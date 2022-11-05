- Home
- /
- North Richland Hills
- /
- Ramen
- /
- Kahuanas
Kahuanas
No reviews yet
8509 Davis Blvd
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Salted edamame with house chili sauce on the side.
Takoyaki
Deep fried octopus with ginger cream & eel sauce. x8 to an order.
Gyoza
x6 dumplings per order.
Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos
Layers of spicy tuna, crab, avocado, fried onions, and masago on wanton chips topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Pacific Poke Nachos
Fresh salmon, pickled jalapeño, pineapple, cucumber & cilantro on fried wonton chips.
Kimchi Fries
Garlic buttered onions and stir-fried kimchi over crinkle cut fries, topped with cheese, spicy mayo, sriracha, fried onions & fried garlic.
Karaage Chicken & Fries
Japanese popcorn chicken “Karaage” served with french fries, spicy mayo and ketchup.
Musubi
Smoked & Grilled Spam with white rice, eel sauce and Ahi sauce wrapped in seaweed. A classic Hawaiian favorite.
Pulled Pork Slider
Our version of Kalua pork, brined for 3 days and smoked for 24 hours. Served on a King’s Hawaiian roll with pickles and homemade Jack Daniels bbq sauce on the side.
Side of Karaage Chicken
Side of French Fries
Poke
Build-a-Bowl
You build it, we make it.
Spicy Ahi Bowl
Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, seaweed salad, furikaki, red tobiko, scallion, nori, fried onion with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Big Kahuna Bowl
Salmon, tuna, pickled onion, masago, mango, edamame pods, pickled jalapeño, eel sauce, ponzu sauce and white sesame seeds.
Pacific Bowl
Spicy salmon mix, mango, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato, cucumber, white sesame seeds and tempura flakes with house chili, sesame oil, ponzu sauce and Hawaiian black sea salt.
Claw Bowl
Crab, Octopus, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sriracha on your choice of base.
Asian Garden Bowl
Cucumber, tomato, seaweed salad, edamame pods, kimchi, avocado, onion, bell peppers, cilantro, ginger, jalapeño, and white sesame seeds with ponzu sauce and sesame oil.
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Chashu, woodear mushrooms, corn, soft boiled egg, mayo oil and scallion.
Shoyu Ramen
Chashu, bamboo shoots, corn, soft boiled egg, scallion and white sesame seeds.
Spicy Miso Ramen
Chashu, bamboo shoots, scallion, soft boiled egg and chili oil.
Dry Garlic Ramen
Chashu, fresh garlic, dashi butter, poached egg, nori, fried garlic, fried onion and scallion. NO BROTH
Veggie Ramen
Little Kahunas
Dessert
Boba
Mango Black Tea
Mango Green Tea
Pineapple Black Tea
Pineapple Green Tea
Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry Green Tea
Watermelon Black Tea
Watermelon Green Tea
Matcha Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Taro Smoothie
Pineapple Smoothie
Watermelon Smoothie
Kiwi Smoothie
Thai Tea Smoothie
Classic Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
Mango Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Matcha Milk Tea
Bottled Drinks
Call for Open Hours
Hawaiian Poke, Ramen & Boba
8509 Davis Blvd, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182