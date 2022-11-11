A map showing the location of Kagen Coffee & Crepes 270 Williams BlvdView gallery

Kagen Coffee & Crepes 270 Williams Blvd

431 Reviews

$

270 Williams Blvd

Richland, WA 99354

Popular Items

Nitro Cold Brew
The Breakfast in Bed
The Monte Cristo

Savory Crepes

The Egg

$13.00+

Egg, Ham, Provolone, and Spinach. Your choice of sauce served on the side.

The Monte Cristo

$13.00+

Egg, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, and Cheddar, topped with powdered sugar. Raspberry Jam served on the side. (May request a different sauce)

The All American

$13.00+

Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, and Country Style Sausage Gravy. (May choose sauce on the side)

The Breakfast in Bed

$13.00+

Egg, Bacon, Maple Sausage, and Cheddar, served with a side of maple syrup. (May request a different sauce)

The Chicken

$13.00+

Chicken, Provolone, and Spinach. Your choice of sauce served on the side.

The Chipotle Chicken

$13.00+

Chicken, Provolone, Cole Slaw, and Tomatoes, served with a side with homemade Chipotle Ranch.(May request a different sauce)

The Black Bean

$13.00+

Black Beans, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Guacamole, served with a side of Pico de Gallo. (May request a different sauce)

The Turkey Bacon

$13.00+

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Tomatoes, and Spinach, served with a side of Ranch. (May request a different sauce)

Savory Special

$13.00+

One Topping Crepe

$6.95+

A plain crepe served with your choice of ONE ingredient (Sauce served on the side)

Plain Crepe

$2.99

One plain crepe shell.

Sweet Crepes

The Nutella

$10.00+

Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with a side of whip cream!

The Chocolate

$10.00+

Dark Chocolate Chips and Raspberry jam. Served with a side of Whip Cream.

The Peanut Butter

$10.00+

Peanut Butter and Banana. Served with a side of Whip Cream

The Mixed Berry

$10.00+

Homemade Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with a side of Whip Cream

Cinnamon Banana Cheesecake

$10.00+

Homemade Sweet Cream Cheese, Banana, and Cinnamon powder. Served with a side of Whip Cream.

The Lemon

$8.00+

Granulated Sugar, Lemon Juice, topped with Powdered Sugar. Served with Whip Cream.

Sweet Special

$10.00+

Try our Sweet Crepe of the Month! Served with a side of Whip Cream.

One Topping Crepe

$6.95+

A plain crepe served with your choice of ONE sweet ingredient. (Whip Cream served on the side)

The Lemon & Strawberry

$10.00+

Granulated sugar and fresh squeezed lemon inside. Topped with powdered sugar, sweet cream cheese, and fresh strawberries!

Espresso

Latte

$4.50+

Brewed Coffee

$2.15+

Mocha

$5.00+

Blended

$4.75+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Americano

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Specialty Coffee

$2.75+

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.25

Mineral Water

$2.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

M4

$5.50+

Mixers

$5.25+

Italian Soda

$5.25+

Beer

$4.00+

Cider

$4.00+

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

Cup of Milk

$2.75

Red Bull (Can)

$2.25

Merchandise

Diner Mug

$12.00

Stainless Tumbler

$10.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Baseball T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00+

Hat

$15.00

Whole Bean

$13.50

Vandals Pepper Sauce

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

270 Williams Blvd, Richland, WA 99354

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

