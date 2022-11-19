Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kahlo Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

990 Highway A1A

Indialantic, FL 32903

QUESO DIP
ENCHILADA AZTECA
ENCHILADAS DEL MAR - SHRIMP

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE TRADICIONAL

$10.99

Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime juice, jalapeño and sea salt

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.99

Monterey cheese garnished with a choice of chorizo. Comes with tortillas.

QUESO DIP

$5.99

BEAN DIP

$6.99

GUACAMOLE DIP

$5.99

SPINACH QUESO DIP

$6.99

CHEFS COMBO

$15.99

Nachos, mini chimichanga, quesadilla, & flautas. Shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

FAJITA NACHOS

$12.99

Corn tortilla chips, grilled onions and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños.

FLAUTAS - CHICKEN

$9.99

Lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sliced avocado.

Nachos Libres

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, refried beans, Pico, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. With your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.

Papa Locas

$11.99

French Fries topped with ground beef, sour cream, pico, and queso fresco.

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.99

Fresh Shrimp cooked in lime juice onion, tomato, jalapeno and cilantro. Garnished with avocado and tajin

COMBINATIONS

POCO COMBO

$9.99

PICK 1. Choose from: Taco, Enchiladas, Burrito, Chile Relleno, Tamale Protein: Ground beef, shredded chicken, Cheese. Comes with rice beans and salad.

REGULAR COMBO

$11.99

PICK 2. Choose from: Taco, Enchiladas, Burrito, Chile Relleno, Tamale Protein: Ground beef, shredded chicken, Cheese. Comes with rice beans and salad.

GRANDE COMBO

$14.99

PICK 3. Choose from: Taco, Enchiladas, Burrito, Chile Relleno, Tamale Protein: Ground beef, shredded chicken, Cheese. Comes with rice beans and salad.

SOPAS & ENSALADAS

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$10.99

Chicken in broth with rice and pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips and slices of avocado.

PIÑA, POLLO & AVOCADO SALAD

$12.99

Mixed greens, fresh pineapple, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, onion, tortilla strips tossed with vinaigrette.

TACO SALAD

$11.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, & pico de Gallo with onion and bell peppers.

AMIGOS RICE BOWL

AMIGOS RICE BOWL

$11.99

Served in a bowl with cilantro rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sliced avocado.

MEXICAN TACOS

MEXICAN TACO

$13.99

Served on three corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped with onions and cilantro with a side of taco salsa.

TACOS DE ESPECIAL

MAHI MAHI TACO

$12.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi with onions and bell peppers, served on three flour tortilla with rice and black beans, topped with guacamole and queso fresco.

TACOS DE AMIGOS

$12.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato. Crispy of soft. Served with rice and beans.

PIÑA AND SHRIMP

$12.99

Two flour tacos with grilled shrimp and pineapples and sliced avocado. Served with rice and beans.

STEAK AND CHORIZO

$12.99

Two flour tacos with grilled steak and chorizo, topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes and sliced avocados. Served with rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADA DE MOLE - SHREDDED CHICKEN

$12.99

Three enchiladas with shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese, mole sauce, cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Las Banderas

$13.99

Three enchiladas; ground beef ,shredded chicken and cheese. Topped with three different sauce: chipotle, mole and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and salad.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$12.99

Enchiladas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with in-house green salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, & lettuce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA AZTECA

$15.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken or carnitas. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADAS DEL MAR - SHRIMP

$14.99

Three shrimp enchilada with onion and bell pepper and topped with queso dip. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERO - CARNITAS

$13.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and salad.

FAJITA ENCHILADAS

$14.99

Three enchiladas with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with salsa Verde, cheese, cilantro and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$8.99

Crispy grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese. Served with rice,beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

AMIGOS QUESADILLA

$16.99

A grilled flour tortilla with shrimp, steak and chicken. Served with rice, beans and salad.

BURRITO & CHIMICHANGAS

BURRITO EL MACHO

$13.99

A monster burrito stuffed with choice of protien, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce & queso dip.

BURRITO CHIPOTLE

$13.99

Flour tortilla with grilled steak, grilled chicken and beans. Topped with chipotle salsa lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.

ASADO BURRITO

$13.99

A large burrito with strips of steak, pinto beans, guacamole and pico. Topped with salsa verde, cilantro and queso. Comes with rice.

MAR Y CIELO BURRITO

$15.99

Burrito with Grilled steak and Grilled shrimp, topped with queso sauce and sliced avocado. Comes with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

BURRITO MAZTLAN

$15.99

Shrimp Burrito with onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms. Topped with queso dip. Served with cilantro, rice, and black beans.

EL PASO BURRITO

$14.99

Savory pork carnitas, refried beans topped with salsa verde and salsa rojo. Served with rice and salad.

BURRITO CALI

$14.99

LOADED BURRITO WITH CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, AND SOUR CREAM. SERVED WITH FRIES

CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with melted queso. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

SEAFOOD CHIMI

$15.99

Crispy flour tortilla filled with mahi mahi,shrimp and scallops. Topped with queso. Served with rice beans and salad.

VEGETARIAN

GRILLED VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.99

Crispy Tortilla filled with mixed vegetables. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie Macho Burrito

$11.99

Assorted vegetables, black beans rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with rice and salad.

Portobello and Spinach Tacos

$13.99

Three corn tortillas with mushrooms and spinach. Topped with onion and cilantro. Comes with rice and beans and taco salsa.

Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas

$11.99

Three enchiladas stuffed with spinach and cheese in a chipotle salsa. Topped with fresh tomato and mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.

FAJITAS

PIÑA TROPICAL

$19.99

Steak, shrimp, chicken, and chorizo grilled to perfection inside of fresh pineapple with melted cheese on top.

STEAK FAJITA

$16.99

Served on a hot skillet with bell peppers, onions, refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, & cheese and three flour tortillas. With rice and beans.

CHICKEN FAJITA

$15.99

Served on a hot skillet with bell peppers, onions, refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, & cheese and three flour tortillas. With rice and beans.

CARNITAS FAJITA

$15.99

Served on a hot skillet with bell peppers, onions, refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, & cheese and three flour tortillas. With rice and beans.

TRIO FAJITA

$19.99

STEAK, SHRIMP, & CHICKEN. Served on a hot skillet with bell peppers, onions, refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, & cheese and three flour tortillas. With rice and beans.

SHRIMP FAJITA

$15.99

Served on a hot skillet with bell peppers, onions, refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, & cheese and three flour tortillas. With rice and beans.

MIXED VEGGIE FAJITA

$13.99

Served on a hot skillet with bell peppers, onions, refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, & cheese and three flour tortillas. With rice and beans.

PIÑA AL PASTOR

$18.99

Pork Marinated in Adobo sauce. Grilled with pineapple chunks and onions. Served in a half pineapple. Served with rice, beans and salad.

EL MOLCAJETE

$23.99

A sizzling lava rock with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, cheese, onions, peppers, cactus, avocado and jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & three tortillas.

ESPECIALES DE LA CASA

PORK TAMALES

$13.99

Two pork tamales topped with your choice of salsas: rojo, green salsa & cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

CHILES RELLENOS

$12.99

Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with queso fresco. Topped with three different sauces: red, cheese dip & green sauce. Side of rice & beans.

ARROZ CON POLLO

$15.99

Grilled chicken, queso dip, onions, mushroom rice and salad.

ARROZ CON CARNE

$16.99

Grilled steak, queso dip, onions, mushroom rice and salad.

CARNITAS PLATE

$16.99

Seasoned chunks of pork, deep-fried until crispy on the outside and tender & juicy on the inside, topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream.

SEAFOOD

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$16.99

In-house infused shrimp smoky chipotle salsa with onion and mushroom and a dash of tequila. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice & black beans.

CAMARONES AL MOJO

$16.99

Sauteed shrimp in garlic butter sauce & onions. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, rice & black beans.

MEXICAN SCAMPI

$17.99

Fresh shrimp with mushrooms blended with our signature seasoning. Served with cilantro rice , beans and salad.

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$17.99

Grilled shrimp and scallops with onions and mushrooms on bed of rice. Comes with salad.

STEAK AND CHICKEN

ARRACHERA PLATE

$20.99

Grilled marinated skirt steak, topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

TRES AMIGOS

$24.99

Rib-eye steak, Chicken Breast and grilled topped with grilled shrimp scampi , serrano toreado, & grilled onions. Served with rice and refried beans.

STEAK A LA MEXICANA

$17.99

Sauteed strips of Rib-eye, steak, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & fresh jalapeños. Served with rice and refried beans.

STEAK JALISCO

$23.99

Grilled carne asada topped with seasoned shrimp, drizzled queso dip. Served with rice and refried beans.

CARNE ASADA

$17.99

Grilled thinly sliced Rib-eye steak topped with Serrano toreado, grilled onions, and sliced avocado. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

POLLO CANCÚN

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast, cooked with onions, & tomatoes, topped with cheese dip & grilled shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans.

MEXICAN MOLE

$15.99

Chicken slices topped with our house specialty mole sauce. Served with rice, salad and refried beans.

POLLO FUNDIDO

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with sauteed onions, mushrooms & tomatoes, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$15.99

Grilled chicken in our creamy chipotle sauce with onion and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans

CHORI POLLO

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, & Mexican sausage, topped with queso dip. Served with rice, beans.

AMIGUITOS

CHICKEN FINGERS W/FRIES

$6.99

KIDS BURRITO

$6.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.99

KIDS TACO

$6.99

EL POSTRE

FLAN

$6.99Out of stock

TRES LECHES

$6.99

CHURROS

$6.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Horchata

$6.00

BEER ON TAP

16oz Pacifico

$5.00

16oz Modelo Especial

$5.00

16oz Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

16oz Modelo Negro

$5.00

16oz Intracoastal IPA

$7.00

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

16oz Shocktop

$4.00

32oz Pacifico

$8.00

32oz Modelo Especial

$8.00

32oz Dos Equis Lager

$8.00

32oz Modelo Negro

$8.00

32oz Intracoastal IPA

$9.00

32oz Bud Light

$7.00

32oz Michelob Ultra

$7.00

32oz Shocktop

$7.00

Pitcher Pacifico

$15.00

Pitcher Modelo Especial

$15.00

Pitcher Dos Equis Lager

$15.00

Pitcher Modelo Negro

$15.00

Pitcher Intracoastal IPA

$18.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$12.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$12.00

Pitcher Shocktop

$12.00

BOTTLED BEER

Caguama

$8.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Dos Equis XX Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis XX Lager

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

MARGHARITAS

Regular KAHLO’S CLASSIC

$8.00

Regular BLOOD ORANGE RITA

$12.00

Regular WHAT’S UP, DOC!

$32.00

Regular LA UNICA

$12.00

Regular SANGRIRITA

$12.00

Regular CHAMPAGNE PAPI

$17.00

Regular EL CHAPO

$12.00

Regular WHAT-A-MELON!

$12.00

Regular MEZCAL CUCUMBER RITA

$12.00

Regular CERVEZA RITA

$17.00

Regular SPICY MAMACITA

$12.00

Regular EL REY

$14.00

Grande KAHLO’S CLASSIC

$12.00

Grande BLOOD ORANGE RITA

$16.00

Grande LA UNICA

$16.00

Grande SANGRIRITA

$16.00

Grande EL CHAPO

$16.00

Grande WHAT-A-MELON!

$16.00

Grande MEZCAL CUCUMBER RITA

$16.00

Grande SPICY MAMACITA

$16.00

Grande EL REY

$19.00

Pitcher KAHLO’S CLASSIC

$25.00

Pitcher BLOOD ORANGE RITA

$36.00

Pitcher LA UNICA

$32.00

Pitcher SANGRIRITA

$32.00

Pitcher EL CHAPO

$35.00

Pitcher WHAT-A-MELON!

$36.00

Pitcher SPICY MAMACITA

$35.00

Pitcher EL REY

$40.00

COCKTAILS

MOJITO

$10.00

TROPICAL PARADISE

$13.00

KAHLOS MULE

$12.00

PALOMA

$11.00

SMOKED AÑEJO OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

MICHELADA

$12.00

MEZCALINI

$11.00

PEPINO MARTINI

$12.00

BACK TO SCHOOL DAIQUIRIS

$10.00

ROSEMARY BOURBON SOUR

$12.00

DAVIDS LIQUID MARIJUANA

$13.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

WINE

KAHLOS SANGRIA

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$5.00

CHARDONNAY

$5.00

MOSCATO

$5.00

MERLOT

$5.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$5.00

PINOT NOIR

$5.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Absolute

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Well

$7.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Well

$7.00

Rum

Well

$7.00

Malibu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Tequila

Well

$7.00

Cuervo Blanco

$8.00

1800 Blanco

$11.00

1800 Repasado

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$13.00

Cuervo Repasado

$12.00

Hornitos Blanco

$11.00

Hornitos Repasado

$12.00

Hornitos Anejo

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Milagro Repasado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Gold

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Clase Azul Silver

$20.00

Clase Azul Gold

$26.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$55.00

1942

$30.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers mark

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Scotch

Buchanan 12

$12.00

Buchanan 18

$14.00

Mezcal

Casamigos Mezcal

$11.00

Well

$9.00

SIDES

SIDE MEXICAN RICE

$3.50

SIDE WHITE RICE

$3.50

SIDE CILANTRO RICE

$3.50

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$3.50

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$3.50

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$5.00

FOOD

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$5.00

SINGLE TACO

$5.00

SINGLE MEXICAN TACO

$6.00

SINGLE CHILI RELLANO

$6.00

SINGLE TAMALE

$6.00Out of stock

SINGLE TOSTADO

$5.00

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE TRADICIONAL

$10.99

Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime juice, jalapeño and sea salt

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.99

Monterey cheese garnished with a choice of chorizo. Comes with tortillas.

QUESO DIP

$5.99

BEAN DIP

$6.99

GUACAMOLE DIP

$5.99

SPINACH QUESO DIP

$6.99

CHEFS COMBO

$15.99

Nachos, mini chimichanga, quesadilla, & flautas. Shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

CALAMARI FRITO

$17.00

Calamari lightly breaded, well-seasoned and gently fried. Served over a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo and a delicious dipping sauce.

FAJITA NACHOS

$12.99

Corn tortilla chips, grilled onions and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños.

KAHLO & RIVIERA NACHOS

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, queso dip, grilled chicken, steak, chorizo and shrimp

FLAUTAS - CHICKEN

$9.99

Lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sliced avocado.

ELOTES

$11.00

Grilled corn slathered with spicy and creamy chili, fresh lime and queso cotija

QUESO FUNDIDO (Copy)

$10.00

Monterey cheese garnished with the choice of chorizo, chicken, shrimp +2. Comes with tortillas.

CEVICHES

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$13.00

Shrimp marinated and cooked in fresh squeezed citrus juice; with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeños and avocado.

HAWAIIAN CEVICHE

$17.00

Bay scallops, shrimp, mahi mahi and pineapple, cooked in fresh-squeezed citrus juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served in a pineapple.

MEXICAN TACOS

CARNITAS TACOS

$14.00

AL PASTOR TACOS

$14.00

CHORIZO TACOS

$14.00

POLLO ASADO TACOS

$14.00

BIRRIA TACOS

$14.00

ASADA TACOS

$14.00

TACOS DE ESPECIAL

ROOTS MAHI TACOS

$13.00

Grilled mahi mahi with grilled onions and bell peppers, served on three flour tortillas with rice and black beans, topped with sliced avocados and queso fresco.

GRINGUITOS TACOS

$11.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Choice of crispy or soft. Served with rice or beans.

CAMARONES CON PIÑA TACOS

$14.00

Flour tacos with grilled shrimp, pineapples and sliced avocado. Served with rice or beans.

STEAK & CHORIZO TACOS

$14.00

Flour tacos with grilled steak and chorizo, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sliced avocados. Served with rice or beans.

MAYAMI SALMON TACO

$14.00

Flour tacos with salmon, creamy chipotle, cabbage, and tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with rice or beans.

FRIDAS RICE BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$14.00

STEAK BOWL

$15.00

SHRIMP BOWL

$17.00

VEGETABLE BOWL

$12.00

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADA DE MOLE - SHREDDED CHICKEN

$12.99

Three enchiladas with shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese, mole sauce, cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA BORRACHAS

$13.00

Three enchiladas, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with three different sauces: red, cheese dip and green sauce. Served with Mexican rice or refried beans.

ENCHILADAS DEL MAR - SHRIMP

$14.99

Three shrimp enchilada with onion and bell pepper and topped with queso dip. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$12.99

Enchiladas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with in-house green salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, & lettuce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA AZTECA

$15.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken or carnitas. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERO - CARNITAS

$13.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and salad.

QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$15.00

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$16.00

CAMARONES QUESADILLA

$16.00

VERDURAS QUESADILLA

$12.00

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$16.00

BURRITO & CHIMICHANGAS

MAR Y CIELO BURRITO - STEAK & SHRIMP

$16.00

Burrito with grilled steak and grilled shrimp, topped with queso sauce and sliced avocado. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

BURRITO MAZATLAN - SHRIMP/ONION/BELL PEPPER/MUSHROOM

$16.00

Shrimp burrito with onion, bell pepper and mushrooms. Topped with queso dip. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.

BURRITO EL MACHO

$14.00

A monster burrito stuffed with choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce and queso dip.

SIGNATURE CHIMICHANGA

$12.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with melted queso. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

BURRITO CHIPOTLE - STEAK/CHICKEN/BEANS

$14.00

Flour tortilla with grilled steak, grilled chicken and beans. Topped with charro salsa, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sliced avocado

FAJITAS

EL MOLCAJETE

$27.00

A sizzling lava rock with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, cheese, onions, peppers, cactus, avocado and jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three tortillas.

FAJITAS TRIO

$22.00

Steak, shrimp and chicken

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$19.00

PIÑA TROPICAL FAJITA

$24.00

Steak , shrimp, chicken and chorizo grilled to perfection inside of fresh pineapple with melted cheese on top.

KAHLOS PARRILLADA

$28.00

Rib-eye steak, grilled chicken, mahi-mahi, shrimp, scallops sautéed onions and tomato flambéd tableside with mezcal blanco. Served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream, onions, tomatoes, pico de gallo and three tortillas.

STEAK FAJITAS

$17.00

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$16.00

MIXED VEGETABLE FAJITAS

$14.00

SOPAS & ENSALADAS

CALDO DE CAMARONES

$14.00

A tomato based Mexican shrimp soup flavored with ancho and pasilla chiles and vegetables in a lightly spiced broth

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$10.99

Chicken in broth with rice and pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips and slices of avocado.

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$15.00

Fresh salad greens, pico de gallo, grilled onions and bell peppers. Topped with fresh avocado.

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$13.00

A crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, onion and bell peppers.

PIÑA, POLLO & AVOCADO SALAD

$12.99

Mixed greens, fresh pineapple, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, onion, tortilla strips tossed with vinaigrette.

ESPECIALES DE LA CASA

TRIO TAMALES

$14.00Out of stock

Three pork tamales topped with three different salsas: rojo, green salsa and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

CHILES RELLENOS

$13.00

Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with queso fresco. Topped with red salsa. Served with rice and beans.

ARROZ CON POLLO

$16.00

Grilled chicken or grilled steak, queso dip, onions, and Mexican rice.

CARNITAS PLATE

$17.00

Seasoned chunks of pork, deep-fried until crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside, topped with grilled onions. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.

Miranda Torta

$16.00

MARISCOS

CHIPOTLE-TEQUILA CAMARONES

$19.00

In-house infused shrimp, smoky chipotle cream sauce and a dash of tequila. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and black beans.

CAMARONES AL MOJO

$19.00

Sautéed shrimp in garlic butter sauce and onions. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and black beans.

CAMARONES VERACRUZ

$20.00

Fresh shrimp sautéed in salsa de diablo, blended with our signature seasoning. Served with cilantro rice and salad.

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$16.00

Authentic Mexican clam sauce with a blend of spices, pico de gallo and fresh avocado on top.

MAGNOLIAS MAHI MAHI PLATE

$23.00

Mahi-mahi fillet with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms and spinach in a delicious white wine sauce. Served with cilantro rice and sautéed vegetables.

MOJARRA FRITA

$18.00

Seasoned fish fried til crisp and garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced orange, lime and avocado. Served with rice and French fries.

PINEAPPLE BLACKENED SALMON

$20.00

Grilled blackened salmon topped with pineapple salsa (chopped pineapple, onions and peppers). Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and salad.

CARNE Y POLLO

ARRACHERA

$21.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with cilantro rice, sautéed vegetables, black beans and sweet plantain.

OLD FASHIONED RIBEYE

$23.00

Table side ribeye steak flambé with bourbon. Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and refried beans.

TRES PATRONES

$27.00

Rib-eye steak, chicken breast and topped with grilled shrimp, serrano toreado and grilled onions. Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and refried beans

STEAK A LA MEXICANA

$20.00

Sautéed slices of rib-eye, steak, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños. Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and refried beans.

THE TWO FRIDAS

$24.00

Juicy chargrilled skirt steak topped with shrimp, serrano toreado, grilled onion, and grilled cactus. Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and refried beans.

THE LEGEND CARNE ASADA

$19.00

Grilled thinly sliced rib-eye steak topped with Serrano toreado, grilled onions, sliced avocado and grilled cactus. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

LOMO SALTADO

$23.00

A Peruvian delicacy. Sautéed rib-eye strips with red onions, pepper, a dash of Worcestershire and red wine. Served with cilantro rice, fries and a fried egg.

REEF AND BEEF

$24.00

Grilled carne asada topped with seasoned shrimp and drizzled queso dip. Served with cilantro rice and black beans and sautéed vegetables.

POLLO CANCUN

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast, cooked with onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip and grilled shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and sautéed vegetables.

POLLO FUNDIDO

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with sautéed onions, mushrooms and tomatoes, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried beans

FRIDA & DIEGO

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions, fresh lime juice and a splash of tequila for a bold taste on a bed of sautéed vegetables. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

CHORI POLLO

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage, topped with queso dip. Served with rice, beans and sautéed vegetables.

MOLE & CHIPOTLE

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast sliced. Topped with chipotle and molé sauce. Comes with Mexican rice, refried beans and salad

AMIGUITOS

CHICKEN FINGERS W/FRIES

$6.99

KIDS BURRITO

$6.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.99

KIDS TACO

$6.99

EL POSTRE

FLAN

$6.99Out of stock

TRES LECHES

$6.99

CHURROS

$6.99

MEZCAL LAVA W/ HORCHATA ICE

$13.80Out of stock

UPSIDE DOWN PINEAPPLE CAKE

$10.35Out of stock

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.99Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Contemporary Mexican Restaurant in Indialantic

990 Highway A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903

