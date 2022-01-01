Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Kai-Simone Winery

7590 Old Spring Branch Rd

Spring Branch, TX 78070

Nov 26th, NCS'50 SMOOTH R&B

Nov 26th, 7-9:30 NCS'50 SMOOTH R&B, includes 1 glass of wine

$15.00

Private Event

Dec 10th, 6-9pm; Private Tasting/Cellar Tour w/Owner, TABLE FOR 4; includes charcuterie table

$165.00

FOUR9 CIGARS: Nov 18th 6-9:30 Wine (3 ea. Cabernet Sauv; 3 ea. Red Zin; 3 ea. Pink Sky Rose; 3 ea. Chardonnay)

$278.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
This site and the hours posted are for event & ticket sales for Kai-Simone Winery. We are a small family-owned winery in the Texas Hill Country located in Spring Branch, Texas -- 30 minutes north of San Antonio. We are open to the public Saturdays & Sundays 1-5pm. Stop in and enjoy a wine tasting, glass or bottle of wine.

