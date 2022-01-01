Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane 915 E. Hawthorne Rd.

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane imageView gallery
Popular Items

The Monte Cristo
The Breakfast in Bed
The All American

Savory Crepes

The Egg

$13.00+

Egg, Ham, Provolone, and Spinach. Topped with your sauce of choice

The Monte Cristo

$13.00+

Egg, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, and Cheddar. Topped with your sauce of choice

The All American

$13.00+

Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, and Sausage Gravy.

The Breakfast in Bed

$13.00+

Egg, Bacon, Maple Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Maple Syrup

The Chicken

$13.00+

Chicken, Provolone, and Spinanch. Topped with your sauce of choice.

The Chipotle Chicken

$13.00+

Chicken, Provolone, Cole Slaw, and Tomatoes. Topped with House made Chipotle Ranch.

The Black Bean

$13.00+

Black Beans, Spinach, Tomatoes, Avocados, and Lime Juice. Topped with Salsa.

The Turkey Bacon

$13.00+

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Tomatoes, and Spinach. Topped with Ranch.

One Topping Crepe

$6.95+

The Erik

$13.00+

Cheddar, chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle ranch

Plain Crepe

$2.99

Special Savory

$13.00+

Sweet Crepes

The Nutella

$10.00+

Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with Whip Cream.

The Chocolate

$10.00+

Dark Chocolate Chips and Raspberry jam. Served with Whip Cream.

The Peanut Butter

$10.00+

Peanut Butter and Banana. Served with Whip Cream

The Mixed Berry

$10.00+

House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream

The Lemon

$8.00+

Granulated Sugar, Lemon Juice, topped with Powdered Sugar. Served with Whip Cream.

One Topping Crepe

$6.95

Mini One Topping Crepe

$5.95

Special Sweet

$10.00+

Pastries

Belgian Waffles

$7.50

Enjoy TWO Belgian Waffles served with your choice of TWO sweet toppings

Muffins

$3.50

Bagel

$2.85

4th of July special

$15.00

Espresso

Latte

$4.25+

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Mocha

$4.25+

Blended

$4.75+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Americano

$3.50+

Doppio

$2.75

A traditional Italian drink. Two shots of espresso served with a side of Mineral Water.

Cortado

$3.25

A traditional Italian drink. A 4z beverage split between equal parts of espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.50

A traditional Italian drink. A 6z beverage split betweend equal parts of espresso, milk, and foam.

Macchiato

$3.25

A traditional Italian drink. Two shots of espresso topped with a dab of foam. Served with a side of Mineral Water.

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Steamers / cup of milk

$2.50

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Local REVIVAL TEA CO tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.75

London Fog

$3.50

Beverage

Soda

$2.00

Mineral Water

$2.00

Bottle Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$2.50

M4

$5.25+

Red Bull Mixer

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$5.00

Bottle water

$2.00

12oz cup of water

Lemonade

$2.75+

Merchandise

Diner Mug COMING SOON

$12.00

Stainless Tumbler

$10.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Baseball T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Hat

$15.00

Whole Bean

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Suite A, Spokane, WA 99218

Directions

Gallery
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane image

