Kailani Shave Ice

840 River Road

New Milford, NJ 07646

Order Again

Shave Ice

Regular Shave Ice

Regular Shave Ice

$5.25

Shave Ice with up to 3 flavors. Add your favorite ice cream and toppings for a custom treat that you're bound to love!

Reg Sunrise - Passion Fruit, Mango, Coconut

$5.25

Reg Sunset - Pineapple, POG, Grape

$5.25

Reg Sour Fruit - Pink Lemonade, Lemon Lime, Apple

$5.25
Large Shave Ice

Large Shave Ice

$6.25

Shave Ice with up to 3 flavors. Add your favorite ice cream and toppings for a custom treat that you're bound to love!

Large Sunrise - Passion Fruit, Mango, Coconut

$6.25

Large Sunset - Pineapple, POG, Grape

$6.25

Large Sour Fruit - Pink Lemonade, Lemon Lime, Apple

$6.25
Halo-Halo

Halo-Halo

$9.50

Homemade Ube Ice Cream, Mixed Fruits, Mango Slices, Jack Fruit, Young Coconut Stripped, Snow Cap, Rice Crispies

Bingsoo

Bingsoo

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, 21 grain powder, Azuki Beans, Snow Cap, Shaved Almonds

Mango Coco Tango

Mango Coco Tango

$8.95

A deliciously refreshing favorite. Coconut ice cream with mango shave ice, topped with coconut foam and diced mangos.

Ice Cream

Regular Ice Cream

$5.50

Freshly made homemade ice cream

Large Ice Cream

$6.75

Freshly made homemade ice cream

Packaged Ice Cream

Pint or Quart options of all our amazing flavors.

Ice Cream Pint

$9.50

Take home a pint of your favorite ice cream.

Ice Cream Quart

$14.75

Take home a quart of your favorite ice cream.

Ramen

Saimin Ramen

Saimin Ramen

$10.95

Ramen, Seared Spam or Pork Belly Chashu (extra), Ajitsuke, Naruto Maki, Scallions.

Miso Ramen

$12.95

Ramen, Pork Belly Chashu, Ajitsuke, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Scallions

Shoyu Ramen

$12.95

Ramen, Pork Belly Chashu, Ajitsuke, Menma, Baby Spinach, Nori, Scallions

Tan Tan Ramen

$13.95

Ramen, Pork Belly Chashu, Ajitsuke, Menma, Naruto Maki, Bean Sprouts, Scallions & Nori.

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.75

Seltzer Water

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

7 Up

$1.75

Breakwater Blend Coffee (French Roast)

$2.25

Hot Coffee (120oz)

Odyssey Blend Coffee

$2.25

La Colombe Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Ice Cream Toppings A La Carte

Azuki Beans

$1.00

Snow Cap

$0.50

Scoop of Ice Cream for Shave Ice Only

$1.50

Mangos

$2.00

Evaporated Milk

$0.50

Condensed Milk

$0.50

Sliced Almonds

$0.75

Toasted Coconut

$0.75

Grain Powder

$0.50

Cononut Strings

$1.00

Jack Fruit

$1.00

Jelly Cubes

$1.00

Mochi

$1.00

Tropical Fruit

$1.00

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.50

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.50

Ramen Toppings A La Carte

Ajitsuke Egg

$1.00

Menma

$1.50

Add Spicy Miso

$1.50

Add Chashu

$2.50

Add Spam

$2.00

Add Naruto Maki (2 pcs )

$0.50

Add Baby Spinach

$0.75

Add Sprouts

$0.75

Add Scallions

$0.50

Add Nori (3 pcs)

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Hawaiian Shave Ice, Homemade Ice Cream & Ramen

840 River Road, New Milford, NJ 07646

