Kahlo Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar
990 Highway A1A
Indialantic, FL 32903
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
GUACAMOLE TRADICIONAL
Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime juice, jalapeño and sea salt
QUESO FUNDIDO
Monterey cheese garnished with a choice of chorizo. Comes with tortillas.
QUESO DIP
BEAN DIP
GUACAMOLE DIP
SPINACH QUESO DIP
CHEFS COMBO
Nachos, mini chimichanga, quesadilla, & flautas. Shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.
CALAMARI FRITO
Calamari lightly breaded, well-seasoned and gently fried. Served over a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo and a delicious dipping sauce.
FAJITA NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips, grilled onions and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños.
KAHLO & RIVIERA NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, queso dip, grilled chicken, steak, chorizo and shrimp
FLAUTAS - CHICKEN
Lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sliced avocado.
ELOTES
Grilled corn slathered with spicy and creamy chili, fresh lime and queso cotija
QUESO FUNDIDO (Copy)
Monterey cheese garnished with the choice of chorizo, chicken, shrimp +2. Comes with tortillas.
CEVICHES
CEVICHE DE CAMARON
Shrimp marinated and cooked in fresh squeezed citrus juice; with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeños and avocado.
HAWAIIAN CEVICHE
Bay scallops, shrimp, mahi mahi and pineapple, cooked in fresh-squeezed citrus juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served in a pineapple.
MEXICAN TACOS
TACOS DE ESPECIAL
ROOTS MAHI TACOS
Grilled mahi mahi with grilled onions and bell peppers, served on three flour tortillas with rice and black beans, topped with sliced avocados and queso fresco.
GRINGUITOS TACOS
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Choice of crispy or soft. Served with rice or beans.
CAMARONES CON PIÑA TACOS
Flour tacos with grilled shrimp, pineapples and sliced avocado. Served with rice or beans.
STEAK & CHORIZO TACOS
Flour tacos with grilled steak and chorizo, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sliced avocados. Served with rice or beans.
MAYAMI SALMON TACO
Flour tacos with salmon, creamy chipotle, cabbage, and tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with rice or beans.
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADA DE MOLE - SHREDDED CHICKEN
Three enchiladas with shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese, mole sauce, cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA BORRACHAS
Three enchiladas, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with three different sauces: red, cheese dip and green sauce. Served with Mexican rice or refried beans.
ENCHILADAS DEL MAR - SHRIMP
Three shrimp enchilada with onion and bell pepper and topped with queso dip. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Enchiladas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with in-house green salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, & lettuce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA AZTECA
Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken or carnitas. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADAS RANCHERO - CARNITAS
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and salad.
QUESADILLA
BURRITO & CHIMICHANGAS
MAR Y CIELO BURRITO - STEAK & SHRIMP
Burrito with grilled steak and grilled shrimp, topped with queso sauce and sliced avocado. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
BURRITO MAZATLAN - SHRIMP/ONION/BELL PEPPER/MUSHROOM
Shrimp burrito with onion, bell pepper and mushrooms. Topped with queso dip. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.
BURRITO EL MACHO
A monster burrito stuffed with choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce and queso dip.
SIGNATURE CHIMICHANGA
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with melted queso. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.
BURRITO CHIPOTLE - STEAK/CHICKEN/BEANS
Flour tortilla with grilled steak, grilled chicken and beans. Topped with charro salsa, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sliced avocado
FAJITAS
EL MOLCAJETE
A sizzling lava rock with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, cheese, onions, peppers, cactus, avocado and jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three tortillas.
FAJITAS TRIO
Steak, shrimp and chicken
SHRIMP FAJITAS
PIÑA TROPICAL FAJITA
Steak , shrimp, chicken and chorizo grilled to perfection inside of fresh pineapple with melted cheese on top.
KAHLOS PARRILLADA
Rib-eye steak, grilled chicken, mahi-mahi, shrimp, scallops sautéed onions and tomato flambéd tableside with mezcal blanco. Served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream, onions, tomatoes, pico de gallo and three tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS
CHICKEN FAJITAS
MIXED VEGETABLE FAJITAS
SOPAS & ENSALADAS
CALDO DE CAMARONES
A tomato based Mexican shrimp soup flavored with ancho and pasilla chiles and vegetables in a lightly spiced broth
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
Chicken in broth with rice and pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips and slices of avocado.
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
Fresh salad greens, pico de gallo, grilled onions and bell peppers. Topped with fresh avocado.
FAJITA TACO SALAD
A crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, onion and bell peppers.
PIÑA, POLLO & AVOCADO SALAD
Mixed greens, fresh pineapple, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, onion, tortilla strips tossed with vinaigrette.
ESPECIALES DE LA CASA
TRIO TAMALES
Three pork tamales topped with three different salsas: rojo, green salsa and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
CHILES RELLENOS
Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with queso fresco. Topped with red salsa. Served with rice and beans.
ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken or grilled steak, queso dip, onions, and Mexican rice.
CARNITAS PLATE
Seasoned chunks of pork, deep-fried until crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside, topped with grilled onions. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.
Miranda Torta
MARISCOS
CHIPOTLE-TEQUILA CAMARONES
In-house infused shrimp, smoky chipotle cream sauce and a dash of tequila. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and black beans.
CAMARONES AL MOJO
Sautéed shrimp in garlic butter sauce and onions. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and black beans.
CAMARONES VERACRUZ
Fresh shrimp sautéed in salsa de diablo, blended with our signature seasoning. Served with cilantro rice and salad.
COCTEL DE CAMARON
Authentic Mexican clam sauce with a blend of spices, pico de gallo and fresh avocado on top.
MAGNOLIAS MAHI MAHI PLATE
Mahi-mahi fillet with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms and spinach in a delicious white wine sauce. Served with cilantro rice and sautéed vegetables.
MOJARRA FRITA
Seasoned fish fried til crisp and garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced orange, lime and avocado. Served with rice and French fries.
PINEAPPLE BLACKENED SALMON
Grilled blackened salmon topped with pineapple salsa (chopped pineapple, onions and peppers). Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and salad.
CARNE Y POLLO
ARRACHERA
Grilled marinated skirt steak, topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with cilantro rice, sautéed vegetables, black beans and sweet plantain.
OLD FASHIONED RIBEYE
Table side ribeye steak flambé with bourbon. Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and refried beans.
TRES PATRONES
Rib-eye steak, chicken breast and topped with grilled shrimp, serrano toreado and grilled onions. Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and refried beans
STEAK A LA MEXICANA
Sautéed slices of rib-eye, steak, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños. Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and refried beans.
THE TWO FRIDAS
Juicy chargrilled skirt steak topped with shrimp, serrano toreado, grilled onion, and grilled cactus. Served with rice, sautéed vegetables and refried beans.
THE LEGEND CARNE ASADA
Grilled thinly sliced rib-eye steak topped with Serrano toreado, grilled onions, sliced avocado and grilled cactus. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
LOMO SALTADO
A Peruvian delicacy. Sautéed rib-eye strips with red onions, pepper, a dash of Worcestershire and red wine. Served with cilantro rice, fries and a fried egg.
REEF AND BEEF
Grilled carne asada topped with seasoned shrimp and drizzled queso dip. Served with cilantro rice and black beans and sautéed vegetables.
POLLO CANCUN
Grilled chicken breast, cooked with onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip and grilled shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and sautéed vegetables.
POLLO FUNDIDO
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with sautéed onions, mushrooms and tomatoes, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
FRIDA & DIEGO
Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions, fresh lime juice and a splash of tequila for a bold taste on a bed of sautéed vegetables. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
CHORI POLLO
Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage, topped with queso dip. Served with rice, beans and sautéed vegetables.
MOLE & CHIPOTLE
Grilled chicken breast sliced. Topped with chipotle and molé sauce. Comes with Mexican rice, refried beans and salad
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Contemporary Mexican Restaurant in Indialantic
990 Highway A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903