A map showing the location of Kafiex Roasters - Gastro Cafe 100 Parkway PlaceView gallery

Kafiex Roasters - Gastro Cafe 100 Parkway Place

37 Reviews

100 Parkway Place

Vancouver, WA 98660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Seasonal Salad

$16.00

Flat Bread Pizza

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

Pretzel Bites

$13.00

Molletes

$15.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Omelette

$19.00

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Chorizo Scramble Bowl

$17.00

Overnight Oats

$10.00

Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

Churro French Toast

$17.00

Mexican Toast

$14.00

The Forager

$14.00

Egg

$2.00

Pastries

Zucchini Loaf

$4.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$7.00

Pumpkin Croissant

$5.50

Croissant

$4.50

Baked Pumpkin Donut

$2.75

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Friands

$4.50

Alfajores (Dulce De Leche)

$3.00

Apple Bundt Cake

$5.00

Espresso

Doppio

$3.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Cajeta Latte

$5.25

Mexican Mocha

$5.25

Aussie Iced Coffee

$7.25

Affogato

$5.50

FALL Spice Latte

$5.85

Slow Bar

V60

Chemex

Siphon

$7.00

Filter

12oz Batch Brew

$3.00

Carafe

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Not Coffee

Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Masala Oat Milk Chai

$5.85

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea: Citrus Hibiscus

$3.50

London Fog

$4.25

Green Matcha Latte

$5.00

Blue Matcha Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Kids Milk

$4.00

8oz

Juices

$5.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.50

Ice Water

$2.00

Mulled Apple Cider

$4.25

Signiture Cocktails

Esther Short Stack

$12.00

Mezceanela

$13.00

The Dirtiest Chai

$12.00

Clark County Carajillo

$12.00

Spanglish Coffee

$12.00

World's Best Espresso Martini

$14.00

The Classics

Mimosas

$8.00

Jalapeno Bloody Mary

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Champagne

$9.00

Mimosas (BOGO 1/2 OFF)

$12.00

Craft Beer

Heathen: Cosmic Impact

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Brunch

Location

100 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA 98660

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
orange star4.3 • 1,446
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103 Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Trap Door Brewing - Vancouver - UPTOWN
orange star4.7 • 234
2315 Main St Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Sasquatch - 2110 Main St
orange star4.4 • 115
2110 Main St Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Tap Union Freehouse
orange star4.7 • 241
1300 Washington St Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
The Waterfront Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
801 Waterfront Way Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Barlow's Public House
orange starNo Reviews
801 Waterfront Way Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vancouver

Killer Burger - Hazel Dell
orange star4.6 • 6,145
616 NE 81st ST Vancouver, WA 98665
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Vancouver
orange star4.6 • 5,339
1525 SE 164th Ave Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Crave Grille
orange star4.5 • 5,291
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd Vancouver, WA 98682
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
orange star4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Leonardo's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,500
16505 SE 1st Street Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
orange star4.3 • 1,446
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103 Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vancouver
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston