A map showing the location of Kai Ola Sushi 918 N Coast HwyView gallery

Kai Ola Sushi 918 N Coast Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

918 N Coast Hwy

Encinitas, CA 92024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Gyoza

$9.00

Fried shrimp and vegetable potstickers

Miso

$5.00

Cup of miso soup served with seaweed, tofu, and green onions

Edamame

$5.00

Edamame served with sea salt Additional $1 charge for garlic butter, spicy garlic butter, or sweet and spicy sauce.

Takoyaki

$9.00

Deep fried dough balls stuffed with octopus and served with eel sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

5 pc. deep fried tofu served with ponzu sauce

Jalapeno Bomb

$16.00

Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago.

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Fried Yellowtail cheek served with ponzu sauce

Salmon Kama

$12.00

Fried Salmon cheek served with ponzu sauce

Lobster Delight

$19.00

Small pieces of Lobster tempura served with a spicy mayo lobster sauce

Tempura Shishito

$9.00

Tempura shishito peppers

Mixed Tempura

$9.00

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

Tempura Shrimp

$11.00

5 pc Shrimp Tempura

Tempura Veggies

$8.00

Mixed Vegetable Tempura

Kurobata Sausage

$13.00

Japanese sausage served with a hot mustard sauce

Black Cod

$19.00

Miso marinated black cod baked then grilled with vegetables

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Poke Bowls

Poke Bowl Tuna

$22.00

Poke Bowl Salmon

$20.00

Poke Bowl Yellowtail

$22.00

Poke Bowl Rainbow

$23.00

Poke Bowl Tofu

$19.00

Local Poke

$16.00

Ramen

Saimin Ramen

$15.00

Won Ton Min Ramen

$17.00

Hangover Ramen

$19.00

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Tuna and Avo Salad

$21.00

Rainbow Sashimi Salad

$22.00

Seared Salmon Salad

$20.00

Green Salad

$12.00

Plates

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Tempura Veggie Plate

$14.00

Mix Tempura Plate

$15.00

Yakisoba

$16.00

Nigiri

Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri

$22.00

Halibut (Hirame) Nigiri

$13.00

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$13.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$12.00

Yt Belly Nigiri

$14.00

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$11.00

Albacore (Shiro) Nigiri

$12.00

Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri

$11.00

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$13.00

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Egg (Ikura) Nigiri

$12.00

Bluefin Toro Nigiri

$22.00

Giant Clam (Geoduck) Nigiri

$18.00

Golden Eye Nigiri

$20.00

Kampachi Nigiri

$15.00

Masago Nigiri

$14.00

Nz King Salmon Nigiri

$15.00

Fat Bastard Oysters

$8.00

Madai (Red Seabream) Nigiri

$18.00

Kurodai (Black Seabream) Nigiri

$13.00

Squid Nigiri

$9.00

Mackerel (Aji) Nigiri

$16.00

Tamago (Egg) Nigiri

$7.00

Snow Crab Nigiri

$11.00

Surf Clam

$9.00

Salmon Trio

$22.00

Bluefin Sampler

$33.00

Sashimi

Albacore (Shiro) Sashimi

$22.00

Chutoro Sashimi

$32.00

Combo Sashimi

$33.00

Golden Eye Snapper Sashimi

$35.00

Halibut (Hirame) Sashimi

$26.00

Mackerel (Aji) Nigiri

$28.00

Nz King Salmon Sashimi

$34.00

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$20.00

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$24.00

Tuna Belly (Toro) Sashimi

$40.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$23.00

Yt Belly Sashimi

$29.00

Yt Jalapeno Sashimi

$25.00

Kampachi Sashimi

$30.00

Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi

$20.00

Trad Roll

Cali Roll

$11.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Avo Roll

$9.00

Cuc Avo Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$13.00

Salmon Roll

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Philly Roll

$15.00

Crunchy Roll

$16.00

Temp Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Temp Veggie Roll

$15.00

Albacore Roll

$12.00

Scallop Roll

$15.00

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

Dragon Roll

$22.00

Eel Roll

$15.00

Dynamite Roll

$24.00

Spider Roll

$20.00

Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Specialty Roll

Beacons Roll

$21.00

Crispy Rice

$17.00

Deluxe Veggie Roll

$15.00

Dirty Blonde

$25.00

Flaming Ahi

$22.00

Gavin Roll

$23.00

Grandview

$19.00

Special Hawaiian

$20.00

Kook

$21.00

Ponto

$19.00

Protein

$22.00

Roma Roll

$16.00

Sunset

$21.00

Stone Steps

$19.00

Swamis

$19.00

Sunshine Roll

$23.00

Moonlight

$20.00

Omakase

Lite Omakase

$75.00

Med Omakase

$95.00

Big Omakase

$125.00

Dessert

Mochi

$5.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$12.00

Side

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Kizami Wasabi

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Side Avo

$4.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

HR

Albacore HR

$12.00

Cali Hr

$9.00

Eel Hr

$14.00

Ikura Hr

$13.00

Salm Skin Hr

$10.00

Salm Skin Roll

$11.00

Scallop Hr

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab Hr

$17.00

Spicy Tuna Hr

$10.00

Tako Hr

$10.00

Temp Shrimp Hr

$9.00

Toro Hr

$24.00

Negitoro Hr

$14.00

Tuna Hr

$15.00

Yellowtail Hr

$12.00

YT Belly Hr

$15.00

Salmon Hr

$12.00

Kids

Kids Katsu

$10.00

Kids Ramen

$10.00

Kids Terry Chik

$10.00

Kids Terry Salmon

$12.00

Merch

Trucker Hat

$18.00

T Shirt

$30.00

Embroidered Hat

$36.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Tank Top

$18.00

Long Sleeve

$36.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

918 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Birdseye Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
540 North Coast HWY 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Valentina - 810 N Coast Hwy 101
orange star4.5 • 286
810 N Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Curated F&B - Leucadia
orange starNo Reviews
542 N coast hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Hamburger Hut - 576 North Coast Highway 101
orange starNo Reviews
576 North Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
orange starNo Reviews
948 N. Coast Hwy 101 San Diego, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Kings and Convicts Leucadia - 978 N Coast Highway 101
orange starNo Reviews
987 N Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Encinitas

Healthy Creations Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,625
376 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 3,579
1108 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 2,019
411 Santa Fe Dr Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Chiko - Encinitas
orange star4.8 • 1,911
101 N Coast Hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Encinitas
orange star4.1 • 1,820
407 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Q'ero Restaurant - 564 S. Coast Hwy 101
orange star4.3 • 1,416
564 S. Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Encinitas
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston