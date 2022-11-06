Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kailash Parbat 99 Lexington Avenue

99 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10016

Appetizer

PANEER TIKKA

$14.99

VegetaRIANS delight cheese cooked in clay oven

HARIYALI PANEER TIKKA

$14.99

VegetaRIANS delight cheese cooked in clay oven

MUSHROOM MAKHMALI

$14.99

Suffed mushroom with spiced cheese mixture skewered & broiled in clay oven

VEG.SHEEKH KABAB

$14.99

minced vegetables cooked in clay oven and topped with cheese

KP KEBAB PLATIER

$30.99

Assorted kebabs on a platter includes paneer, mushroom,stuffed potato & vegetable kebab

ACHARI GOBI

$14.99

achaari flavored cauliflower cooked in clay oven

STUFTED TANDOORI ALOO

$14.99

stuffed potato cooked in oven

MUSHROOM TIKKA

$14.99

whole mushrooms cooked in clay oven

PANEER CHILY DRY

$14.99

Cottage cheese tossed with oriental seasoning, chillies& peppers

VEG MANCHURIAN DRY

$14.99

Deep fried vegetables balls cooked in indo chinese sauce

CRISPY SPICY POTATO

$13.99

Crispy potato chips tossed in hot garlic sauce

VEG 65

$13.99

Veggies fried with ginger,pepper,curry leaves and other spices

GOBI MANCHURIAN DRY

$14.99

vegetable balls cooked in soya sauce

ASSORTED PAKODAS Sndhi Syle

$11.99

assortment of Onion, Potato and chilli pakodas

ARBI TUK

$11.99

crispies sprinkled with special spices A great start to

ALOO TUK

$11.99

crispies sprinkled with special spices A great start to a Meal

French Fries

$5.99

Bread

BUTTER NAAN

$4.50

soft bread cooked in clay oven

GARLIC NAAN

$4.50

soft bread cooked in clay oven TOPPED WITH GARLIC

MASALA CHEESE NAAN

$5.99

stuffed bread cooked in clay oven

Sindhi Chapati

$4.50

flat bread cooked on tawa

Mix Stuffed Kulcha

$6.99

potato and onion stuffed flaky bread

Aloo PARATHA

$6.99

flat bread cooked in oven and stuffed

PANEER PARATHA

$6.99

flat bread cooked in oven and stuffed

Tandoori Roti

$4.50

whole wheat bread

LACCHA PARATHA

$5.99

flaky bread topped with butter

MINT PARATHA

$5.99

flaky bread topped with butter

METHI PARATHA

$5.99

flaky bread topped with butter

Tandoori Tokri

$16.99

A basket of assorted breads

Koki

$15.99

A favourite sindhi delight - spiced roti served with dahi, pickle and papad

Onion Kulcha

$6.99

stuffed onion flaky bread

Soup

Cream Of Tomato Soup

$7.50

creamy tomato soup topped with croutons

Sweet Corn Soup

$7.50

cream of corn soup

Manchow Soup

$7.50

Indo-Chinese soup with oriental vegetables and spices

Entree

NAVRATAN KORMA

$17.99

Vegetables cooked in a mild cashewnut gravy topped with pineapple

DIWANI HANDI

$17.99

Mix vegetables & paneer cooked in mint & spinach gravy

PANEER MAKHANWALA

$17.99

Cottage cheese cooked in nich tomato gravy

PANEER TIKKA LABAEDAR

$17.99

Cottage cheese cooked in clay oven&tossed with mild makhani gravy

VEG CHILY MILY

$17.99

Grated cottage cheese & vegetables cooked in onion ＆tomato base curry

VEG TAWA FRY

$17.99

assortment of vegetables made tawa style

PANEER LAZEEZ MASALA

$17.99

Cottage cheese cooked in smoky dum cooked sauce

KOFIA-E-DILBAR

$17.99

Soft centered paneer cheese & mix vegetable koftas served in a nich cashewnut &onion gravy

VEGETABLE KADAI

$17.99

very famous kadai preperation

PANEER KADAI

$17.99

very famous kadai preperation WITH CHEESE

PANEER BHURJI

$17.99

Minced grated paneer cooked in assorted spices

PASHIOONI DAL MAKHANI

$16.99

Back lentils,kidney beans simmered ovemight, enniched with butter &cream

LASOONI DAL TADKA

$16.99

Yellow lentils,tempered Punjabi style with cumin seeds, garlic & curry leaves

PINDWALE CHOLE MASALA

$16.99

Chickpeasin mildly spiced masala

KHATIE MEEIHE BAIGAN

$17.99

Eggplants mannated and finished with tangy midure of onion and tomatoes

ALOO BHINDI FRIED

$16.99

crispy okra and potato tossed in dry spices

PALAK PANEER

$17.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a smooth spinach curry and finished with cream of perfection.

ALOO GOBHI MASALA

$17.99

Cauliflower florest and potatoes cooked in onion and tomato sauce.

CHANA PALAK

$17.99

Chickpea cooked in a smooth spinach curry and finished with cream to perfection

SAI BHAJI

$17.99

A delectable comnination of spinach and lentils

BHUGAL BHEALOO

$17.99

Potato and lotus steam in a tomato based masala

SEYAL PANEER

$17.99

Special cottage cheese preparation from the heartiand of Sndh.

SINDHI CURRY

$16.99

A specialty of sindh - a must in every sndhi house hold.

PANEER CHILLI & BASIL

$17.99

Cottage cheese cooked in nich tomato gravy

VEG MANCHURIAN GRAVY

$17.99

Deep fried vegetable balis cooked in indo-chinese Gravy.

GOBHI MANCHURIAN GRAVY

$17.99

Deep fried vegetable balls cooked in indo-chinese Gravy.

Chaat Bar

PAANI PURI

$10.99

mini crispy pots stuffed with mixture served with tamarind and spiced water

CRISPY CORN BASKET

$10.99

mini tarts topped with corn kernel mixture

BHEL PURI

$10.99

puffed rice with regional mix

DAHI PURI

$10.99

crispy pots stuffed with mixture topped with yoghurt

RAGDA DAHI PURI

$10.99

pots stuffed with channa and topped with yoghurt

RAGDA SEV PURI

$10.99

mini tarts topped with channa and topped with sev

SEV PATATA PURI

$10.99

mini tarts topped with mixture and finished with sev

DAHI WADA

$10.99

lentil dumplings mixed with crisps and topped with yoghurt

KP CHAAT PLATER

$19.99

4 different types of chaats

KP SPECIAL MIX CHAAT

$10.99

a mix of dumplings and chili fritters topped with yoghurt

SAMOSA CHAAT

$10.99

samosa topped with channa topped with yoghurt

TIKKI CHAAT

$10.99

potato patty topped with channa and finished with yoghurt

KHATtE MEETHE ALOO

$10.99

crispy potato chips made chaat style

PAPDI CHAAT

$10.99

crisps mixed with potato and topped with yoghurt

Bread Concoction

KAILASH CLUB

$14.99

Double decker loaded with salad, veggies, cheese & paneer cubes tossed in tangy masala

PATTICE CHEESE GRILL

$14.99

Our famous ragda pattice & cheese grilled between breads

Chawal

SPINACH DUM BIRYANI

$17.99

Goodness of spinach with fresh vegetables tossed with fragrant basmati nice Served with raita & papad.

AVADHI KEWRA BIRYANI

$17.99

Soft paneer,vegetables& lakhnavi masala tossed with fragrant basmati nce.Served with raita & papad.

KP SPECIAL KHICHDI

$16.99

Perfect blend of nice &lentils served with papad,pickles

VEGETABLE PULAV

$10.99

WOK TOSSED CUMIN RICE WITH VEGETABLES

Jeera Rice

$10.99

pan tossed rice

KP PALAK KHICHDI

$16.99

BLEND OF RICE, LENTILS AND SPINACH

STEAMED RICE

$4.00
FRIED RICE

$15.99

wok tossed vegetables with rice

HAKKA NOODLES

$15.99

indo chinese style noodles tossed in a wok with vegetable s

SCHEZWAN RICE

$15.99

wok tossed vegetables with rice and schezwan sauce

SCHEZWAN NOODLES

$15.99

indo chinese style noodles tossed in a wok with vegetables and schezwan sauce

TRIPLE SCHEZWAN RICE

$18.99

Combination of nice and noodles with veggies in thick schewzan gravy.

SEYAL CHAWAL

$14.99

Rice flavored with caramelized onions, tomatoes and fresh coriander

Accompaniments

GREEN SALAD

$4.50

assortment of vegetables

MASALA PAPAD

$5.99

fried papad topped with tomato and onions

PAPAD-ROASted

$2.99

PAPAD- FRIED

$2.99

MALAI DAHI RAITA BOONDI

$4.50

MALAI DAHI RAITA VEGETABLE

$4.50

PLAIN CURD

$3.99

Onion Salad

$2.50

Dessert

HOTBROWNIE WTH ICE CREAM

$8.99

home made brownie served with ice cream

MALAI KULFI

$8.99

HOME MADE DESSERT

MALAI RABADI

$8.99

HOME MADE DESSERT

KULFI FALOODA

$8.99

HOME MADE DESSERT MADE OF NOODLES, KULFI AND ICE CREAM

GULAB JAMUN

$8.99

Golden fried dumpling dipped in rose flavoured sugar syrup best served wam

ICE CREAM EXOTICA

$8.99

ASSORTMENT OF 3 SCOOPS

JAMUN ANNAT

$8.99

Gulab jamun :served With rabri

KESAR RASMALAI

$8.99

Skimmed milk dumplings dipped in cold saffron milk.

House Specials

Original CHOLE BHATURA

$16.99

Fried Indian bread served with Chole masala (curries chickpeas) and onions

FLAVOURED CHOLE BHATURA

$17.99

Fried Indian bread served with Chole masala (curries chickpeas) and onions

KP BHATURA PLATTER

$32.99

Include bhaturas of 4 flavours

EXTRA CHOLE

$8.99
EXTRA BHATURA 1 PC

$6.99

single extra puffed bread

EXTRA FLAVOURED BHATURA 1 PC

$7.99

single extra flavored puffed bread

RADGA PATTICE (2 PCS)

$14.99

Tangy chickpea curry served with pattice

SAMOSA RAGDA (2 PCS)

$14.99

home made stuffed pastry served with chickpeas

PLAIN SAMOSA (2 PCS)

$6.99

Our home made samosas served with sweet and spicy sauce

PAV BHAJI

$16.99

Favourite Indian street food; mash patatoes & veggies cooked in special spices served with two pav bun

EXTRA PAV 2 pcs

$3.50

extra bread 2 pcs

MASALA PAV

$16.99

chunks of pav served with Mashed vegetable

CHEESE PAV BHAJI

$17.99

pav bhaji topped with cheese

MUMBAI VADA PAV

$11.99

famous indian street food

DAL PAKWAN

$14.99

Curried lentils served with pakwan a crispy flat bread

BHEE KI TIKKI

$11.99

Lotus root cutlet served with a tangy chutney

Appetizer

Jain Chole Bhaturas

$16.99

Fried Fluffy Breads Served With Spicy Chickpies Masala & Salad

Jain Flavoured Chole Bhaturas

$17.99

Flavoured Chole Bhaturas

Jain Pav Bhaji

$16.99

Mumbai Special Patato Curry served With Breads shallow Fried with Butter

Jain Cheese Pav Bhaji

$17.99

very famous street food made of mashed vegetables ad spices

Jain Paneer Pav Bhaji

$17.99

very famous street food made of mashed vegetables ad spices

Jain Masala Pav

$16.99

Famous Mumbai street - Jain Masala Pav

Jain Mirchi Bhajiya

$11.99

House special Mirchi pakoda, served with Chutney

CHAAT BAR

Jain Pani Puri

$10.99

Fried puff - pastry balls filled with spiced boondi served with spiced mint water & tamannd sauce

Jain Bambaiya Dahi Puri

$10.99

Fried Puff - Pastry Balls Filled With Fbtatoes Sweet and Sour Sauces Topped With Yoghurt sev Garnished With Bended Spices

Jain Ragda Dahi Puri

$10.99

Fried Puff - Pastry Balls stuffed With Chick Flies Sauce, Sweet and Sour Tamarind Sauces. Topped With Curd, Sev, Garnished With blended Spices

Jain Bombay Bhel Puri

$10.99

A Delicious Mixture of fried Puff - Pastry balls, Puffed Rice, Sev, Green Chill, Chutnuy sweet and Sour tamarind Sauces

Jain Sev Puri

$10.99

Flat Frieds Pooris, sev served with Chilli Chutney Sweet And sour sauces

Jain Ragda Sev Puri

$10.99

Flat Frieds Pooris, sev served with Chilli Chutney chickpea sauce Sweet And sour sauces

Jain Dahi Wada

$10.99

Soft, Absorbent. Mixed Lentil batter balls Deep Feed Soaked In Beaten yogurt & Topped With Sweet &Tangy Sauces

Jain Papdi Chaat

$10.99

Crispy Flat Fried Puff, Sweet And Sour Sauces And Chilli Chutney Toppad With yoghurt, sev, Garnished With Blended spices

Jain Kp Chaat Platter

$19.99

A excited platter Of Dahiwada. Bhelpuri, Sevpuri a Crispy Corn Basket

Rice

Jain KP Special Dum Biryani

$16.99

Delicious And Aromatic preparation Of Basmati Garden Fresh Vegetable, Cottage Cheese & spices Cooked In A Traditional Indian style

Jain Spinach Dum Biryani

$17.99

Cubes Of Cottage Cheese Cooked in tandoor with Red Masala And Tossed In Biryani masala Flavored With Mint leaves

Jain KP Special Khichdi

$16.99

A Combination Of yellow lentils & Rice Cooked With Hand Pounded spices

Jain KP Palak Khichdi

$16.99

A Combination Of yellow lentils & Rice Cooked With Hand Pounded spices

Jain Jeera Rice

$10.99

Aromatic Basmati Rice Tempered With Rosted Cumin Seeds

Jain Veg Pulao

$10.99

Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with Selection Of Garden vegetables

Steamed Basmati Rice

$4.00

Plain Cooked Basmati Rice Chef Special I ® Gluten Free

Entree

Jain Palak Paneer

$17.99

Cottage Cheese Cooked With Fresh Spinach Puree

Jain Paneer Makhanwala

$17.99

Cottage Cheese Cooked In Rich Tomato Gravy (Our House Specialty)

Jain Corn Palak

$17.99

Corn Cooked with Fresh spanich Puree

Jain Corn Capsicum Masala

$17.99

Corn Capsicum manta made with house special Curry

Jain Channa Masala

$16.99

Chickpeas Cooked In spiced Masala

Jain Bhindi Fried

$16.99

Okra deep fried tossed with homemade species

Jain Yellow Dal Tadka

$16.99

Yellow lentils Tempered With Spices

Bread

Tandoori Roti

$4.50

SpI. Sndhi Chapati

$4.50

Butter Naan

$4.50

Plain Naan

$4.50

Jain Stuffed Paneer Paratha

$6.99

Stuffed bread cooked in Clay oven

Jain Stuffed Cheese Paratha

$6.99

Stuffed bread cooked in Clay oven

Lacheddar Paratha

$6.99

Pudina Paratha

$6.99

flaky bread topped with mint

Butter ROti

$4.50

Beverages

MANGO LASSI

$6.99

Mango Yoghurt Drink

NAMKEEN PERU

$6.99

guava drink spiked with spices

MASALA COKE

$5.49

house favourite drinks

DESI KALA KHATTA

$6.99

indian berry refreshing drink

SWEET LASSI

$6.99

SWEET yoghurt smoothie

MASALA CHAI

$3.50

home made chai infused with light spices

FRESH LIME SODA

$5.99

sparkling water flavored with lemon

MASALA JEERA CHAAS

$5.49

very light yoghurt drink

ICED TEA LEMON

$4.99

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

AERATED BEVERAGES

$2.50
SALTED LASSI

$6.99

SALTED YOGHURT SMOOTHIE

Jaljeera