Kalapawai Market (by the beach)

review star

No reviews yet

306 S. Kalaheo Ave

Kailua, HI 96734

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Kailua Club
English Muffin Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Sliced tomato, arugula, cotija, chipotle aioli, salt, cracked pepper & EVOO

Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$5.50

w/ egg & American Cheese

English Muffin Sandwich

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.50

w/ egg & American cheese

B.T.A. Bagel

B.T.A. Bagel

$8.00

Bacon, tomato & avocado

Breakfast Slider

Breakfast Slider

$5.00

Buttermilk biscuit, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and choice of Kalua pork or bacon. Add egg $1.25

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

w/ egg, American cheese, bacon & mayo on toasted brioche

Hummus Bagel

Hummus Bagel

$7.00

w/ cucumber, tomato & sprouts

Lox & Bagel

Lox & Bagel

$10.00

w/ cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$8.00

w/ bacon, pepper jack, egg, lettuce, onion, tomato & Andy's Bueno Salsa

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50
Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$3.50
Untoasted Bagel

Untoasted Bagel

$3.50
Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$5.95Out of stock

Yogurt with Banana, dried blueberries, strawberries and granola.

Soup & Salads

Portuguese Bean Soup

$8.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, & parmesan

Caprese

Caprese

$13.00

Vine ripe tomato & fresh mozzarella w/ basil oil, chiffonade & balsamic reduction

Pita & Hummus

$16.00

w/ Moroccan carrots, pickled beets, marinated feta, cucumbers & mixed olives

10" Thin Crust Pizza

Three Cheese Pizza

Three Cheese Pizza

$13.00

w/ San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella blend & grated parmesan

Classic Extra Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Extra Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

w/ San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella blend, grated parmesan & pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

w/ San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & olive oil

Deli Sandwiches & Wraps

French Dip

French Dip

$13.50

Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ French Fries, au 'jus & a side of horseradish

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$13.50

Navel pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard & pickles on light rye

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$13.50

Navel pastrami, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing & sauerkraut

Kapolei Club

Kapolei Club

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise

da Skinny

da Skinny

$12.50

Kalua pork, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, pickles & coleslaw on brioche

Kailua Club

Kailua Club

$12.50

Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain

Turkey Cranberry

Turkey Cranberry

$9.50

Turkey, cranberry, cream cheese, arugula & tomato on sourdough

da Tsunami

da Tsunami

$9.50

Tuna salad, capers, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, lettuce & tomato on multi-grain

BLTA

BLTA

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on white bread

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$10.50

Ciabatta roll, with fresh Naked Farms lettuce mix, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic drizzle.

Blackend Fresh Catch Wrap

$13.50

Flour tortilla, w/ romaine, cucumber, tomato, wont ton strips & Caesar dressing

Curried Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Flour wrap, curried chicken salad, diced tomatoes, sprouts, spring mix

Hummus Veggie Wrap

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, Kalamata olives & fresh Naked Farms lettuce mix.

Poke, Bento & Fish Tacos

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.00

6 oz. Ahi grade poke w/ furikake & kim chee cucumber over Jasmine rice

Tofu Poke Bowl

$15.00
Beet Poke Bowl

Beet Poke Bowl

$10.00

House-made spiced beets w/ jasmine rice, kimchi, onions, green onions, wakame and limu

Baja Style Fish Tacos

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$18.00

Blackened fresh catch w/ flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, cotija, mozzarella, pickled onion, cilantro & chipotle crema

Beverages

Perrier Sparkling Water 330ml

$1.43

HI Volcanic Water 600ml

$1.69

Waikoko Coconut Water

$2.89Out of stock

Gossing's Ginger Beer

$1.99Out of stock

HI Volcanic Water 1.2 Liter

$2.69Out of stock

Monster Energy Drink 16oz

$2.69

Monster Ultra Zero

$2.69

Coca Cola Can

$1.19

Coca Cola 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Diet Coke Can

$1.19

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Sprite Can

$1.19

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Dr Pepper Can

$1.19

Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Coke Zero 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Sprite Zero 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Diet Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Pepsi Can

$1.19Out of stock

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.29Out of stock

Mountain Dew Can

$1.19

Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Vita Coco 500ml

$2.99

Pastry/Dessert

Hi Pie, Poi Banana Bread (Half Loaf)

$11.49Out of stock

Lanikai Mochi- Butter Mochi

$2.96

HI PIE Cacao Nib Cookie

$4.49Out of stock

Locally made Cacao Nib Cookie from HI PIE Ingredients: Oats, Almond flour, Banana, Local Cacao Nib, Dried Cherries, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Himalayan Sea Salt

Muffin-Chocolate Chip

Muffin-Chocolate Chip

$3.69
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock
HI Poi Banana Bread (slice)

HI Poi Banana Bread (slice)

$3.29Out of stock
Muffin-Macadamia Nut

Muffin-Macadamia Nut

$3.69
Muffin-Blueberry Bran

Muffin-Blueberry Bran

$3.69

Produce

Banana

$0.72

Celery

$2.99

Cucumber

$2.29

Fuji Apple

$1.49

Green Apple

$1.49

Lemon

$0.95

Lime

$0.95

Orange

$1.49

Papaya

$2.95Out of stock

Red Onion

$1.49

Romaine Heart

$1.79

Tomato

$0.99

White Onion

$1.49

Bread

Multi Grain

$5.89

Whole Wheat

$5.89

Sourdough

$5.89

Tortillas

$6.99

Dairy/Refrigerated

Quart 2% Milk

$4.29Out of stock

Quart Half & Half

$4.29

Half Gallon Soy Milk

$5.99

Half Gallon Almond Milk

$5.99

Half Gallon Coconut Milk

$5.99Out of stock

Produce

Fuji Apple

$1.49

Granny Smith Apple

$1.49

Hass Avocado

$2.99

Cucumber

$2.29

Lemon

$0.95

Limes

$0.95

Red Onion

$1.49

White Onion

$1.49

Orange

$1.49

Romaine Heart

$1.79

Tomato

$0.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info

Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to sirloin and wine, each of our three locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors.

Website

Location

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua, HI 96734

Directions

Gallery
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach image
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach image

