homestyle Chocolate Chip

$12.00

Käfē Key Lime Pie

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Beef Patty, American Cheese, lettuce, & Tomatoes Served w/ fries

Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Crispy Fries

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Pasta Sauteéd in Butter & Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Challah Bread Grilled Cheese

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayonnaise

Tequila

Tequila Mojito

$6.00

Mixed Drink

$12.00

Vodka

Vodka mixed drink

$12.00

Rum

Rum mixed drink

$12.00

Gin

Mixed drink

$12.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Mixed drink

$12.00

Champagne/sparklings drinks

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa happy hour

$6.00

Glass sparkling house champagne

$8.00

Bottle service

Casa amigo blanco

$180.00

Hennessey vs

$180.00

Hennessey vsop

$220.00

Patron siver

$175.00

Clase azul

$350.00

De corcho

$105.63

Juice cranberry

$12.00

Juice orange

$12.00

Juice pineapple

$12.00

Seltzer

Casa amigo reposado

$180.00

Gold

$250.00

Buchanan 12

$170.00

Buchanan 18-18

$250.00

Don Julio reposado

$225.00

1942 tequila

$375.00

Water

$5.00

Shots

House Shots

$10.00

Casamigo Shots

$12.00

Don't Julio Shots

$12.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Mermaid Pilsnar

$8.00

Voodoo

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Samuel Adams WCH IPA

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Heinekin

$6.00

Samuel Adams SA

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Brooklyn lager

$6.00

Angry ochard

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Red Wine

Sangria

$8.00

Red Wine

$7.00

Red Wine

$6.00

White Wine

White Sangria

$6.00

Rose & Champagne

Champagne Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Hard Seltzer

White Claw

$7.00

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Expresso

$3.00

Flat White

$3.25

Latte

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Matcha Tea

$3.50

Black Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Americano

$2.50

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Iced Caramel Machiatto

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Matcha Tea

$3.50

Black Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Seltzer Water

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Water bottle

$5.00

HH Drinks

Sangria Happy Hr

$6.00

Margarita Time

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Käfē Bar & Bistro is your new local coffee shop & dining restaurant. We specialize in craft coffee, that way in every sip you get some love in your cup. Breakfast & Dinner is also served and for the weekend well give you a twist with our brunch menu. Please Enjoy & know Käfē is your home.

Location

1080 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood, NY 11385

Directions

