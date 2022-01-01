Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400
Leander, TX 78641
Popular Items
Sushi Bar Starters
Ahi Tower (GF)
Layers of sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, and tuna* topped with tobiko. Served w/ spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & Sriracha. (Gluten-Free)
Avocado Bomb
Baked avocado stuffed with spicy kani crab mix. Topped w/ ebi shrimp, masago, spicy mayo & toasted sesame seeds.
Jalapeno Poppers
Tempura fried jalapeño stuffed w/ cream cheese, spicy tuna. Topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onions, sesame seeds.
Kai Special Sashimi
Ceviche-inspired thin-sliced sashimi (12 pcs - tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper) in house ponzu sauce and rayu sauce garnished w/ chopped organic cilantro. Served w/ daikon noodles, seaweed salad, sliced jalapeños.
Mushroom Poppers
Tempura fried mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna*, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onions, toasted sesame seeds.
Sashimi Salad
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed, toasted sesame seeds, red pepper, sesame oil.
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (GF)
Crispy fried sushi rice balls topped with tuna* mixed in spicy sauce. Topped with jalapeño, spicy mayo, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free
Spicy Tataki Salad
Squid Salad
Squid salad with Japanese picked vegetables.
Sunomono
Thin-sliced English cucumbers in house ponzu sauce.
Tuna Tataki Sashimi (8 pcs)
seared tuna* served with house ponzu sauce & Rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce
Nigiri (2 pcs)
AVOCADO NIGIRI
AMA EBI (SWEET SHRIMP)
BINCHO (ALBACORE)
EBI (SHRIMP)
ESCOLAR
HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)
HOKKIGAI (SURF CLAM)
HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)
IKA (SQUID)
IKURA (SALMON ROE)
KANI CRAB
MAGURO (TUNA)
MASAGO (SMELT ROE)
PEPPER TUNA
SABA (MACKERAL)
SAKE (SALMON)
SAKE TORO (FATTY SALMON)
SEARED TUNA
SMOKED SALMON
SNOW CRAB (1 PC)
TAI (RED SNAPPER)
TAKO (OCTOPUS)
TAMAGO (SWEET EGG)
TOBIKO (FLYING FISH ROE)
UNAGI (EEL)
Sashimi (4 pcs)
Sashimi AMA EBI (SWEET SHRIMP)
Sashimi BINCHO (ALBACORE)
Sashimi ESCOLAR
Sashimi HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)
Sashimi HOKKIGAI (SURF CLAM)
Sashimi HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)
Sashimi IKA (SQUID)
Sashimi MAGURO (TUNA)
Sashimi PEPPER TUNA
Sashimi SABA (MACKERAL)
Sashimi SAKE (SALMON)
Sashimi SAKE TORO (FATTY SALMON)
Sashimi SEARED TUNA
Sashimi SMOKED SALMON
Sashimi TAI (RED SNAPPER)
Sashimi TAKO (OCTOPUS)
Sashimi UNAGI (EEL)
Handrolls (1 Pc - NOT CUT)
Handroll Avocado
Inside: Avocado Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT
Handroll California
Inside: Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT
Handroll Cucumber
Inside: Cucumber Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT
Handroll Salmon
Inside: Salmon* Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT
Handroll Salmon Skin
Inside: Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, masago, eel sauce. Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT
Handroll Spicy Salmon
Handroll Spicy Scallop
Handroll Spicy Tuna
Handroll Spicy Yellowtail
Handroll Tuna
Handroll Unagi (Eel)
Handroll Yellowtail
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll (GF)
Avocado and sushi rice. Seaweed on the outside.
California Roll
Inside: kani crab (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber. Outside: toasted sesame seeds, rice wrapped on the outside.
Cucumber Roll (GF)
Cucumber and rice with seaweed on the outside. *Gluten-Free
Salmon Roll (GF)
Salmon and rice with seaweed on the outside. *Gluten-Free
Salmon Skin Roll
Inside: Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, masago, eel sauce. Inside-out (rice on the outside) roll w/ sesame seeds. *contains: sesame seeds *sauce contains: wheat, soy
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Roll
Unagi (Eel) Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Classic Rolls
Caterpillar Roll
inside: unagi (eel), cucumber top: avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy, sesame seeds
Crunchy Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce ***contains: wheat, soy
Dragon Roll
inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: unagi (eel), avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy, sesame seeds
Futomaki
inside: kani (imitation crab), tamago, kanpyo (pickled gourd), avocado, oshinko (Japanese pickled radish). wrapped seaweed on the outside ***contains: egg, wheat, soy
Philly Roll
inside: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. wrapped with rice on the outside w/ sprinkled sesame seeds ***contains: milk, sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: tuna*, salmon*, escolar*, red snapper*, shrimp, avocado ***contains: wheat - for GF version, sub Snow Crab (+$3)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy
Spider Roll
inside: fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, kaiware top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds. seaweed wrapped on the outside ***contains: soybean, wheat from eel sauce
Kai Specialty Rolls
***NEW***Asparagus Tempura Roll
inside: asparagus tempura, cucumber, avocado top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy
ATX Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, avocado top: spicy tuna*, house eel sauce, Rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce ***contains: wheat, soy
Crabbean Roll
inside: fried soft-shell crab, spicy tuna*, daikon noodles, cucumber, masago top: house eel sauce, inside out roll with sesame seeds on the outside of roll ***contains: sesame seeds, soy, wheat
Geisha Roll (GF)
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber top: salmon*, avocado, house spicy mayo ***Gluten-free
Godzilla Roll
BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS inside: Lobster Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno Top: Imitation Crab Salad Mix, House Spicy Mayo, House Eel Sauce ***contains: wheat
Hot Mama Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado top: Torched Ponzu-Glazed Salmon & Escolar, Finished w/ Mustard-Soy Sauce & Fried Garlic Chip, Green Onions ***contains: wheat, soy
Jay's Signature Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado Top: Salmon*, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Judy Roll
inside: pepper tuna, cucumber, avocado top: tuna, salmon, snapper, escolar, shrimp, jalapeno, mustard-soy sauce
Kai Roll
in: Salmon*, Ebi Shrimp, Kani Crab, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado wrapped in Soy Paper Top: Crunchy Flakes, Eel Sauce
Kai Spring Roll (No Rice)
In: Kani (imitation crab), Salmon*, Tuna*, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware (radish sprouts), Organic Spring Mix wrapped in rice paper Top: Spicy Ponzu Sauce
Leander Roll
In: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber Top: Escolar, Jalapeno, Tobiko, House Ponzu Sauce
Lobster Tempura Roll
In: Lobster Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware Top: Crunchy Flakes, House Eel Sauce, House Spicy Mayo
Mexican Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Jalapeno Top: Spicy Tuna*, Crunchy Flakes, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions
Mikey Roll
in: tuna roll battered and tempura fried Top: house butter sauce, house eel sauce, Sriracha, masago, green onions, toasted sesame seeds
Ninja Roll (GF)
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno top: yellowtail*, dabs of spicy mayo and Sriracha *Gluten-Free
Red Dragon Roll
inside: unagi (eel), kani (imitatio crab), avocado, cucumber top: spicy tuna*, house eel sauce, rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce, green onions, toasted sesame seeds
Shaggy Dog Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado top: kani (imitation crab), house spicy mayo, house eel sauce
Skinny Roll (No Rice)
inside: tuna*, salmon*, white fish*, kani (imitation crab), daikon noodles, wrapped in cucumber (NO RICE) top: house ponzu sauce
Spicy Tataki Roll
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber top: seared tuna*, jalapeno, house ponzu sauce, rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce
Sumo Roll
BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS inside: tuna*, salmon*, yellowtail*, cucumber, avocado, kaiware top: house spicy mayo, house eel sauce
Sweet Dragon Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber top: unagi (eel), avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds
Tempura Roll
inside: salmon*, cream cheese, avocado roll battered and tempura fried top: house spicy mayo
TNT Roll
inside: salmon*, kani (imitation crab), avocado, jalapeno wrapped in soy paper top: spicy mix of kani and shrimp tempura, house eel sauce
Tunagi Roll
inside: unagi (eel), kani (imitation crab), avocado top: tuna*, house eel sauce
Vegas Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, masago top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce
Volcano Roll
inside: kani (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber top: baked spicy mix of bay scallops, kani, masago
White Dragon Roll
inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: escolar*, fried garlic chip, wasabi mayo
Sushi Entrees
Chirashi Rice Bowl
Hwedupbap Rice Bowl
Kai Special Sushi Combo
8 pieces of sushi (chef's choice) with choice of specialty roll. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Sashimi Dinner
12 pieces of sashimi* (chef's choice) and a salmon* roll. (Sub for Tuna* Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll* for extra $2). Served with miso soup and house salad.
Sushi Dinner
8 pieces of sushi and Salmon Roll. Add $2 for Tuna Roll. Served with complimentary miso soup and house salad.
Una Don Rice Bowl
Sushi Sauces & Extras
STARTERS
Age Dashi Tofu
Crispy tofu topped with dried bonito flakes and green onion served with light soy broth. *sauce contains: soy, wheat
Edamame (GF)
green soybeans, himalayan salt
Edamame Spicy Garlic
green soybeans stir-fried in/ spicy garlic sauce. *contains: soy, wheat
Gyoza - Chicken
Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese chicken and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce. *contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil
Gyoza - Pork
Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese pork and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce. *contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil
Idako (Grilled)
Char-grilled Japanese marinated baby octopus served with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top. ***sesame seeds in the marinade can not be removed. contains: soy, wheat, sesame seeds
Tempura Appetizer
2 pieces of jumbo tempura shrimp and 4 pieces of vegetables *contains: wheat, soybean *sauce contains: wheat, soy
House Salad
Organic spring mix w/ English cucumber and cherry tomatoes served with house ginger dressing.
Miso Soup (GF)
tofu, green onions, seaweed in white miso broth. *Gluten-Free
Yakitori Negima
chicken breast (marinated) & green onions (2 skewers - 4 pcs) topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. *contains: soy, wheat (sauce) *contains: soy, wheat (chicken)
Salmon Skewers
Salmon skewers served with house teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds on top. *contains: sesame seeds *sauce contains: soy, wheat
Dinner Entrees
Katsu - Chicken
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad. *contains: egg (can be omitted), soybean, wheat *sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Tempura - Assorted Vegetables
Assorted Vegetable Tempura (10 pieces) served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Tempura - Shrimp
8 pieces of lightly battered and deep-fried jumbo black tiger shrimps served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad. *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Tempura - Shrimp & Vegetables
4 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 8 pieces of assorted vegetable lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad. *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Teriyaki - Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seed. Served with side of stir-fried vegetables. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *chicken marinade contains: soybean, wheat *teriyaki sauce contains: soybean, wheat *stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat
Teriyaki - Salmon
Grilled salmon (7oz) topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ stir-fried vegetable, choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *sauce contains: soybean, wheat *stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat
Udon
Japanese noodle soup in special broth garnished with kani (imitation crab), kamaboko (Japanese fish cake), wakame seaweed, green onions, and crunchy flakes. Togarashi (Japanese pepper) available upon request.
Udon - Shrimp Tempura
Udon - Vegetable Tempura
Kids Menu
Sauces & Sides
DRINKS
BYOB CORK FEE
Water
Perrier 11oz Bottle
COKE
DIET COKE
DR PEPPER
SPRITE
MINUTE MAID LEMONADE
ICED TEA UNSWEET
FUZE SWEET TEA
ICED GREEN TEA
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Ramune - Pineapple (Daiei)
Ramune - Melon (Sangaria)
Ramune - Peach (Sangaria)
Ramune - Strawberry (Daiei)
Ramune - Orange (Daiei)
Ramune - Original (Daiei)
Ramune - Strawberry (Sangaria)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
We pride ourselves on making the most high quality sushi and food around! We are not just sushi, but an experience! Currently no dine-in, just takeout/delivery only Due to Staff Shortage. Monday 4:30PM-9PM Tuesday thru Saturday 11:30AM-2:30PM; 4:30PM-9PM
