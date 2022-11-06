Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kailash Parbat

review star

No reviews yet

1685 Church Street

North Decatur, GA 30030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

VEG MANCHURIAN DRY
PANEER TIKKA LABABDAR
GARLIC NAAN

CHAAT BAR

PANI PURI

PANI PURI

$6.99

Crispy, fried, hollow dough balls stuffed with herbed boiled potatoes, spicy and tangy water and a sweet tamarind sauce. A burst of flavours in your mouth!

SEV PURI

SEV PURI

$7.99

Crispy fried flour discs topped with onion, tomato, raw mango, herbs and spices served with chilli chutney and sweet tamarind sauce. Experience spicy, tangy, savoury, salty and crunchy flavours in your mouth in each bite!

BAMBAIYA DAHI PURI

BAMBAIYA DAHI PURI

$7.99

Crispy, fried, hollow dough balls filled with potatoes and sweet and sour sauces, topped with yoghurt, sev and garnished with blended spices. A classic Bombay street-side snack!

BOMBAY BHEL PURI

BOMBAY BHEL PURI

$7.99

A roadside stall snack, often served in paper cones! A mixture of puffed rice, potatoes, onion, sev, raw mango pieces, green chilli chutney and sweet tamarind sauce

PAPDI CHAAT

PAPDI CHAAT

$7.99

Crispy, fried, flat dough combined with potatoes, sweet and sour sauces and chilli chutney, topped with yoghurt and sev and garnished with blended spices

MIX CHAAT

MIX CHAAT

$8.99

A mixture of Papdi Chaat, Dahi Vada, a fried battered green chilli, a lentil dumpling, mashed, potatoes, seasoned with yoghurt and served with sweet tamarind sauce, green chilli chutney. Garnished with blended spices

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

$8.99

Shallow fried mashed and spiced potato patties topped with curried chickpeas, tamarind and chilli sauces, yogurt and spices. Pure comfort food!

DAHI WADA

DAHI WADA

$8.99

Deep fried lentil fritters dunked in creamy yogurt, topped with pomegranite and sweet and spicy sauces. These are soft and tender and just melt in the mouth! A very popular snack across various cities in India. A must-try!

SAMOSA CHAAT

SAMOSA CHAAT

$8.99

A fried potato filled pastry dunked in chick peas sauce, topped with onions, sweet and sour sauces, chilli chutney, yoghurt and sev, and garnished with blended spices

BHALLA PAPDI CHAAT

BHALLA PAPDI CHAAT

$8.99

A chaat made by combining Dahi Wada and Papdi Chaat

CRISPY CORN BASKET

CRISPY CORN BASKET

$8.99

Little fried flour "baskets" filled with sweetcorn, pomegranite, chopped onion and tomato, topped with spicy and tangy sauces

KP CHAAT PLATTER

$14.99

Dahi Wada, Bhel Puri, Sev Puri and Crispy Corn Basket all on one platter!

OUR HOUSE SPECIAL

PAV BHAJI

PAV BHAJI

$10.99

CHOLE BHATURA

$10.99

Chole is a spiced, tangy, chick peas curry served with bhatura which is a soft and fluffy fried bread.One of our signature dishes at Kailash Parbat since 1952. Bhaturas Choose From : Kasturi methi (Fenugreek) Cottage Cheese/Cheese

RAGDA PATTICE (2 PCS)

RAGDA PATTICE (2 PCS)

$6.99
PUNJABI SAMOSA (2 PCS)

PUNJABI SAMOSA (2 PCS)

$9.99

Fried potato filled pastry served with chick peas sauce, garnished with chopped onion and coriander

SPECIAL PAV BHAJI

$12.99
EXTRA PAV (2 PCS)

EXTRA PAV (2 PCS)

$1.99

CHESSE CHOLE BHATURA

$12.99

Chole is a spiced, tangy, chick peas curry served with bhatura which is soft and fluffy fried bread. One of our signature dishes at Kailash Parbat since 1952

HOME MADE SOUPS

CREAM OF TOMATO SOUP

CREAM OF TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

Flavourful tomato soup served with croutons

MANCHOW SOUP

MANCHOW SOUP

$5.99

A fusion Indo-Chinese soup made from mixed vegetables, fried noodles and hot and sweet Chinese sauces

APPETIZER

PANEER CHILLI DRY

$12.99

Cubes of cottage cheese cooked in spicy soya sauce

VEG MANCHURIAN DRY

$11.99

Crispy fried vegetable balls dunked in hot, sweet and sour manchurian sauce

SPICY CRISPY POTATOES

$10.99

Thin crispy potato chips tossed in sweet and sour sauce garnished with spring onion and white sesame seeds

CLASSIC PANEER TIKKA

CLASSIC PANEER TIKKA

$12.99
MUSHROOM TIKKA

MUSHROOM TIKKA

$12.99

Mushrooms marinated with a delicate flavour and skewered to perfection, served with fresh mint chutney

STUFFED CHEESE MUSHROOM

STUFFED CHEESE MUSHROOM

$12.99

Two types of mushrooms, half marinated with red chilli powder and the other half in coriander paste. Stuffed with cheese and served with fresh mint chutney

HARYALI PANEER TIKKA

$12.99

Cubes of paneer marinated with Cilantro, mint along with yogurt & spices.

HARA BHARA KEBAB

$11.99

Hara Bhara Kabab is a very popular snack of North Indian fried patties made with spinach, peas and potatoes

ORIENTAL KITCHEN ENTRÉE

VEG MANCHURIAN GRAVY

VEG MANCHURIAN GRAVY

$11.99

Crispy fried vegetable balls dunked in hot, sweet and sour manchurian sauce

PANEER CHILLI GRAVY

PANEER CHILLI GRAVY

$12.99

Cubes of cottage cheese cooked in spicy soya sauce

VEG FRIED RICE

$10.99

Indo-Chinese style vegetable fried rice

SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE

$11.99

French beans and carrots in fried rice tossed in spicy schezwan sauce

VEG HAKKA NOODLES

$11.99

Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and Chinese sauces

SCHEZWAN HAKKA NOODLES

SCHEZWAN HAKKA NOODLES

$12.99

Stir-fried noodles tossed in spicy schezwan sauce

FLAVOR OF PUNJAB ENTRÉE

PANEER TIKKA LABABDAR

PANEER TIKKA LABABDAR

$14.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich and creamy tomato gravy with butter and cashew paste

PANEER MAKHANWALA

$14.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich and creamy tomato gravy with butter and cashew paste

PANEER BHURJEE

PANEER BHURJEE

$15.99

Crumbled cottage cheese cooked with onion, tomato and aromatic spices

KADHAI PANEER

$14.99

Cottage cheese cooked with mixed peppers and fresh ground spices known as kadai masala

SAAG PANEER

$13.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked with fresh spinach puree

CHEESE BUTTER MASALA

$14.99

Cubes of cheese cooked in a rich and creamy tomato gravy with butter and cashew paste

KOFTA – E – DILBAR

KOFTA – E – DILBAR

$14.99

Spiced and fried cottage cheese and mixed vegetable dumblings in a rich onion and tomato gravy with cashew paste

DIWANI HANDI

$13.99

Diced mixed vegetables cooked in a spinach based gravy

MUSHROOM MASALA

MUSHROOM MASALA

$14.99

Diced button mushrooms in a thick onion and tomato Sindhi gravy

VEG CHILLI MILLI

$12.99

Chopped seasonal vegetables and chunks of cottage cheese cooked in a tomato gravy with aromatic spices

VEG KADHAI

VEG KADHAI

$12.99

Deep fried vegetables with chunks of onions and peppers in a mix of spices known as kadai masala

ALOO JEERA

$11.99

Dry potatoes spiced with cumin seeds and hand pounded spices

CHANA MASALA

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked with a blend of spices. A Punjabi delicacy!

DAL TADKA

DAL TADKA

$11.99

Yellow lentils tempered with a mix of Punjabi spices

DAL MAKHANI

DAL MAKHANI

$12.99

Black grams and kidney beans simmered overnight, and enriched with butter and cream. The most popular lentil dish from North India!

KAJU MASALA

$14.99

Kaju masala is a semi gravy dish of sautéed cashew nuts, tomato

RICE PREPARATION

KP SPECIAL BIRYANI

$11.99

A delicious aromatic mix of several assorted vegetables and cubes of cottage cheese, then layered with spiced basmati rice and topped with caramelised onions. A dish often spotted in the kitchens of North Indian royals!

TADKEWALI DAL/PALAK KHICHDI

$9.99

A combination of green grams, rice and spinach cooked with hand pounded spices

SPINACH DUM BIRYANI

$10.99

Mixed vegetables and cubes of barbecued cottage cheese cooked with spinach in a tomato paste, layered with aromatic basmati rice and garnished with mint leaves and caramelised onion

VEG PULAO

$8.99

Aromatic Basmati rice cooked with a selection of garden vegetables and cottage cheese

JEERA RICE

JEERA RICE

$6.99

Aromatic Basmati rice tempered with roasted cumin seeds

STEAMED BASMATI RICE

$4.99

BAMBAI NAGRI SNACKS

BOMBAY VADA PAV (2 PCs)

BOMBAY VADA PAV (2 PCs)

$6.99

"The Bombay Burger" is a potato cake sandwiched in a soft bun accompanied with chutneys

BORIVALI KI DABELI (2 pcs)

BORIVALI KI DABELI (2 pcs)

$6.99

A soft bun filled with mashed potatoes, peanuts, sweet tamarind sauce, chilli sauces, garnished with sev, pomegranite, coriander and peanuts. Borivala, Mumbai is known for its Dabeli!

AAMCHI MUMBAI SANDWICH

$11.99

One of Mumbai's famous street snacks - the Mumbai sandwich. Soft, white bread topped with a vibrant herb chutney, mashed potato masala, and double layered with cucumber, onion and tomato, with an oozing molten cheese centre. Served with coleslaw

VEGETABLE CHEESE GRILLED SANDWICH

$10.99

Our signature vegetable & cheese made into a sandwich. Double layered and served with coleslaw

SANTA CRUZ CHEESE CHILLI TOAST

$10.99

Cheese, mixed peppers and green chillies in a two layered grilled sandwich served with coleslaw. Popularly found in the shopping central in Santa Cruz, Mumbai

FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

Deep fried potato chips. Choose from plain or peri peri

PERI PERI FRIES

$6.99

French fries tossed with peri peri spice

INDIAN BREAD

PLAIN ROTI

$2.99

PLAIN NAAN

$2.99
CHEESE NAAN

CHEESE NAAN

$4.99
GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$3.49

LACCHEDAAR PARATHA

$3.99

ALOO STUFFED PARATHA

$4.99

TAWA CHAPATI (1 piece)

$0.99

BUTTER ROTI

$3.49

BUTTER NAAN

$3.49

ADD BHATURA

$2.49

BULLET NAAN

$3.49

ACCOMPANIMENTS

PLAIN YOGURT

$2.99

RAITA

$3.99

PICKLE

$1.99

Home made pickle

PAPAD & CHUTNEY

$2.49

Serve two pieces of papad with home made chutney

MASALA PAPAD

$2.99

Fried papadoms garnished with finely chopped onion, tomato, green chilli, coriander and spices

FRESH GREEN SALAD

FRESH GREEN SALAD

$4.99

ONION & CHIILLY

$1.99

DESSERTS

KULFI FALOODA SINCE 1952

KULFI FALOODA SINCE 1952

$6.99

Our signature creamy dessert made out of a milk based pudding, two types of Indian ice-creams and vermicelli noodles. Flavoured with cardomom, flaked nuts and rose syrup. Popular since 1952!

GULAB JAMUN (2 PCS)

$4.99

Fried dough dumplings made from milk solids and flavoured with cardomon and saffron with a pistachio centre. A traditional celebratory dessert!

JAMUN E JANNAT

$6.99

Gulab jamun served on vase of rabdi and garnished with dry fruits

MALAI KULFI (2 PCS)

$6.99

Cardomon flavoured creamy Indian ice-cream topped with flaked nuts

MALAI RABDI

$6.99

A delicious milk based dessert flavored with mixed nuts

RAS MALAI

$5.49

Rasmalai is a Classic Indian dessert consisting of juicy cheese discs served with thickened milk.

ICE-CREAM

$5.49

Flavourful ice-cream. Choose from Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate

PAAN SHOT

$1.99

RICE KHEER

$5.99

MOONG DAL HALVA

$5.99

BUFFET

BUFFET (special)

$14.99

KIDS BUFFET

$8.99

DEAL BUFFET

$4.99

Add Naan

Add Roti

Diwali Special Buffet

$13.99

LOCAL ITEM

#1

$1.00

#2

$2.00

#3

$3.00

#4

$4.00

#5

$5.00

#6

$6.00

#7

$7.00

#8

$8.00

#9

$9.00

#10

$10.00

CATERING

$50.00

Beverages

CHILLI GUAVA

CHILLI GUAVA

$5.99

A refreshing mocktail made with guava juice and chilies

COLD COFFEE WITH ICE-CREAM

COLD COFFEE WITH ICE-CREAM

$6.99

Fully loaded ice-cream based coffee drink

FRESH LIME SODA

$2.99

Indian Lemonade Soda: Sweet/ Salted/Mixed

MASALA BUTTERMILK / CHAAS

MASALA BUTTERMILK / CHAAS

$5.99

Salted Buttermilk flavoured with cumin seeds

MANGO LASSI

MANGO LASSI

$5.99

A delicious, creamy drink with mango and yogurt

MASALA TEA

$2.49

A classic spiced masala tea found on the side lanes of Mumbai

SWEET/SALTED LASSI

SWEET/SALTED LASSI

$5.99

A sweet, creamy, yogurt drink

MASALA JALJEERA

$3.99

An energising spiced Indian Lemonade which is an anti-oxidant and a natural coolant

SODA

SODA

$2.99

SPRKLING WATER

$3.99

DESI KALA KHATTA

$5.99

Special kala khatta float from the house

VIRGIN MOJITO

$5.99

7up, Fresh Lemon and Fresh Sweet Lime Muddled and Poured over Crushed Ice

Cocktails

KITNE AADMI THE

$11.00

SHAHRUKH ON THE BEACH

$11.00

MERE KARAN ARJUN AAYENGE

$11.00

MOGAMBO KHUSH HUA

$11.00

Domestic Beer

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

MILLER LIGHT

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

Imported Beer

AMSTEL LIGHT

$5.00

TAJ MAHAL 12oz

$5.00

TAJ MAHAL 22oz

$10.00

MAHARAJA

$5.00

KINGFISHER

$5.50

CORONA

$5.50

HEINEKEN

$5.50

HENEIKEN LIGHT

$5.50

STELLA

$5.50

Tequila

EL JIMADOR SILVER

$6.99

JOSE CUERVO

$9.99

Whiskey

JACK DANIELS

$5.99

CROWN ROYAL

$5.99

MAKERS MARK

$5.99

After Party

BAILEYS

$5.99

DISARNO AMARETTO

$5.99

GRAND MARNIRT

$5.99

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$5.99

GOLDSCHIAGER

$5.99

KAHLUA

$5.99

Rum

BACARADI SILVER

$6.99

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.99

MALIBU COCONUT

$6.99

Vodka

ABSOLUTE

$5.99

BELVEDERE

$6.99

CIROC

$7.99

GREY GOOSE

$5.99

KETEL ONE CITRUS

$6.99

TITO'S

$7.99

Cognac

HENNESSY VS

$5.99

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$9.99

Scotch

CHIVAS REGULAR

$5.99

GLENLIVET 12 YEARS

$7.99

GLENFIDDICH 12 YEARS

$7.99

GLENMORANGIE

$5.99

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$7.99

OBAN

$7.99

Gin

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$6.99

TANQUERAY

$6.99

White Wine

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE CHARDONNAY

$6.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE PINOT GRIS

$6.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE RIESLING

$6.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE GEWURZTRAMINE

$6.00+

MAIN STREET SAUVIGNON BLANC

$6.00+

MONTEVINA WHITE ZIFANDEL

$6.00+

Red Wine

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE MERLOT

$6.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE CABERNET

$6.00+

ROBERT MONDAVI SPECIAL SELECTION MERLOT

$6.00+

BERINGER CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$6.00+

D'ARENBURG STUMP JUMP SHIRAZ

$6.00+

TRINITY OAKS PINOT NOIR

$6.00+

MARK WEST PINOT NOIR

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MORE THAN 70 YEARS OF UNBEATABLE TASTE, TRADITION AND HISTORY Inspired by the bustling metropolis, Mumbai, Kailash Parbat pays homage to the people, the culture and the traditions which have all played a part in influencing its diverse culinary history.

Location

1685 Church Street, North Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Madras Mantra - Decatur
orange starNo Reviews
2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
The Grove Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 849
2761 Lavista Rd Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
My Parents' Basement
orange starNo Reviews
22 N Avondale Rd Avondale Estates, GA 30002
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.7 • 6,257
205 E Ponce De Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30031
View restaurantnext
Beergarden Brats - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2093 Spring Creek Rd Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
White Bull - 123 East court square
orange starNo Reviews
123 East court square Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Decatur

Fresh to Order
orange star4.7 • 6,257
205 E Ponce De Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30031
View restaurantnext
Chai Pani - Decatur
orange star4.6 • 3,560
406 W Ponce de Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Wahoo! Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,751
1042 W College Ave Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Saigon Cafe - Decatur
orange star4.5 • 1,363
2092 N. Decatur Road Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Decatur
orange star4.8 • 1,318
545 N McDonough St Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
The Grove Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 849
2761 Lavista Rd Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Decatur
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston