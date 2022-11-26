Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kailash Parbat

review star

No reviews yet

670 North Main St

ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BEVERAGES

MANGO LASSI

MANGO LASSI

$5.99

A delicious, creamy drink with mango and yogurt

CHILLI GUAVA

CHILLI GUAVA

$5.99

A refreshing mocktail made with guava juice and chilies

MASALA TEA

$2.49

A classic spiced masala tea found on the side lanes of Mumbai

SWEET LASSI

$5.99
MASALA BUTTERMILK / CHAAS

MASALA BUTTERMILK / CHAAS

$5.99

Salted Buttermilk flavoured with cumin seeds

COLD COFFEE WITH ICE-CREAM

COLD COFFEE WITH ICE-CREAM

$6.99

Fully loaded ice-cream based coffee drink

FRESH LIME SODA

$2.99

Indian Lemonade Soda: Sweet/ Salted/Mixed

SODA

SODA

$2.99

MILKSHAKES

$8.99

WATER BOTTLE

$0.49

CHAAT BAR

PANI PURI

PANI PURI

$6.99

Crispy, fried, hollow dough balls stuffed with herbed boiled potatoes, spicy and tangy water and a sweet tamarind sauce. A burst of flavours in your mouth!

SEV PURI

SEV PURI

$7.99

Crispy fried flour discs topped with onion, tomato, raw mango, herbs and spices served with chilli chutney and sweet tamarind sauce. Experience spicy, tangy, savoury, salty and crunchy flavours in your mouth in each bite!

BAMBAIYA DAHI PURI

BAMBAIYA DAHI PURI

$7.99

Crispy, fried, hollow dough balls filled with potatoes and sweet and sour sauces, topped with yoghurt, sev and garnished with blended spices. A classic Bombay street-side snack!

BOMBAY BHEL PURI

BOMBAY BHEL PURI

$7.99

A roadside stall snack, often served in paper cones! A mixture of puffed rice, potatoes, onion, sev, raw mango pieces, green chilli chutney and sweet tamarind sauce

PAPDI CHAAT

PAPDI CHAAT

$7.99

Crispy, fried, flat dough combined with potatoes, sweet and sour sauces and chilli chutney, topped with yoghurt and sev and garnished with blended spices

MIX CHAAT

MIX CHAAT

$8.99

A mixture of Papdi Chaat, Dahi Vada, a fried battered green chilli, a lentil dumpling, mashed, potatoes, seasoned with yoghurt and served with sweet tamarind sauce, green chilli chutney. Garnished with blended spices

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

$8.99

Shallow fried mashed and spiced potato patties topped with curried chickpeas, tamarind and chilli sauces, yogurt and spices. Pure comfort food!

DAHI WADA

DAHI WADA

$8.99

Deep fried lentil fritters dunked in creamy yogurt, topped with pomegranite and sweet and spicy sauces. These are soft and tender and just melt in the mouth! A very popular snack across various cities in India. A must-try!

RAGDA DAHI PURI

$8.99
SAMOSA CHAAT

SAMOSA CHAAT

$8.99

A fried potato filled pastry dunked in chick peas sauce, topped with onions, sweet and sour sauces, chilli chutney, yoghurt and sev, and garnished with blended spices

BHALLA PAPDI CHAAT

BHALLA PAPDI CHAAT

$8.99

A chaat made by combining Dahi Wada and Papdi Chaat

CRISPY CORN BASKET

CRISPY CORN BASKET

$8.99

Little fried flour "baskets" filled with sweetcorn, pomegranite, chopped onion and tomato, topped with spicy and tangy sauces

KP CHAAT PLATTER

$14.99

Dahi Wada, Bhel Puri, Sev Puri and Crispy Corn Basket all on one platter!

OUR HOUSE SPECIAL

CHOLE BHATURA

$10.99

Chole is a spiced, tangy, chick peas curry served with bhatura which is a soft and fluffy fried bread.One of our signature dishes at Kailash Parbat since 1952. Bhaturas Choose From : Kasturi methi (Fenugreek) Cottage Cheese/Cheese

PAV BHAJI

PAV BHAJI

$10.99
RAGDA PATTICE (2 PCS)

RAGDA PATTICE (2 PCS)

$6.99
PUNJABI SAMOSA (2 PCS)

PUNJABI SAMOSA (2 PCS)

$9.99

Fried potato filled pastry served with chick peas sauce, garnished with chopped onion and coriander

EXTRA BHATURA (1 PCS)

$2.49
EXTRA PAV (2 PCS)

EXTRA PAV (2 PCS)

$1.99

BAMBAI NAGRI SNACKS

BOMBAY VADA PAV (2 PCs)

BOMBAY VADA PAV (2 PCs)

$6.99

"The Bombay Burger" is a potato cake sandwiched in a soft bun accompanied with chutneys

BORIVALI KI DABELI (2 pcs)

BORIVALI KI DABELI (2 pcs)

$6.99

A soft bun filled with mashed potatoes, peanuts, sweet tamarind sauce, chilli sauces, garnished with sev, pomegranite, coriander and peanuts. Borivala, Mumbai is known for its Dabeli!

AAMCHI MUMBAI SANDWICH

$11.99

One of Mumbai's famous street snacks - the Mumbai sandwich. Soft, white bread topped with a vibrant herb chutney, mashed potato masala, and double layered with cucumber, onion and tomato, with an oozing molten cheese centre. Served with coleslaw

SANTA CRUZ CHEESE CHILLI TOAST

$10.99

Cheese, mixed peppers and green chillies in a two layered grilled sandwich served with coleslaw. Popularly found in the shopping central in Santa Cruz, Mumbai

CHINESE BHEL

$7.99

CHANNA BREAD

$6.99

FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

Deep fried potato chips. Choose from plain or peri peri

PERI PERI FRIES

$6.99

French fries tossed with peri peri spice

HOME MADE SOUPS

CREAM OF TOMATO SOUP

CREAM OF TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

Flavourful tomato soup served with croutons

MANCHOW SOUP

MANCHOW SOUP

$5.99

A fusion Indo-Chinese soup made from mixed vegetables, fried noodles and hot and sweet Chinese sauces

APPETIZER

SPICY CRISPY POTATOES

$10.99

Thin crispy potato chips tossed in sweet and sour sauce garnished with spring onion and white sesame seeds

STIR FRIED MUSHROOM

$12.99

BABYCORN CHILLI DRY

$11.99

HARA BHARA KEBAB

$11.99

Hara Bhara Kabab is a very popular snack of North Indian fried patties made with spinach, peas and potatoes

PANEER SAUTE

$12.99

INDO-CHINESE

VEG MANCHURIAN DRY

$11.99

PANEER CHILLI DRY

$12.99

CRISPY VEGETABLES

$11.99
VEG MANCHURIAN GRAVY

VEG MANCHURIAN GRAVY

$11.99

Crispy fried vegetable balls dunked in hot, sweet and sour manchurian sauce

PANEER CHILLI GRAVY

PANEER CHILLI GRAVY

$12.99

Cubes of cottage cheese cooked in spicy soya sauce

VEG FRIED RICE

$10.99

Indo-Chinese style vegetable fried rice

SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE

$11.99

French beans and carrots in fried rice tossed in spicy schezwan sauce

VEG HAKKA NOODLES

$11.99

Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and Chinese sauces

SCHEZWAN HAKKA NOODLES

SCHEZWAN HAKKA NOODLES

$12.99

Stir-fried noodles tossed in spicy schezwan sauce

FLAVOR OF PUNJAB ENTRÉE

PANEER TIKKA LABABDAR

PANEER TIKKA LABABDAR

$14.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich and creamy tomato gravy with butter and cashew paste

PANEER KADAI

$14.99

Cottage cheese cooked with mixed peppers and fresh ground spices known as kadai masala

CHEESE BUTTER MASALA

$14.99

Cubes of cheese cooked in a rich and creamy tomato gravy with butter and cashew paste

KAJU MASALA

$14.99

Kaju masala is a semi gravy dish of sautéed cashew nuts, tomato

VEG KADHAI

VEG KADHAI

$12.99

Deep fried vegetables with chunks of onions and peppers in a mix of spices known as kadai masala

MUSHROOM MASALA

MUSHROOM MASALA

$14.99

Diced button mushrooms in a thick onion and tomato Sindhi gravy

CHANA MASALA

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked with a blend of spices. A Punjabi delicacy!

DAL TADKA

DAL TADKA

$11.99

Yellow lentils tempered with a mix of Punjabi spices

RICE PREPARATION

KP SPECIAL BIRYANI

$11.99

A delicious aromatic mix of several assorted vegetables and cubes of cottage cheese, then layered with spiced basmati rice and topped with caramelised onions. A dish often spotted in the kitchens of North Indian royals!

DAL KHICHDI

$9.99

A combination of green grams, rice and spinach cooked with hand pounded spices

VEG PULAV

$8.99

Aromatic Basmati rice cooked with a selection of garden vegetables and cottage cheese

JEERA RICE

JEERA RICE

$6.99

Aromatic Basmati rice tempered with roasted cumin seeds

STEAMED BASMATI RICE

$4.99

INDIAN BREAD

PLAIN NAAN

$2.99

BUTTER NAAN

$3.49
GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$3.49

TAWA CHAPATI (2 piece)

$1.99

MALABAR PARATHA

$3.49

MALAYSIAN PARATHA

$3.49

PARATHA MEAL (SERVED WITH CHOLE, RAITA & PICKLE)

ALOO PARATHA

$6.99

PANEER PARATHA

$7.99

CHEESE PARATHA

$7.99

ACCOMPANIMENTS

PLAIN YOGURT

$2.99

RAITA

$3.99

PAPAD & CHUTNEY

$2.49

Serve two pieces of papad with home made chutney

MASALA PAPAD

$2.99

Fried papadoms garnished with finely chopped onion, tomato, green chilli, coriander and spices

CHEESE MASALA PAPAD

$3.99
FRESH GREEN SALAD

FRESH GREEN SALAD

$4.99

PICKLE

$1.99

Home made pickle

ONION & CHIILLY

$1.99

DESSERTS

GULAB JAMUN (2 PCS)

$5.49

Fried dough dumplings made from milk solids and flavoured with cardomon and saffron with a pistachio centre. A traditional celebratory dessert!

JAMUN-E-JANNAT

$6.99

Gulab jamun served on vase of rabdi and garnished with dry fruits

FALOODA KULFI - SINCE 1952

FALOODA KULFI - SINCE 1952

$6.99

Our signature creamy dessert made out of a milk based pudding, two types of Indian ice-creams and vermicelli noodles. Flavoured with cardomom, flaked nuts and rose syrup. Popular since 1952!

MALAI KULFI (2 PCS)

$6.99

Cardomon flavoured creamy Indian ice-cream topped with flaked nuts

MALAI RABDI

$6.99

A delicious milk based dessert flavored with mixed nuts

MOONG DAL HALWA

$6.99

RICE KHEER

$6.99

ICE-CREAM (2 SCOOP)

$5.49

Flavourful ice-cream. Choose from Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate

RAS MALAI

$5.49

Rasmalai is a Classic Indian dessert consisting of juicy cheese discs served with thickened milk.

LOCAL ITEM

#1

$1.00

#2

$2.00

#3

$3.00

#4

$4.00

#5

$5.00

#6

$6.00

#7

$7.00

#8

$8.00

#9

$9.00

#10

$10.00

CATERING

$50.00

Beverages

MANGO LASSI

MANGO LASSI

$5.99

A delicious, creamy drink with mango and yogurt

CHILLI GUAVA

CHILLI GUAVA

$5.99

A refreshing mocktail made with guava juice and chilies

MASALA TEA

$2.49

A classic spiced masala tea found on the side lanes of Mumbai

SWEET LASSI

$5.99
MASALA BUTTERMILK / CHAAS

MASALA BUTTERMILK / CHAAS

$5.99

Salted Buttermilk flavoured with cumin seeds

COLD COFFEE WITH ICE-CREAM

COLD COFFEE WITH ICE-CREAM

$6.99

Fully loaded ice-cream based coffee drink

FRESH LIME SODA

$2.99

Indian Lemonade Soda: Sweet/ Salted/Mixed

SODA

SODA

$2.99

MILKSHAKES

$8.99

Cocktails

KITNE AADMI THE

$11.00

SHAHRUKH ON THE BEACH

$11.00

MERE KARAN ARJUN AAYENGE

$11.00

MOGAMBO KHUSH HUA

$11.00

Domestic Beer

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

MILLER LIGHT

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

Imported Beer

AMSTEL LIGHT

$5.00

TAJ MAHAL 12oz

$5.00

TAJ MAHAL 22oz

$10.00

MAHARAJA

$5.00

KINGFISHER

$5.50

CORONA

$5.50

HEINEKEN

$5.50

HENEIKEN LIGHT

$5.50

STELLA

$5.50

Tequila

EL JIMADOR SILVER

$6.99

JOSE CUERVO

$9.99

Whiskey

JACK DANIELS

$5.99

CROWN ROYAL

$5.99

MAKERS MARK

$5.99

After Party

BAILEYS

$5.99

DISARNO AMARETTO

$5.99

GRAND MARNIRT

$5.99

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$5.99

GOLDSCHIAGER

$5.99

KAHLUA

$5.99

Rum

BACARADI SILVER

$6.99

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.99

MALIBU COCONUT

$6.99

Vodka

ABSOLUTE

$5.99

BELVEDERE

$6.99

CIROC

$7.99

GREY GOOSE

$5.99

KETEL ONE CITRUS

$6.99

TITO'S

$7.99

Cognac

HENNESSY VS

$5.99

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$9.99

Scotch

CHIVAS REGULAR

$5.99

GLENLIVET 12 YEARS

$7.99

GLENFIDDICH 12 YEARS

$7.99

GLENMORANGIE

$5.99

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$7.99

OBAN

$7.99

Gin

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$6.99

TANQUERAY

$6.99

White Wine

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE CHARDONNAY

$6.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE PINOT GRIS

$6.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE RIESLING

$6.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE GEWURZTRAMINE

$6.00+

MAIN STREET SAUVIGNON BLANC

$6.00+

MONTEVINA WHITE ZIFANDEL

$6.00+

Red Wine

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE MERLOT

$6.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE CABERNET

$6.00+

ROBERT MONDAVI SPECIAL SELECTION MERLOT

$6.00+

BERINGER CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$6.00+

D'ARENBURG STUMP JUMP SHIRAZ

$6.00+

TRINITY OAKS PINOT NOIR

$6.00+

MARK WEST PINOT NOIR

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

MORE THAN 70 YEARS OF UNBEATABLE TASTE, TRADITION AND HISTORY Inspired by the bustling metropolis, Mumbai, Kailash Parbat pays homage to the people, the culture and the traditions which have all played a part in influencing its diverse culinary history.

Location

670 North Main St, ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carson Kitchen Alpharetta
orange star4.5 • 939
4 South Main Street Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Jekyll Brewing
orange star4.1 • 240
15 Academy St Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Warm Waves Coffee House - 52A N Main St
orange star5.0 • 14
52A N Main St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Mercantile Social - 20 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
20 N Main St Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Minnie Olivia
orange starNo Reviews
10 Roswell Street Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Fogón and Lions Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
10 Roswell Street Suite 100 Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ALPHARETTA

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ALPHARETTA
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston