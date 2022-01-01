Kahvie Cafe Hyattsville

Kahvie Cafe imageView gallery
Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Caramel Macchiato
Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Cafe Au'Lait

$3.75

Drip Coffee with steamed milk.

Espresso

$3.00

Double espresso shot with milk chocolate notes.

Traditional Macchiato

$3.25

Double espresso with a dollop of foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" making it very smooth and easy to drink.

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.50

8oz drink with a double shot of espresso and texturized/steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$3.50

Americano

$2.75

Mocha

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Cold Foam Iced Coffee

$4.50

Non Coffee

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$4.25

London Fog

$3.50

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Retail Drinks

$2.12

Bottled

$1.75

Fs

$0.75

Specialty Lattes

Blueberry Muffin Latte

$4.00

Honey Cardamom Latte

$4.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.00

White Chocolate Lavender Latte

$4.00

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.00

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.00

Butterscotch Latte

$4.00

Rainbow Drinks

Pink Latte

$4.50

Purple Latte

$4.50
Blue Latte

Blue Latte

$4.50

Black Latte

$4.50

Gold Latte

$4.50

Breakfast

Bagels

$2.25

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.50

a poached egg, turkey sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, and house-made sriracha mayo on an english muffin.

Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$5.75

sliced avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and a freshly poached egg on a fresh baked onion roll.

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

French toast stix3

$3.75

Breakfast 2

BEC

$4.25

Egg

$3.50

Sauasageegg

$4.25

Fts

$3.50

Hawthorne

Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Apple turn

$2.50

Danish

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

Snacks

Fruit snack

$0.75

Bananas

$1.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$2.65

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$2.55

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Muffin with Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$3.25Out of stock

Donuts

Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Glazed

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla with Sprinkles

$3.00Out of stock

Hawthorne

$3.00

Coffee Beans

Cookies

$0.75

Kahvie Blend

$15.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6515 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville, MD 78666

Directions

Gallery
Kahvie Cafe image

