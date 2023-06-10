Main picView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kai

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

12 S 10th St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Popular Items

Harumaki Spring Roll

$5.95

FOOD

Starter

3 Shrimp Tempura

$9.00
Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

Fried tofu served with sweet dashi soy sauce

Avocado Salad

$5.95
Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Ginger Dressing Salad

$3.95

Harumaki Spring Roll

$5.95
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$5.95

Crab stick, cucumber, and masago mixed in a spicy mayo sauce

Miso Soup

$2.00
Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$10.00

Two shrimp tempura with vegetable tempura

Okonomiyaki Pancake

$10.95

Seafood pancake top with mayo, special sweet tangy sauce, Bonito flakes, Seaweed

Pork Gyoza

$6.50

Potato Croquette

$5.95

2pc. mixed vegetables croquette with katsu sauce

Salmon Tartare

$9.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95
Shrimp Shu Mei

Shrimp Shu Mei

$6.50
Softshell Crab

Softshell Crab

$9.95

Spicy Chicken Gyoza

$6.50

Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$4.95

Steamed Broccoli

$5.95+
Sushi Donut

Sushi Donut

$8.50

spicy crunch tuna, salmon, tuna, avocado, sesame seed, sweet mayo sauce

Sweet Chili Wings

Sweet Chili Wings

$7.50
Tako-Su

Tako-Su

$6.95
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

A ball-shaped pancake stuffed with octopus.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$9.95

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

Seared tuna with ponzu sauce.

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.50

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Sushi/Sashimi

Cooked Shrimp

$4.50

Crab Stick

$4.50

Eel

$6.00

Egg

$4.20

Ikura

$6.50

Inari

$4.50

Mackerel

$5.00

Masago

$5.00

Octopus

$6.00

Salmon

$5.50

Scallop

$7.50

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Squid

$5.00

Striped Bass

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp(Amebi)

$5.50

Tuna

$6.50

White Tuna

$5.50

Yellowtail

$5.50

Roll/Hand Roll

3 Roll Special

$14.95

Alaskan Roll

$6.95

Salmon & Avocado

Avocado Roll

$4.25

Boston Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp, Avocado and Cucumber

California Roll

$5.95

Imitation crabstick, Cucumber and avocado

Cucumber Roll

$4.25

Crabstick Roll

$4.25

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Futo Maki

$7.95

imitation crabstick, cucumber, tamago, carrot and kampyo

Green Roll

$5.50

cucumber and avocado

Inari Cucumber Roll

$5.50

tofu skin and cucumber

Kanpyo Roll

$4.25

cooked gourd strips

Oshinko Roll

$4.25

pickled daikon

Philadelphia Roll

$6.95

Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese

Pumpkin Roll

$5.50

tempura fried, eel sauce

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

salmon skin, cucumber, and tuna shavings, eel sauce

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.95

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

spicy crabstick, cucumber, avocado, masago

Spicy Crunch Roll

$7.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, masago, tempura flakes and rice cracker sprinkles

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

with cucumbers

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

with cucumbers

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

with cucumbers

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

tempura fried, eel sauce

Tako Maki

$6.50

octopus

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.95

Ume Shiso Roll

$5.25

plum paste, shisho leaf, cucumber

Vegetable Roll

$5.95

cucumber, avocado, oshinko and kampyo

White Tuna Avocado

$6.95

Yama Gobo Roll

$4.25

pickled mountain burdock roots

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

with scallions

Onigri

Special Roll

Alligator

Alligator

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, eel, smoked salmon, avocados, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$10.95

Eel, kani and cucumber topped with avocado, masago and eel sauce.

Dragon

Dragon

$10.95

Spicy tuna and jalapeno on top of shrimp tempura roll, served with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Geisha

Geisha

$10.50

Salmon, tuna, mint leaf and cucumber wrapped in soy paper.

Godzilla

Godzilla

$12.95

crab stick, tempura flake and topped with eel, avocado, scallions, and eel sauce.

Hot Sea

Hot Sea

$12.95

Salmon and cucumbers topped with seared tuna, crunch, scallions and spicy mayo.

King Salmon

$12.95

spicy salmon, smoked salmon, crunch, top with salmon, mango sauce and spicy mayo

Lil Mermaid

Lil Mermaid

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumbers topped with spicy crab sticks, tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Naruto

Naruto

$10.95

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado and masago wrapped in cucumber wrap with ponzu sauce.

Pyramid

Pyramid

$10.55

Tuna, avocado, crabstick, and rice crunch

Rainbow

Rainbow

$11.95

California roll topped with assorted fish

Snow White

Snow White

$12.95

shrimp tempura, top with spicy white tuna, crunch, sweet mayo

Spider

Spider

$11.95

Tempura style soft shell crab with cucumber, avocado, masago, and eel sauce.

Tiger

Tiger

$10.25

Spicy salmon, cucumber and masago topped with shrimp , avocado and spicy mayo.

Tnt

Tnt

$10.95

Kani, tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado and masago tempura style served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$11.95

Baked spicy scallops, shrimp and crabstick on top of California roll.

White Tiger

White Tiger

$10.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with seared white tuna, masago and spicy mayo.

Sushi Entree

Chirashi

Chirashi

$22.95

Assorted variety of 12 piece sashimi on sushi rice.

Negihama Don

Negihama Don

$19.95

Minced yellowtail and scallion over rice.

Sake Don

Sake Don

$20.95

Salmon and salmon roe over sushi rice.

Tekka Don

Tekka Don

$20.95

Sliced raw tuna served over rice.

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$20.95

Boiled eel served over rice.

Sushi Entree A

$19.95

California roll and 8 pieces of sushi.

Sushi B- Tuna Avo

$20.95

Tuna Avocado roll & 8pc Assorted Sushi

Sashimi A

$19.95

8pc Sashimi

Sashimi B

$25.95

12pc sashimi

Rainbow Deluxe

$22.95

rainbow roll & 6pc sushi

Salmon Lover

$19.95

salmon roll & 6pc salmon sushi

Tuna Lover

$20.95

tuna roll & 6pc tuna sushi

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$45.95

Tuna avocado roll, 8 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi.

Kitchen Entree

Bento - Dinner

Bento - Dinner

$14.95

Served with vegetable tempura, soup, salad, and rice

Entree - Dinner

Entree - Dinner

$14.95
Japanese Curry Don

Japanese Curry Don

$11.95

Lightly breaded cutlet with Japanese curry over rice.

Katsu Don

Katsu Don

$13.95

Lightly breaded cutlet, caramelized onions, egg, scallions in sweet soy dashi sauce over rice.

Gyudon

Gyudon

$18.95

Marinated thinly sliced beef, onions, and red pickle ginger over rice

Grilled Chicken Udon Soup

Grilled Chicken Udon Soup

$12.95
Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$12.95

Served with mixed tempura, seaweed and scallions.

Shrimp Tempura Bento Box

$16.95

5pc Shrimp tempura, vegetable tempura and rice

Sides

Brown Rice

$2.50

Eel Sauce (Side)

$0.50

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Glutin Free Soy

$0.50

No Soy Sauce

No Utensils

Spicy Mayo (side)

$0.50

Sushi Ginger (side)

$0.80

Sushi Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

BEVERAGE/ DESSERT

Beverage/ Dessert!

Coke

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Ramune

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Take Out Greentea Cheesecake

$3.95

Take Out Mango Cheesecake

$3.95

Cheese Cake Sampler

$10.95

Mixed of 3pc cheesecake

BUBBLE TEA

Milk Tea

$3.75+

Green Fruit Tea

$3.75+

Black Fruit Tea

$3.75+

Fruit Tea (Juice Only)

$3.75+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

