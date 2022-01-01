Bars & Lounges
Kai-Simone Winery
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
This site and the hours posted are for event & ticket sales for Kai-Simone Winery. We are a small family-owned winery in the Texas Hill Country located in Spring Branch, Texas -- 30 minutes north of San Antonio. We are open to the public Saturdays & Sundays 1-5pm. Stop in and enjoy a wine tasting, glass or bottle of wine.
7590 Old Spring Branch Rd, , Spring Branch, TX 78070
