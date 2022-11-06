Kailash Parbat
1685 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30030
Popular Items
CHAAT BAR
PANI PURI
Crispy, fried, hollow dough balls stuffed with herbed boiled potatoes, spicy and tangy water and a sweet tamarind sauce. A burst of flavours in your mouth!
SEV PURI
Crispy fried flour discs topped with onion, tomato, raw mango, herbs and spices served with chilli chutney and sweet tamarind sauce. Experience spicy, tangy, savoury, salty and crunchy flavours in your mouth in each bite!
BAMBAIYA DAHI PURI
Crispy, fried, hollow dough balls filled with potatoes and sweet and sour sauces, topped with yoghurt, sev and garnished with blended spices. A classic Bombay street-side snack!
BOMBAY BHEL PURI
A roadside stall snack, often served in paper cones! A mixture of puffed rice, potatoes, onion, sev, raw mango pieces, green chilli chutney and sweet tamarind sauce
PAPDI CHAAT
Crispy, fried, flat dough combined with potatoes, sweet and sour sauces and chilli chutney, topped with yoghurt and sev and garnished with blended spices
MIX CHAAT
A mixture of Papdi Chaat, Dahi Vada, a fried battered green chilli, a lentil dumpling, mashed, potatoes, seasoned with yoghurt and served with sweet tamarind sauce, green chilli chutney. Garnished with blended spices
ALOO TIKKI CHAAT
Shallow fried mashed and spiced potato patties topped with curried chickpeas, tamarind and chilli sauces, yogurt and spices. Pure comfort food!
DAHI WADA
Deep fried lentil fritters dunked in creamy yogurt, topped with pomegranite and sweet and spicy sauces. These are soft and tender and just melt in the mouth! A very popular snack across various cities in India. A must-try!
SAMOSA CHAAT
A fried potato filled pastry dunked in chick peas sauce, topped with onions, sweet and sour sauces, chilli chutney, yoghurt and sev, and garnished with blended spices
BHALLA PAPDI CHAAT
A chaat made by combining Dahi Wada and Papdi Chaat
CRISPY CORN BASKET
Little fried flour "baskets" filled with sweetcorn, pomegranite, chopped onion and tomato, topped with spicy and tangy sauces
KP CHAAT PLATTER
Dahi Wada, Bhel Puri, Sev Puri and Crispy Corn Basket all on one platter!
OUR HOUSE SPECIAL
PAV BHAJI
CHOLE BHATURA
Chole is a spiced, tangy, chick peas curry served with bhatura which is a soft and fluffy fried bread.One of our signature dishes at Kailash Parbat since 1952. Bhaturas Choose From : Kasturi methi (Fenugreek) Cottage Cheese/Cheese
RAGDA PATTICE (2 PCS)
PUNJABI SAMOSA (2 PCS)
Fried potato filled pastry served with chick peas sauce, garnished with chopped onion and coriander
SPECIAL PAV BHAJI
EXTRA PAV (2 PCS)
CHESSE CHOLE BHATURA
Chole is a spiced, tangy, chick peas curry served with bhatura which is soft and fluffy fried bread. One of our signature dishes at Kailash Parbat since 1952
HOME MADE SOUPS
APPETIZER
PANEER CHILLI DRY
Cubes of cottage cheese cooked in spicy soya sauce
VEG MANCHURIAN DRY
Crispy fried vegetable balls dunked in hot, sweet and sour manchurian sauce
SPICY CRISPY POTATOES
Thin crispy potato chips tossed in sweet and sour sauce garnished with spring onion and white sesame seeds
CLASSIC PANEER TIKKA
MUSHROOM TIKKA
Mushrooms marinated with a delicate flavour and skewered to perfection, served with fresh mint chutney
STUFFED CHEESE MUSHROOM
Two types of mushrooms, half marinated with red chilli powder and the other half in coriander paste. Stuffed with cheese and served with fresh mint chutney
HARYALI PANEER TIKKA
Cubes of paneer marinated with Cilantro, mint along with yogurt & spices.
HARA BHARA KEBAB
Hara Bhara Kabab is a very popular snack of North Indian fried patties made with spinach, peas and potatoes
ORIENTAL KITCHEN ENTRÉE
VEG MANCHURIAN GRAVY
Crispy fried vegetable balls dunked in hot, sweet and sour manchurian sauce
PANEER CHILLI GRAVY
Cubes of cottage cheese cooked in spicy soya sauce
VEG FRIED RICE
Indo-Chinese style vegetable fried rice
SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE
French beans and carrots in fried rice tossed in spicy schezwan sauce
VEG HAKKA NOODLES
Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and Chinese sauces
SCHEZWAN HAKKA NOODLES
Stir-fried noodles tossed in spicy schezwan sauce
FLAVOR OF PUNJAB ENTRÉE
PANEER TIKKA LABABDAR
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich and creamy tomato gravy with butter and cashew paste
PANEER MAKHANWALA
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich and creamy tomato gravy with butter and cashew paste
PANEER BHURJEE
Crumbled cottage cheese cooked with onion, tomato and aromatic spices
KADHAI PANEER
Cottage cheese cooked with mixed peppers and fresh ground spices known as kadai masala
SAAG PANEER
Cottage cheese cubes cooked with fresh spinach puree
CHEESE BUTTER MASALA
Cubes of cheese cooked in a rich and creamy tomato gravy with butter and cashew paste
KOFTA – E – DILBAR
Spiced and fried cottage cheese and mixed vegetable dumblings in a rich onion and tomato gravy with cashew paste
DIWANI HANDI
Diced mixed vegetables cooked in a spinach based gravy
MUSHROOM MASALA
Diced button mushrooms in a thick onion and tomato Sindhi gravy
VEG CHILLI MILLI
Chopped seasonal vegetables and chunks of cottage cheese cooked in a tomato gravy with aromatic spices
VEG KADHAI
Deep fried vegetables with chunks of onions and peppers in a mix of spices known as kadai masala
ALOO JEERA
Dry potatoes spiced with cumin seeds and hand pounded spices
CHANA MASALA
Chickpeas cooked with a blend of spices. A Punjabi delicacy!
DAL TADKA
Yellow lentils tempered with a mix of Punjabi spices
DAL MAKHANI
Black grams and kidney beans simmered overnight, and enriched with butter and cream. The most popular lentil dish from North India!
KAJU MASALA
Kaju masala is a semi gravy dish of sautéed cashew nuts, tomato
RICE PREPARATION
KP SPECIAL BIRYANI
A delicious aromatic mix of several assorted vegetables and cubes of cottage cheese, then layered with spiced basmati rice and topped with caramelised onions. A dish often spotted in the kitchens of North Indian royals!
TADKEWALI DAL/PALAK KHICHDI
A combination of green grams, rice and spinach cooked with hand pounded spices
SPINACH DUM BIRYANI
Mixed vegetables and cubes of barbecued cottage cheese cooked with spinach in a tomato paste, layered with aromatic basmati rice and garnished with mint leaves and caramelised onion
VEG PULAO
Aromatic Basmati rice cooked with a selection of garden vegetables and cottage cheese
JEERA RICE
Aromatic Basmati rice tempered with roasted cumin seeds
STEAMED BASMATI RICE
BAMBAI NAGRI SNACKS
BOMBAY VADA PAV (2 PCs)
"The Bombay Burger" is a potato cake sandwiched in a soft bun accompanied with chutneys
BORIVALI KI DABELI (2 pcs)
A soft bun filled with mashed potatoes, peanuts, sweet tamarind sauce, chilli sauces, garnished with sev, pomegranite, coriander and peanuts. Borivala, Mumbai is known for its Dabeli!
AAMCHI MUMBAI SANDWICH
One of Mumbai's famous street snacks - the Mumbai sandwich. Soft, white bread topped with a vibrant herb chutney, mashed potato masala, and double layered with cucumber, onion and tomato, with an oozing molten cheese centre. Served with coleslaw
VEGETABLE CHEESE GRILLED SANDWICH
Our signature vegetable & cheese made into a sandwich. Double layered and served with coleslaw
SANTA CRUZ CHEESE CHILLI TOAST
Cheese, mixed peppers and green chillies in a two layered grilled sandwich served with coleslaw. Popularly found in the shopping central in Santa Cruz, Mumbai
FRENCH FRIES
Deep fried potato chips. Choose from plain or peri peri
PERI PERI FRIES
French fries tossed with peri peri spice
INDIAN BREAD
ACCOMPANIMENTS
DESSERTS
KULFI FALOODA SINCE 1952
Our signature creamy dessert made out of a milk based pudding, two types of Indian ice-creams and vermicelli noodles. Flavoured with cardomom, flaked nuts and rose syrup. Popular since 1952!
GULAB JAMUN (2 PCS)
Fried dough dumplings made from milk solids and flavoured with cardomon and saffron with a pistachio centre. A traditional celebratory dessert!
JAMUN E JANNAT
Gulab jamun served on vase of rabdi and garnished with dry fruits
MALAI KULFI (2 PCS)
Cardomon flavoured creamy Indian ice-cream topped with flaked nuts
MALAI RABDI
A delicious milk based dessert flavored with mixed nuts
RAS MALAI
Rasmalai is a Classic Indian dessert consisting of juicy cheese discs served with thickened milk.
ICE-CREAM
Flavourful ice-cream. Choose from Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate
PAAN SHOT
RICE KHEER
MOONG DAL HALVA
BUFFET
Beverages
CHILLI GUAVA
A refreshing mocktail made with guava juice and chilies
COLD COFFEE WITH ICE-CREAM
Fully loaded ice-cream based coffee drink
FRESH LIME SODA
Indian Lemonade Soda: Sweet/ Salted/Mixed
MASALA BUTTERMILK / CHAAS
Salted Buttermilk flavoured with cumin seeds
MANGO LASSI
A delicious, creamy drink with mango and yogurt
MASALA TEA
A classic spiced masala tea found on the side lanes of Mumbai
SWEET/SALTED LASSI
A sweet, creamy, yogurt drink
MASALA JALJEERA
An energising spiced Indian Lemonade which is an anti-oxidant and a natural coolant
SODA
SPRKLING WATER
DESI KALA KHATTA
Special kala khatta float from the house
VIRGIN MOJITO
7up, Fresh Lemon and Fresh Sweet Lime Muddled and Poured over Crushed Ice
Cocktails
Imported Beer
After Party
Scotch
White Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MORE THAN 70 YEARS OF UNBEATABLE TASTE, TRADITION AND HISTORY Inspired by the bustling metropolis, Mumbai, Kailash Parbat pays homage to the people, the culture and the traditions which have all played a part in influencing its diverse culinary history.
