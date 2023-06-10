  • Home
Kailani Poke - McAllen 7001 North 10th Street

No reviews yet

7001 North 10th Street

Mcallen, TX 78504

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Choose from our out of this world delicious signature pokes, sushi burritos, and sushi cakes or create your own from our wide selection of ingredients and house made dressings, we are not your typical Poke Bowl Restaurant, we are your unique, one of a kind, to your delight Poke Bowl Restaurant.

7001 North 10th Street, Mcallen, TX 78504

