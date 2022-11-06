Kailash Parbat 99 Lexington Avenue
99 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Appetizer
PANEER TIKKA
VegetaRIANS delight cheese cooked in clay oven
HARIYALI PANEER TIKKA
VegetaRIANS delight cheese cooked in clay oven
MUSHROOM MAKHMALI
Suffed mushroom with spiced cheese mixture skewered & broiled in clay oven
VEG.SHEEKH KABAB
minced vegetables cooked in clay oven and topped with cheese
KP KEBAB PLATIER
Assorted kebabs on a platter includes paneer, mushroom,stuffed potato & vegetable kebab
ACHARI GOBI
achaari flavored cauliflower cooked in clay oven
STUFTED TANDOORI ALOO
stuffed potato cooked in oven
MUSHROOM TIKKA
whole mushrooms cooked in clay oven
PANEER CHILY DRY
Cottage cheese tossed with oriental seasoning, chillies& peppers
VEG MANCHURIAN DRY
Deep fried vegetables balls cooked in indo chinese sauce
CRISPY SPICY POTATO
Crispy potato chips tossed in hot garlic sauce
VEG 65
Veggies fried with ginger,pepper,curry leaves and other spices
GOBI MANCHURIAN DRY
vegetable balls cooked in soya sauce
ASSORTED PAKODAS Sndhi Syle
assortment of Onion, Potato and chilli pakodas
ARBI TUK
crispies sprinkled with special spices A great start to
ALOO TUK
crispies sprinkled with special spices A great start to a Meal
French Fries
Bread
BUTTER NAAN
soft bread cooked in clay oven
GARLIC NAAN
soft bread cooked in clay oven TOPPED WITH GARLIC
MASALA CHEESE NAAN
stuffed bread cooked in clay oven
Sindhi Chapati
flat bread cooked on tawa
Mix Stuffed Kulcha
potato and onion stuffed flaky bread
Aloo PARATHA
flat bread cooked in oven and stuffed
PANEER PARATHA
flat bread cooked in oven and stuffed
Tandoori Roti
whole wheat bread
LACCHA PARATHA
flaky bread topped with butter
MINT PARATHA
flaky bread topped with butter
METHI PARATHA
flaky bread topped with butter
Tandoori Tokri
A basket of assorted breads
Koki
A favourite sindhi delight - spiced roti served with dahi, pickle and papad
Onion Kulcha
stuffed onion flaky bread
Soup
Entree
NAVRATAN KORMA
Vegetables cooked in a mild cashewnut gravy topped with pineapple
DIWANI HANDI
Mix vegetables & paneer cooked in mint & spinach gravy
PANEER MAKHANWALA
Cottage cheese cooked in nich tomato gravy
PANEER TIKKA LABAEDAR
Cottage cheese cooked in clay oven&tossed with mild makhani gravy
VEG CHILY MILY
Grated cottage cheese & vegetables cooked in onion ＆tomato base curry
VEG TAWA FRY
assortment of vegetables made tawa style
PANEER LAZEEZ MASALA
Cottage cheese cooked in smoky dum cooked sauce
KOFIA-E-DILBAR
Soft centered paneer cheese & mix vegetable koftas served in a nich cashewnut &onion gravy
VEGETABLE KADAI
very famous kadai preperation
PANEER KADAI
very famous kadai preperation WITH CHEESE
PANEER BHURJI
Minced grated paneer cooked in assorted spices
PASHIOONI DAL MAKHANI
Back lentils,kidney beans simmered ovemight, enniched with butter &cream
LASOONI DAL TADKA
Yellow lentils,tempered Punjabi style with cumin seeds, garlic & curry leaves
PINDWALE CHOLE MASALA
Chickpeasin mildly spiced masala
KHATIE MEEIHE BAIGAN
Eggplants mannated and finished with tangy midure of onion and tomatoes
ALOO BHINDI FRIED
crispy okra and potato tossed in dry spices
PALAK PANEER
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a smooth spinach curry and finished with cream of perfection.
ALOO GOBHI MASALA
Cauliflower florest and potatoes cooked in onion and tomato sauce.
CHANA PALAK
Chickpea cooked in a smooth spinach curry and finished with cream to perfection
SAI BHAJI
A delectable comnination of spinach and lentils
BHUGAL BHEALOO
Potato and lotus steam in a tomato based masala
SEYAL PANEER
Special cottage cheese preparation from the heartiand of Sndh.
SINDHI CURRY
A specialty of sindh - a must in every sndhi house hold.
PANEER CHILLI & BASIL
Cottage cheese cooked in nich tomato gravy
VEG MANCHURIAN GRAVY
Deep fried vegetable balis cooked in indo-chinese Gravy.
GOBHI MANCHURIAN GRAVY
Deep fried vegetable balls cooked in indo-chinese Gravy.
Chaat Bar
PAANI PURI
mini crispy pots stuffed with mixture served with tamarind and spiced water
CRISPY CORN BASKET
mini tarts topped with corn kernel mixture
BHEL PURI
puffed rice with regional mix
DAHI PURI
crispy pots stuffed with mixture topped with yoghurt
RAGDA DAHI PURI
pots stuffed with channa and topped with yoghurt
RAGDA SEV PURI
mini tarts topped with channa and topped with sev
SEV PATATA PURI
mini tarts topped with mixture and finished with sev
DAHI WADA
lentil dumplings mixed with crisps and topped with yoghurt
KP CHAAT PLATER
4 different types of chaats
KP SPECIAL MIX CHAAT
a mix of dumplings and chili fritters topped with yoghurt
SAMOSA CHAAT
samosa topped with channa topped with yoghurt
TIKKI CHAAT
potato patty topped with channa and finished with yoghurt
KHATtE MEETHE ALOO
crispy potato chips made chaat style
PAPDI CHAAT
crisps mixed with potato and topped with yoghurt
Bread Concoction
Chawal
SPINACH DUM BIRYANI
Goodness of spinach with fresh vegetables tossed with fragrant basmati nice Served with raita & papad.
AVADHI KEWRA BIRYANI
Soft paneer,vegetables& lakhnavi masala tossed with fragrant basmati nce.Served with raita & papad.
KP SPECIAL KHICHDI
Perfect blend of nice &lentils served with papad,pickles
VEGETABLE PULAV
WOK TOSSED CUMIN RICE WITH VEGETABLES
Jeera Rice
pan tossed rice
KP PALAK KHICHDI
BLEND OF RICE, LENTILS AND SPINACH
STEAMED RICE
FRIED RICE
wok tossed vegetables with rice
HAKKA NOODLES
indo chinese style noodles tossed in a wok with vegetable s
SCHEZWAN RICE
wok tossed vegetables with rice and schezwan sauce
SCHEZWAN NOODLES
indo chinese style noodles tossed in a wok with vegetables and schezwan sauce
TRIPLE SCHEZWAN RICE
Combination of nice and noodles with veggies in thick schewzan gravy.
SEYAL CHAWAL
Rice flavored with caramelized onions, tomatoes and fresh coriander
Accompaniments
Dessert
HOTBROWNIE WTH ICE CREAM
home made brownie served with ice cream
MALAI KULFI
HOME MADE DESSERT
MALAI RABADI
HOME MADE DESSERT
KULFI FALOODA
HOME MADE DESSERT MADE OF NOODLES, KULFI AND ICE CREAM
GULAB JAMUN
Golden fried dumpling dipped in rose flavoured sugar syrup best served wam
ICE CREAM EXOTICA
ASSORTMENT OF 3 SCOOPS
JAMUN ANNAT
Gulab jamun :served With rabri
KESAR RASMALAI
Skimmed milk dumplings dipped in cold saffron milk.
House Specials
Original CHOLE BHATURA
Fried Indian bread served with Chole masala (curries chickpeas) and onions
FLAVOURED CHOLE BHATURA
Fried Indian bread served with Chole masala (curries chickpeas) and onions
KP BHATURA PLATTER
Include bhaturas of 4 flavours
EXTRA CHOLE
EXTRA BHATURA 1 PC
single extra puffed bread
EXTRA FLAVOURED BHATURA 1 PC
single extra flavored puffed bread
RADGA PATTICE (2 PCS)
Tangy chickpea curry served with pattice
SAMOSA RAGDA (2 PCS)
home made stuffed pastry served with chickpeas
PLAIN SAMOSA (2 PCS)
Our home made samosas served with sweet and spicy sauce
PAV BHAJI
Favourite Indian street food; mash patatoes & veggies cooked in special spices served with two pav bun
EXTRA PAV 2 pcs
extra bread 2 pcs
MASALA PAV
chunks of pav served with Mashed vegetable
CHEESE PAV BHAJI
pav bhaji topped with cheese
MUMBAI VADA PAV
famous indian street food
DAL PAKWAN
Curried lentils served with pakwan a crispy flat bread
BHEE KI TIKKI
Lotus root cutlet served with a tangy chutney
Appetizer
Jain Chole Bhaturas
Fried Fluffy Breads Served With Spicy Chickpies Masala & Salad
Jain Flavoured Chole Bhaturas
Flavoured Chole Bhaturas
Jain Pav Bhaji
Mumbai Special Patato Curry served With Breads shallow Fried with Butter
Jain Cheese Pav Bhaji
very famous street food made of mashed vegetables ad spices
Jain Paneer Pav Bhaji
very famous street food made of mashed vegetables ad spices
Jain Masala Pav
Famous Mumbai street - Jain Masala Pav
Jain Mirchi Bhajiya
House special Mirchi pakoda, served with Chutney
CHAAT BAR
Jain Pani Puri
Fried puff - pastry balls filled with spiced boondi served with spiced mint water & tamannd sauce
Jain Bambaiya Dahi Puri
Fried Puff - Pastry Balls Filled With Fbtatoes Sweet and Sour Sauces Topped With Yoghurt sev Garnished With Bended Spices
Jain Ragda Dahi Puri
Fried Puff - Pastry Balls stuffed With Chick Flies Sauce, Sweet and Sour Tamarind Sauces. Topped With Curd, Sev, Garnished With blended Spices
Jain Bombay Bhel Puri
A Delicious Mixture of fried Puff - Pastry balls, Puffed Rice, Sev, Green Chill, Chutnuy sweet and Sour tamarind Sauces
Jain Sev Puri
Flat Frieds Pooris, sev served with Chilli Chutney Sweet And sour sauces
Jain Ragda Sev Puri
Flat Frieds Pooris, sev served with Chilli Chutney chickpea sauce Sweet And sour sauces
Jain Dahi Wada
Soft, Absorbent. Mixed Lentil batter balls Deep Feed Soaked In Beaten yogurt & Topped With Sweet &Tangy Sauces
Jain Papdi Chaat
Crispy Flat Fried Puff, Sweet And Sour Sauces And Chilli Chutney Toppad With yoghurt, sev, Garnished With Blended spices
Jain Kp Chaat Platter
A excited platter Of Dahiwada. Bhelpuri, Sevpuri a Crispy Corn Basket
Rice
Jain KP Special Dum Biryani
Delicious And Aromatic preparation Of Basmati Garden Fresh Vegetable, Cottage Cheese & spices Cooked In A Traditional Indian style
Jain Spinach Dum Biryani
Cubes Of Cottage Cheese Cooked in tandoor with Red Masala And Tossed In Biryani masala Flavored With Mint leaves
Jain KP Special Khichdi
A Combination Of yellow lentils & Rice Cooked With Hand Pounded spices
Jain KP Palak Khichdi
A Combination Of yellow lentils & Rice Cooked With Hand Pounded spices
Jain Jeera Rice
Aromatic Basmati Rice Tempered With Rosted Cumin Seeds
Jain Veg Pulao
Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with Selection Of Garden vegetables
Steamed Basmati Rice
Plain Cooked Basmati Rice Chef Special I ® Gluten Free
Entree
Jain Palak Paneer
Cottage Cheese Cooked With Fresh Spinach Puree
Jain Paneer Makhanwala
Cottage Cheese Cooked In Rich Tomato Gravy (Our House Specialty)
Jain Corn Palak
Corn Cooked with Fresh spanich Puree
Jain Corn Capsicum Masala
Corn Capsicum manta made with house special Curry
Jain Channa Masala
Chickpeas Cooked In spiced Masala
Jain Bhindi Fried
Okra deep fried tossed with homemade species
Jain Yellow Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils Tempered With Spices
Bread
Beverages
MANGO LASSI
Mango Yoghurt Drink
NAMKEEN PERU
guava drink spiked with spices
MASALA COKE
house favourite drinks
DESI KALA KHATTA
indian berry refreshing drink
SWEET LASSI
SWEET yoghurt smoothie
MASALA CHAI
home made chai infused with light spices
FRESH LIME SODA
sparkling water flavored with lemon
MASALA JEERA CHAAS
very light yoghurt drink
ICED TEA LEMON
BOTTLED WATER
AERATED BEVERAGES
SALTED LASSI
SALTED YOGHURT SMOOTHIE